After sharing his hustling photos on Facebook, the young man wrote;



So after all this sufferings na im one yeye girl like that is dragging me to a shoprite. Hmmmmmmmmm Aunty if I slap you eeh. Na unripe thunder with block go fall on you there. Guys Hope Am saying your mind?



Girls are we communicating??



Don't ever displease yourself to please any girl because at the end of the day all they've got to offer is worthless sex.

It's not compulsory to go with any woman to shoprite....

Don't blame the women,it's your fellow men that spoilt them.

After all the hustling, we still need someone to enjoy the money with us. Yoruba's would say "Ise lose dase, owo ose dano". Meaning, you can do the work alone, you can't spend the money alone.

Op you could have erased the name of the fb guy before taking it to nairaland. BTW, a lady cannot force a grown up man to shoprite. Hope his actions speaks louder than his fb post

Drag you with a rope right?





That's because you are a GOAT 3 Likes

why should something that was PROUDLY posted on Facebook be erased? he probably wants everyone to know his mind.

Ladies taking men for a ride side 0000BC.



Funny thing is the mumu men still end up thanking her afterwards.

He might have lied to the lady that he works with Julius Berger as a civil engineer.Whereas na ponpo he dey carry.One guy don carry babe go eat for restaurant.He no order for food for himself o.After the babe order for extra take away,the maga still help her carry the takeaway pack.

LOL. That one follow. Some babes no care o, them dey tax shoemaker join. I remember one guy who told a friend, his father was a former minister of labour yearsssss ago. Turned out his father was chairman of some labourers union. They married and fell apart.



Dude did lots of packaging and she fell for it...good for her.

Dude did lots of packaging and she fell for it...good for her.
The attached pic is what she expected and what she got

Dull girls abound Dull girls abound

Go for your class of women...there are ladies that won't mind being with you no matter your condition. Shoe get size. They don't tie rope on your neck and drag you to shoprite...you know what you're after before agreeing to go to shoprite with these girls.

Op you could have erased the name of the fb guy before taking it to nairaland. BTW, a lady cannot force a grown up man to shoprite. Hope his actions speaks louder than his fb post



Eat alone and die alone joor.

Go for your class of women...there are ladies that won't mind being with you no matter your condition. Shoe get size.



Eat alone and die alone joor.



The girl dull true true, but she fine

The girl dull true true, but she fine
It was when she saw something else after marriage, she come use vex dey talk. Said he deceived her, which is true too...but what happened to google?

She was deceived now, if you lie to a girl you know wants money you only have yourself to blame if you can't keep up

The girl dull true true, but she fine

It was when she saw something else after marriage, she come use vex dey talk. Said he deceived her, which is true too...but what happened to google?

Mumu girl dey obviously find wetin go tarnish d guy image, hence d rotten lies she dey lie ontop d guy head.



Mumu girl dey obviously find wetin go tarnish d guy image, hence d rotten lies she dey lie ontop d guy head.
Deceived kini ko. Whats to prove she is being truthful...our friend is obviously playing d damsel in distress.

which female doesnt love money??



The love of money and materials are inbuilt in the DNA of a typical Nigerian lady.

First date with you, and you owe them money already.



I couldn't believe i was thinking of how much money will be 'reasonable' enough to give this girl after a date.

I never thought i'd be caught in this kinda situation and I am still struggling to come to terms with the reality of this.

Exactly bro you spoke my mind!The love of money and materials are inbuilt in the DNA of a typical Nigerian lady.First date with you, and you owe them money already.I couldn't believe i was thinking of how much money will be 'reasonable' enough to give this girl after a date.I never thought i'd be caught in this kinda situation and I am still struggling to come to terms with the reality of this.

The nîggą is scared of bîtchęs

Hustlers code 101





Never give in

A wise man once uttered these words "Op you're a wise man".....