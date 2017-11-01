₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|After All This Sufferings, One Girl Is Dragging Me To Shoprite - Man Laments by ChangeIsCostant: 10:58am
This is serious. A Nigerian guy took to Facebook to share pictures of him hustling as a laborer in order to make ends meet. The young man revealed his displeasure with ladies who will "drag" him to Shoprite to spend on them after going through all this sufferings.
After sharing his hustling photos on Facebook, the young man wrote;
So after all this sufferings na im one yeye girl like that is dragging me to a shoprite. Hmmmmmmmmm Aunty if I slap you eeh. Na unripe thunder with block go fall on you there. Guys Hope Am saying your mind?
Girls are we communicating??
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/11/laborer-laments-dragged-shoprite-hustle-photos.html
5 Likes
|Re: After All This Sufferings, One Girl Is Dragging Me To Shoprite - Man Laments by Airforce1(m): 11:00am
Don't ever displease yourself to please any girl because at the end of the day all they've got to offer is worthless sex.
54 Likes 1 Share
|Re: After All This Sufferings, One Girl Is Dragging Me To Shoprite - Man Laments by eezeribe(m): 11:00am
It's not compulsory to go with any woman to shoprite....
Don't blame the women,it's your fellow men that spoilt them.
14 Likes 1 Share
|Re: After All This Sufferings, One Girl Is Dragging Me To Shoprite - Man Laments by nittroboy(m): 11:02am
1 Like
|Re: After All This Sufferings, One Girl Is Dragging Me To Shoprite - Man Laments by seunmsg(m): 11:06am
After all the hustling, we still need someone to enjoy the money with us. Yoruba's would say "Ise lose dase, owo ose dano". Meaning, you can do the work alone, you can't spend the money alone.
9 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: After All This Sufferings, One Girl Is Dragging Me To Shoprite - Man Laments by BRIGHTRIVERS(m): 11:11am
Op you could have erased the name of the fb guy before taking it to nairaland. BTW, a lady cannot force a grown up man to shoprite. Hope his actions speaks louder than his fb post
2 Likes
|Re: After All This Sufferings, One Girl Is Dragging Me To Shoprite - Man Laments by Florblu(f): 11:17am
Drag you with a rope right?
That's because you are a GOAT
3 Likes
|Re: After All This Sufferings, One Girl Is Dragging Me To Shoprite - Man Laments by ChangeIsCostant: 11:19am
why should something that was PROUDLY posted on Facebook be erased? he probably wants everyone to know his mind.
BRIGHTRIVERS:
5 Likes
|Re: After All This Sufferings, One Girl Is Dragging Me To Shoprite - Man Laments by GraGra247: 12:02pm
Ladies taking men for a ride side 0000BC.
Funny thing is the mumu men still end up thanking her afterwards.
|Re: After All This Sufferings, One Girl Is Dragging Me To Shoprite - Man Laments by comshots(m): 12:27pm
He might have lied to the lady that he works with Julius Berger as a civil engineer.Whereas na ponpo he dey carry.One guy don carry babe go eat for restaurant.He no order for food for himself o.After the babe order for extra take away,the maga still help her carry the takeaway pack.
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: After All This Sufferings, One Girl Is Dragging Me To Shoprite - Man Laments by pocohantas(f): 12:36pm
comshots:
LOL. That one follow. Some babes no care o, them dey tax shoemaker join. I remember one guy who told a friend, his father was a former minister of labour yearsssss ago. Turned out his father was chairman of some labourers union. They married and fell apart.
Dude did lots of packaging and she fell for it...good for her.
The attached pic is what she expected and what she got
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: After All This Sufferings, One Girl Is Dragging Me To Shoprite - Man Laments by ibkayee(f): 12:38pm
pocohantas:
2 Likes
|Re: After All This Sufferings, One Girl Is Dragging Me To Shoprite - Man Laments by Thegamingorca(m): 12:45pm
pocohantas:
Dull girls abound
|Re: After All This Sufferings, One Girl Is Dragging Me To Shoprite - Man Laments by Benita27(f): 12:47pm
Go for your class of women...there are ladies that won't mind being with you no matter your condition. Shoe get size. They don't tie rope on your neck and drag you to shoprite...you know what you're after before agreeing to go to shoprite with these girls.
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: After All This Sufferings, One Girl Is Dragging Me To Shoprite - Man Laments by pocohantas(f): 12:47pm
ibkayee:
No be joke o, very fine girl. The speed she used to dump her bf then ehn. Wetin love of money go cause..
|Re: After All This Sufferings, One Girl Is Dragging Me To Shoprite - Man Laments by Thegamingorca(m): 12:48pm
BRIGHTRIVERS:
The fear of a woman's punctu is d beginning of wisdom my broda
|Re: After All This Sufferings, One Girl Is Dragging Me To Shoprite - Man Laments by rebirthforgoody(f): 12:49pm
Eat alone and die alone joor.
|Re: After All This Sufferings, One Girl Is Dragging Me To Shoprite - Man Laments by Thegamingorca(m): 12:49pm
Benita27:
Ehh some shoes dey allow ppl to squeeze paper inside before wearing.
1 Like
|Re: After All This Sufferings, One Girl Is Dragging Me To Shoprite - Man Laments by Benita27(f): 12:50pm
Thegamingorca:
|Re: After All This Sufferings, One Girl Is Dragging Me To Shoprite - Man Laments by Thegamingorca(m): 12:51pm
rebirthforgoody:
Mind you puzzy is as scarce as pure water
|Re: After All This Sufferings, One Girl Is Dragging Me To Shoprite - Man Laments by rebirthforgoody(f): 12:53pm
Thegamingorca:
.......
|Re: After All This Sufferings, One Girl Is Dragging Me To Shoprite - Man Laments by pocohantas(f): 12:55pm
Thegamingorca:
The girl dull true true, but she fine
It was when she saw something else after marriage, she come use vex dey talk. Said he deceived her, which is true too...but what happened to google?
|Re: After All This Sufferings, One Girl Is Dragging Me To Shoprite - Man Laments by ibkayee(f): 1:01pm
pocohantas:She was deceived now, if you lie to a girl you know wants money you only have yourself to blame if you can't keep up
|Re: After All This Sufferings, One Girl Is Dragging Me To Shoprite - Man Laments by Thegamingorca(m): 1:04pm
pocohantas:
Mumu girl dey obviously find wetin go tarnish d guy image, hence d rotten lies she dey lie ontop d guy head.
Deceived kini ko. Whats to prove she is being truthful...our friend is obviously playing d damsel in distress.
|Re: After All This Sufferings, One Girl Is Dragging Me To Shoprite - Man Laments by ChiefPiiko(m): 1:11pm
which female doesnt love money??
ibkayee:
1 Like
|Re: After All This Sufferings, One Girl Is Dragging Me To Shoprite - Man Laments by Sirheny007(m): 1:47pm
Exactly bro you spoke my mind!
The love of money and materials are inbuilt in the DNA of a typical Nigerian lady.
First date with you, and you owe them money already.
I couldn't believe i was thinking of how much money will be 'reasonable' enough to give this girl after a date.
I never thought i'd be caught in this kinda situation and I am still struggling to come to terms with the reality of this.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: After All This Sufferings, One Girl Is Dragging Me To Shoprite - Man Laments by miqos02(m): 1:48pm
sorry
|Re: After All This Sufferings, One Girl Is Dragging Me To Shoprite - Man Laments by Amosjaj(m): 1:49pm
The nîggą is scared of bîtchęs
|Re: After All This Sufferings, One Girl Is Dragging Me To Shoprite - Man Laments by Yeligray(m): 1:49pm
Hustlers code 101
Never give in
|Re: After All This Sufferings, One Girl Is Dragging Me To Shoprite - Man Laments by Robisky001: 1:50pm
A wise man once uttered these words "Op you're a wise man".....
|Re: After All This Sufferings, One Girl Is Dragging Me To Shoprite - Man Laments by miqos02(m): 1:51pm
BRIGHTRIVERS:no need to erase the nae because its on facebook anyway
Messed Network / The Louder U R The More Macho Man? / Why Males Die Before Females
