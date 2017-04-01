Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / NYSC / Edo Female Corper Beaten To Coma By Her Employer's Brother (Photos) (10292 Views)

He allegedly beat her to the extent that she was hospitalized and her LI reportedly didn't take it up, instead was allegedly offered wine and an envelope to seal their mouths.



Read the story as shared by @nigeriancorpers on Instagram.



A female corps member serving in Uromi, Edo state, Busayo Ashephon was allegedly beaten to coma by her employer's brother identified as Christopher in her PPA because she asked him for the toilet key.He allegedly beat her to the extent that she was hospitalized and her LI reportedly didn't take it up, instead was allegedly offered wine and an envelope to seal their mouths.Read the story as shared by @nigeriancorpers on Instagram.

Na so



See as she jst explain as if we don't know what our females can say with their mouth



U want to tell me d female corper did nt insult him



Dat she calmly expressed herself as portrayed above n he got aggressive



All dis fair girls dat always b feeling like kim Kardashian their respect is nothing to write home about

I don't blame them sha

I blame Fair & White nd others



U think i will believe you

U think i will tell you sorry

U think im a JJC in this type of case



Mtchewwww



In dis harsh economy you expect me to be going about n dashing people Sorry?



U didnt tell us what exactly transpired. That she ws beaten to coma because she requested for toilet key doesnt sound true, she must have done what deserves the beaten . Not taking side though bt jst curious. Most girls of these Days sound so unruly and arrogant 4 Likes

Incomplete story. 3 Likes 1 Share

What will even prompt me to beat a lady

Quick recovery young girl 2 Likes

#Eco99# Guy, your madness level don pass equilibrium. shey na bubu economy affect ur sorry abi Guy, your madness level don pass equilibrium. shey na bubu economy affect ur sorry abi 12 Likes

She got what she deserved, we need guys like that in our society. Most female corpers feel they can act the way they like solely because they are serving the FG. In fact the guy should have killed the lady, we are done taking rubbish from ladies 1 Like

Your mouth can lead you into trouble, bridle your tongue 1 Like

Hian!!!



Him knack you tube and tyre...



I live here in London and I was speaking to a girl. I told her I was Nigerian and suddenly it was as if I set off a bomb.



She started saying about her experience with Nigerians, how aggressive, noisy and demanding that they are.



My point is, Nigerians always think that violence and rough handling is always the best. They don't want somebody to be ahead of them, they want to be "sharper" than other people and that just puts us in the wrong light.



A problem that can be solved verbally is solved with violence. 4 Likes 1 Share





So many angry folks are on the loose, economy hard coupled with personal problems, so many people are looking for where and whom to throw their frustrations to. Imagine jamming who is broke and hungry, mehn he would throw AJ punches on you.



Besides why would you ladies be using his bathroom in the first place. Nigga even offered that he would only open when u guys get lock to change the bathroom lock



Nigerians ladies should learn to bridle their tongue, the Nigerian Constitution and society doesn't cover your excesses like the Western World do, every insult must be met fire for fire We just heard one side of the story, so making judgement on this one-sided report is wrong so but generally when under duress some ladies are not cultured to speak without abuses cos that's all the weapon they have. Many ladies words can sting.So many angry folks are on the loose, economy hard coupled with personal problems, so many people are looking for where and whom to throw their frustrations to. Imagine jamming who is broke and hungry, mehn he would throw AJ punches on you.Besides why would you ladies be using his bathroom in the first place. Nigga even offered that he would only open when u guys get lock to change the bathroom lock 1 Like

I smell lies....at least the boy respect still de intact........ Anyway It's good that way instead of hearing he was beating up by a woman....

I dont believe this story,the guy cannot just beat her like that.

All these girls with loose tongues.

From the way she typed her english sef,it looks like a lie...no punctuation

And this one sef na GRADUATE?



'Before I said that FINISHED''

'He will not REFUND the key'

'He DRAWLED me on the floor'

This 1 just weak me completely

too bad

Maybe d guy don try collect she no give am and he decided to get back at her... Any guy dat raises his hands on a woman is a goat... 2 Likes

bad.

We need to hear the other side of the story...but then there is no justification for hitting another person 1 Like

♤Waiting for

♤"Floyd's" reply

i dnt want us to ignore dis guy talent like we did anthony joshua ooo...

na anoda potential wilder be dis ooo.

beat person enter ward?

i cut cap bro...

babes too and dia mouth sha.. dem no knw say CHILL don travel outta naija since recession start sef 1 Like

Her posting should be investigated. Is she serving with Okoronkwo and Sons, for this to happenHer posting should be investigated.