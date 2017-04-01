₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Edo Female Corper Beaten To Coma By Her Employer's Brother (Photos) by dinma007: 1:49pm
A female corps member serving in Uromi, Edo state, Busayo Ashephon was allegedly beaten to coma by her employer's brother identified as Christopher in her PPA because she asked him for the toilet key.
He allegedly beat her to the extent that she was hospitalized and her LI reportedly didn't take it up, instead was allegedly offered wine and an envelope to seal their mouths.
Read the story as shared by @nigeriancorpers on Instagram.
https://www.lailasblog.com/female-corps-member-allegedly-beaten-coma-employers-son/
1 Share
|Re: Edo Female Corper Beaten To Coma By Her Employer's Brother (Photos) by dinma007: 1:50pm
More...
|Re: Edo Female Corper Beaten To Coma By Her Employer's Brother (Photos) by Eco99(m): 1:55pm
...
Na so
See as she jst explain as if we don't know what our females can say with their mouth
U want to tell me d female corper did nt insult him
Dat she calmly expressed herself as portrayed above n he got aggressive
All dis fair girls dat always b feeling like kim Kardashian their respect is nothing to write home about
I don't blame them sha
I blame Fair & White nd others
U think i will believe you
U think i will tell you sorry
U think im a JJC in this type of case
Mtchewwww
In dis harsh economy you expect me to be going about n dashing people Sorry?
#Eco99#
37 Likes
|Re: Edo Female Corper Beaten To Coma By Her Employer's Brother (Photos) by GavelSlam: 2:01pm
Mayweather was here.
2 Likes
|Re: Edo Female Corper Beaten To Coma By Her Employer's Brother (Photos) by Pierohandsome: 2:04pm
U didnt tell us what exactly transpired. That she ws beaten to coma because she requested for toilet key doesnt sound true, she must have done what deserves the beaten . Not taking side though bt jst curious. Most girls of these Days sound so unruly and arrogant
4 Likes
|Re: Edo Female Corper Beaten To Coma By Her Employer's Brother (Photos) by DozieInc(m): 2:06pm
Incomplete story.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Edo Female Corper Beaten To Coma By Her Employer's Brother (Photos) by loneatar: 2:20pm
What will even prompt me to beat a lady
Quick recovery young girl
2 Likes
|Re: Edo Female Corper Beaten To Coma By Her Employer's Brother (Photos) by mykh01(m): 3:38pm
Eco99:Guy, your madness level don pass equilibrium. shey na bubu economy affect ur sorry abi
12 Likes
|Re: Edo Female Corper Beaten To Coma By Her Employer's Brother (Photos) by propanet(m): 4:05pm
She got what she deserved, we need guys like that in our society. Most female corpers feel they can act the way they like solely because they are serving the FG. In fact the guy should have killed the lady, we are done taking rubbish from ladies
1 Like
|Re: Edo Female Corper Beaten To Coma By Her Employer's Brother (Photos) by ChiefPiiko(m): 4:05pm
Your mouth can lead you into trouble, bridle your tongue
1 Like
|Re: Edo Female Corper Beaten To Coma By Her Employer's Brother (Photos) by BruncleZuma: 4:05pm
Hian!!!
Him knack you tube and tyre...
1 Like
|Re: Edo Female Corper Beaten To Coma By Her Employer's Brother (Photos) by onyidonaldson(m): 4:05pm
|Re: Edo Female Corper Beaten To Coma By Her Employer's Brother (Photos) by Einl(m): 4:06pm
I live here in London and I was speaking to a girl. I told her I was Nigerian and suddenly it was as if I set off a bomb.
She started saying about her experience with Nigerians, how aggressive, noisy and demanding that they are.
My point is, Nigerians always think that violence and rough handling is always the best. They don't want somebody to be ahead of them, they want to be "sharper" than other people and that just puts us in the wrong light.
A problem that can be solved verbally is solved with violence.
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Edo Female Corper Beaten To Coma By Her Employer's Brother (Photos) by 9japrof(m): 4:07pm
We just heard one side of the story, so making judgement on this one-sided report is wrong so but generally when under duress some ladies are not cultured to speak without abuses cos that's all the weapon they have. Many ladies words can sting.
So many angry folks are on the loose, economy hard coupled with personal problems, so many people are looking for where and whom to throw their frustrations to. Imagine jamming who is broke and hungry, mehn he would throw AJ punches on you.
Besides why would you ladies be using his bathroom in the first place. Nigga even offered that he would only open when u guys get lock to change the bathroom lock
Nigerians ladies should learn to bridle their tongue, the Nigerian Constitution and society doesn't cover your excesses like the Western World do, every insult must be met fire for fire
1 Like
|Re: Edo Female Corper Beaten To Coma By Her Employer's Brother (Photos) by modaink333: 4:08pm
I smell lies....at least the boy respect still de intact........ Anyway It's good that way instead of hearing he was beating up by a woman....
|Re: Edo Female Corper Beaten To Coma By Her Employer's Brother (Photos) by HarkymTheOracle(m): 4:08pm
I dont believe this story,the guy cannot just beat her like that.
All these girls with loose tongues.
From the way she typed her english sef,it looks like a lie...no punctuation
And this one sef na GRADUATE?
'Before I said that FINISHED''
'He will not REFUND the key'
'He DRAWLED me on the floor'
7 Likes
|Re: Edo Female Corper Beaten To Coma By Her Employer's Brother (Photos) by mustaphasaidu: 4:08pm
This 1 just weak me completely
|Re: Edo Female Corper Beaten To Coma By Her Employer's Brother (Photos) by miqos02(m): 4:08pm
too bad
|Re: Edo Female Corper Beaten To Coma By Her Employer's Brother (Photos) by freedomchild: 4:09pm
meanwhile
1 Like
|Re: Edo Female Corper Beaten To Coma By Her Employer's Brother (Photos) by Nbote(m): 4:09pm
Maybe d guy don try collect she no give am and he decided to get back at her... Any guy dat raises his hands on a woman is a goat...
2 Likes
|Re: Edo Female Corper Beaten To Coma By Her Employer's Brother (Photos) by maiacct25: 4:10pm
bad.
|Re: Edo Female Corper Beaten To Coma By Her Employer's Brother (Photos) by Kobicove(m): 4:10pm
We need to hear the other side of the story...but then there is no justification for hitting another person
1 Like
|Re: Edo Female Corper Beaten To Coma By Her Employer's Brother (Photos) by RoyalBlak007: 4:10pm
♤Waiting for
♤"Floyd's" reply
|Re: Edo Female Corper Beaten To Coma By Her Employer's Brother (Photos) by PointZerom: 4:10pm
Eco99:
Trash
3 Likes
|Re: Edo Female Corper Beaten To Coma By Her Employer's Brother (Photos) by cutefergiee(m): 4:10pm
i dnt want us to ignore dis guy talent like we did anthony joshua ooo...
na anoda potential wilder be dis ooo.
beat person enter ward?
i cut cap bro...
babes too and dia mouth sha.. dem no knw say CHILL don travel outta naija since recession start sef
1 Like
|Re: Edo Female Corper Beaten To Coma By Her Employer's Brother (Photos) by gulfer: 4:10pm
Is she serving with Okoronkwo and Sons, for this to happen Her posting should be investigated.
|Re: Edo Female Corper Beaten To Coma By Her Employer's Brother (Photos) by Kelvin0(m): 4:11pm
See them, as usual, they'll run their mouth, chop beating, then start forming victim
