Buhari's Achievements Laudable Despite Inheriting An Empty Purse - Lai Mohammed by stephanie11: 3:14pm
@POLITICSNGR
The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, said the Buhari Administration has recorded laudable achievements, despite a terrible economic downturn and an empty purse foisted on it by those who monumentally mismanaged the economy.
In his remarks at the launch of a book chronicling the Administration's achievements in Abuja on Thursday, the Minister said; ''despite those who are daily trying to muddle the waters, this Administration has, through fidelity to discipline, determination and transparency, recorded landmark achievements that are putting our country on the path of sustainable growth.
''Taking a broad view, this Administration is delivering in the broad areas that form the plank of its policies: Security, fight against corruption and the economy, which includes the massive provision of infrastructure, ease of doing business and agriculture, just to mention a few.''
Alhaji Mohammed said with the fact that nothing can be achieved without security, the Administration has successfully tackled the menace of Boko Haram, which had crippled the North-east and even put the residents of the Federal Capital Territory on tenterhooks, following attacks on the UN Complex, the police headquarters and crowded motor parks, all in the FCT.
He reeled out the Administration's achievements in several sectors, including power where he said generation has increased from 2,690MW on 29 May 2015 to 6,619MW; transmission capacity from 5,000MW to 6,700MW and distribution capacity from 4,000MW to 4,600MW as at September 2017.
On Infrastructure, the Minister said the Administration has increased, many times over, the budget allocated to roads (from 18 billion to 198.25 billion Naira), power (from 5 billion to 91.2 billion Naira) and housing (from 1.8 billion to 71.559 billion Naira), hence was able to construct or rehabilitate a total of 766 kilometres of roads across the country in 2017.
On the economy, he said headline inflation has fallen for nine consecutive months this year and that foreign reserves are up to $34 billion, from $24 billion a year ago.
''Nigeria is out of recession and the economy is on the growth trajectory again, after the economy contracted for five consecutive quarters. Despite the downturn in oil prices, this Administration was able to invest an unprecedented sum of over 1.2 trillion Naira in capital projects through the 2016 Budget, the highest ever in the history of this country.
''Our Sovereign Wealth Fund, which was established in 2011 with US$1 billion, did not receive additional investment for 4 years when oil prices were as high as US$120 per barrel. This Administration was able to invest an additional US$500 million into the Fund,'' Alhaji Mohammed said.
Listing other achievements in the economic sector, he said stability has been restored to the foreign exchange market, the recent 24-place leap by Nigeria in the World Ease of Doing Business Index and the rehabilitation of 15 moribund Fertilizer Blending Plants across Nigeria, which has created 50,000 direct jobs and 70,000 indirect jobs?
The Minister said the Administration's war against corruption is moving apace, adding: "Never before, in our history, have so many people being hauled before the courts to account for their alleged roles in the unprecedented looting of our commonwealth. Corruption is no longer possible on the table. It has been driven under, with those still engaged constantly being made to watch their backs.''
He also reeled out figures to support his claim that the Administration's Social Investment Programme ''is a roaring success''.
''Over 4.5 million pupils in public schools are being fed under the School Feeding programme; Over 200,000 unemployed graduates have been employed under the N-Power Scheme. Over 250,000 enterprises have benefitted from the sum of 12.5 billion Naira, which has been disbursed to entrepreneurs to expand their businesses and over 110,000 households are currently benefitting from the Conditional Cash Transfer programme across the country,'' Alhaji Mohammed said.
https://politicsngr.com/2017/11/17/buhari-inherited-empty-purse-lai-mohammed/
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Buhari's Achievements Laudable Despite Inheriting An Empty Purse - Lai Mohammed by naijaboy756: 3:21pm
APCs lying robot @ it again....
How many lies this guy blow take woo im wife
8 Likes
|Re: Buhari's Achievements Laudable Despite Inheriting An Empty Purse - Lai Mohammed by Paperwhite(m): 3:21pm
Boooooooom! Another lying boomshell from the undisputed Lai-Lying-Liar and father of modern day propaganda.
11 Likes
|Re: Buhari's Achievements Laudable Despite Inheriting An Empty Purse - Lai Mohammed by Paperwhite(m): 3:26pm
[/b]"Corruption is no longer possible on the table. It has been driven under, with those still engaged constantly being made to watch their backs.''[b]
No wonder corruption in the APC regime have taken a more sophiscated corrupt dimension-stealing via the back door while being swept under the carpet.NNPC-gate & Mainagate comes into mind.
11 Likes
|Re: Buhari's Achievements Laudable Despite Inheriting An Empty Purse - Lai Mohammed by tuniski: 3:26pm
Coming from Lai Mohammed, it is a confirmed lie! Buhari is a disaster and an error!
7 Likes
|Re: Buhari's Achievements Laudable Despite Inheriting An Empty Purse - Lai Mohammed by ogologoamu: 3:28pm
9 Likes
|Re: Buhari's Achievements Laudable Despite Inheriting An Empty Purse - Lai Mohammed by Hofbrauhaus: 3:28pm
This is obviously a lie...Buhari didn't inherit an empty purse and Buhari has recorded zero achievements..
No single truth in the thread...tufiakwa!
The only truthful thing about LAI mohammed is his name...Lai.
On a second thought...
Even the name is a lie cause it wasn't properly spelled.
17 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Buhari's Achievements Laudable Despite Inheriting An Empty Purse - Lai Mohammed by Paperwhite(m): 3:30pm
Hofbrauhaus:No need explaining it dear.These guys are professional criminals.Firefire and Anonimi abeg help us here.
2 Likes
|Re: Buhari's Achievements Laudable Despite Inheriting An Empty Purse - Lai Mohammed by Nbote(m): 3:31pm
He inherited an empty purse but d first thing he did wen he came in was provide bailout to states... Dat was from his campaign savings abi.. Anyway no need to even dey talk much about una daily dose of lies... D mere fact dat his nose has gotten so big already is a clear testament of his LIEability.. Even resident zombies have given up on defending him and d govt dis days.. I saw madridguy blaming Fashola on one thread yesterday and here Lienus is saying otherwise
5 Likes
|Re: Buhari's Achievements Laudable Despite Inheriting An Empty Purse - Lai Mohammed by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 3:32pm
Sarrki, una no they fear God
2 Likes
|Re: Buhari's Achievements Laudable Despite Inheriting An Empty Purse - Lai Mohammed by Kokolet11: 3:40pm
Apc is disgrace.
|Re: Buhari's Achievements Laudable Despite Inheriting An Empty Purse - Lai Mohammed by magoo10(m): 3:41pm
Oga lie lie wants to wake the "sleeping dog" with his rotten smell of demented lies.
It is on record that Jonathan left $30billion in the foreign reserve and another $2billion in the excess crude accounts which buhari and the governor's agreed to share $1.7billion as bail out funds in the inception of this government ,The ECA would have been higher by today but for the de marketing of the nations economy with the body odour of the dullard.
1 Like
|Re: Buhari's Achievements Laudable Despite Inheriting An Empty Purse - Lai Mohammed by Oloripelebe: 3:41pm
Just shutup lai muhammed
|Re: Buhari's Achievements Laudable Despite Inheriting An Empty Purse - Lai Mohammed by Kokolet11: 3:42pm
CROWNWEALTH019:sarrki is part of buhari media so he doesn't even know God
1 Like
|Re: Buhari's Achievements Laudable Despite Inheriting An Empty Purse - Lai Mohammed by Kokolet11: 3:44pm
ogologoamu:Apc is evil
|Re: Buhari's Achievements Laudable Despite Inheriting An Empty Purse - Lai Mohammed by Sprumbabafather: 3:47pm
Oga lies, Jonathan and Obasanjo also inherited empty purses. Only that they rolled up their sleeves and worked hard. Your administration is lazy and giving blames.
5 Likes
|Re: Buhari's Achievements Laudable Despite Inheriting An Empty Purse - Lai Mohammed by 1nigeriamyfoot: 4:20pm
LAI MUHAMMED IS A FOOLISH & USELESS LIEING NONENTITY!!!
Buhari inherited $30bn from GEJ or do we have another definition for the word EMPTY?
http://pointblanknews.com/pbn/exclusive/stop-complaining-crude-price-jonathan-left-30b-obasanjo-tells-buhari/
THUNDER SCATTER LAI MUHAMMED MOUTH INSHA ALLAH, AMIN KUNFAYAKUN
1 Like
|Re: Buhari's Achievements Laudable Despite Inheriting An Empty Purse - Lai Mohammed by loadedvibes: 4:21pm
This man again
|Re: Buhari's Achievements Laudable Despite Inheriting An Empty Purse - Lai Mohammed by miqos02(m): 4:22pm
cool
|Re: Buhari's Achievements Laudable Despite Inheriting An Empty Purse - Lai Mohammed by thundafire: 4:22pm
Empty treasury yet bail out funds came from where
|Re: Buhari's Achievements Laudable Despite Inheriting An Empty Purse - Lai Mohammed by Kelvin0(m): 4:22pm
|Re: Buhari's Achievements Laudable Despite Inheriting An Empty Purse - Lai Mohammed by Tuljaking: 4:22pm
This man was washed with soda after birth
Facebook Page Capable Of Promotion With Huge Traffic Needed - Programming -
08169328161
|Re: Buhari's Achievements Laudable Despite Inheriting An Empty Purse - Lai Mohammed by mantosa(m): 4:22pm
|Re: Buhari's Achievements Laudable Despite Inheriting An Empty Purse - Lai Mohammed by joystickextend1(m): 4:22pm
Ok
|Re: Buhari's Achievements Laudable Despite Inheriting An Empty Purse - Lai Mohammed by AishaBuhari: 4:22pm
GavelSlam, Sarrki, Omenka & Co come and defend
This administration always putting you guys in tighter corner! Mumu BMC
|Re: Buhari's Achievements Laudable Despite Inheriting An Empty Purse - Lai Mohammed by AishaBuhari: 4:22pm
This man is a plaque to the economy and Nigeria at large
|Re: Buhari's Achievements Laudable Despite Inheriting An Empty Purse - Lai Mohammed by anytexy: 4:23pm
Next
|Re: Buhari's Achievements Laudable Despite Inheriting An Empty Purse - Lai Mohammed by sotall(m): 4:23pm
OK
|Re: Buhari's Achievements Laudable Despite Inheriting An Empty Purse - Lai Mohammed by creatorsverse: 4:23pm
Its lai Mohammed on the beat
|Re: Buhari's Achievements Laudable Despite Inheriting An Empty Purse - Lai Mohammed by BruncleZuma: 4:23pm
Blood of Something
1 Like
|Re: Buhari's Achievements Laudable Despite Inheriting An Empty Purse - Lai Mohammed by musa234(m): 4:24pm
Lies everywhere from the chief liar
|Re: Buhari's Achievements Laudable Despite Inheriting An Empty Purse - Lai Mohammed by Lomprico2: 4:24pm
Shut up!
