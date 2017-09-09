₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
By Chimezie Anaso
Commercial and social activities on Friday remained normal in Awka, capital Anambra as the people of the state prepare to cast their votes in the governorship election scheduled for Nov. 18, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.
A correspondent of NAN who visited some areas in the state capital reports that vehicular movement in and around the capital was also smooth.
NAN reports that the state government declared Nov. 17 work free day to enable workers travel to where they will exercise their civic responsibility during the election.
At various motor parks, there was also increased number of passengers to travelling to their various places where they registered to vote.
Mr Emenike Amalu, a supervisor at TRACAS Park, Unizik junction, however, said the park was yet to witness upsurge of passengers.
According to him, there is no significant difference in the movement of commuters between today and in the past in the park.
Amalu expressed the hope that passenger movement might increase later in the evening.
NAN also reports that there was no queues at the various filling stations NAN visited as motorists were seen purchasing fuel at normal price and with ease.
Mr Sunday Ajayi, the Sector Commander of FRSC in Anambra said the command expected an upsurge in traffic and had strategised to manage it effectively.
Ajayi, who promised that FRSC would play its role creditable toward ensuring easy movement of vehicles, before, during and after the election, urged the people to cooperate with the officials. (NAN)
http://anstalk.com/anambra-poll-awka-remains-calm-traffic-free/
|Re: Anambra Governorship Election: Awka Remains Calm, Traffic Free by Kokolet11: 3:38pm
Obiano is going to be kicked out.
|Re: Anambra Governorship Election: Awka Remains Calm, Traffic Free by miqos02(m): 4:30pm
seen
|Re: Anambra Governorship Election: Awka Remains Calm, Traffic Free by niceprof: 4:30pm
People should be safe. These politicians are not worth dying for.
|Re: Anambra Governorship Election: Awka Remains Calm, Traffic Free by Ezezima2012(m): 4:31pm
Vote OBIANO for second term
|Re: Anambra Governorship Election: Awka Remains Calm, Traffic Free by cremedelacreme: 4:31pm
That is how it ought to be. Election is not to a do or die exercise. People should be able to go about their normal businesses.
|Re: Anambra Governorship Election: Awka Remains Calm, Traffic Free by zeekeyboy: 4:32pm
Lakokolacente
|Re: Anambra Governorship Election: Awka Remains Calm, Traffic Free by Maniche44(m): 4:33pm
PDP AND APC didn't give me any dime, so am voting for OBIANO but i no get voter's card oo
|Re: Anambra Governorship Election: Awka Remains Calm, Traffic Free by kingJoya(m): 4:34pm
ok o
|Re: Anambra Governorship Election: Awka Remains Calm, Traffic Free by Tuljaking: 4:34pm
Pray it goes well make life no lost like chicken
Facebook Page Capable Of Promotion With Huge Traffic Needed - Programming -
08169328161
08169328161
|Re: Anambra Governorship Election: Awka Remains Calm, Traffic Free by doncent222(m): 4:34pm
|Re: Anambra Governorship Election: Awka Remains Calm, Traffic Free by Earthquake1: 4:34pm
The police are only going to intimidate people not to vote
|Re: Anambra Governorship Election: Awka Remains Calm, Traffic Free by AlfaSeltzer(m): 4:35pm
Vote and die.
|Re: Anambra Governorship Election: Awka Remains Calm, Traffic Free by Joephat(m): 4:35pm
If anambra election hold
I would denounce my igboship
|Re: Anambra Governorship Election: Awka Remains Calm, Traffic Free by Kokolet11: 4:37pm
doncent222:by good people of Anambra state
|Re: Anambra Governorship Election: Awka Remains Calm, Traffic Free by Kobicove(m): 4:37pm
Say no to a tout and cultist in Government House, Awka
The present administration needs to improve, that notwithstanding we want continuity!
|Re: Anambra Governorship Election: Awka Remains Calm, Traffic Free by chyy5(m): 4:37pm
Kokolet11:Rie nsi
|Re: Anambra Governorship Election: Awka Remains Calm, Traffic Free by Sirheny007(m): 4:37pm
Joephat:
|Re: Anambra Governorship Election: Awka Remains Calm, Traffic Free by Nobleking2000(m): 4:37pm
g
|Re: Anambra Governorship Election: Awka Remains Calm, Traffic Free by kennynelcon(m): 4:37pm
Heavy Military Presence will only result to Poor turnout of voters, I am sure.
Thank You FG.
|Re: Anambra Governorship Election: Awka Remains Calm, Traffic Free by joystickextend1(m): 4:38pm
I hope it stays calm like that ..
I hope it stays calm like that ..
|Re: Anambra Governorship Election: Awka Remains Calm, Traffic Free by sabama007(f): 4:38pm
Fake news abi?
|Re: Anambra Governorship Election: Awka Remains Calm, Traffic Free by ENDTIMEgist(m): 4:39pm
No Erection In Anambra
|Re: Anambra Governorship Election: Awka Remains Calm, Traffic Free by loneatar: 4:39pm
Kokolet11:let watch out
|Re: Anambra Governorship Election: Awka Remains Calm, Traffic Free by Kokolet11: 4:39pm
chyy5:ezi
|Re: Anambra Governorship Election: Awka Remains Calm, Traffic Free by loneatar: 4:40pm
miqos02:what do you see?
|Re: Anambra Governorship Election: Awka Remains Calm, Traffic Free by musa234(m): 4:40pm
I foresee a very low turn out
|Re: Anambra Governorship Election: Awka Remains Calm, Traffic Free by loneatar: 4:41pm
niceprof:am telling you dear
|Re: Anambra Governorship Election: Awka Remains Calm, Traffic Free by alobright17(m): 4:41pm
Joephat:Mtweeeee attention seeker.
|Re: Anambra Governorship Election: Awka Remains Calm, Traffic Free by sabama007(f): 4:42pm
Joephat:
|Re: Anambra Governorship Election: Awka Remains Calm, Traffic Free by ezex(m): 4:42pm
Ok good
|Re: Anambra Governorship Election: Awka Remains Calm, Traffic Free by Kokolet11: 4:42pm
loneatar:ok till then
