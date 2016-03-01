₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,914,175 members, 3,919,434 topics. Date: Saturday, 18 November 2017 at 11:15 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Anambra Election: "Vote & Die" Charms, Juju At A Pooling Unit (Photos) (21642 Views)
Anambra Election: 'Vote & Die' - IPOB Members Protest In Onitsha (Video/Photos) / Bianca Ojukwu At APGA Campaign Ahead Of Anambra Election (Photos) / Judge Orders Immediate Commencement Of Edo Election Vote Recount (1) (2) (3) (4)
(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)
|Anambra Election: "Vote & Die" Charms, Juju At A Pooling Unit (Photos) by musabayokanu: 9:09am
As posted by a Facebook user
Charms seen on pooling unit with inscription "Vote and die"[i][/i]
Ilogwu Orie Nkpor Pulling Unit: Discovered this morning right from the entrance of the pulling boot to the centre. With an inscription "VOTE AND DIE".
Who wan die?
#AnambraDecides
1 Like
|Re: Anambra Election: "Vote & Die" Charms, Juju At A Pooling Unit (Photos) by Xtopherprince(m): 9:19am
Politics of bitterness never broods well for any nation. Intimidating voters who are out to exercise their fundamental right through fetish means is totally uncalled for. Not voting should be a personal choice and not due to intimidation.......
first to comment...........oya shakitibobo.
The view from up here is wonderful.
Oga lala i sent you a mail containing my account number. Do the needful asap.
65 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Anambra Election: "Vote & Die" Charms, Juju At A Pooling Unit (Photos) by Generalkaycee(m): 9:21am
Who wan die??
5 Likes
|Re: Anambra Election: "Vote & Die" Charms, Juju At A Pooling Unit (Photos) by cockcrowatdawn: 9:24am
Nkpor is where yyeske resides,I trust him he will come out to vote,he is ready to die voting.
meanwhile we are still waiting for your pictures voting yyeske,if you don't vote today then you are just an impostor claiming to be Igbo man .
Every true Igbo man residing in the east is united in this and have a common voice.
23 Likes
|Re: Anambra Election: "Vote & Die" Charms, Juju At A Pooling Unit (Photos) by deboysben(m): 9:28am
Ipob pls don't allow apc to perfect their rigging with dis election boycott tactics
6 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Anambra Election: "Vote & Die" Charms, Juju At A Pooling Unit (Photos) by Sexlife: 9:41am
Charm everywhere..
But, i think PMB went there some days back to begged them
http://quickhealthbalance.blogspot.co.id/2016/03/my-true-life-story-do-you-ejaculate.html
Why you guys get agidi
2 Likes
|Re: Anambra Election: "Vote & Die" Charms, Juju At A Pooling Unit (Photos) by MANNABBQGRILLS: 9:41am
This is funny!
Are you a lover of BARBECUE? If YES, check our signature...
|Re: Anambra Election: "Vote & Die" Charms, Juju At A Pooling Unit (Photos) by neonly: 9:41am
Buhari why
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Anambra Election: "Vote & Die" Charms, Juju At A Pooling Unit (Photos) by DoTheNeedful: 9:41am
You can see the peaceful IPOB yoots who believe referendum is their right which Nigeria is denying them. Look at them trying to deny other people right to vote. Everything is a game of power and power shift. They declare today ofe nsala day. Why can't they lock themselves inside their houses and enjoy themselves.
If truly most Igbos are in their support why go to this length of fetishism and threatening people to vote and die. Why intimidate others? You have done enough of selling your agenda to your people. If it is worth it why threaten and intimidate them?
63 Likes 8 Shares
|Re: Anambra Election: "Vote & Die" Charms, Juju At A Pooling Unit (Photos) by Dhayor001(m): 9:41am
This is how low we have sunken as a nation?
God bless Nigeria, we go get sense one day
3 Likes
|Re: Anambra Election: "Vote & Die" Charms, Juju At A Pooling Unit (Photos) by Eleniyan231(m): 9:42am
Nawa o, na only for naija
1 Like
|Re: Anambra Election: "Vote & Die" Charms, Juju At A Pooling Unit (Photos) by Atiku2019: 9:42am
Just Push Aside and Vote
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Anambra Election: "Vote & Die" Charms, Juju At A Pooling Unit (Photos) by desreek9(f): 9:42am
a winner will still be declared if you dnt vote,
BE WISE
7 Likes
|Re: Anambra Election: "Vote & Die" Charms, Juju At A Pooling Unit (Photos) by bestviewer: 9:42am
Jokers everywhere you go.
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Anambra Election: "Vote & Die" Charms, Juju At A Pooling Unit (Photos) by Judolisco(m): 9:42am
Nothing go happen
2 Likes
|Re: Anambra Election: "Vote & Die" Charms, Juju At A Pooling Unit (Photos) by SLIDEwaxie(m): 9:42am
This is it... I give up..
Our brother up there are primitive, dunce and foolish!!!
I mean biafrans, not igbos o
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Anambra Election: "Vote & Die" Charms, Juju At A Pooling Unit (Photos) by ladiesBOO(m): 9:42am
Lol....and now it's becoming funny, let's see how it goes
|Re: Anambra Election: "Vote & Die" Charms, Juju At A Pooling Unit (Photos) by FUCKyouALL: 9:42am
Let the greedy Igbo's coming out to vote today DIE! let all anti- Freedom DIE!
7 Likes
|Re: Anambra Election: "Vote & Die" Charms, Juju At A Pooling Unit (Photos) by millionboi2: 9:43am
Hand work of bloggers
1 Like
|Re: Anambra Election: "Vote & Die" Charms, Juju At A Pooling Unit (Photos) by zoedew: 9:43am
Why You Should Vote.
Romans 5:15
“But not as the offence, so also is the free gift. For if through the offence of one many be dead, much more the grace of God, and the gift by grace, which is by one man, Jesus Christ, hath abounded unto many.”
Ezekiel 22:30
“And I sought for a man among them, that should make up the hedge, and stand in the gap before me for the land, that I should not destroy it: but I found none.”
According to Charles Swindoll ' THE POWER OF ONE VOTE' *In 1645, one vote gave Oliver Cromwell control over England; *In 1649, one vote caused Charles 1 of England to be executed; *ln 1776, one vote gave America the English Language instead of German; * ln 1839, one vote elected Marcus Morton Governor of Massachusetts; * In 1845, one vote brought Texas into the Union;* In 1868, one vote saved President Andrew Johnson from impeachment; * In 1875, one vote changed France from. Monarchy to Republic; * In 1876, one vote gave Rutherford B. Hayes the United States Presidency; * In 1923, one vote gave Adolph Hitler control over the Nazi; * In 1941, one vote saved the selective service system just 12 weeks before pearl habour" etc. This is why you should in Nigeria learn and insist on voting and being voted for, for meaningful transformation.
#Participate
9 Likes
|Re: Anambra Election: "Vote & Die" Charms, Juju At A Pooling Unit (Photos) by TabletMan: 9:43am
Whether Ipob likes it or not, Anambra must have a governor.
6 Likes
|Re: Anambra Election: "Vote & Die" Charms, Juju At A Pooling Unit (Photos) by obembet(m): 9:43am
Empty Polling Booth
PDP is leading in spirit
Apga on social media
APC is leading from Abuja INEC office
14 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Anambra Election: "Vote & Die" Charms, Juju At A Pooling Unit (Photos) by piperson(m): 9:43am
LET THEM START SHARING FIVE FIVE THOUSAND NAIRA, AND SEE MASSIVE TURN OUT IN THAT UNIT... NA THERE YOU GO KNOW SAY YOUR JUJU NO GO FIT WITSTAND POVERTY
PS.....
TODAY IS MY BIRTHDAY
EVEN THO IT CLASHED WITH ANAMBRA ELECTIONS
SHOW ME LOVE
LET THEM START SHARING FIVE FIVE THOUSAND NAIRA, AND SEE MASSIVE TURN OUT IN THAT UNIT... NA THERE YOU GO KNOW SAY YOUR JUJU NO GO FIT WITSTAND POVERTY
PS.....
TODAY IS MY BIRTHDAY
EVEN THO IT CLASHED WITH ANAMBRA ELECTIONS
SHOW ME LOVE
26 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Anambra Election: "Vote & Die" Charms, Juju At A Pooling Unit (Photos) by Carinaflo(f): 9:43am
On my way to the pooling unit. I must cast my vote
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Anambra Election: "Vote & Die" Charms, Juju At A Pooling Unit (Photos) by jchioma: 9:43am
Foolish
1 Like
|Re: Anambra Election: "Vote & Die" Charms, Juju At A Pooling Unit (Photos) by Sirheny007(m): 9:43am
Very outlandish of Anambra State.
Why have Anambra state chosen to weep more than the bereaved?
1 Like
|Re: Anambra Election: "Vote & Die" Charms, Juju At A Pooling Unit (Photos) by johnstar(m): 9:43am
Omo
|Re: Anambra Election: "Vote & Die" Charms, Juju At A Pooling Unit (Photos) by apesinola001(m): 9:43am
Jokers everywhere
1 Like
|Re: Anambra Election: "Vote & Die" Charms, Juju At A Pooling Unit (Photos) by finnestdope(m): 9:43am
Hahahahaha, I de obosi shaaa
|Re: Anambra Election: "Vote & Die" Charms, Juju At A Pooling Unit (Photos) by noble71(m): 9:44am
It's Finished!!! Has it gotten to this extent?
1 Like
|Re: Anambra Election: "Vote & Die" Charms, Juju At A Pooling Unit (Photos) by musa234(m): 9:44am
With the massive boycott, I see Apc Winning this election cos most people who will boycott used to be both apga and pdp allies
6 Likes
|Re: Anambra Election: "Vote & Die" Charms, Juju At A Pooling Unit (Photos) by apesinola001(m): 9:44am
Jokes of the day
Inspector General Of Police, Chief Of Defense Staff With Service Chiefs / Nigeria Deploys State-Of-The-Art Technology In Search Of Oil In North / Aregbesola At The launch Of Ofada Osun Rice (Photos)
Viewing this topic: Johnnycife, Priest69(m), samtinx(m), efosases, BafanaBafana, Horlawoomey(m), EBENKOCITY(m), Kamelot77(m), isoh(m), ayrulez(m), R0LL0N(m), GoroTango, royalchallenge(m), bigglesjnr, Raphwise(m), brown3, lilslim(m), livingoracle(m), bootstrap(m), Gbade60, Chynexa(m), MichaelRJ, yemi002, Nwodosis(m), Lawsimon(m), Xtianvic(m), Bodylover(m), Inyinese(m), ice25(f), Dekvng, Nairalane, jade14(m), 3PExcelMerchant(m), urpee28(m), MightyHand(m), plethoral, roldee(m), shepherdboy(m), modestypii(m), musa7m(m), justaddies, Sonnik212(m), otabuko(m), Henitan24(f), Buchika(m), cletz991(m), Iyke366, Mexzy4sho(m), Samscoz(m), AmehHAS, toltee4real, mallorca(m), concho(m), omaolowo(m), Nenum(m), EASY39(m), AaronSmith1980, Zico4real(m), uscofield, chrisnice11, Unik3030, 300ng, collins1895, youngmodern, Joeman23, commoditiesnig, writetoty72(f), AlhajiAbdul, OnyeJombo, EmeeNaka, sagerasaq(m), julimax(m), RoyalScepter, Uyi168(m), 2RUTHHURTS(m), jalli18(m), winningall17, kevoh(m), Uche000(m), Nauttyprof(m), herrlekan(m), Omoakin5(m), illustrious(m), Uyemi, BIBILARY(m), jampro123(m), samchuks1991(m), PVision2020(m), AndyGlobal, Zane2point4(m), kbabajide(m), alexvic12(m), timtom, ayodotcom(m), HolyHero and 165 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 10