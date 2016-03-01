Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Anambra Election: "Vote & Die" Charms, Juju At A Pooling Unit (Photos) (21642 Views)

As posted by a Facebook user



Charms seen on pooling unit with inscription "Vote and die"[i][/i]



Ilogwu Orie Nkpor Pulling Unit: Discovered this morning right from the entrance of the pulling boot to the centre. With an inscription "VOTE AND DIE".

Who wan die?

Politics of bitterness never broods well for any nation. Intimidating voters who are out to exercise their fundamental right through fetish means is totally uncalled for. Not voting should be a personal choice and not due to intimidation.......







Who wan die?? 5 Likes

Nkpor is where yyeske resides,I trust him he will come out to vote,he is ready to die voting.

meanwhile we are still waiting for your pictures voting yyeske,if you don't vote today then you are just an impostor claiming to be Igbo man .

Every true Igbo man residing in the east is united in this and have a common voice. 23 Likes

Ipob pls don't allow apc to perfect their rigging with dis election boycott tactics 6 Likes 2 Shares





But, i think PMB went there some days back to begged them



Why you guys get agidi Charm everywhere..But, i think PMB went there some days back to begged themWhy you guys get 2 Likes

This is funny!



Buhari why 1 Like 1 Share



If truly most Igbos are in their support why go to this length of fetishism and threatening people to vote and die. Why intimidate others? You have done enough of selling your agenda to your people. If it is worth it why threaten and intimidate them? You can see the peaceful IPOB yoots who believe referendum is their right which Nigeria is denying them. Look at them trying to deny other people right to vote. Everything is a game of power and power shift. They declare today ofe nsala day. Why can't they lock themselves inside their houses and enjoy themselves.If truly most Igbos are in their support why go to this length of fetishism and threatening people to vote and die. Why intimidate others? You have done enough of selling your agenda to your people. If it is worth it why threaten and intimidate them? 63 Likes 8 Shares

This is how low we have sunken as a nation?





God bless Nigeria, we go get sense one day 3 Likes

Nawa o, na only for naija 1 Like









Just Push Aside and Vote 1 Like 1 Share

a winner will still be declared if you dnt vote,

BE WISE 7 Likes

Jokers everywhere you go. 6 Likes 1 Share

Nothing go happen 2 Likes

This is it... I give up..



Our brother up there are primitive, dunce and foolish!!!



I mean biafrans, not igbos o 8 Likes 1 Share

Lol....and now it's becoming funny, let's see how it goes

Let the greedy Igbo's coming out to vote today DIE! let all anti- Freedom DIE! 7 Likes

Why You Should Vote.



Romans 5:15

“But not as the offence, so also is the free gift. For if through the offence of one many be dead, much more the grace of God, and the gift by grace, which is by one man, Jesus Christ, hath abounded unto many.”



Ezekiel 22:30

“And I sought for a man among them, that should make up the hedge, and stand in the gap before me for the land, that I should not destroy it: but I found none.”



According to Charles Swindoll ' THE POWER OF ONE VOTE' *In 1645, one vote gave Oliver Cromwell control over England; *In 1649, one vote caused Charles 1 of England to be executed; *ln 1776, one vote gave America the English Language instead of German; * ln 1839, one vote elected Marcus Morton Governor of Massachusetts; * In 1845, one vote brought Texas into the Union;* In 1868, one vote saved President Andrew Johnson from impeachment; * In 1875, one vote changed France from. Monarchy to Republic; * In 1876, one vote gave Rutherford B. Hayes the United States Presidency; * In 1923, one vote gave Adolph Hitler control over the Nazi; * In 1941, one vote saved the selective service system just 12 weeks before pearl habour" etc. This is why you should in Nigeria learn and insist on voting and being voted for, for meaningful transformation.

#Participate 9 Likes

Whether Ipob likes it or not, Anambra must have a governor. 6 Likes

Empty Polling Booth





PDP is leading in spirit



Apga on social media



APC is leading from Abuja INEC office 14 Likes 1 Share

LET THEM START SHARING FIVE FIVE THOUSAND NAIRA, AND SEE MASSIVE TURN OUT IN THAT UNIT... NA THERE YOU GO KNOW SAY YOUR JUJU NO GO FIT WITSTAND POVERTY









PS.....





TODAY IS MY BIRTHDAY



EVEN THO IT CLASHED WITH ANAMBRA ELECTIONS



SHOW ME LOVE







On my way to the pooling unit. I must cast my vote 2 Likes 1 Share

Very outlandish of Anambra State.

Why have Anambra state chosen to weep more than the bereaved? 1 Like

Hahahahaha, I de obosi shaaa



It's Finished!!! Has it gotten to this extent? It's Finished!!! Has it gotten to this extent? 1 Like

With the massive boycott, I see Apc Winning this election cos most people who will boycott used to be both apga and pdp allies 6 Likes