The ruling All Progressives Congress(APC) has embarked on stomach infrastructure for voters in the ongoing Anambra Elections.



Below is a photograph obtained by PoliticsNGR showing voters in Illo Abito square, Nsugbe receiving packs of rice and meat in return for a vote for Tony Nwoye, the gubernatorial candidate of the APC.



As usual while they rape you front and back even without using condoms,they mortgage your future and that of your children children yet unborn.

You only feed for today and go hungry for the rest of your lives. 37 Likes



This zoo is very funny oo This zoo is very funny oo 11 Likes

...



Election will never work in this country unless it is moved fully online like d USA



To eliminate all dis old grand mama & other illiterates that keep collecting peanuts 2 determine wo to vote for



Nd later de will expect d winner to not siphon money when he enters into power Really?



So i will spend money nd buy rice nd tomato for d whole population with billions n wen i enter power i should now come nd use d allocation n build road for you?



Mtchewwww



You will trek on Sandy soil till I recover all my money with interest oo



Ur Fada there

Ur real Fada



#Eco99# 24 Likes

Old ppl are all I see





Probably, the old doesn't even know abt the election





This may be 2010 election, go to Radio Biafra London facebook page and get the latest update 4 Likes

Mention me incase of fp, to update 1 Like

watch how these Ipob touts youths will come out to vote because of this.... 4 Likes 1 Share

how ce we know it is apc 2 Likes

Even if they share bag of rice,we don't need them in Anambra for now 8 Likes

This election is a scam and sham. APGA and APC are already sharing money and disenfranchising PDP voters. This nonsense will not stand!!! NdiAnambra wake up!!!!! 1 Like 1 Share

Cc; lalasticlala , Please Come and Put this To FP ..... Is True ....



APC don turn Anambra state to rice beggars like some Yoruba states.Chineke biko ole ihe a ga akpo nzuzu nke a bikonu



Who are those taking the rice .is this not the same people

What is wrong in sharing light refreshments after the stress of voting.... 2 Likes

MAKE PDP SHUT UP BIKO.... All the parties are Sharing money.... So ná because no be APGA or APC upload the pics you ppl are now forming Saint? In my center in Okofia Otolo, Nnewi, na PDP and APC de share pass.... 1 Like

And the Bags of rice?





Anambra indigenes are the most money conscious people in all of Nigeria.



This widespread avarice makes them quite desperate to acquire wealth.

So compromise thrives a lot all around there.



Damn! Cooked rice? Something that can't even hold your tommy for two days.





I will not even encourage my enemies to eat such food. No, no way!



I'm sorry, I don't trust politicians. If you really care you would do more for them than just giving them a day meal.





What happens after today?





Let them take the truck of food to beggars on the street and share for them.





Nigerians, sometimes I feel we are own problem. We are just not ready to make things work yet.



People ran to schools to pick up their kids for fear of being forcefully injected with diseases but they can eat cooked rice from same set of people without the fear of being poisoned.





Smh 1 Like

9ja which way!

Chai na food APC take capture igbos 1 Like

2k5 is too small for me



let them make it 10k then I will vote 1 Like

Apc this tactics no good at all, one plate of rice for one vote, nawaoooh!

Don't sell to suffering for a bowl of rice, APC will stop paying salaries and blame all previous government 1 Like

kingxsamz:

I hate the zoo called Nigeria ��

OK

When are we going to stop selling our future for stipends? We don't learn at all. Same circle every now and then. .

let me hear does sympathetic noise after few years from now. Ndi-Ara gbawara Isi.

This is pure examination malpractice.

That's the bad part of the APC purported change agenda....

They will share rice now during the election, but when they win, rice will become scarce like ki lo de.

Even the money they are sharing now would also become scarce.

So I advise the voters to simply vote for a govt that will give them continohr bags of rice and money and not be deceived by this momentary temptation.

Do not sell your future and that of ur children for a smoke bag of rice or a chicken change of #2,500 that is not even enough to buy a bus ticket from Onitsha to Lagos. 2 Likes

All these useless Ipobigs,shame will be your portion today.One candidate must win and govern you and you will keep wailing like touts you are. 1 Like

Am walking away from APC Wahala 4 Likes