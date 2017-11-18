₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,914,191 members, 3,919,809 topics. Date: Saturday, 18 November 2017 at 02:43 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Anambra Elections: APC Shares Rice To Voters (Photos) (11499 Views)
Anambra Election: APC Shares Parcels Of Money - Pics / Winning Anambra Elections Will End Marginalization Of South-east - Oyegun / Willy Obiano Warns Nnamdi Kanu: Steer Clear Of Anambra Elections Or Risk Arrest (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Anambra Elections: APC Shares Rice To Voters (Photos) by kirajustice: 11:52am
@POLITICSNGR
The ruling All Progressives Congress(APC) has embarked on stomach infrastructure for voters in the ongoing Anambra Elections.
Below is a photograph obtained by PoliticsNGR showing voters in Illo Abito square, Nsugbe receiving packs of rice and meat in return for a vote for Tony Nwoye, the gubernatorial candidate of the APC.
https://politicsngr.com/2017/11/18/anambra-elections-apc-shares-rice-voters-photo/
|Re: Anambra Elections: APC Shares Rice To Voters (Photos) by magoo10(m): 11:55am
As usual while they rape you front and back even without using condoms,they mortgage your future and that of your children children yet unborn.
You only feed for today and go hungry for the rest of your lives.
37 Likes
|Re: Anambra Elections: APC Shares Rice To Voters (Photos) by wrestleman: 11:56am
This zoo is very funny oo
11 Likes
|Re: Anambra Elections: APC Shares Rice To Voters (Photos) by Eco99(m): 11:58am
...
Election will never work in this country unless it is moved fully online like d USA
To eliminate all dis old grand mama & other illiterates that keep collecting peanuts 2 determine wo to vote for
Nd later de will expect d winner to not siphon money when he enters into power Really?
So i will spend money nd buy rice nd tomato for d whole population with billions n wen i enter power i should now come nd use d allocation n build road for you?
Mtchewwww
You will trek on Sandy soil till I recover all my money with interest oo
Ur Fada there
Ur real Fada
#Eco99#
24 Likes
|Re: Anambra Elections: APC Shares Rice To Voters (Photos) by Joephat(m): 12:00pm
Old ppl are all I see
Probably, the old doesn't even know abt the election
This may be 2010 election, go to Radio Biafra London facebook page and get the latest update
4 Likes
|Re: Anambra Elections: APC Shares Rice To Voters (Photos) by Ifeanyi4491(m): 12:01pm
Mention me incase of fp, to update
1 Like
|Re: Anambra Elections: APC Shares Rice To Voters (Photos) by kingxsamz(m): 12:01pm
watch how these Ipob
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Anambra Elections: APC Shares Rice To Voters (Photos) by Bari22(m): 12:02pm
how ce we know it is apc
2 Likes
|Re: Anambra Elections: APC Shares Rice To Voters (Photos) by Spylord48: 12:02pm
Even if they share bag of rice,we don't need them in Anambra for now
8 Likes
|Re: Anambra Elections: APC Shares Rice To Voters (Photos) by Africonji: 12:16pm
This election is a scam and sham. APGA and APC are already sharing money and disenfranchising PDP voters. This nonsense will not stand!!! NdiAnambra wake up!!!!!
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Anambra Elections: APC Shares Rice To Voters (Photos) by viviangist: 1:13pm
Cc; lalasticlala , Please Come and Put this To FP ..... Is True ....
|Re: Anambra Elections: APC Shares Rice To Voters (Photos) by nkwuocha1: 1:22pm
APC don turn Anambra state to rice beggars like some Yoruba states.Chineke biko ole ihe a ga akpo nzuzu nke a bikonu
I've got no problem with the 3k,2k bribe. But rice kwa?Chineke biko ekwe LA ka rice tinye anyi n' afufu k' ndi ofe Arira.
2 Likes
|Re: Anambra Elections: APC Shares Rice To Voters (Photos) by medolab90(m): 1:22pm
Who are those taking the rice .is this not the same people
|Re: Anambra Elections: APC Shares Rice To Voters (Photos) by soberdrunk(m): 1:22pm
What is wrong in sharing light refreshments after the stress of voting....
2 Likes
|Re: Anambra Elections: APC Shares Rice To Voters (Photos) by okwutency(m): 1:22pm
MAKE PDP SHUT UP BIKO.... All the parties are Sharing money.... So ná because no be APGA or APC upload the pics you ppl are now forming Saint? In my center in Okofia Otolo, Nnewi, na PDP and APC de share pass....
1 Like
|Re: Anambra Elections: APC Shares Rice To Voters (Photos) by Nawteemaxie(m): 1:23pm
And the Bags of rice?
|Re: Anambra Elections: APC Shares Rice To Voters (Photos) by NwaAmaikpe: 1:23pm
Anambra indigenes are the most money conscious people in all of Nigeria.
This widespread avarice makes them quite desperate to acquire wealth.
So compromise thrives a lot all around there.
The same people who spear-headed 'No lefeledum, no erection ' are the ones queuing up at polling booths collecting money and rice to vote.
11 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Anambra Elections: APC Shares Rice To Voters (Photos) by Strongbest(m): 1:24pm
Damn! Cooked rice? Something that can't even hold your tommy for two days.
I will not even encourage my enemies to eat such food. No, no way!
I'm sorry, I don't trust politicians. If you really care you would do more for them than just giving them a day meal.
What happens after today?
Let them take the truck of food to beggars on the street and share for them.
Nigerians, sometimes I feel we are own problem. We are just not ready to make things work yet.
People ran to schools to pick up their kids for fear of being forcefully injected with diseases but they can eat cooked rice from same set of people without the fear of being poisoned.
Smh
1 Like
|Re: Anambra Elections: APC Shares Rice To Voters (Photos) by PSVITA: 1:24pm
9ja which way!
|Re: Anambra Elections: APC Shares Rice To Voters (Photos) by IYANGBALI: 1:24pm
Chai na food APC take capture igbos
1 Like
|Re: Anambra Elections: APC Shares Rice To Voters (Photos) by ObamaOsama: 1:24pm
2k5 is too small for me
let them make it 10k then I will vote
1 Like
|Re: Anambra Elections: APC Shares Rice To Voters (Photos) by CarlyX8(m): 1:25pm
Apc this tactics no good at all, one plate of rice for one vote, nawaoooh!
|Re: Anambra Elections: APC Shares Rice To Voters (Photos) by thundafire: 1:25pm
Don't sell to suffering for a bowl of rice, APC will stop paying salaries and blame all previous government
1 Like
|Re: Anambra Elections: APC Shares Rice To Voters (Photos) by IYANGBALI: 1:26pm
kingxsamz:as hunger bad for that area
1 Like
|Re: Anambra Elections: APC Shares Rice To Voters (Photos) by Nathdoug(m): 1:26pm
I hate the zoo called Nigeria ��
|Re: Anambra Elections: APC Shares Rice To Voters (Photos) by sotall(m): 1:26pm
OK
|Re: Anambra Elections: APC Shares Rice To Voters (Photos) by NwaliE01(m): 1:26pm
When are we going to stop selling our future for stipends? We don't learn at all. Same circle every now and then. .
let me hear does sympathetic noise after few years from now. Ndi-Ara gbawara Isi.
|Re: Anambra Elections: APC Shares Rice To Voters (Photos) by crackhouse(m): 1:26pm
This is pure examination malpractice.
|Re: Anambra Elections: APC Shares Rice To Voters (Photos) by cashlurd(m): 1:26pm
That's the bad part of the APC purported change agenda....
They will share rice now during the election, but when they win, rice will become scarce like ki lo de.
Even the money they are sharing now would also become scarce.
So I advise the voters to simply vote for a govt that will give them continohr bags of rice and money and not be deceived by this momentary temptation.
Do not sell your future and that of ur children for a smoke bag of rice or a chicken change of #2,500 that is not even enough to buy a bus ticket from Onitsha to Lagos.
2 Likes
|Re: Anambra Elections: APC Shares Rice To Voters (Photos) by rrikado(m): 1:29pm
All these useless Ipobigs,shame will be your portion today.One candidate must win and govern you and you will keep wailing like touts you are.
1 Like
|Re: Anambra Elections: APC Shares Rice To Voters (Photos) by Marvellouzkk(f): 1:30pm
Am walking away from APC Wahala
4 Likes
|Re: Anambra Elections: APC Shares Rice To Voters (Photos) by BruncleZuma: 1:32pm
Destiny destroyers...
Fashola At Oxford University Lecture. Pics / Saraki Hosts Delegation From Czech Republic In Abuja. Photos / Parents Demand Swap Of Chibok Girls For Boko Haram Detainees
Viewing this topic: uchenadu(m), densil(m), IFNOTGOD(m), ynnekri, ultimatebas(m), Lasmoney(m), blowjob, CampuChan, manNature(m), olasclef(m), frankibe, Rebuke, Laka2bor(m), nafdak, bigpicture001, oluwazoba25, Horllamideh(m), Cupidkc(m), StankovicEgeni(m), Castroii(m), noncy21, Herrymax(m), olushevy05, NeduLuiZ(m), DeKen, Beckino(f), Galaxydon1(m), kunle4toyeyaho, RamseyWilliam(m), phillsayo(m), pinnket, Xc90, makazona(m), TRADEMARK(m), chidiadivictor(m), wajaja, priceaction, primetyme, chibuike67(m) and 61 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 246