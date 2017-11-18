₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,914,193 members, 3,920,056 topics. Date: Saturday, 18 November 2017 at 05:47 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Anambra Governorship Election 2017 Results - Live Updates (Unofficial) (37159 Views)
Lagos Local Government Election 2017 Results (Live Updates) / Anambra Governorship Election 2017: Ngige Body Language Scatters APC Gladiators / 8 APC Aspirants For Anambra Governorship Election 2017 (1) (2) (3) (4)
(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (Reply) (Go Down)
|Anambra Governorship Election 2017 Results - Live Updates (Unofficial) by 36govs: 3:42pm
Polling booth 002 Ezira Orumba south result out APC 12, APGA 44, PDP 10, UPP 2, PPA 1, APP 1, ADC 1, invalid 2. #AnambraDecides2017
#AnambraDecides #AnambraDecides2017 #SnapAndSend Results:
APC - 13
APGA - 41
PDP - 15
UPP - 17
VOID - 7
Reg. Voters 415 Total vote cast: 93 @CDDWestAfrica @HassanIdayat @PremiumTimesng @ptcij
#AnambraDecides2017 AWKA ETITI.. Ejighinandu HALL ..UNIT 001,002,003
PDP 85
APGA 72
APC 72
#AnambraDecides2017 Obe village Agulu Ward 2 0010 Invalid: 13
APC:14
Apga: 4
PDP:81
#AnambraDecides2017: Results from Umudim ward 2 PU 19 &20 PU 19: invalid 19 votes
PDP: 96
APGA: 40
APC: 7
UPP: 3.
#AnambraDecides2017 Umuono Hall 007, Nise Ward 2, Awka-South LGA.
APGA – 98
APC – 29
PDP – 4
PPA - 2
UPP - 0
#AnambraDecides2017: Results: Ward 03, PU 004.
APC - 13
APGA - 41
PDP - 15
UPP - 17
VOID - 7
Reg. Voters 415 Total vote cast: 93
#AnambraDecides2017: Umudim Ward 1, PU-015 Nnewi North LGA Manual voting 47 Voting by card reader 34 Total number voted-81
APC - 29
APGA -34
PdC-1
PDP -16
#AnambraDecides2017 AMICHI WARD 1 005
APC 23
APGA 67
PDP 32
VIA : http://www.viviangist.ng/live-anambra-2017-election-results-apga-apc-pdp/
1 Share
|Re: Anambra Governorship Election 2017 Results - Live Updates (Unofficial) by 36govs: 3:43pm
@VIVIANGIST
Governor Willie Obiano Leads With More Than 47% Of The Entire Votes
Willie is Working #Alert Governor
Umudim ward 2 PU 19 & 20
PU 20: invalid 19 votes
PDP: 96
APGA: 40
APC: 7
UPP: 3
PU 20:
PDP: 97
APGA: 60
UPP: 5
Ube village Agulu Ward 2 0010
Invalid: 13
APC:14
Apga: 4
PDP:81
AWKA ETITI..
Ejighinandu HALL ..UNIT 001,002,003
PDP 85
APGA 72
APC 72
Umuono Hall 007, Nise Ward 2, Awka-South LGA.
APGA – 98
APC – 29
PDP – 4
PPA – 2
UPP – 0
AGULU WARD 5 Result is already in.
Agulu ward 5
APGA 69 63 47 = 169
PDP 35 33 8 = 76
APC 47 33 10 = 90
|Re: Anambra Governorship Election 2017 Results - Live Updates (Unofficial) by 36govs: 3:44pm
@VIVIANGIST
Governor Willie Obiano Leads With More Than 47% Of The Entire Votes
Willie is Working #Alert Governor
More : http://www.viviangist.ng/live-anambra-2017-election-results-apga-apc-pdp/
2 Shares
|Re: Anambra Governorship Election 2017 Results - Live Updates (Unofficial) by Joephat(m): 3:45pm
Make una dey write anything wey una like
Awka etiti without a single recorded that vote.
Yorubas
9 Likes
|Re: Anambra Governorship Election 2017 Results - Live Updates (Unofficial) by 36govs: 3:47pm
@VIVIANGIST
Governor Willie Obiano Leads With More Than 47% Of The Entire Votes
Willie is Working #Alert Governor
More : http://www.viviangist.ng/live-anambra-2017-election-results-apga-apc-pdp/
Cc; lalasticlala
2 Shares
|Re: Anambra Governorship Election 2017 Results - Live Updates (Unofficial) by divinehand2003(m): 3:48pm
Obiano don hammer ooooo
|Re: Anambra Governorship Election 2017 Results - Live Updates (Unofficial) by 36govs: 3:49pm
@VIVIANGIST
Governor Willie Obiano Leads With More Than 47% Of The Entire Votes
Willie is Working #Alert Governor
More : http://www.viviangist.ng/live-anambra-2017-election-results-apga-apc-pdp/
|Re: Anambra Governorship Election 2017 Results - Live Updates (Unofficial) by nero2face: 3:51pm
APC has no place in Igbo land, we have nothing in common with the government of liars... Obiano is de only man among de men
39 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Anambra Governorship Election 2017 Results - Live Updates (Unofficial) by 36govs: 3:53pm
@VIVIANGIST
Governor Willie Obiano Leads With More Than 47% Of The Entire Votes
Willie is Working #Alert Governor
See More Here : http://www.viviangist.ng/live-anambra-2017-election-results-apga-apc-pdp/
1 Like
|Re: Anambra Governorship Election 2017 Results - Live Updates (Unofficial) by SillyMods: 3:54pm
Elections under PMB have been largely credible. Results are no longer written as they used to be during PDP era.
If not for PVC and Card Reader used in 2019, PDP for write every result writeable.
17 Likes
|Re: Anambra Governorship Election 2017 Results - Live Updates (Unofficial) by SillyMods: 3:57pm
nero2face:I guess those votes for APC were by Afonjas and Hausas. PDP is coming third.
16 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Anambra Governorship Election 2017 Results - Live Updates (Unofficial) by johnnyhandsom(m): 3:57pm
Joephat:
afonja spotted
19 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Anambra Governorship Election 2017 Results - Live Updates (Unofficial) by 36govs: 3:59pm
@VIVIANGIST
Governor Willie Obiano Leads With More Than 47% Of The Entire Votes
Willie is Working #Alert Governor
More : http://www.viviangist.ng/live-anambra-2017-election-results-apga-apc-pdp/
Cc; lalasticlala
|Re: Anambra Governorship Election 2017 Results - Live Updates (Unofficial) by candlewax: 4:02pm
Augustap
|Re: Anambra Governorship Election 2017 Results - Live Updates (Unofficial) by 36govs: 4:02pm
@VIVIANGIST
Governor Willie Obiano Leads With More Than 47% Of The Entire Votes
Willie is Working #Alert Governor
|Re: Anambra Governorship Election 2017 Results - Live Updates (Unofficial) by sounwave: 4:02pm
.
|Re: Anambra Governorship Election 2017 Results - Live Updates (Unofficial) by emeejinsm: 4:03pm
Seat at home them no hear
|Re: Anambra Governorship Election 2017 Results - Live Updates (Unofficial) by Arysexy(m): 4:04pm
As long as evil hateful APC no win, I'm ok
APGA leading so far, followed by PDP
36 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Anambra Governorship Election 2017 Results - Live Updates (Unofficial) by drizslim(m): 4:04pm
ok
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Anambra Governorship Election 2017 Results - Live Updates (Unofficial) by Proudgorgeousga(f): 4:04pm
good
|Re: Anambra Governorship Election 2017 Results - Live Updates (Unofficial) by semoly(m): 4:05pm
Ok
|Re: Anambra Governorship Election 2017 Results - Live Updates (Unofficial) by obicentlis: 4:05pm
Obiano winning based on sentiments (APGA, our own).
Apga will not die.
4 Likes
|Re: Anambra Governorship Election 2017 Results - Live Updates (Unofficial) by CaptainJeffry: 4:05pm
Let the best man win. Seems the battle is between PDP and APGA but I'll like the UPP guy to win.
4 Likes
|Re: Anambra Governorship Election 2017 Results - Live Updates (Unofficial) by Valindazz(m): 4:05pm
APC, PDP,APGA all na d same people with different names
11 Likes
|Re: Anambra Governorship Election 2017 Results - Live Updates (Unofficial) by BruncleZuma: 4:06pm
|Re: Anambra Governorship Election 2017 Results - Live Updates (Unofficial) by sounwave: 4:06pm
ofe nsala all for nothing. APGA all the way
7 Likes
|Re: Anambra Governorship Election 2017 Results - Live Updates (Unofficial) by dadavivo: 4:06pm
APC think that Anambra is Ondo state
15 Likes
|Re: Anambra Governorship Election 2017 Results - Live Updates (Unofficial) by weownthewest: 4:07pm
Osyabj get ready for what is about to befall you. Better deactivate now.
5 Likes
|Re: Anambra Governorship Election 2017 Results - Live Updates (Unofficial) by 36govs: 4:07pm
@VIVIANGIST
Governor Willie Obiano Leads With More Than 47% Of The Entire Votes
Willie is Working #Alert Governor ...
1 Like
|Re: Anambra Governorship Election 2017 Results - Live Updates (Unofficial) by kizz007: 4:07pm
APGA WILL WIN
ANAMBRA NO BE IMO
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Anambra Governorship Election 2017 Results - Live Updates (Unofficial) by Develpeast: 4:07pm
people did not come out. what a low turnout
3 Likes
|Re: Anambra Governorship Election 2017 Results - Live Updates (Unofficial) by hucienda: 4:07pm
No surprises there. APGA leading. The real surprise, however, is the APC appears to be doing better than the PDP.
On the whole, electorate turn out numbers really poor.
4 Likes
(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (Reply)
Lagos State Governemnt Demolishes SURE-P Head Quarters / Akunyili's Daughter, Njideka Crosby Wins Joyce Alexander Artist Prize / Fayose's Impeachment:ekiti House Of Assembly Directs Chief Judge To Set Up Panel
Viewing this topic: Chevronstaff, VEE2010(m), d313, GrandFinale2017(m), Chiboy484(m), Yusuf54(m), sunny63(m), rummmy(m), Fredyo(m), feeloscar(m), olumbha(m), osayuwamwen(m), aylipple, ufotty2001, ramseythejunior3, Oxenomy, meetbalo(m), OmoOshodi(m), pregna, google1(m), adepoj99(m), Agasco2020(m), Firstgentleman1(m), youngking89(m), okenne, Cornerstone2020, idari, Hairyrapunzel, Crixie(m), Babatall, akinszz, cingelai(f), Chidonc(m), faithynuvo(m), Naxtrad(m), Nnah222, tafabaloo(m), Proudgorgeousga(f), Ozenith(m), planetx13, otokx(m), nairalandfreak(m), Ayemileto(m), Flyingngel(m), Jerroryb123, owotonbinu(m), D1official, gammarays(m), karmaA3, alfsalami, netmillionaires(m), alen4smith(m), smsuraj(m), Yampotatocarrot(m), Jayk1(m), Upritman(m), simtosul, anetuno(m), bopm, temple2grace, Justin288, mrmax1(m), Dresden, CallMeNJay, Richards100, onosking(m), Kadri4(m), mumuguyman(m), ststyreal(f), IQman, bishopjoe02(m), Olaposiwaju, wiseguy(m), lx3as, TRADEMARK(m), dominion001(m), etaoko, Igbodicool(m), Jman06(m), PhilipsNz, jacabi(m), Xzevian(m), Adekdammy, Alexander001(m), mrgbite(m), JoYeye, Nuezha(m), MrMicholo(m), goodnews4me(m), Bishop1monte(m), specco(m), Sirwifi, dodec(m), fabulous16(m), oluomoabrafak, Osinachi1, doncent222(m), Dennis87, fairguy007, ChiefSweetus, jonkay45(m), henrysam(m), Ivimilly, Greenstar1(m), barrydee(m), Phonefanatic, Mmaxix, obicentlis, VargasVee(m), biggie1o2(m), smartmey61(m), Masudzubair(m), Obiyolucky1, seniorkachion(m), Eyimama(f), Umunede, jimotochukwuobi(m), Lummygold1, gunner4life(m), aidelojestan(m), SydneyAlaekwe, OneNigerianist, Sammy213(m), potent5(m), Lajet, kinky90(f), iyke649(m), evanstinobbc, Aminat508(f), BookerT8, tohigavil, Rotiix(m), delana, magknox(m), merit455(m), temmy6996(m), Teejay092(m), Mayany(m), Az1000, honey001(m), Fathai(m), ayokellany, obarome1, prelomo, tunjidayo, coolplanet, goodspeed1, menaxe, stevohdee(m), DrUche3(m), prettyzee11(f), ZAMANI123, jossypet(m), kuboy, Ntorr, sojayy(m), taayourty(m), Zionope, ELShehzad, Dennismaria, Mariseby, 36govs, ATIKUisCOOL(m), sekeyso, LagBlogger(m), bigboyk(m), ezebrightike, propertydeyng, Okuss12(m), MysticalTee(m), heftycul, BeeBeeOoh(m), Pianoman1(m), sameetula, LasGidiOwner, lukasa, Handsomegod(m), Samson712, DCTrendy(m), jefy(m), Heanry(m), michlins, donteebalo(m), Raphael007(m), topcareer, 4GLite, adusco(m), Wapsam(m), masinga07(m), Nellyobi, adaifx, Sunakin, nature902001, muredo(m), BTT(m), wisehuman156(m), Duchman67, bababodmas(m), WhoDeyThere(m), newheart2(m), Touchey, shekauvsbuhari, barineh(m), 77FOT, MYBLOCUS, greatestman(m), abelwealth(m), tballeyy(m), dclinton01(m), shaiyne(m), velai(m), Lakebridge, wrestleman, Aleis, Reggie2(m), Romeo3(m), IAMTHEHERO, mapet, Casanye(m), sirwealth(m), sundaynome, somethinghot, bhankie(m), Foodforthought(m), tensun, Diamond13(f), lalasticlala(m), d1nerbaba(m), echekings(m), elougo(m), carpmam, Jyunus, legitnow, betatalk, felixomor, Effiezynews, Deeldorado, Nigga44, oNj(m), ifeco101, dahunsy(m), WiseFool2(m), boostdom, phartfarm(m), hucienda, xtratagem(m), psalmsjob, kowade, dosage150(m), ibabz(m), Samotobor1(m), durella32, PrinxArthur1(m), Firstcitizen, 8stargeneral, scantee(m), Shakitibob0, sonikstargirl(f), akogun316(m), marianneada(f), activelyA(f), otswag(m), chumaster(m), standardboi(m), johnnyvid, mgbadike81, cornoil(m), obinna2nv(m), abu99err, Folatem, Gistben, melya(m), Rebuke, paulsunky(m), Adeoye89, smartlawochetin, nadisms, jomonic, agakeem, AdesegunSanni89, UyaiHarley(m), rchilee, victorvezx(m), Remmyode(m), VanBommel(m), efomzy, Fayoski, kennynelcon(m), safetyInspector(m), yoldepate, femorra(m), tonididdy(m), Fresia01(f), RealtorOtabor, alexpumpin, JJefferson, Obinwenite(m), Juve4(m), Princedapace(m), cashkid, phoenix45(m), Blackfriday, sustainus(m), kings988, TEAMvido(m), peace2all(m), emmatony, obums0209(m), chikasin4(m), wordsbase(m), ademiD(f), DREEZYDEE(m), Connoisseur(m), Androidking, daniska3yaro(m), robotix and 667 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 26