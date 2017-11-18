Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Anambra Governorship Election 2017 Results - Live Updates (Unofficial) (37159 Views)

#AnambraDecides #AnambraDecides2017 #SnapAndSend Results:

APC - 13

APGA - 41

PDP - 15

UPP - 17

VOID - 7

Reg. Voters 415 Total vote cast: 93 @CDDWestAfrica @HassanIdayat @PremiumTimesng @ptcij



#AnambraDecides2017 AWKA ETITI.. Ejighinandu HALL ..UNIT 001,002,003

PDP 85

APGA 72

APC 72



#AnambraDecides2017 Obe village Agulu Ward 2 0010 Invalid: 13

APC:14

Apga: 4

PDP:81



#AnambraDecides2017: Results from Umudim ward 2 PU 19 &20 PU 19: invalid 19 votes

PDP: 96

APGA: 40

APC: 7

UPP: 3.



#AnambraDecides2017 Umuono Hall 007, Nise Ward 2, Awka-South LGA.

APGA – 98

APC – 29

PDP – 4

PPA - 2

UPP - 0



#AnambraDecides2017: Results: Ward 03, PU 004.

APC - 13

APGA - 41

PDP - 15

UPP - 17

VOID - 7

Reg. Voters 415 Total vote cast: 93



#AnambraDecides2017: Umudim Ward 1, PU-015 Nnewi North LGA Manual voting 47 Voting by card reader 34 Total number voted-81

APC - 29

APGA -34

PdC-1

PDP -16



#AnambraDecides2017 AMICHI WARD 1 005

APC 23

APGA 67

PDP 32



Umudim ward 2 PU 19 & 20



PU 20: invalid 19 votes

PDP: 96

APGA: 40

APC: 7

UPP: 3



PU 20:

PDP: 97

APGA: 60

UPP: 5







Ube village Agulu Ward 2 0010

Invalid: 13

APC:14

Apga: 4

PDP:81





AWKA ETITI..



Ejighinandu HALL ..UNIT 001,002,003



PDP 85

APGA 72

APC 72







Umuono Hall 007, Nise Ward 2, Awka-South LGA.

APGA – 98

APC – 29

PDP – 4

PPA – 2

UPP – 0



AGULU WARD 5 Result is already in.



Agulu ward 5

APGA 69 63 47 = 169

PDP 35 33 8 = 76

APC 47 33 10 = 90

Make una dey write anything wey una like



Awka etiti without a single recorded that vote.



Yorubas

Obiano don hammer ooooo

APC has no place in Igbo land, we have nothing in common with the government of liars... Obiano is de only man among de men

Elections under PMB have been largely credible. Results are no longer written as they used to be during PDP era.



If not for PVC and Card Reader used in 2019, PDP for write every result writeable.

nero2face:

I guess those votes for APC were by Afonjas and Hausas. PDP is coming third.

Joephat:

Make una dey write anything wey una like

Awka etiti without a single recorded that vote.

Yorubas

afonja spotted

Augustap

Seat at home them no hear

As long as evil hateful APC no win, I'm ok



APGA leading so far, followed by PDP

ok

good

Ok

Obiano winning based on sentiments (APGA, our own).





Apga will not die. 4 Likes

Let the best man win. Seems the battle is between PDP and APGA but I'll like the UPP guy to win. 4 Likes

APC, PDP,APGA all na d same people with different names 11 Likes

ofe nsala all for nothing. APGA all the way 7 Likes

APC think that Anambra is Ondo state 15 Likes

Osyabj get ready for what is about to befall you. Better deactivate now. 5 Likes

ANAMBRA NO BE IMO APGA WILL WINANAMBRA NO BE IMO 10 Likes 1 Share

people did not come out. what a low turnout 3 Likes