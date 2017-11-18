₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Youths In Anambra Kill Cow And Enjoyed Nsala Day After Boycotting Election by Decypher: 5:50pm
Some youths enjoying nsala day
As shared by a facebook user
|Re: Youths In Anambra Kill Cow And Enjoyed Nsala Day After Boycotting Election by Cyynthialove(f): 5:51pm
ok
|Re: Youths In Anambra Kill Cow And Enjoyed Nsala Day After Boycotting Election by Decypher: 5:51pm
More pictures, Men na aku
|Re: Youths In Anambra Kill Cow And Enjoyed Nsala Day After Boycotting Election by Cyynthialove(f): 5:51pm
waoo.!!!!
Meanwhile, I don't know why those headslaming animals with mark of beast on their foreheads are eating themselves up because of the election boycott today, their frustration became worst when sahara reporters reported the level of compliance by Anambrarians.
Up till now, I still don't know how election boycott will affect their miserable life Mohammad subjected them to, they keep running around from one Anambra election thread to another to show their frustration even when its none of their business.
The same set of people will still come and blame Ipob for participating in the election saying that they should not participate since they don't see themselves as Nigerians. To make the matter worst, some Ipob members are busy wasting their time on these fools making explanations why they are boycotting the election even when they know that those iddiots derive joy from useless and blind argument. Useless things
Headslammers are just pathetic set maggots.
|Re: Youths In Anambra Kill Cow And Enjoyed Nsala Day After Boycotting Election by Alariiwo: 5:56pm
Very nice.
Hope they'll boycott federal govt. jobs same way for other Nigerians to serve their country.
Anu mpamas
|Re: Youths In Anambra Kill Cow And Enjoyed Nsala Day After Boycotting Election by 1nigeriamyfoot: 5:57pm
Alariiwo:Ariwo lasan lo n pa
|Re: Youths In Anambra Kill Cow And Enjoyed Nsala Day After Boycotting Election by autotrader014(m): 6:04pm
Decypher:
|Re: Youths In Anambra Kill Cow And Enjoyed Nsala Day After Boycotting Election by Alariiwo: 6:05pm
See dem Anu ofias quoting already..
If I had my way, no Ipoo youth will get govt. jobs again in Nigeria.
Nonsense!
|Re: Youths In Anambra Kill Cow And Enjoyed Nsala Day After Boycotting Election by eagleeye2: 6:06pm
Alariiwo:Hehehehehehehehhe
Dem look like people way want apply for FG jobs?
|Re: Youths In Anambra Kill Cow And Enjoyed Nsala Day After Boycotting Election by zionmde: 6:10pm
Congratulations to the people of anambra. they showed the highest level of maturity today. I think abians need to learn from this. No protests, those who didnt vote enjoyed their time at home those who did were peaceful, Rivers state should also learn from this .
Again i say congratulations to the anambra people, am very proud of u guys
|Re: Youths In Anambra Kill Cow And Enjoyed Nsala Day After Boycotting Election by Homeboiy(m): 6:13pm
Village sweet o
|Re: Youths In Anambra Kill Cow And Enjoyed Nsala Day After Boycotting Election by Joephat(m): 6:17pm
Ppl will call them jobless
|Re: Youths In Anambra Kill Cow And Enjoyed Nsala Day After Boycotting Election by WhoRUDeceiving: 6:19pm
Alariiwo:
Please pay salary first abeg
|Re: Youths In Anambra Kill Cow And Enjoyed Nsala Day After Boycotting Election by sounwave: 6:23pm
IPOB youths the ofe nsala has been for nothing because Obiano has won the election.
|Re: Youths In Anambra Kill Cow And Enjoyed Nsala Day After Boycotting Election by millionboi2: 6:23pm
Power truely belong to d ppl.
Lol
Where are dos buratai/buhari boys on nairaland.
|Re: Youths In Anambra Kill Cow And Enjoyed Nsala Day After Boycotting Election by TRUTH2020: 6:24pm
ALL HAIL BIAFRA,PEOPLE THEY CALL JOBLESS ARE KILLING COWS JUST FOR NSALA.
|Re: Youths In Anambra Kill Cow And Enjoyed Nsala Day After Boycotting Election by lomubi69(f): 6:24pm
|Re: Youths In Anambra Kill Cow And Enjoyed Nsala Day After Boycotting Election by solid3(m): 6:24pm
This tiny cow.
|Re: Youths In Anambra Kill Cow And Enjoyed Nsala Day After Boycotting Election by michlins: 6:25pm
You mean less than fifteen guys want eat cow alone
|Re: Youths In Anambra Kill Cow And Enjoyed Nsala Day After Boycotting Election by canalily(m): 6:25pm
What is nsala pls and why today
|Re: Youths In Anambra Kill Cow And Enjoyed Nsala Day After Boycotting Election by yeyerolling: 6:25pm
In summary nigeria is doomed. Dey wont get baifra and the same politicians go rule till we die off
|Re: Youths In Anambra Kill Cow And Enjoyed Nsala Day After Boycotting Election by horsepower101: 6:25pm
It is better to use this day to relax and enjoy life than to vote in a useless election that hasn't brought about any real and positive changes.
Elections in Nigeria is a waste of time if the system of governance is still the same.
As Peter obi once said, " Nigeria is like a car with knocked engine. It doesn't matter how good the driver is, that car will never move forward"
|Re: Youths In Anambra Kill Cow And Enjoyed Nsala Day After Boycotting Election by Jeezuzpick(m): 6:25pm
So a bunch of guys just disenfranchised themselves and had a bowl of beef peppersoup to celebrate!
These same guys will be the chief groaners when the man they helped into the governorship post by not voting begins misbehaving.
Naija, which way, na?
|Re: Youths In Anambra Kill Cow And Enjoyed Nsala Day After Boycotting Election by hatchy: 6:25pm
Just imagine this people foolish people o!
After they will be shouting marginalization but systematically disenfranchised themselves.
Whether you vote or not,result will be announced and a winner emerged and nothing you people can do about it.
|Re: Youths In Anambra Kill Cow And Enjoyed Nsala Day After Boycotting Election by GavelSlam: 6:25pm
They killed a calf.
|Re: Youths In Anambra Kill Cow And Enjoyed Nsala Day After Boycotting Election by EponOjuku: 6:25pm
Very good.
When decisions concerning Nigeria are being taken, Biafrans must not be allowed to decide or participate.
Likewise, when positions, contracts, projects, recruitments and benefits are being shared, they must also not be allowed to benefit.
All Biafrans must be be shut out and denied every benefit of being a Nigerian. When they get to BIafra, they can start benefitting.
|Re: Youths In Anambra Kill Cow And Enjoyed Nsala Day After Boycotting Election by ifyalways(f): 6:26pm
Very unfortunate. For the next four years, they will live with the decision of the wise ones who went out to vote, hope they have Nsala that will last that long?
Kanu boy is enjoying in an Island somewhere with thick women (from the pictures online, he loves 'em thick), sipping cocktail and laughing at their gullibility.
|Re: Youths In Anambra Kill Cow And Enjoyed Nsala Day After Boycotting Election by ipobarecriminals: 6:26pm
Dem go soon announce Winner and their miserably/ misfortune lifestyle continue
|Re: Youths In Anambra Kill Cow And Enjoyed Nsala Day After Boycotting Election by whitebeard(m): 6:26pm
Ipob enjoy eat eat nsala to u too enjoy..tick tock says the time, reality will soon dawn on u guys..pls boycott FG jobs too.!
|Re: Youths In Anambra Kill Cow And Enjoyed Nsala Day After Boycotting Election by tthewop(m): 6:26pm
stubborn fellas
|Re: Youths In Anambra Kill Cow And Enjoyed Nsala Day After Boycotting Election by mrvitalis(m): 6:26pm
In 2013 the total number of voters was less than 500k votes
So let's see how much voters we are going to get before ipob start to celebrate
Anambra has always had low vote turnout so it's nothing special
I even feel we would get more votes this year
