Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / IPOB Member Beaten Up By Anambra Voters when trying to disrupt election (17681 Views)

Photos Of Mr. Peter Obi Inducing Anambra Voters With Money / IPOB Member Shot In Anambra While Waiting For Nnamdi Kanu's Arrival (Graphic Pic / Handover Of Agulu Lake Hotel To Golden Tulip By Anambra Governor Obiano (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)





It was police that came to his rescue by stopping the mob and arresting him.This was shown on TVC news between 6pm and 6.15pm.

for confirmation switch to TVC news. They might repeat the news.



In addition it has been reported by daily post below. link provided.



Anambra election: Police arrest two IPOB members planning to disrupt voting process

Chijioke Jannah

2 hours ago



Two suspected members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) have been arrested by the police in Anambra.



They were said to have attempted to disrupt the electoral process at the Ozugbe axis of Anambra East local government area.





According to TVC News, the duo, who had no form of identification on them, were attacked by a mob.



They were accused of approaching the voting area with the intention of attacking electoral officials and prospective voters.



The security operatives present were said to have succeeded in returning calm to the area.



http://www.dailypost.ng/2017/11/18/anambra-election-police-arrest-two-ipob-members-planning-disrupt-voting-process/amp/



Also reported on TVC twitter account below:



https://mobile.twitter.com/tvcnewsng/status/931816307733000192?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fd-248088815121638314.ampproject.net%2F1510180045130%2Fframe.html I just saw on TVC news an IPOB member beaten by angry voters. They accuse him of coming to disrupt the voting process. The angry anambra voters were shouting he is an IPOB member while beating him up.It was police that came to his rescue by stopping the mob and arresting him.This was shown on TVC news between 6pm and 6.15pm.for confirmation switch to TVC news. They might repeat the news.In addition it has been reported by daily post below. link provided.Also reported on TVC twitter account below: 1 Like 1 Share

The same police they call zoo police is the one still helping them.



When God wants to disgrace you, he gives your enemy power to help you.



Shame on IPOB that bark only on social media but cannot act. The election you say won't hold has been held. 113 Likes 8 Shares

very good. very good. 9 Likes 1 Share

Dem dem dey beat demselves 15 Likes 3 Shares

? No pix, no link 8 Likes



AFONJAS AND PROPAGANDA ANYWHERE SHA...... 71 Likes 10 Shares

Good riddance to bad rubbish.



Idiota! 2 Likes 2 Shares

velai:

No pix, no link ?

I clearly said I watched it on TVC news. And I place the time of the news. You can tune to TVC news, I believe it will be repeated I clearly said I watched it on TVC news. And I place the time of the news. You can tune to TVC news, I believe it will be repeated 17 Likes 4 Shares

life2017:





I clearly said I watched on TVC news. And I place the time of the news. You can tune to TVC news, I believe it will be repeated OK! OK!

velai:

OK!

I have provided link.



http://www.dailypost.ng/2017/11/18/anambra-election-police-arrest-two-ipob-members-planning-disrupt-voting-process/amp/ I have provided link. 2 Likes

Good 2 Likes

There was no identification yet you were fast to say they are ipob members.















Use your head 13 Likes 1 Share

kid23:

There was no identification yet you were fast to say they are ipob members.



Use your head

It is not me who called him IPOB member. It was the angry voters. Try and tune to TVC news. The angry voters were shouting he is an IPOB member while beating him up. It is not me who called him IPOB member. It was the angry voters. Try and tune to TVC news. The angry voters were shouting he is an IPOB member while beating him up. 29 Likes 3 Shares

life2017:





It is not me who called him IPOB member. It was the angry voters. Try and tune to TVC news. The angry voters were shouting he is an IPOB member while beating him up. dnt waste ur energy on that slowpoke. He is a kid dnt waste ur energy on that slowpoke. He is a kid 39 Likes 3 Shares

life2017:





I clearly said I watched it on TVC news. And I place the time of the news. You can tune to TVC news, I believe it will be repeated Is this how miserable almajiris fulanis blood sucking cows have made you to see and understand what was boldly written " the duo who have no form of identification " smallest sense fall on you kind . Is this how miserable almajiris fulanis blood sucking cows have made you to see and understand what was boldly written " the duo who have no form of identification " smallest sense fall on you kind . 8 Likes

Luckylife:



Is this how miserable almajiris fulanis blood sucking cows have made you to see and understand what was boldly written " the duo who have no form of identification " smallest sense fall on you kind .

I watched it. tune to TVC news and watch it yourself. The voters were shouting he is an IPOB member.



What is important is that they beat him up because they believe he is IPOB member.



That means the voter dont want to see any IPOB member near thier polling unit. I watched it. tune to TVC news and watch it yourself. The voters were shouting he is an IPOB member.What is important is that they beat him up because they believe he is IPOB member.That means the voter dont want to see any IPOB member near thier polling unit. 23 Likes 4 Shares

Today's anambra state election was a huge success.



The turn was great. 5 Likes 1 Share





AFONJAS sef Where is Ozugbe?AFONJAS sef 4 Likes

life2017:

I just saw on TVC news an IPOB member beaten by angry voters. They accuse him of coming to disrupt the voting process. The angry anambra voters were shouting he is an IPOB member while beating him up.



It was police that came to his rescue by stopping the mob and arresting him.This was shown on TVC news between 6pm and 6.15pm.

for confirmation switch to TVC news. They might repeat the news.



In addition it has been reported by daily post below. link provided.





http://www.dailypost.ng/2017/11/18/anambra-election-police-arrest-two-ipob-members-planning-disrupt-voting-process/amp/



Also reported on TVC twitter account below:



https://mobile.twitter.com/tvcnewsng/status/931816307733000192?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fd-248088815121638314.ampproject.net%2F1510180045130%2Fframe.html



Afonja Propaganda as usual. All IPOB are inside eating Nsala Afonja Propaganda as usual. All IPOB are inside eating Nsala 25 Likes 2 Shares

Good, he deserves what he gets

life2017:





I watched it. tune to TVC news and watch it yourself. The voters were shouting he is an IPOB member. What is important is that they beat him up because they believe he is IPOB member. That means the voter dont want to see any IPOB member near thier polling unit.

The guy must me an APC rigger and they must frame him to beat him up. APC is a disease. The guy must me an APC rigger and they must frame him to beat him up. APC is a disease. 7 Likes

Baawaa:

Dem dem dey beat demselves

Dem no dey beat themselves please. Na proud Nigerians gather beat Ipob so, for trying to prevent them from exercising their civil rights. Dem no dey beat themselves please. Na proud Nigerians gather beat Ipob so, for trying to prevent them from exercising their civil rights. 1 Like

.

watch as ipobs online will come and say na Afonja person post dey news.....instead of him to look for garri and drink.... dem go hear am..... when the hunter becomes the hunted 6 Likes 1 Share

after a huge success non violent boycott of election the ewedu eating scumbags can't sleep well hence they resort to propaganda to tarnish ipob image



today was a proof that ipob is igbo and Igbo is ipob 10 Likes 1 Share

life2017:

I just saw on TVC news an IPOB member beaten by angry voters. They accuse him of coming to disrupt the voting process. The angry anambra voters were shouting he is an IPOB member while beating him up.



It was police that came to his rescue by stopping the mob and arresting him.This was shown on TVC news between 6pm and 6.15pm.

for confirmation switch to TVC news. They might repeat the news.



In addition it has been reported by daily post below. link provided.





http://www.dailypost.ng/2017/11/18/anambra-election-police-arrest-two-ipob-members-planning-disrupt-voting-process/amp/



Also reported on TVC twitter account below:



https://mobile.twitter.com/tvcnewsng/status/931816307733000192?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fd-248088815121638314.ampproject.net%2F1510180045130%2Fframe.html



sahara reporters:low voter turnout

TVC:IPOB member beaten



afonjas neva cease to amaze

cc

giftq sahara reporters:low voter turnoutTVC:IPOB member beatenafonjas neva cease to amazeccgiftq 7 Likes

The person that fabricated this should suck my dick. we no get that time. All hail Biafra 6 Likes

This is a very good development.



I have been saying it that all those ipob miscreants were all imported from Abia and Imo states to come and cause confusion in Anambra. They are not Anambrans.



Now that Anambra people have spoken by beating them up and putting them in their place. 8 Likes 2 Shares

buh wait o, where is the person that was beaten to pulp 3 Likes