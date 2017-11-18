₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|IPOB Member Beaten Up By Anambra Voters when trying to disrupt election by life2017: 6:16pm
I just saw on TVC news an IPOB member beaten by angry voters. They accuse him of coming to disrupt the voting process. The angry anambra voters were shouting he is an IPOB member while beating him up.
It was police that came to his rescue by stopping the mob and arresting him.This was shown on TVC news between 6pm and 6.15pm.
for confirmation switch to TVC news. They might repeat the news.
In addition it has been reported by daily post below. link provided.
Anambra election: Police arrest two IPOB members planning to disrupt voting processhttp://www.dailypost.ng/2017/11/18/anambra-election-police-arrest-two-ipob-members-planning-disrupt-voting-process/amp/
Also reported on TVC twitter account below:
https://mobile.twitter.com/tvcnewsng/status/931816307733000192?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fd-248088815121638314.ampproject.net%2F1510180045130%2Fframe.html
|Re: IPOB Member Beaten Up By Anambra Voters when trying to disrupt election by femidejulius(m): 6:21pm
The same police they call zoo police is the one still helping them.
When God wants to disgrace you, he gives your enemy power to help you.
Shame on IPOB that bark only on social media but cannot act. The election you say won't hold has been held.
|Re: IPOB Member Beaten Up By Anambra Voters when trying to disrupt election by ipobarecriminals: 6:22pm
very good.
|Re: IPOB Member Beaten Up By Anambra Voters when trying to disrupt election by Baawaa(m): 6:22pm
Dem dem dey beat demselves
|Re: IPOB Member Beaten Up By Anambra Voters when trying to disrupt election by velai(m): 6:23pm
No pix, no link?
|Re: IPOB Member Beaten Up By Anambra Voters when trying to disrupt election by Ifeanyi4491(m): 6:30pm
AFONJAS AND PROPAGANDA ANYWHERE SHA......
|Re: IPOB Member Beaten Up By Anambra Voters when trying to disrupt election by hatchy: 6:40pm
Good riddance to bad rubbish.
Idiota!
|Re: IPOB Member Beaten Up By Anambra Voters when trying to disrupt election by life2017: 6:49pm
velai:
I clearly said I watched it on TVC news. And I place the time of the news. You can tune to TVC news, I believe it will be repeated
|Re: IPOB Member Beaten Up By Anambra Voters when trying to disrupt election by velai(m): 6:50pm
life2017:OK!
|Re: IPOB Member Beaten Up By Anambra Voters when trying to disrupt election by life2017: 6:53pm
velai:
I have provided link.
http://www.dailypost.ng/2017/11/18/anambra-election-police-arrest-two-ipob-members-planning-disrupt-voting-process/amp/
|Re: IPOB Member Beaten Up By Anambra Voters when trying to disrupt election by Bari22(m): 6:59pm
Good
|Re: IPOB Member Beaten Up By Anambra Voters when trying to disrupt election by kid23(m): 7:09pm
There was no identification yet you were fast to say they are ipob members.
Use your head
|Re: IPOB Member Beaten Up By Anambra Voters when trying to disrupt election by life2017: 7:12pm
kid23:
It is not me who called him IPOB member. It was the angry voters. Try and tune to TVC news. The angry voters were shouting he is an IPOB member while beating him up.
|Re: IPOB Member Beaten Up By Anambra Voters when trying to disrupt election by Mazeltovscotty(m): 7:14pm
life2017:dnt waste ur energy on that slowpoke. He is a kid
|Re: IPOB Member Beaten Up By Anambra Voters when trying to disrupt election by Luckylife(m): 7:17pm
life2017:Is this how miserable almajiris fulanis blood sucking cows have made you to see and understand what was boldly written " the duo who have no form of identification " smallest sense fall on you kind .
|Re: IPOB Member Beaten Up By Anambra Voters when trying to disrupt election by life2017: 7:18pm
Luckylife:
I watched it. tune to TVC news and watch it yourself. The voters were shouting he is an IPOB member.
What is important is that they beat him up because they believe he is IPOB member.
That means the voter dont want to see any IPOB member near thier polling unit.
|Re: IPOB Member Beaten Up By Anambra Voters when trying to disrupt election by hisgrace090: 7:21pm
Today's anambra state election was a huge success.
The turn was great.
|Re: IPOB Member Beaten Up By Anambra Voters when trying to disrupt election by Sprumbabafather: 7:23pm
Where is Ozugbe?
AFONJAS sef
|Re: IPOB Member Beaten Up By Anambra Voters when trying to disrupt election by liberalsinnerx: 7:23pm
life2017:
Afonja Propaganda as usual. All IPOB are inside eating Nsala
|Re: IPOB Member Beaten Up By Anambra Voters when trying to disrupt election by sureheaven(m): 7:23pm
Good, he deserves what he gets
|Re: IPOB Member Beaten Up By Anambra Voters when trying to disrupt election by Sprumbabafather: 7:24pm
life2017:
The guy must me an APC rigger and they must frame him to beat him up. APC is a disease.
|Re: IPOB Member Beaten Up By Anambra Voters when trying to disrupt election by autotrader014(m): 7:24pm
|Re: IPOB Member Beaten Up By Anambra Voters when trying to disrupt election by ipobarecriminals: 7:24pm
|Re: IPOB Member Beaten Up By Anambra Voters when trying to disrupt election by babadee1(m): 7:24pm
Baawaa:
Dem no dey beat themselves please. Na proud Nigerians gather beat Ipob so, for trying to prevent them from exercising their civil rights.
|Re: IPOB Member Beaten Up By Anambra Voters when trying to disrupt election by Reminez(m): 7:25pm
.
|Re: IPOB Member Beaten Up By Anambra Voters when trying to disrupt election by Damfostopper(m): 7:25pm
watch as ipobs online will come and say na Afonja person post dey news.....instead of him to look for garri and drink.... dem go hear am..... when the hunter becomes the hunted
|Re: IPOB Member Beaten Up By Anambra Voters when trying to disrupt election by Nebuzaradan: 7:25pm
after a huge success non violent boycott of election the ewedu eating scumbags can't sleep well hence they resort to propaganda to tarnish ipob image
today was a proof that ipob is igbo and Igbo is ipob
|Re: IPOB Member Beaten Up By Anambra Voters when trying to disrupt election by Leez(m): 7:25pm
life2017:sahara reporters:low voter turnout
TVC:IPOB member beaten
afonjas neva cease to amaze
cc
giftq
|Re: IPOB Member Beaten Up By Anambra Voters when trying to disrupt election by FUCKyouALL: 7:26pm
The person that fabricated this should suck my dick. we no get that time. All hail Biafra
|Re: IPOB Member Beaten Up By Anambra Voters when trying to disrupt election by LasGidiOwner: 7:26pm
This is a very good development.
I have been saying it that all those ipob miscreants were all imported from Abia and Imo states to come and cause confusion in Anambra. They are not Anambrans.
Now that Anambra people have spoken by beating them up and putting them in their place.
|Re: IPOB Member Beaten Up By Anambra Voters when trying to disrupt election by tthewop(m): 7:26pm
buh wait o, where is the person that was beaten to pulp
|Re: IPOB Member Beaten Up By Anambra Voters when trying to disrupt election by Brugo(m): 7:26pm
Thought they said they would stay at home and eat their nsala abi the soup no sweet ni?
