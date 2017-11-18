Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Obiano Should Be Disqualified For Campaigning At Polling Unit - PDP (Photo) (30598 Views)

PDP Youths Follow Car Carrying Votes From Polling Unit To Prevent Rigging / Party Agents Distribute Snacks At Polling Unit In Akure / Dasuki: Let's Remember One Of Us - PDP (Photo) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)







#AnambraDecides2017 Breaking News! Governor Willie Obiano and Gubernatorial Candidate of the @ApgaHQ was seen campaigning openly at his polling unit. This is a violation of electoral law. We call for @inecnigeria to disqualify him from the contest. @PoliceNG #VoteAndStay

https://mobile.twitter.com/OfficialPDPNig/status/931853226399412224 The people's democratic party PDP has demanded the disqualification of the Apga candidate, Mr Obiano due to electoral offences on election. This the party made known through its official twitter handle @officialpdpnig. 3 Likes 1 Share

All I see here are sore losers, now watch as Afonjas arrive to cry thir hearts out 34 Likes 1 Share

Ifeanyi Uba has favored this obiano of a slowpoke. Why why Mr Capital Oil. Anyhow, we believe you will impact positively on us the people. Long live anambra state. Ifeanyi Ubah 2022 loading. 6 Likes 3 Shares

Adannaify:

Ifeanyi Uba has favored this obiano of a slowpoke. Why why Mr Capital Oil. Anyhow, we believe you will impact positively on us the people. Long live anambra state. Ifeanyi Ubah 2022 loading.

Ifeanyi Uba only favoured him because himself is already eyeing 2022 elections knowing fully well that if Obiano wins,he will complete his tenure and give way for somebody from Anambra south.. Ifeanyi Uba only favoured him because himself is already eyeing 2022 elections knowing fully well that if Obiano wins,he will complete his tenure and give way for somebody from Anambra south.. 9 Likes 1 Share

Yes. Obiano must be disqualified for that illegality. 2 Likes

Nonsense. Since when did granting interview to pressmen after voting constitute an electoral offence? PDP should go and lick their wounds of defeat with whatever shame they got left. 34 Likes 2 Shares

APGA and is d same.....why d beef?

APCshits should be d ones wailing. 2 Likes

From unofficial results so far released, Obiano will likely emerge victorious. Sorry pdp, upp an apc. Try next election. 1 Like

Spylord48:





Ifeanyi Uba only favoured him because himself is already eyeing 2022 elections knowing fully well that if Obiano wins,he will complete his tenure and give way for somebody from Anambra south.. Same thing Araraume did for Rochas. Same thing Araraume did for Rochas. 2 Likes 1 Share

Obiano said he will win with a landslide, when a man says such, something is giving him hope.

We already know, it was even his man tht was caught by Dss with 300k to share at a unit.

My stand is, instead of APC to win, let Apga win.

The devil i know......

Atleast he gave us security by Gods grace.

In his tenure i bought my first car n drove around town without any attack unlike bfo.

Thts a plus. 20 Likes

k

And they shamelessly used a 2MP camera phone to show us this evidence? 9 Likes 1 Share

fùcks for sale, buy 2 get 1 free 1 Like

shortgun:

APGA and is d same.....why d beef?

APCshits should be d ones wailing.

Pdp is more popular than apc in the south east Pdp is more popular than apc in the south east 2 Likes

PDP are just wasting their time 3 Likes

AFONJA COME O,FOOD DON DON

shortgun:

APGA and is d same.....why d beef?

APCshits should be d ones wailing.

APC has extended its tentacles to the SE today with this impressive show, APGA has retained its hold in Anambra at diminishing rate but the PDP has collected its official death certificate. 1 Like 1 Share

No problem with that.

Says by Anambrian

nonsobaba:

Nonsense. Since when did granting interview to pressmen after voting constitute an electoral offence? PDP should go and lick their wounds of defeat with whatever shame they got left.

shortgun:

APGA and is d same.....why d beef?

APCshits should be d ones wailing. lol lol

You mean Apu

He merely addressed the press like another candidate did so why is his own raising dusts?

It's paining PDP that willie is winning and they are looking for faults. Too late to cry

dotcomnamename:

APC has extended its tentacles to the SE today with this impressive show, APGA has retained its hold in Anambra at diminishing rate but the PDP has collected its official death certificate.



Afonja and Goal Post shifting. So the narrative has now turned to "Extended Tentacles"? Its no longer APC will clear Anambra? Tufia.



God Forbid I ever come to this world as an Hausa Man or Yolomba! Afonja and Goal Post shifting. So the narrative has now turned toTufia. 14 Likes 1 Share

emeijeh:

And they shamelessly used a 2MP camera phone to show us this evidence? U re funny sha U re funny sha

Sprumbabafather:

All I see here are sore losers, now watch as Afonjas arrive to cry thir hearts out

Don't mind the sore losers.

Obiano cannot answer reporters as the Governor abi?

Tell me which incumbent has not commented on election day when accosted by pressmen.







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3eYitTWZd_k





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9scyv0_5EMQ





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J45AkqDy0yE 1 Like

This apga candidate just returned to Nigeria abi why he mumu himself? 1 Like

I have nothing to say

ClitoPen:

He merely addressed the press like another candidate did so why is his own raising dusts?

It's paining PDP that willie is winning and they are looking for faults. Too late to cry don't jump to conclusion as you can see different cameras and phone recording him in that pics. If he truly campaign and some of the people recording it and the media can give their clips as evidence, PdP can may have a good case don't jump to conclusion as you can see different cameras and phone recording him in that pics. If he truly campaign and some of the people recording it and the media can give their clips as evidence, PdP can may have a good case 2 Likes 3 Shares