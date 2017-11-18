₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Obiano Should Be Disqualified For Campaigning At Polling Unit - PDP (Photo) by maimalari: 7:51pm
The people's democratic party PDP has demanded the disqualification of the Apga candidate, Mr Obiano due to electoral offences on election. This the party made known through its official twitter handle @officialpdpnig.
https://mobile.twitter.com/OfficialPDPNig/status/931853226399412224
|Re: Obiano Should Be Disqualified For Campaigning At Polling Unit - PDP (Photo) by Sprumbabafather: 7:57pm
All I see here are sore losers, now watch as Afonjas arrive to cry thir hearts out
|Re: Obiano Should Be Disqualified For Campaigning At Polling Unit - PDP (Photo) by Adannaify: 8:08pm
Ifeanyi Uba has favored this obiano of a slowpoke. Why why Mr Capital Oil. Anyhow, we believe you will impact positively on us the people. Long live anambra state. Ifeanyi Ubah 2022 loading.
|Re: Obiano Should Be Disqualified For Campaigning At Polling Unit - PDP (Photo) by Spylord48: 8:13pm
Adannaify:
Ifeanyi Uba only favoured him because himself is already eyeing 2022 elections knowing fully well that if Obiano wins,he will complete his tenure and give way for somebody from Anambra south..
|Re: Obiano Should Be Disqualified For Campaigning At Polling Unit - PDP (Photo) by Africonji: 8:15pm
Yes. Obiano must be disqualified for that illegality.
|Re: Obiano Should Be Disqualified For Campaigning At Polling Unit - PDP (Photo) by nonsobaba: 8:25pm
Nonsense. Since when did granting interview to pressmen after voting constitute an electoral offence? PDP should go and lick their wounds of defeat with whatever shame they got left.
|Re: Obiano Should Be Disqualified For Campaigning At Polling Unit - PDP (Photo) by shortgun(m): 8:32pm
APGA and is d same.....why d beef?
APCshits should be d ones wailing.
|Re: Obiano Should Be Disqualified For Campaigning At Polling Unit - PDP (Photo) by maimalari: 8:49pm
From unofficial results so far released, Obiano will likely emerge victorious. Sorry pdp, upp an apc. Try next election.
|Re: Obiano Should Be Disqualified For Campaigning At Polling Unit - PDP (Photo) by maimalari: 8:50pm
Spylord48:Same thing Araraume did for Rochas.
|Re: Obiano Should Be Disqualified For Campaigning At Polling Unit - PDP (Photo) by skulgen: 8:57pm
Obiano said he will win with a landslide, when a man says such, something is giving him hope.
We already know, it was even his man tht was caught by Dss with 300k to share at a unit.
My stand is, instead of APC to win, let Apga win.
The devil i know......
Atleast he gave us security by Gods grace.
In his tenure i bought my first car n drove around town without any attack unlike bfo.
Thts a plus.
|Re: Obiano Should Be Disqualified For Campaigning At Polling Unit - PDP (Photo) by BIBILARY(m): 8:57pm
k
|Re: Obiano Should Be Disqualified For Campaigning At Polling Unit - PDP (Photo) by emeijeh(m): 8:57pm
And they shamelessly used a 2MP camera phone to show us this evidence?
|Re: Obiano Should Be Disqualified For Campaigning At Polling Unit - PDP (Photo) by psp2pc(m): 8:58pm
fùcks for sale, buy 2 get 1 free
|Re: Obiano Should Be Disqualified For Campaigning At Polling Unit - PDP (Photo) by Lorechino(m): 8:58pm
|Re: Obiano Should Be Disqualified For Campaigning At Polling Unit - PDP (Photo) by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 8:58pm
|Re: Obiano Should Be Disqualified For Campaigning At Polling Unit - PDP (Photo) by PUSH1(m): 8:58pm
shortgun:
Pdp is more popular than apc in the south east
|Re: Obiano Should Be Disqualified For Campaigning At Polling Unit - PDP (Photo) by loneatar: 8:59pm
PDP are just wasting their time
|Re: Obiano Should Be Disqualified For Campaigning At Polling Unit - PDP (Photo) by TRUTH2020: 8:59pm
AFONJA COME O,FOOD DON DON
|Re: Obiano Should Be Disqualified For Campaigning At Polling Unit - PDP (Photo) by Referendum50(f): 9:00pm
shortgun:
|Re: Obiano Should Be Disqualified For Campaigning At Polling Unit - PDP (Photo) by dotcomnamename: 9:00pm
APC has extended its tentacles to the SE today with this impressive show, APGA has retained its hold in Anambra at diminishing rate but the PDP has collected its official death certificate.
|Re: Obiano Should Be Disqualified For Campaigning At Polling Unit - PDP (Photo) by Halexgos3(m): 9:00pm
No problem with that.
Says by Anambrian
|Re: Obiano Should Be Disqualified For Campaigning At Polling Unit - PDP (Photo) by Referendum50(f): 9:00pm
nonsobaba:
|Re: Obiano Should Be Disqualified For Campaigning At Polling Unit - PDP (Photo) by Referendum50(f): 9:00pm
shortgun:lol
|Re: Obiano Should Be Disqualified For Campaigning At Polling Unit - PDP (Photo) by Halexgos3(m): 9:01pm
You mean Apu
|Re: Obiano Should Be Disqualified For Campaigning At Polling Unit - PDP (Photo) by ClitoPen: 9:02pm
He merely addressed the press like another candidate did so why is his own raising dusts?
It's paining PDP that willie is winning and they are looking for faults. Too late to cry
|Re: Obiano Should Be Disqualified For Campaigning At Polling Unit - PDP (Photo) by RebelChip: 9:02pm
dotcomnamename:
Afonja and Goal Post shifting. So the narrative has now turned to "Extended Tentacles"? Its no longer APC will clear Anambra? Tufia.
God Forbid I ever come to this world as an Hausa Man or Yolomba!
|Re: Obiano Should Be Disqualified For Campaigning At Polling Unit - PDP (Photo) by Teeboi56: 9:02pm
emeijeh:U re funny sha
|Re: Obiano Should Be Disqualified For Campaigning At Polling Unit - PDP (Photo) by Cjrane2: 9:02pm
Sprumbabafather:
Don't mind the sore losers.
Obiano cannot answer reporters as the Governor abi?
Tell me which incumbent has not commented on election day when accosted by pressmen.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3eYitTWZd_k
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9scyv0_5EMQ
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J45AkqDy0yE
|Re: Obiano Should Be Disqualified For Campaigning At Polling Unit - PDP (Photo) by seunlayi(m): 9:03pm
This apga candidate just returned to Nigeria abi why he mumu himself?
|Re: Obiano Should Be Disqualified For Campaigning At Polling Unit - PDP (Photo) by CarlyX8(m): 9:04pm
I have nothing to say
|Re: Obiano Should Be Disqualified For Campaigning At Polling Unit - PDP (Photo) by seunlayi(m): 9:05pm
ClitoPen:don't jump to conclusion as you can see different cameras and phone recording him in that pics. If he truly campaign and some of the people recording it and the media can give their clips as evidence, PdP can may have a good case
|Re: Obiano Should Be Disqualified For Campaigning At Polling Unit - PDP (Photo) by tydi(m): 9:05pm
Wailing whales(pdp) are at it again.
