Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Mob Beats Kidnappers Caught While Trying To Kidnap A Lady In Lagos (Pics) (17982 Views)

Man Who Tried To Kidnap A Child And Grandma Arrested In Gbagada / Mob Beats LASTMA Zonal Head To Death In Lagos (photo) / Mob Beats Rapist To Stupor In Ikorodu （graphic Photos） (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)









Source: According to Ogundana who lives in Lagos that shared the story,the kidnappers pictured below were caught while trying to kidnap his wife.They were nabbed and beaten by community members.He took to social media to thank God and his community members for saving his wife from the kidnappers.Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/11/mob-beat-kidnappers-caught-while-trying.html?m=1 1 Like

These are really Kids Napping on the floor! In as much as we continue to celebrate wealth with no known source, kidnappings have come to stay! 10 Likes 4 Shares

See able young, Strong and agile boys that should be thinking of achieving success...that could lead to a legacy. They are busy admiring expensive cars and houses, dreaming of buying Gucci stuffs, Louis Vuitton, Feragamo and the likes, at a young age without hard work.





They should lace their bom bom with better whip and hand them over to the official thieves...the worst...force in the world 29 Likes 2 Shares





People wey dem suppose put tyres for their neck.



I'm not in support of jungle Justice before you start quoting me. People wey dem suppose put tyres for their neck.I'm not in support of jungle Justice before you start quoting me. 7 Likes 1 Share

Kidnapping and all form of violence in the country has now become a norm, even the law against kidnapping which is the death penalty is not deterring these animals. Government needs to do more to uplift our society, educate the people and banish hunger/poverty. 2 Likes 1 Share





Hungry kidnappers



Evans wanna be Kidnap a lady?Hungry kidnappersEvans wanna be 1 Like

ONE bullet to the back of the head, no questions asked! 4 Likes

Evans is their role model. 5 Likes

see see see that 1 mouth ....





he has beaten like pulp .....



OMA see oo

I feel like slapping this one 6 Likes 1 Share

Ok 1 Like









Kidnappers ke?



Those guys are in no way criminals!



They look more like rapists especially the very dark complexioned guy.



I am pretty sure they only made attempts to toast the woman taking turns and then she raised a false alarm.







Those guys can't even kidnap a native fowl. Nigerians are always too quick to pass judgement. Kidnappers ke?Those guys are in no way criminals!They look more like rapists especially the very dark complexioned guy.I am pretty sure they only made attempts to toast the woman taking turns and then she raised a false alarm.Those guys can't even kidnap a native fowl. Nigerians are always too quick to pass judgement. 2 Likes

Joy don lost for dis country i swear 3 Likes

I see morufu, rashidi and chidi 1 Like

they deserve clubbing 1 Like

Thank God for that, so those fool will blame Buhari govt. Idiot.

Kidnapping is one of the problem federal govt should step into. My uncle in usa told me, he cannot come to nigeria because of the kidnapping issue. So many people in diaspora are afraid to return home 1 Like

What's the evidence they are kidnappers 2 Likes

Thank God for her life.

its well wit this country.........

Mob again, abeg police com carry dem oh! Before person go bring fuel gallon.

There was a country 2 Likes

God pls give us good leader dat LL make dis country great again and minimize all these social vices

l love the beating... the one at the middle is a stubborn goat...and he got the highest beating... nonsense

[quote author=decatalyst post=62504931]See able young, Strong and agile boys that should be thinking of achieving success...that could lead to a legacy. They are busy admiring expensive cars and houses, dreaming of buying Gucci stuffs, Louis Vuitton, Feragamo and the likes, at a young age without hard work.





They should lace their bom bom with better whip and hand them over to the official thieves...the worst...force in the world hahaha badt guy

OrestesDante:



People wey dem suppose put tyres for their neck.

I'm not in support of jungle Justice before you start quoting me. but you support justice jungle. but you support justice jungle. 1 Like

lemme know when they burn them .....

NCAN will want to come and check names.



Why?



Because you often can't tell between Afonja and IPOB just by looking.



Is someone out there learning something from this? 2 Likes

emeijeh:

I feel like slapping this one lol that was quick lol that was quick

Hello, guys. Please how can I quote someone with the green background appearing? Thanks.