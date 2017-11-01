₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Mob Beats Kidnappers Caught While Trying To Kidnap A Lady In Lagos (Pics) by zoba88: 8:51pm
According to Ogundana who lives in Lagos that shared the story,the kidnappers pictured below were caught while trying to kidnap his wife.They were nabbed and beaten by community members.He took to social media to thank God and his community members for saving his wife from the kidnappers.
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/11/mob-beat-kidnappers-caught-while-trying.html?m=1
|Re: Mob Beats Kidnappers Caught While Trying To Kidnap A Lady In Lagos (Pics) by Nwodosis(m): 8:51pm
These are really Kids Napping on the floor! In as much as we continue to celebrate wealth with no known source, kidnappings have come to stay!
|Re: Mob Beats Kidnappers Caught While Trying To Kidnap A Lady In Lagos (Pics) by zoba88: 8:52pm
|Re: Mob Beats Kidnappers Caught While Trying To Kidnap A Lady In Lagos (Pics) by decatalyst(m): 8:54pm
See able young, Strong and agile boys that should be thinking of achieving success...that could lead to a legacy. They are busy admiring expensive cars and houses, dreaming of buying Gucci stuffs, Louis Vuitton, Feragamo and the likes, at a young age without hard work.
They should lace their bom bom with better whip and hand them over to the official thieves...the worst...force in the world
|Re: Mob Beats Kidnappers Caught While Trying To Kidnap A Lady In Lagos (Pics) by OrestesDante(m): 8:56pm
People wey dem suppose put tyres for their neck.
I'm not in support of jungle Justice before you start quoting me.
|Re: Mob Beats Kidnappers Caught While Trying To Kidnap A Lady In Lagos (Pics) by rozay12345: 8:57pm
Kidnapping and all form of violence in the country has now become a norm, even the law against kidnapping which is the death penalty is not deterring these animals. Government needs to do more to uplift our society, educate the people and banish hunger/poverty.
|Re: Mob Beats Kidnappers Caught While Trying To Kidnap A Lady In Lagos (Pics) by Homeboiy(m): 8:58pm
Kidnap a lady?
Hungry kidnappers
Evans wanna be
|Re: Mob Beats Kidnappers Caught While Trying To Kidnap A Lady In Lagos (Pics) by MrBrownJay1(m): 8:58pm
ONE bullet to the back of the head, no questions asked!
|Re: Mob Beats Kidnappers Caught While Trying To Kidnap A Lady In Lagos (Pics) by Flashh: 8:59pm
Evans is their role model.
|Re: Mob Beats Kidnappers Caught While Trying To Kidnap A Lady In Lagos (Pics) by psalmhorah(m): 9:00pm
see see see that 1 mouth ....
he has beaten like pulp .....
OMA see oo
|Re: Mob Beats Kidnappers Caught While Trying To Kidnap A Lady In Lagos (Pics) by emeijeh(m): 9:00pm
I feel like slapping this one
|Re: Mob Beats Kidnappers Caught While Trying To Kidnap A Lady In Lagos (Pics) by Jemerson: 9:00pm
Ok
|Re: Mob Beats Kidnappers Caught While Trying To Kidnap A Lady In Lagos (Pics) by UbanmeUdie: 9:00pm
Kidnappers ke?
Those guys are in no way criminals!
They look more like rapists especially the very dark complexioned guy.
I am pretty sure they only made attempts to toast the woman taking turns and then she raised a false alarm.
Those guys can't even kidnap a native fowl. Nigerians are always too quick to pass judgement.
|Re: Mob Beats Kidnappers Caught While Trying To Kidnap A Lady In Lagos (Pics) by mosegifted: 9:01pm
Joy don lost for dis country i swear
|Re: Mob Beats Kidnappers Caught While Trying To Kidnap A Lady In Lagos (Pics) by yeyerolling: 9:01pm
I see morufu, rashidi and chidi
|Re: Mob Beats Kidnappers Caught While Trying To Kidnap A Lady In Lagos (Pics) by buskie13(m): 9:02pm
they deserve clubbing
|Re: Mob Beats Kidnappers Caught While Trying To Kidnap A Lady In Lagos (Pics) by julius976(m): 9:02pm
Thank God for that, so those fool will blame Buhari govt. Idiot.
Kidnapping is one of the problem federal govt should step into. My uncle in usa told me, he cannot come to nigeria because of the kidnapping issue. So many people in diaspora are afraid to return home
|Re: Mob Beats Kidnappers Caught While Trying To Kidnap A Lady In Lagos (Pics) by praiseneofingz(m): 9:02pm
What's the evidence they are kidnappers
|Re: Mob Beats Kidnappers Caught While Trying To Kidnap A Lady In Lagos (Pics) by pocohantas(f): 9:04pm
Thank God for her life.
|Re: Mob Beats Kidnappers Caught While Trying To Kidnap A Lady In Lagos (Pics) by peculiar20(f): 9:04pm
its well wit this country.........
|Re: Mob Beats Kidnappers Caught While Trying To Kidnap A Lady In Lagos (Pics) by knight05(m): 9:05pm
|Re: Mob Beats Kidnappers Caught While Trying To Kidnap A Lady In Lagos (Pics) by CarlyX8(m): 9:05pm
Mob again, abeg police com carry dem oh! Before person go bring fuel gallon.
|Re: Mob Beats Kidnappers Caught While Trying To Kidnap A Lady In Lagos (Pics) by judlice84: 9:06pm
There was a country
|Re: Mob Beats Kidnappers Caught While Trying To Kidnap A Lady In Lagos (Pics) by amazinglysplend: 9:06pm
God pls give us good leader dat LL make dis country great again and minimize all these social vices
|Re: Mob Beats Kidnappers Caught While Trying To Kidnap A Lady In Lagos (Pics) by Fourwinds: 9:07pm
l love the beating... the one at the middle is a stubborn goat...and he got the highest beating... nonsense
|Re: Mob Beats Kidnappers Caught While Trying To Kidnap A Lady In Lagos (Pics) by Truflexunits: 9:07pm
[quote author=decatalyst post=62504931]See able young, Strong and agile boys that should be thinking of achieving success...that could lead to a legacy. They are busy admiring expensive cars and houses, dreaming of buying Gucci stuffs, Louis Vuitton, Feragamo and the likes, at a young age without hard work.
They should lace their bom bom with better whip and hand them over to the official thieves...the worst...force in the world hahaha badt guy
|Re: Mob Beats Kidnappers Caught While Trying To Kidnap A Lady In Lagos (Pics) by IamOlusa(m): 9:08pm
OrestesDante:but you support justice jungle.
|Re: Mob Beats Kidnappers Caught While Trying To Kidnap A Lady In Lagos (Pics) by TEAMvido(m): 9:09pm
lemme know when they burn them .....
|Re: Mob Beats Kidnappers Caught While Trying To Kidnap A Lady In Lagos (Pics) by Jeezuzpick(m): 9:09pm
NCAN will want to come and check names.
Why?
Because you often can't tell between Afonja and IPOB just by looking.
Is someone out there learning something from this?
|Re: Mob Beats Kidnappers Caught While Trying To Kidnap A Lady In Lagos (Pics) by Akoja360(m): 9:10pm
emeijeh:lol that was quick
|Re: Mob Beats Kidnappers Caught While Trying To Kidnap A Lady In Lagos (Pics) by Blackthorn: 9:11pm
Hello, guys. Please how can I quote someone with the green background appearing? Thanks.
|Re: Mob Beats Kidnappers Caught While Trying To Kidnap A Lady In Lagos (Pics) by Etizz: 9:12pm
emeijeh:
just nana u Don edit am oh, I carry yanch for u oh...
