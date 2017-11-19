Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / As President Buhari Departs South East (5664 Views)

As Buhari departs South East...





By Philip Nweze



Tuesday, November 14, 2017 went down as a special day in South East politics. History books won't fail to remember this day when documenting the renewed relationship between Ndigbo and the government of President Muhammadu Buhari. But more importantly, posterity will always remember the historical role played by the leader of South East Governors' Forum, Engr David Umahi, in the birth of the new order.



For states in the South east geo political zone, the visit has a symbolism that goes beyond state visits at normal times. For over two years into the office, this is the president's first official visit to any state in the south east region.



By attracting the president to the zone, Governor Umahi has taken the first out of the many footsteps towards addressing the dismal development index in the area, having successfully extracted a firm promise from the president to address several issues of concern, including the deplorable state of roads and infrastructure in the region. This is a powerful string only a smart governor can pull.



On a general note, Ndigbo owe the leader of the South East Governor's forum a deserved tribute on his efforts to reverse the extinction of the Igbo nation in the national political equation.



On the home front, the visit of Mr President has placed Ebonyi state on a surprisingly high pedestal on the scale of national politics. Ebonyi has bcome assertive as a key player in Nigeria's political discourse.



Governor David Umahi is the man behind it all. 10 Likes

Am sure he will not be happy with the news coming out of Anambra, but wait o, does Governors Needs to specially plead with the president before federal government project can be done in a state, so roads are not done on the basis of necessity and importance, Na wah o, Federal Character my foot. 3 Likes





Ajala go well ooo...ranka dede for coming 5 Likes 1 Share

I take it the Nweze dude who wrote this is an agent of Umahi.

Nontheless, the president's visit and role played by Umahi would be commendable if the following happens;

1. Work resumes on Enugu-Onitsha express.

2. Work resumes on second Niger bridge

3. Work resumes on Enugu International airport

4. Work resumes on Enugu-Abakiliki-calabar road

5. APC cedes Senate President 2019 to SE

6. APC cedes Presidency 2023 to SE

7. SE governors decamp enmass to APC with Senators and Reps ahead of 2019



If nothing happens within the next 14 months, then the visit is best forgotten and Ndiigbo would come out and support Atiku and PDP enmass in 2019 and ask our SS well wishers to do likewise. 5 Likes

As em depart, APGA come win! 6 Likes 1 Share

A very useless President



Only Buhari visits reduced APC votes by 95,000 20 Likes 1 Share

Awaiting your arrival home. 1 Like 1 Share

The person that wrote this is a compound e-diot. Anyway I believe its part of the game of politics. He is pitching his tent where he eats from. But for one to deceive himself is unfathomable.



Sometimes I wonder how we arrived to this level. Nigeria filled with scholars and geniuses, is being led by an illiterate ethno-religious bigot. I keep wondering the essence of wasting years in the university if someone like Buhari is commanding herds of professors and SANs.



It is a pity Nigerians, its spiteful. Shame on us all nigerians! 2 Likes

Happy Sunday guys!

He couldn't accomplish his rigging mission. Poor fellow.

Oya come and slam your stained foreheads 8 Likes 2 Shares

His coming to Anambra was the reason APC fail 1 Like

Ipobs be like 7 Likes

I pray this is how buhari will return to daura after he and apc fails 2019...in Jesus Name Amen! 1 Like

SAI BABA TILL 2023

we the Igbos stand with Buhari

Ndi Igbos stand with #One Nigeria.

Long Live the Federal Republic of Nigeria. 3 Likes

igbos have turned themselves to international clowns.

even United Nations observers came to watch the election.

igbos need a real leader that won't look for biafra, the real problem of igbos are the leaders who use scarce resources to erect statues.

igbos problem is igbos 6 Likes 2 Shares

He should go with his bad luck abeg

Baba on the way...

NigerDeltan:

A very useless President



Only Buhari visits reduced APC votes by 95,000 sKeetz:

He should go with his bad luck abeg . laplace13:

He couldn't accomplish his rigging mission. Poor fellow. spotted spotted 6 Likes

His Excellency.. It is well...



Safe trip to the President.





For real Buhari is a bad luck to his generation and APC just imagine how he reduced their vote if APC get sense him for visit after election even kids for my street knows that Buhari is synonymous to bad.

Oga080666419419:

Oya come and slam your stained foreheads Mynd44 & oam4j, I could be banned for posting the a picture of a person whose tribe is not even known in the name of "insulting a tribe" but this one is praising a whole religion I guess. It is very clear that only igbos are allowed to insult on this forum. Very very clear. Just imagine what I was banned for. Mynd44 & oam4j, I could be banned for posting the a picture of a person whose tribe is not even known in the name of "insulting a tribe" but this one is praising a whole religion I guess. It is very clear that only igbos are allowed to insult on this forum. Very very clear. Just imagine what I was banned for. 2 Likes 1 Share

GrandFinale2017:

. spotted 4 Likes 1 Share

APC strategy of timing the presidential visit a few days to election failed woefully to create an atmosphere of helplessness within APGA supporters. I also give it to the free and fair electoral process which is advancing.

Riversides2003:

Am sure he will not be happy with the news coming out of Anambra, but wait o, does Governors Needs to specially plead with the president before federal government project can be done in a state, so roads are not done on the basis of necessity and importance, Na wah o, Federal Character my foot.

Buhari is not like the past president that wants there party to win state by all cost.He is a great leader that wants the best for the nation Buhari is not like the past president that wants there party to win state by all cost.He is a great leader that wants the best for the nation 2 Likes 2 Shares

failure departs south east



Rasta 1 Like