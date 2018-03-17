Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Reno Omokri To FFK: "You Misrepresented Atiku, Your Quote Was Dishonest" (7014 Views)

Atiku had sometime during an interview with Thisday stated that it is a misnomer to use the term ‘killer herdsmen of Fulani extraction’ or ‘killer Fulani herdsmen’.



He said this when the paper asked him “As a Fulani yourself, how do you feel about ongoing security crisis largely caused in many parts of the country by killer herdsmen of Fulani extraction? ”



In reply he said "However let me say that it is a minomer to use the term killer herdsmen of fulani extraction or killer fulani herdsmen. The vast majority of Fulani people are peaceful and live in harmony with other ethnicities. When kidnappers kidnap, we do not identify them by their ethnicity.



We identify them as kidnappers, pure and simple. There may be fringe elements with criminal tendencies. Some may be Fulani. Some may not even be. Let us identify them by their activities and not by their ethnicity.”



FFK quoted in a new article he titled ”The herdsmen are not Fulani, they are from the moon” told that Atiku said the herdsmen are not Fulani, they are just criminals. He(FFK) quoted Atiku as saying: “Labelling the attackers as Fulani is wrong. Fulani people are peaceful and live in harmony with other ethnicities. To call the killer herdsmen Fulani is a misnomer. They are just criminals and not Fulani criminals”- Vice President Atiku Abubakar, 11 March 2018, Thisday Newspaper.



Reno Omokri in disappointment tweeted, bashing FFK for misrepresenting Atiku.



"Dear @RealFFK, Read what you quote @Atiku as saying and read what @Atiku actually said. Note that they are 2 different statements. You misrepresented him. You twist his words. Your quote was dishonest. Quote Atiku. Don’t put your words in his mouth! You wont like it done to you'



Alhaji Atiku, open your eyes, don't fall for their tricks, they're only after your money. Alhaji Atiku, open your eyes, don't fall for their tricks, they're only after your money. 5 Likes

Thanks Reno for the correction 4 Likes 1 Share





I love to see where men are fighting Clash of the TitansI love to see where men are fighting 4 Likes





Pretty sure it will be very tasking, let me just be watching, dis one no concern me. Coming from the two gods of the atikulating elements. Let me see how the atikulators will sort it out.Pretty sure it will be very tasking, let me just be watching, dis one no concern me. 12 Likes 1 Share

hahahahaha, I love the guy, but PDP needs to put her house in order, we cant have two powerful critics going after each other and even when Atiku is one of their protected allies.

Reno Omokri should know life shouldn't be about having an unflinching allegiance to PDP, it should be about standing up for what is right and leaving a legacy of justice.

I am utterly disappointed in Reno Omokri for putting political party affiliation ahead of the truth.



Femi Fani Kayode was right.

His interpretation of that statement was just the same as mine because that was the implication and ultimate inference of Atiku's statement.



Atiku absolved the Fulanis of being involved with the attacks.

He was pussyfooting and using semantics to hide an obvious truth.



Let the truth be said irrespective of whose ox is gored.

The herdsmen are not criminals, they are Fulani criminals.

Not all Fulanis are criminals.

But every killer herdsman is Fulani.



So what is Atiku and Reno's point? Reno Omokri should know life shouldn't be about having an unflinching allegiance to PDP, it should be about standing up for what is right and leaving a legacy of justice.I am utterly disappointed in Reno Omokri for putting political party affiliation ahead of the truth.Femi Fani Kayode was right.His interpretation of that statement was just the same as mine because that was the implication and ultimate inference of Atiku's statement.Atiku absolved the Fulanis of being involved with the attacks.He was pussyfooting and using semantics to hide an obvious truth.Let the truth be said irrespective of whose ox is gored.The herdsmen are not criminals, they are Fulani criminals.Not all Fulanis are criminals.But every killer herdsman is Fulani.So what is Atiku and Reno's point? 9 Likes 3 Shares

