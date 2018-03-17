₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Reno Omokri To FFK: "You Misrepresented Atiku, Your Quote Was Dishonest" by bambi2016: 3:30pm
Lawyer and politician, Reno Omokri has called out former minister of aviation, Femi Fani Kayode for alleged misrepresentation and dishonest twist of words of former vice president Atiku Abubakar.
Atiku had sometime during an interview with Thisday stated that it is a misnomer to use the term ‘killer herdsmen of Fulani extraction’ or ‘killer Fulani herdsmen’.
He said this when the paper asked him “As a Fulani yourself, how do you feel about ongoing security crisis largely caused in many parts of the country by killer herdsmen of Fulani extraction? ”
In reply he said "However let me say that it is a minomer to use the term killer herdsmen of fulani extraction or killer fulani herdsmen. The vast majority of Fulani people are peaceful and live in harmony with other ethnicities. When kidnappers kidnap, we do not identify them by their ethnicity.
We identify them as kidnappers, pure and simple. There may be fringe elements with criminal tendencies. Some may be Fulani. Some may not even be. Let us identify them by their activities and not by their ethnicity.”
FFK quoted in a new article he titled ”The herdsmen are not Fulani, they are from the moon” told that Atiku said the herdsmen are not Fulani, they are just criminals. He(FFK) quoted Atiku as saying: “Labelling the attackers as Fulani is wrong. Fulani people are peaceful and live in harmony with other ethnicities. To call the killer herdsmen Fulani is a misnomer. They are just criminals and not Fulani criminals”- Vice President Atiku Abubakar, 11 March 2018, Thisday Newspaper.
Reno Omokri in disappointment tweeted, bashing FFK for misrepresenting Atiku.
"Dear @RealFFK, Read what you quote @Atiku as saying and read what @Atiku actually said. Note that they are 2 different statements. You misrepresented him. You twist his words. Your quote was dishonest. Quote Atiku. Don’t put your words in his mouth! You wont like it done to you'
Source: http://dailyleakblog.com/2018/03/17/your-quote-was-dishonest-reno-omokri-blasts-ffk-for-misrepresenting-atiku-over-fulani-herdsmen/
|Re: Reno Omokri To FFK: "You Misrepresented Atiku, Your Quote Was Dishonest" by johnmartus(m): 3:33pm
Two idiots.
|Re: Reno Omokri To FFK: "You Misrepresented Atiku, Your Quote Was Dishonest" by madridguy(m): 3:33pm
Alhaji Atiku, open your eyes, don't fall for their tricks, they're only after your money.
|Re: Reno Omokri To FFK: "You Misrepresented Atiku, Your Quote Was Dishonest" by Ratello: 3:35pm
Thanks Reno for the correction
|Re: Reno Omokri To FFK: "You Misrepresented Atiku, Your Quote Was Dishonest" by biacan(f): 3:37pm
Clash of the Titans
I love to see where men are fighting
|Re: Reno Omokri To FFK: "You Misrepresented Atiku, Your Quote Was Dishonest" by ALCOHOLKILLS(m): 3:43pm
I swear this fight is going to be fun,
Two mad man fight is a fight to finish
see afonja shouting ipob up and down as if the two idiots in question are not stunt ewuderians
|Re: Reno Omokri To FFK: "You Misrepresented Atiku, Your Quote Was Dishonest" by Clerverly: 3:49pm
Two idiots, independent Pigs of Biafra love to lick their poos.....
Ipob yoots are a huge idiots...
|Re: Reno Omokri To FFK: "You Misrepresented Atiku, Your Quote Was Dishonest" by usba: 4:04pm
Clerverly:
IPoB pigs and idiots come and separate your slaviors
|Re: Reno Omokri To FFK: "You Misrepresented Atiku, Your Quote Was Dishonest" by FarahAideed: 4:07pm
johnmartus:
Buhari is the ultimate one
|Re: Reno Omokri To FFK: "You Misrepresented Atiku, Your Quote Was Dishonest" by python1: 4:09pm
Coming from the two gods of the atikulating elements. Let me see how the atikulators will sort it out.
Pretty sure it will be very tasking, let me just be watching, dis one no concern me.
|Re: Reno Omokri To FFK: "You Misrepresented Atiku, Your Quote Was Dishonest" by bambi2016: 4:45pm
python1:lol
|Re: Reno Omokri To FFK: "You Misrepresented Atiku, Your Quote Was Dishonest" by anibirelawal(m): 5:02pm
IDIOT VS FOOL.
|Re: Reno Omokri To FFK: "You Misrepresented Atiku, Your Quote Was Dishonest" by Billyonaire: 5:34pm
Reno is already job hunting.
hahahahaha, I love the guy, but PDP needs to put her house in order, we cant have two powerful critics going after each other and even when Atiku is one of their protected allies.
|Re: Reno Omokri To FFK: "You Misrepresented Atiku, Your Quote Was Dishonest" by gtown: 6:17pm
FarahAideed:This is not about Buhari. It is about two fools, the two great leaders of wailing wailers revered by ipobian P.I.Gs.
The question is, between these great fools who will the ipobian P.I.Gs and the mass wailing wailers support?
As a confirmed wailing wailer and at the same time biggy P.I.G, who are you supporting?
I know you will never answer these questions since you are embarrassed by attitudes of these great leaders you all fools washing their dirty linen in the public.
|Re: Reno Omokri To FFK: "You Misrepresented Atiku, Your Quote Was Dishonest" by Clerverly: 7:02pm
lalasticlala let me call you here..
|Re: Reno Omokri To FFK: "You Misrepresented Atiku, Your Quote Was Dishonest" by Yyeske(m): 7:08pm
IPOB miscreants, the fight is between the Atikulators, Renolators and FFKlators, now who do we support here because ayam confusing.
|Re: Reno Omokri To FFK: "You Misrepresented Atiku, Your Quote Was Dishonest" by deji17: 8:08pm
When a dishonest man attack another dishonest man..
E get as he be.
|Re: Reno Omokri To FFK: "You Misrepresented Atiku, Your Quote Was Dishonest" by nonut: 9:18pm
Clerverly:This unhealthy obsession for ipob will drive you mad one day.
|Re: Reno Omokri To FFK: "You Misrepresented Atiku, Your Quote Was Dishonest" by bjayx: 9:18pm
Fuvk 'em all
|Re: Reno Omokri To FFK: "You Misrepresented Atiku, Your Quote Was Dishonest" by NwaAmaikpe: 9:19pm
Reno Omokri should know life shouldn't be about having an unflinching allegiance to PDP, it should be about standing up for what is right and leaving a legacy of justice.
I am utterly disappointed in Reno Omokri for putting political party affiliation ahead of the truth.
Femi Fani Kayode was right.
His interpretation of that statement was just the same as mine because that was the implication and ultimate inference of Atiku's statement.
Atiku absolved the Fulanis of being involved with the attacks.
He was pussyfooting and using semantics to hide an obvious truth.
Let the truth be said irrespective of whose ox is gored.
The herdsmen are not criminals, they are Fulani criminals.
Not all Fulanis are criminals.
But every killer herdsman is Fulani.
So what is Atiku and Reno's point?
|Re: Reno Omokri To FFK: "You Misrepresented Atiku, Your Quote Was Dishonest" by afroniger: 9:20pm
There is little difference between FFK and Reno.
|Re: Reno Omokri To FFK: "You Misrepresented Atiku, Your Quote Was Dishonest" by nairavsdollars(f): 9:20pm
Reno sha seeking cheap popularity
|Re: Reno Omokri To FFK: "You Misrepresented Atiku, Your Quote Was Dishonest" by hajoke2000(f): 9:23pm
and this wont stop the level of killings in Nigeria .
|Re: Reno Omokri To FFK: "You Misrepresented Atiku, Your Quote Was Dishonest" by Igba123: 9:23pm
|Re: Reno Omokri To FFK: "You Misrepresented Atiku, Your Quote Was Dishonest" by Histrings08(m): 9:24pm
Maka why now
|Re: Reno Omokri To FFK: "You Misrepresented Atiku, Your Quote Was Dishonest" by moscobabs(m): 9:24pm
|Re: Reno Omokri To FFK: "You Misrepresented Atiku, Your Quote Was Dishonest" by Alariiwo: 9:27pm
Reno Omokri is a Yeroba muslim according to Ipobs e-miscreants
|Re: Reno Omokri To FFK: "You Misrepresented Atiku, Your Quote Was Dishonest" by Alariiwo: 9:29pm
afroniger:
FFK has no dignity left of him while Reno has his "pastor" tag to protect.
Both are pained, disgruntled political lapdogs
|Re: Reno Omokri To FFK: "You Misrepresented Atiku, Your Quote Was Dishonest" by dvee2: 9:33pm
Two idiots
