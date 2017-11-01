₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Peter Okoye Celebrates His 36th Birthday With Omotola, His Family & Friends by YomzzyDBlogger: 7:45am
Peter Okoye aka Mr P turned a year older yesterday and he celebrated with his friends and family at his home. Star Actress, Omotola was in attendance.
Gists Via: http://www.yomzzyblog.com/2017/11/peter-okoye-celebrates-birthday-with.html?m=1
Watch video: https://www.instagram.com/p/Bbq0RYnH5Nn/?hl=en
Another https://www.instagram.com/p/BbrBnZygJd5/?hl=en
|Re: Peter Okoye Celebrates His 36th Birthday With Omotola, His Family & Friends by YomzzyDBlogger: 7:45am
|Re: Peter Okoye Celebrates His 36th Birthday With Omotola, His Family & Friends by dubemeagle(m): 7:47am
dats kul
|Re: Peter Okoye Celebrates His 36th Birthday With Omotola, His Family & Friends by Rokia2(f): 7:49am
Where is Paul?
|Re: Peter Okoye Celebrates His 36th Birthday With Omotola, His Family & Friends by Threebear(m): 7:50am
Omotola is everywhere these days, doing everything but what she says is her profession "acting "
SMH
|Re: Peter Okoye Celebrates His 36th Birthday With Omotola, His Family & Friends by Moyinoluwa35: 7:50am
moment when ur mama ask u to bring back the money the visitors give u.
|Re: Peter Okoye Celebrates His 36th Birthday With Omotola, His Family & Friends by jcmaiah(m): 8:08am
This boys better sit their asses down and fix their relationship else SkyB career go better pass their own.
Listened to the two songs each of then released and it lacked the P-Square flavour. Though Paul's song made it obvious he sings mostly in their songs but then the lack of concept in the song shows their two heads has been better than one.
|Re: Peter Okoye Celebrates His 36th Birthday With Omotola, His Family & Friends by MANNABBQGRILLS: 11:25am
cool
|Re: Peter Okoye Celebrates His 36th Birthday With Omotola, His Family & Friends by BruncleZuma: 11:25am
Okay, how many times? E never still pass?
|Re: Peter Okoye Celebrates His 36th Birthday With Omotola, His Family & Friends by doctorkush(m): 11:25am
i want to report this sister in church. someone should pls tell her to stop seducing me with her plump yansh ...
pls help me!! is this yansh
|Re: Peter Okoye Celebrates His 36th Birthday With Omotola, His Family & Friends by shurley22(f): 11:27am
And his twin is absent
|Re: Peter Okoye Celebrates His 36th Birthday With Omotola, His Family & Friends by ElPadrino33: 11:27am
Paul is my kind of guy. Lowkey and humble
