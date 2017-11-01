₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,914,215 members, 3,921,633 topics. Date: Sunday, 19 November 2017 at 07:12 PM

Photos From The Bridal Shower Of Identical Twin Sisters - Events - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Events / Photos From The Bridal Shower Of Identical Twin Sisters (3283 Views)

Nigerian Lady's Bridal Shower Photo Has People Talking / Bridal Shower Of A Computer Engineer Who Have No Girlfriends, Guys Did It(Photo) / Twin Sisters Marry Identical Twin Brothers In Akwa Ibom (wedding,prewedding Pics (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

Photos From The Bridal Shower Of Identical Twin Sisters by LifestyleTonite: 8:13am
Below are pictures from the bridal shower of identical twin sisters.

We wish them an awesome wedding and a happy married life.

http://www.purplefeel.com/2017/11/photos-bridal-shower-identical-twin-sisters.html?m=1

Re: Photos From The Bridal Shower Of Identical Twin Sisters by LifestyleTonite: 8:14am
More

Re: Photos From The Bridal Shower Of Identical Twin Sisters by DrinkLimca(m): 8:18am
they look local, dirty and ugly..
team fine girls..

2 Likes

Re: Photos From The Bridal Shower Of Identical Twin Sisters by RETIREDMUMU(m): 8:19am
y'all rocks!!

one love for you all cheesy
Re: Photos From The Bridal Shower Of Identical Twin Sisters by konkonbilo(m): 8:20am
Congratulations to them
Re: Photos From The Bridal Shower Of Identical Twin Sisters by RETIREDMUMU(m): 8:20am
DrinkLimca:
they look local, dirty and ugly..

team fine girls..

like ur sis, aunty, mother, gf are a bit beautiful, healthy lipsrsealed

didinrin, akindanidani undecided

18 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Photos From The Bridal Shower Of Identical Twin Sisters by iamJ(m): 8:21am
DrinkLimca:
they look local, dirty and ugly..

team fine girls..
no need to comment, u have said all


Welcome to team fine,posh, gorgeous girls cool



Our motto is making girls that are not fine,posh and rich useless one by one

4 Likes 1 Share

Re: Photos From The Bridal Shower Of Identical Twin Sisters by DrinkLimca(m): 8:25am
iamJ:
no need to comment, u have said all


Welcome to team fine,posh, gorgeous girls cool



Our motto is making girls that are not fine,posh and rich useless one by one
Gbam..

All ugly and classless ladies will not make heaven.
Re: Photos From The Bridal Shower Of Identical Twin Sisters by iamJ(m): 8:27am
DrinkLimca:
Gbam..

All ugly and classless ladies will not make heaven.
amen, it shall be so

Let them stay single and die alone

save us from more horror views

1 Like

Re: Photos From The Bridal Shower Of Identical Twin Sisters by RETIREDMUMU(m): 8:27am
iamJ:
no need to comment, u have said all


Welcome to team fine,posh, gorgeous girls cool



Our motto is making girls that are not fine,posh and rich useless one by one

undecided
Re: Photos From The Bridal Shower Of Identical Twin Sisters by DrinkLimca(m): 8:27am
RETIREDMUMU:

like ur sis, aunty, mother, gf are a bit beautiful, healthy lipsrsealed
didinrin
I don't need to shout.. with my dp alone, you will know that my sister and my mom are angels..
my sisters are the most beautiful angels on earth..
Re: Photos From The Bridal Shower Of Identical Twin Sisters by RETIREDMUMU(m): 8:28am
iamJ:
no need to comment, u have said all


Welcome to team fine,posh, gorgeous girls cool



Our motto is making girls that are not fine,posh and rich useless one by one

is it not the same guy that leak innocent kashy nude


truly many are mad few are roaming the streets


let see ur mother, gf pisure
agabaya obo lipsrsealed

3 Likes

Re: Photos From The Bridal Shower Of Identical Twin Sisters by iamJ(m): 8:29am
RETIREDMUMU:


is it not the same guy that leak innocent kashy nude


truly many are mad few are roaming the streets


let see ur mother, gf pisure
agabaya obo lipsrsealed
u know me abi?


Don’t pour water in hot oil, use ur head oooo
Re: Photos From The Bridal Shower Of Identical Twin Sisters by conductor123(m): 8:32am
DrinkLimca:
Gbam..

All ugly and classless ladies will not make heaven.
See prophet. grin grin grin Anyone who listen to your prophecy is doomed. Who told you will make heaven? Demons are preparing your special place in hell. grin

1 Like

Re: Photos From The Bridal Shower Of Identical Twin Sisters by Benita27(f): 8:34am
DrinkLimca:
they look local, dirty and ugly..

team fine girls..
If the person on your DP is you, then I think you have no right in calling them the names you just did.

You look average.
Local with your Aba shirt, and dirty if I must say.
iamJ:
no need to comment, u have said all


Welcome to team fine,posh, gorgeous girls cool



Our motto is making girls that are not fine,posh and rich useless one by one
As for this one; everyone knows he owns a house in Banana Island. Owns a Lamborghini, and has 18B in his bank account.

What an e-life to assume!.

10 Likes 4 Shares

Re: Photos From The Bridal Shower Of Identical Twin Sisters by DrinkLimca(m): 8:35am
conductor123:
See prophet. grin grin grin Anyone who listen to your prophecy is doomed. Who told you will make heaven? Demons are preparing your special place in hell. grin
lol my special place in heaven is secured..

Are you in anyways related to ladygoldiva?
Re: Photos From The Bridal Shower Of Identical Twin Sisters by iamJ(m): 8:37am
7:
If the person on your DP is you, then I think you should no right in calling them the names you just did.

You look average.
Local with your Aba shirt, and dirty if I must say. As for this one; everyone knows he owns a house in Banana Island. Owns a Lamborghini, and has 18B in his bank account.

What an e-life to assume!.

who cares what this one thinks or feel?

I don’t watch nat geo wild on Sunday

2 Likes

Re: Photos From The Bridal Shower Of Identical Twin Sisters by conductor123(m): 8:39am
DrinkLimca:
lol my special place in heaven is secured..

Are you in anyways related to ladygoldiva?
Your place is secured in heaven and you are talking like this about God's creatures. Tell me any living thing you've created. Appreciate God's work. It's not as if you are that handsome. Just 4/10
Re: Photos From The Bridal Shower Of Identical Twin Sisters by DrinkLimca(m): 8:39am
iamJ:
[s][/s]
who cares what this one thinks or feel?

I don’t watch nat geo wild on Sunday
lmao, she thinks her opinion matters..

A lady that is no longer confidence in uploading her dp..

1 Like

Re: Photos From The Bridal Shower Of Identical Twin Sisters by DrinkLimca(m): 8:41am
Benita27:
If the person on your DP is you, then I think you have no right in calling them the names you just did.

You look average.
Local with your Aba shirt, and dirty if I must say. As for this one; everyone knows he owns a house in Banana Island. Owns a Lamborghini, and has 18B in his bank account.

What an e-life to assume!.
Are you tripping for me?
Re: Photos From The Bridal Shower Of Identical Twin Sisters by uniquegist: 8:41am
Cossy Ojiakor Blasts- “My New Massive Butt Is Worth N1.5 Million”
Re: Photos From The Bridal Shower Of Identical Twin Sisters by iamJ(m): 8:41am
DrinkLimca:
lmao, she thinks her opinion matters..

A lady that is no longer confidence in uploading her dp..
do u know the things I have done to her dp and esteem cheesy


One time she was displaying ass cheesy so desperate to be accepted


Nat Geo wild on fleek

1 Like

Re: Photos From The Bridal Shower Of Identical Twin Sisters by DrinkLimca(m): 8:43am
conductor123:

Your place is secured in heaven and you are talking like this about God's creatures. Tell me any living thing you've created. Appreciate God's work. It's not as if you are that handsome. Just 4/10
when a Lady is ugly, i tell her the truth..
is that a sin?
Re: Photos From The Bridal Shower Of Identical Twin Sisters by Benita27(f): 8:43am
DrinkLimca:
Are you tripping for me?
Never!, you're not my type. And to add to that; you're just a little boy.

1 Like

Re: Photos From The Bridal Shower Of Identical Twin Sisters by Tahra(f): 8:44am
DrinkLimca:
they look local, dirty and ugly..

team fine girls..
You've no right to describe a human(humans in this case) like you with such degrading words.What you feeling like Grow up,boy!!

That other idiot is irredeemable.Once a dolt,always a dolt.

1 Like

Re: Photos From The Bridal Shower Of Identical Twin Sisters by iamJ(m): 8:45am
DrinkLimca:
when a Lady is ugly, i tell her the truth..
is that a sin?
preach the gospel grin

1 Like

Re: Photos From The Bridal Shower Of Identical Twin Sisters by DrinkLimca(m): 8:48am
Benita27:
Never!, you're not my type. And to add to that; you're just a little boy.
Don't worry i know the feeling, that was what a Lady I'm currently sleeping with said..
unfortunately for you... I won't sleep with you..
Re: Photos From The Bridal Shower Of Identical Twin Sisters by DeeFlask(m): 8:48am
Sincerely speaking I like blunt people grin
Re: Photos From The Bridal Shower Of Identical Twin Sisters by DrinkLimca(m): 8:49am
iamJ:
do u know the things I have done to her dp and esteem cheesy


One time she was displaying ass cheesy so desperate to be accepted


Nat Geo wild on fleek
lmao
Re: Photos From The Bridal Shower Of Identical Twin Sisters by conductor123(m): 8:51am
DrinkLimca:
when a Lady is ugly, i tell her the truth..
is that a sin?
it's a big sin before God. Ugly and beautiful, He created them all. The Bible says " so God created man in his own image, in the image of God created he him:male and female created he them" KJV. So you have no right to mock God's image and likeness. You are committing sin against him.

You claim to be handsome. What if you have an accident tomorrow and you get disfigured? Will you blame God?
Re: Photos From The Bridal Shower Of Identical Twin Sisters by Benita27(f): 8:51am
DrinkLimca:
Don't worry i know the feeling, that was what a Lady I'm currently sleeping with said..
unfortunately for you... I won't sleep with you..
Unfortunately for you, I'm not that lady. Who wants to sleep with a juvenile?. We eat matured meat. cheesy

1 Like

Re: Photos From The Bridal Shower Of Identical Twin Sisters by DrinkLimca(m): 8:52am
Tahra:
You've no right to describe a human(humans in this case) like you with such degrading words.What you feeling like Grow up,boy!!

That other idiot is irredeemable.Once a dolt,always a dolt.
I'm angry at you..

I won't reply your PMSsss again.

(0) (1) (2) (Reply)

Nollywood Movie Spoof: The Nigerian Movie Parody Contest For Graphic Designers / Live Music For Wedding Receptions! / Shivratri 2016 Whatsapp Status, DP, Shayari, Sms For FB

Viewing this topic: 042gist, lastkidconcepts, cutiedave(m), shurley22(f), esty27, Bills2307(m), Christucor(m), olamil434, soncomm(m), PotatoSalad(m), Beno3, kolafolabi(m), DiegoNakel(m), Toyinsbtc, surrogatesng, tamzy123(m), megapro(m), blinzho69(m), djshevytee, bademikky(m), trendiitee(f), Glocee(f), Thermok, se0un(m), Chemistry10, Quoran, dominique(f), fkj950ax(m), ghanaman5050, onyichick(f), Jjc2000(m), Iamtipsyy(m), Danladi7, ismail64(m), yinka20(f), francofoks, cerowo(f), Cannie(m), Senorita123(f), Blazinraj01(f), iamdapsyj(m), chidextec, royale22(m), nairalandfreak(m), chillychill(f), Elnino4ladies, VcStunner(m), rosedes, obylynn, KanesHost, LordKO(m), obioji(f), miguella20(f), monimekaz(m), Thugnificent(m), LifeIsGuhd(f), BlueRayDick, neduprince(m), 04united, DEADALIVE, olumose001(m), fairguy007, tundelight, SlowlybtSurely, calderon, titiabbey, hlemon, Innominds101, DeutschJunge, angel106, IDRWFB, vickydevoka, aremuforlife(m), ChiefPiiko(m), WeirdoNg, phdmjjm(m), slimzyrichboy(m), tylesh(f), Ajaodolapo(m), gbmclub(m), Michelle55(f), RichiB(m), itzidee(f), barbiecue(f), virtueblazer(f), dasmallie(f), Prettyenit18(f), profchudo(m), UnknownT, pweetiedee(f), pilsonpiilord, wisdompapa, brainpulse, wonyi, biolaowo(m), Subsidy101(m), 009(m), Ammie2K17, Wongi378(f), henryguy9944, burmese, priestman, dmostcheerful(f), Adamsdelrio(m), dustmalik, demefaboy, rosieflower2(f), gudbadgal(f), greiboy, bukalis(m), egedem(m), salsonman, Yhelay(m), misihelena, Tinynita(f), Physical101(f), pocohantas(f), SLOVFO(m), MrHighSea, RobinRay(m), AkachukwuD(m) and 211 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 20
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.