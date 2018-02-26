Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Events / Weird Wedding Day Stories In Nigeria!! (8308 Views)

THESE WEIRD THINGS REALLY HAPPENED AT WEDDINGS IN NIGERIA? SAVE ME LORD!





Today, my radar is on Eketi Edima Ette‘s wall. She decided to share the weird things she has encountered at weddings she attended and I cannot stop this laughter. Read below biko:



Another Saturday came and went two days ago.How many of you attended a wedding?Did anything funny or weird happen?In fact, what’s the funniest, weirdest or silliest thing you’ve ever seen at a wedding?



Let me go first.



Wedding 1: The groom’s sister demanded that one of the bridesmaid’s picking money should hand over all the money that was being sprayed to her. The bridesmaid refused, as she was under strict instructions not to do so. Right there on the dance floor, the groom’s sister slapped the bridesmaid and dragged the bag of money from her.I was the bridesmaid that was slapped. Chai!



�Wedding 2: After the wedding, as we were taking pictures, the bride and groom got into a heated argument. The mother of the groom wanted to follow the couple to their new home. The bride objected, saying it was their wedding night, for them alone. The groom said she had no right or authority to object, that his mother was coming home, as they had a lot to gist about. I later heard that the groom and his mother spent the wedding night together, on the same bed, while his wife slept in the guest room. The marriage ended after 2 years.



Wedding 3: At the reception, the chief bridesmaid was giving her toast. She said, “I’m so happy to witness this wedding today. The couple are my friends and I was there from the beginning of the relationship. They are a good example of the fact that having sex on the first date doesn’t mean that man won’t marry you. They met at So-and-so Club and went home together that day. And today, we’re celebrating their wedding.” You could’ve heard a pin drop in that hall. ����Wedding 4:At the church, the pastor asked us all to stand, as the bride was about to march in. We all stood. Then there was a commotion at the back of the church. The bride had changed her mind. She said she wasn’t matching in again, that she was under a lot of pressure and was about to make a grave mistake. No amount of begging changed her mind o. That’s how the wedding was cancelled and we went home without eating party Jollof.



It doesn’t end there my dear Elsians. Of course, her Friends and followers started sharing their own experience and I died more. See the ones I could grab below.



Please add your own below in the comment section. All ye wedding attenders….

Source: http://www.elsieisy.com/weird-things-really-happened-weddings-nigeria-save-lord/

A distant cousin slapped the husband on reception ground and then asked him to leave.

Of course, he left the venue.



Though they're still together but I feel for their marriage. A marriage where the man can't have a say? A marriage where the woman paid for everything?

A marriage where the woman can travel to any country of her choice without informing the husband?



I experienced one. The groom was involved in a fraud case at work and was detained. Sadly, the wedding day was fixed before he was busted.



They granted him bail just before the wedding, but some security operatives showed up at the wedding and whisked him off after the reception. I heard they planned relocating from the wedding venue. Maybe his boss got the info, or just had that suspicion.



It was an awkward sight watching them bundle the guy into one Peugeot, while the bride and guests pleaded with them to come for his after thanksgiving on Sunday.



Some people still chop rice sha...LOL 12 Likes

As funny as these stories sound, some are real and I can imagine the pains the victims felt whilst encountering such moments. Sha... I've not experienced any of these so I won't add to the barage of lies as some people already did. 6 Likes 2 Shares

We know some of the posters lied, but they should "kontinu" 10 Likes 1 Share

no 2 is nonsense. its obvious the groom's mother ruined the married..

No 2 tho,wat was d groom mother thinking..abii she wan sabi how d groom nd bride dy knack

The Alaga Iduro ask d husband to carry his plus size wife and he did so.

Ask him to walk majestically about with her in his arms and d next thing we hear is GBA!

Husband and wife fell on d floor and it took two buckets of water to revived d husband. 10 Likes 1 Share

Number 2 is simply annoying. I fling the ring at his face and walk out.

