|Weird Wedding Day Stories In Nigeria!! by olorijiblo: 10:48am On Feb 25
THESE WEIRD THINGS REALLY HAPPENED AT WEDDINGS IN NIGERIA? SAVE ME LORD!
|Re: Weird Wedding Day Stories In Nigeria!! by modelmike7(m): 11:14am On Feb 25
Number one so so sad!
But this is highly interesting and worth reading all over again some other time.
Bookmarked!!
|Re: Weird Wedding Day Stories In Nigeria!! by Tunasco4u(m): 11:01pm On Feb 25
|Re: Weird Wedding Day Stories In Nigeria!! by Eastatlantaniqqa(m): 11:04pm On Feb 25
|Re: Weird Wedding Day Stories In Nigeria!! by Mznaett(f): 11:04pm On Feb 25
A distant cousin slapped the husband on reception ground and then asked him to leave.
Of course, he left the venue.
Though they're still together but I feel for their marriage. A marriage where the man can't have a say? A marriage where the woman paid for everything?
A marriage where the woman can travel to any country of her choice without informing the husband?
It's as bad as that.
|Re: Weird Wedding Day Stories In Nigeria!! by FortifiedCity: 11:05pm On Feb 25
|Re: Weird Wedding Day Stories In Nigeria!! by akeentech(m): 11:05pm On Feb 25
I've promised not to lie again buh the LYING in me is saying otherwise. The story I wish to share is very sweet eh!
|Re: Weird Wedding Day Stories In Nigeria!! by Krafty006: 11:06pm On Feb 25
|Re: Weird Wedding Day Stories In Nigeria!! by inositol88(m): 11:06pm On Feb 25
|Re: Weird Wedding Day Stories In Nigeria!! by inositol88(m): 11:06pm On Feb 25
|Re: Weird Wedding Day Stories In Nigeria!! by datola: 11:06pm On Feb 25
modelmike7:
|Re: Weird Wedding Day Stories In Nigeria!! by sexdoll: 11:07pm On Feb 25
I only came to read lies.
|Re: Weird Wedding Day Stories In Nigeria!! by AntiBrutus: 11:08pm On Feb 25
I experienced one. The groom was involved in a fraud case at work and was detained. Sadly, the wedding day was fixed before he was busted.
They granted him bail just before the wedding, but some security operatives showed up at the wedding and whisked him off after the reception. I heard they planned relocating from the wedding venue. Maybe his boss got the info, or just had that suspicion.
It was an awkward sight watching them bundle the guy into one Peugeot, while the bride and guests pleaded with them to come for his after thanksgiving on Sunday.
Some people still chop rice sha...LOL
|Re: Weird Wedding Day Stories In Nigeria!! by Cadec007(m): 11:08pm On Feb 25
|Re: Weird Wedding Day Stories In Nigeria!! by Gungnir: 11:09pm On Feb 25
Summarise please
|Re: Weird Wedding Day Stories In Nigeria!! by bjhaid: 11:10pm On Feb 25
Wedding 1 , smart bride
|Re: Weird Wedding Day Stories In Nigeria!! by Luckyroro(m): 11:10pm On Feb 25
As funny as these stories sound, some are real and I can imagine the pains the victims felt whilst encountering such moments. Sha... I've not experienced any of these so I won't add to the barage of lies as some people already did.
|Re: Weird Wedding Day Stories In Nigeria!! by Sard(m): 11:10pm On Feb 25
We know some of the posters lied, but they should "kontinu"
|Re: Weird Wedding Day Stories In Nigeria!! by donbrowser(m): 11:10pm On Feb 25
many Nigerians are mad
|Re: Weird Wedding Day Stories In Nigeria!! by neonly: 11:11pm On Feb 25
Buhari must hear of dis
|Re: Weird Wedding Day Stories In Nigeria!! by chyckxx(m): 11:11pm On Feb 25
|Re: Weird Wedding Day Stories In Nigeria!! by shogotermies(m): 11:12pm On Feb 25
no 2 is nonsense. its obvious the groom's mother ruined the married..
|Re: Weird Wedding Day Stories In Nigeria!! by TonyBankz(m): 11:13pm On Feb 25
No 2 tho,wat was d groom mother thinking..abii she wan sabi how d groom nd bride dy knack
|Re: Weird Wedding Day Stories In Nigeria!! by Oroolorun(m): 11:13pm On Feb 25
The Alaga Iduro ask d husband to carry his plus size wife and he did so.
Ask him to walk majestically about with her in his arms and d next thing we hear is GBA!
Husband and wife fell on d floor and it took two buckets of water to revived d husband.
|Re: Weird Wedding Day Stories In Nigeria!! by NwanyiAwkaetiti(f): 11:14pm On Feb 25
Number 2 is simply annoying. I fling the ring at his face and walk out.
|Re: Weird Wedding Day Stories In Nigeria!! by chloride6: 11:19pm On Feb 25
just came to read comments. The main Benue guy
|Re: Weird Wedding Day Stories In Nigeria!! by Beautywealth: 11:24pm On Feb 25
We couldn't find the groom cap lol
|Re: Weird Wedding Day Stories In Nigeria!! by Suko110(m): 11:25pm On Feb 25
Some stories sound too fake but who nor go nor knw, sometimes reality become nollywood
|Re: Weird Wedding Day Stories In Nigeria!! by Emvico34: 11:25pm On Feb 25
|Re: Weird Wedding Day Stories In Nigeria!! by dammy222(f): 11:29pm On Feb 25
My own experience : I knew the bride . We got to the reception, they didn't serve us rice, they kept passing with food but they didn't come to our table. When we tried talking to the bride's brother, he was doing one kind . We really wanted to just drop the gift off and leave but someone told us it isn't good to leave like that. We eventually managed to get rice ,the meat sef get big bone ,no water.. We had to buy pure water for 20# at the venue. No drink as well. A lot of people didn't get food to eat yet they kept taking food and drinks to a particular table. We dropped the gift for the bride even though we honestly didn't feel like it. The whole experience was somehow. And they claimed they killed two cows o
