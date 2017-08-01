₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Dino Melaye Shares Picture With Timaya by viviangist: 2:06pm
As shared on Instagram With Caption ..
|Re: Dino Melaye Shares Picture With Timaya by wurabecca(f): 2:06pm
Nigeria is somewhat a very funny country.
The system is extremely poor, the citizens are bn toyed with.
I mean! This old lad haven't grace Nairaland's front page, with the news of him commissioning a project!
Damn!
I have bn scammed and I knew it!
|Re: Dino Melaye Shares Picture With Timaya by sarrki(m): 2:07pm
Timaya made his money through his talent and sweat
Dino robbed the masses
|Re: Dino Melaye Shares Picture With Timaya by divinehand2003(m): 2:08pm
Operation python dance, hope una dey see the bloody civilian putting on the highly respected Nigerian army uniform?
|Re: Dino Melaye Shares Picture With Timaya by Afriifa(m): 2:10pm
one worked hard while the other is thieve.
i no call name.
|Re: Dino Melaye Shares Picture With Timaya by pauljumbo: 2:11pm
sarrki:
How did Dino robbed the masses?
|Re: Dino Melaye Shares Picture With Timaya by wurabecca(f): 2:13pm
And one mumu solder will be beating ordinary citizens because of Camo!
Oshi radarada
|Re: Dino Melaye Shares Picture With Timaya by sarrki(m): 2:14pm
pauljumbo:
Can you tell me his business that generates all the flamboyant lifestyle he lives ?
|Re: Dino Melaye Shares Picture With Timaya by swiz123(m): 2:22pm
sarrki:
Why is the efcc turning a blind eye to his excesses?
|Re: Dino Melaye Shares Picture With Timaya by UbanmeUdie: 2:27pm
Dino Melaye, one of Nigeria's best legislators of all time.
There can only be one Dino of kogi!
Timaya, one of Nigeria's finest dance hall musician.
There can only be one egberipapa 1 of bayelsa!
Haters can go and die!
|Re: Dino Melaye Shares Picture With Timaya by sarrki(m): 2:30pm
swiz123:
Bro please just watch out in couple of weeks to come
|Re: Dino Melaye Shares Picture With Timaya by aolawale025: 2:33pm
Dino....one of the most vibrant senators presently
|Re: Dino Melaye Shares Picture With Timaya by aolawale025: 2:33pm
sarrki:
Blow the whistle and make cool cash
|Re: Dino Melaye Shares Picture With Timaya by zealblinks(m): 2:36pm
wurabecca:na zoo we dey
|Re: Dino Melaye Shares Picture With Timaya by Lanretoye(m): 2:43pm
wey the foolish ones in the nigerian army,if na the ordinary citizen now their muscle go don flex...I no go even pity for anyone of them wey Boko Haram kill,thank God say anybody wey join army self don know say him life na 50/50.
|Re: Dino Melaye Shares Picture With Timaya by pauljumbo: 3:00pm
sarrki:
Do you know him in person
|Re: Dino Melaye Shares Picture With Timaya by dadavivo: 3:16pm
sarrki:did he Rob your family?
|Re: Dino Melaye Shares Picture With Timaya by Alcatraz005: 3:19pm
sarrki:
I beg to disagree. Dino did not rob the masses of Nigeria. The man has his private hustle that fetches him mega dough apart from the money he gets as salary and allowances in the NASS. Quit hating and go hustle for your money!
|Re: Dino Melaye Shares Picture With Timaya by Alcatraz005: 3:20pm
aolawale025:
Yes boss! The man is very vibrant in the National Assembly!
|Re: Dino Melaye Shares Picture With Timaya by sarrki(m): 3:27pm
dadavivo:
No sire
But think about tour generation yet unborn
This guys are fraudster
|Re: Dino Melaye Shares Picture With Timaya by sarrki(m): 3:28pm
Alcatraz005:
Uncle
I don't hate or envy politicians
All I know is no one of them will escape judgment here
|Re: Dino Melaye Shares Picture With Timaya by Alcatraz005: 3:30pm
sarrki:
How many of them have suffered despite all the curses heaped on them by millions of Nigerians? I have learnt not to place my hopes on mortal beings talk less of Nigerian politicians. All our hopes should be placed on God for our every need. These politicians don’t care about us. Only God can help.
|Re: Dino Melaye Shares Picture With Timaya by BruncleZuma: 3:32pm
Dino Baby
|Re: Dino Melaye Shares Picture With Timaya by quiverfull(m): 3:34pm
Timaya sef mature pass this Dino.
|Re: Dino Melaye Shares Picture With Timaya by DaddyKross: 3:35pm
wurabecca:
If no be say you fine enh
Make i no talk sha
