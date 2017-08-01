Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Dino Melaye Shares Picture With Timaya (1068 Views)

@VIVIANGIST



As shared on Instagram With Caption ..



Timayaaaaa

VIA : http://www.viviangist.ng/senator-dino-melaye-shares-picture-with-timaya/

Nigeria is somewhat a very funny country.

The system is extremely poor, the citizens are bn toyed with.



I mean! This old lad haven't grace Nairaland's front page, with the news of him commissioning a project!



Damn!



I have bn scammed and I knew it! 4 Likes

Timaya made his money through his talent and sweat



Dino robbed the masses 4 Likes 2 Shares

Operation python dance, hope una dey see the bloody civilian putting on the highly respected Nigerian army uniform? 2 Likes

one worked hard while the other is thieve.

i no call name. 1 Like

sarrki:

Timaya made his money through his talent and sweat



Dino robbed the masses



How did Dino robbed the masses?







Oshi radarada And one mumu solder will be beating ordinary citizens because of Camo!Oshi radarada 1 Like

pauljumbo:





How did Dino robbed the masses?





Can you tell me his business that generates all the flamboyant lifestyle he lives ?

sarrki:









Can you tell me his business that generates all the flamboyant lifestyle he lives ?





Why is the efcc turning a blind eye to his excesses?











Dino Melaye, one of Nigeria's best legislators of all time.



There can only be one Dino of kogi!





Timaya, one of Nigeria's finest dance hall musician.



There can only be one egberipapa 1 of bayelsa!







Dino Melaye, one of Nigeria's best legislators of all time.

There can only be one Dino of kogi!

Timaya, one of Nigeria's finest dance hall musician.

There can only be one egberipapa 1 of bayelsa!

Haters can go and die!

swiz123:





Why is the efcc turning a blind eye to his excesses?

Bro please just watch out in couple of weeks to come

Dino....one of the most vibrant senators presently

sarrki:

Timaya made his money through his talent and sweat



Dino robbed the masses



Blow the whistle and make cool cash

wurabecca:

And one mumu solder will be beating ordinary citizens because of Camo!





na zoo we dey

wey the foolish ones in the nigerian army,if na the ordinary citizen now their muscle go don flex...I no go even pity for anyone of them wey Boko Haram kill,thank God say anybody wey join army self don know say him life na 50/50.

sarrki:









Can you tell me his business that generates all the flamboyant lifestyle he lives ?





Do you know him in person

sarrki:

Timaya made his money through his talent and sweat



Dino robbed the masses

did he Rob your family?

sarrki:

Timaya made his money through his talent and sweat



Dino robbed the masses



I beg to disagree. Dino did not rob the masses of Nigeria. The man has his private hustle that fetches him mega dough apart from the money he gets as salary and allowances in the NASS. Quit hating and go hustle for your money!

aolawale025:

Dino....one of the most vibrant senators presently

Yes boss! The man is very vibrant in the National Assembly!

dadavivo:

did he Rob your family?

No sire



But think about tour generation yet unborn



No sire

But think about tour generation yet unborn

This guys are fraudster

Alcatraz005:





I beg to disagree. Dino did not rob the masses of Nigeria. The man has his private hustle that fetches him mega dough apart from the money he gets as salary and allowances in the NASS. Quit hating and go hustle for your money!

Uncle



I don't hate or envy politicians



Uncle
I don't hate or envy politicians
All I know is no one of them will escape judgment here

sarrki:





Uncle



I don't hate or envy politicians



All I know is no one of them will escape judgment here

How many of them have suffered despite all the curses heaped on them by millions of Nigerians? I have learnt not to place my hopes on mortal beings talk less of Nigerian politicians. All our hopes should be placed on God for our every need. These politicians don't care about us. Only God can help.

Dino Baby





Timaya sef mature pass this Dino.