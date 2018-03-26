₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,980,267 members, 4,155,712 topics. Date: Monday, 26 March 2018 at 09:12 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Dino Melaye Shares Pictures Of His Bullet Proof G Wagon Riddled With Gun Shots (25339 Views)
Dino Melaye Shares Pictures Of The "Yahaya Bello Gang" Attackers / Photos: Dino Melayes Security Car, Caravan, Wall Riddled With Bullets / Dino Melaye Shares Photos Of His MSc Project. Nigerians React (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Dino Melaye Shares Pictures Of His Bullet Proof G Wagon Riddled With Gun Shots by WotzupNG: 3:39pm
Senator Dino Melaye has shared pictures of his bullet proof G Wagon riddled with gun shots last year.
He wrote:
”After facing death in the face in kogi twice, will you want to be set up to die in kogi again? Watch this”.
https://www.wotzup.ng/dino-melaye-bullet-proof-g-wagon/
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Dino Melaye Shares Pictures Of His Bullet Proof G Wagon Riddled With Gun Shots by FarahAideed: 3:40pm
Hmmm
|Re: Dino Melaye Shares Pictures Of His Bullet Proof G Wagon Riddled With Gun Shots by WotzupNG: 3:40pm
more
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Dino Melaye Shares Pictures Of His Bullet Proof G Wagon Riddled With Gun Shots by Sleekydee(m): 3:41pm
Holy Yahaya mother of lokoja.. This film is getting serious
38 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Dino Melaye Shares Pictures Of His Bullet Proof G Wagon Riddled With Gun Shots by uncleiykeman: 4:18pm
Who is the actor and who is the boss?
12 Likes
|Re: Dino Melaye Shares Pictures Of His Bullet Proof G Wagon Riddled With Gun Shots by yarimo(m): 4:21pm
Nonsense that won't stop police from arresting you, if you fail to appear before it command in kogi state.
25 Likes
|Re: Dino Melaye Shares Pictures Of His Bullet Proof G Wagon Riddled With Gun Shots by madridguy(m): 4:30pm
Mtchew
4 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Dino Melaye Shares Pictures Of His Bullet Proof G Wagon Riddled With Gun Shots by Evablizin(f): 4:30pm
This horrible comedian self.
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Dino Melaye Shares Pictures Of His Bullet Proof G Wagon Riddled With Gun Shots by coluka: 4:31pm
Yahaya bello is not smiling o
15 Likes
|Re: Dino Melaye Shares Pictures Of His Bullet Proof G Wagon Riddled With Gun Shots by xcolanto(m): 4:33pm
Thank God dino rides in an armored car!
His enemies aka yaya bello would have gotten him.
Don't let them take you down so cheap dino!
After all you say the truth you die, you lie you die!
Continue to say the truth till you die!
More grease to dino the bone in the throat of APC!!
63 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Dino Melaye Shares Pictures Of His Bullet Proof G Wagon Riddled With Gun Shots by renewa29: 4:38pm
Ok hope someone is counting the scores.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Dino Melaye Shares Pictures Of His Bullet Proof G Wagon Riddled With Gun Shots by GavelSlam: 4:57pm
He has constituency money.
He would use it to buy another one.
Anyway, his recall starts this week.
13 Likes
|Re: Dino Melaye Shares Pictures Of His Bullet Proof G Wagon Riddled With Gun Shots by ruggedtimi(m): 4:58pm
omo ijumu get luck. Using his constituency money to fill up his garage. They should fast track his recall
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Dino Melaye Shares Pictures Of His Bullet Proof G Wagon Riddled With Gun Shots by Khd95(m): 5:03pm
i weep for my state
|Re: Dino Melaye Shares Pictures Of His Bullet Proof G Wagon Riddled With Gun Shots by WotzupNG: 5:26pm
lalasticlala
|Re: Dino Melaye Shares Pictures Of His Bullet Proof G Wagon Riddled With Gun Shots by pweshdodo(m): 5:35pm
No be rollys Royce I dey see so?
Check my signature
1 Like
|Re: Dino Melaye Shares Pictures Of His Bullet Proof G Wagon Riddled With Gun Shots by ThatKING: 6:33pm
Call the cops when you see 2Pac, uh
Who shot me? But you punks didn't finish
Now you 'bout to feel the wrath of a menace
Nigga, I hit 'em up!
3 Likes
|Re: Dino Melaye Shares Pictures Of His Bullet Proof G Wagon Riddled With Gun Shots by Wiseandtrue(f): 7:07pm
WotzupNG:What is he even saying
From the police unintelligent arrangee, Dino, its clear that the FG+Yahaya Bello is trying to do away with you!
Which the FG should be ashamed of.
But lets face the fact!
I am enjoying this because this is the Nigeria you guys gave us!
we entrusted you with a responsible to make good and reasonable laws that would be beneficial to ALL!
But what did you do?
If you had, criminals like Yahaya Bello shouldn't be governors but behind bars!
Kashamu that drug dealer shouldn't be in the senate!
Buhari's impeachment should be ongoing!
You guys have failed Nigerians
Face the fact!
We need professionals who knows what they are doing in senate!
People who can hold others accountable!
You will not die but go back and do the right thing!
10 Likes
|Re: Dino Melaye Shares Pictures Of His Bullet Proof G Wagon Riddled With Gun Shots by Wiseandtrue(f): 7:09pm
Corrinthians:who did this to you
E be like say you don take your usual shekpe
11 Likes
|Re: Dino Melaye Shares Pictures Of His Bullet Proof G Wagon Riddled With Gun Shots by nairaman66(m): 7:10pm
yarimo:
Get your grammatical blunders correct before worrying if Dino would show up or not. Goodluck while doing so!
9 Likes
|Re: Dino Melaye Shares Pictures Of His Bullet Proof G Wagon Riddled With Gun Shots by tunjijones(m): 7:45pm
Dino malaye has always being in the news for wrong reasons. Though at times he speaks for the masses but that doesn't mean he is clean. The man is a ritired political thug.
1 Like
|Re: Dino Melaye Shares Pictures Of His Bullet Proof G Wagon Riddled With Gun Shots by miqos02(m): 7:45pm
Asylum loading
|Re: Dino Melaye Shares Pictures Of His Bullet Proof G Wagon Riddled With Gun Shots by fk002: 7:46pm
The controversial senator
1 Like
|Re: Dino Melaye Shares Pictures Of His Bullet Proof G Wagon Riddled With Gun Shots by fk002: 7:47pm
nairaman66:
Pot calling kettle black...
2 Likes
|Re: Dino Melaye Shares Pictures Of His Bullet Proof G Wagon Riddled With Gun Shots by leye4u: 7:48pm
yarimo:will you shut up.....everyone knows the governor is trying to set him up....Didn't you go to lesson ,even if you are not educated
3 Likes
|Re: Dino Melaye Shares Pictures Of His Bullet Proof G Wagon Riddled With Gun Shots by Luukasz(m): 7:49pm
xcolanto:As if he's not as corrupt as tinubu, amaechi & co
1 Like
|Re: Dino Melaye Shares Pictures Of His Bullet Proof G Wagon Riddled With Gun Shots by CrtlAltDel: 7:49pm
Corrinthians:Hehehehe
1 Like
|Re: Dino Melaye Shares Pictures Of His Bullet Proof G Wagon Riddled With Gun Shots by 400billionman: 7:50pm
No comments
|Re: Dino Melaye Shares Pictures Of His Bullet Proof G Wagon Riddled With Gun Shots by Lanre4uonly(m): 7:50pm
Ok. Let's wait and see how it will unfold.
1 Like
|Re: Dino Melaye Shares Pictures Of His Bullet Proof G Wagon Riddled With Gun Shots by sacluxisback(m): 7:50pm
G wag bullet proof. Definitely 100m and above. This life sha!
Buhari Meets With Nigerian Community In India (Photos) / Why We Ignored Card Reader Reports In Election Cases – S’court / Heavy Military Presence At New Haven Estate, Iba, Lagos
Viewing this topic: oyinbayode(m), Sammyadexxx, Anijay1212(m), MrLyzzo(m), yemixi4real(m), goingsolo, Elinex, Donpre(m), geovidal(m), ogmask, padua15(m), paradigman(m), myadekunle, lanrally, DeKen, stevecantrell, donnass(m), ugnoble, Lakayyyy(m), Bola10(m), AKAKAK(m), ogunniyi2, kayb12(m), Uzee24, Kentcto1, wavylevel, OKEMKPI, MrsEvakinqz(m), olustazyl, princesweetman2(m), magaji700(m), tmone(m), JOOG, Odionwere, MyExpression(m), Holamscoh, dyydxx, busar(m), uminem02(m), robertthedon(m), UNIQUEISRAEL(m), izicky(m), Kewt, Husty(m), pokenose(m), Haykay80(m), tballeyy(m), METEORICQUAN(m), laoludavid(m), nwokechisom, fellom(m), dreamchazer, billionaire4040, iniuwakmfon, drestoneokuta(m), Jibola10(m), undisputed25(m), Rawgold29(m), Lusola15, nanakgh(m), ansathegoodnews, osymerga(m), Titidi(f), shegphil(m), olayinkai, Chimezirim121, Mandrake007(m), gbozy(m), fablani(m), Juliusdking(m), postbox, Brandler, adetopshot(m), UrRealG, prestige2013(m), Alexomania, onyebu57(m), Hairyrapunzel, saviola77(m), Ivanspring(f), stigmond(m), Kenkuss, Kuncs, sixtuso(m), stellanth(m), heartdesir(f), sawyer89, tayetaiwo11(m), jhorjhor, Chyna01(m), Nnaeb(m), Henry8000, MegaGenius, Temmyfat, Deejay1000(m), kluv2(m), Akinrogun(m), Dilijingsly(m), Dtribeless, ohosi4real(m), 2cantalk(m), willian10, Gentlephysique, Liquid2Metal, MORNDEW(m), WiseBukoye(m), Bishop(m) and 249 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 3