”After facing death in the face in kogi twice, will you want to be set up to die in kogi again? Watch this”.





Holy Yahaya mother of lokoja.. This film is getting serious 38 Likes 1 Share

Who is the actor and who is the boss? 12 Likes

Nonsense that won't stop police from arresting you, if you fail to appear before it command in kogi state. 25 Likes

Mtchew 4 Likes 3 Shares

This horrible comedian self. 10 Likes 1 Share

Yahaya bello is not smiling o 15 Likes

Thank God dino rides in an armored car!

His enemies aka yaya bello would have gotten him.



Don't let them take you down so cheap dino!

After all you say the truth you die, you lie you die!

Continue to say the truth till you die!



More grease to dino the bone in the throat of APC!! 63 Likes 2 Shares

Ok hope someone is counting the scores. 1 Like 1 Share

He has constituency money.



He would use it to buy another one.



Anyway, his recall starts this week. 13 Likes

omo ijumu get luck. Using his constituency money to fill up his garage. They should fast track his recall 12 Likes 1 Share

i weep for my state

Check my signature



Who shot me? But you punks didn't finish

Now you 'bout to feel the wrath of a menace

Nigga, I hit 'em up! Call the cops when you see 2Pac, uhWho shot me? But you punks didn't finishNow you 'bout to feel the wrath of a menaceNigga, I hit 'em up! 3 Likes

From the police unintelligent arrangee, Dino, its clear that the FG+Yahaya Bello is trying to do away with you!



Which the FG should be ashamed of.



But lets face the fact!



I am enjoying this because this is the Nigeria you guys gave us!



we entrusted you with a responsible to make good and reasonable laws that would be beneficial to ALL!



But what did you do?



If you had, criminals like Yahaya Bello shouldn't be governors but behind bars!



Kashamu that drug dealer shouldn't be in the senate!



Buhari's impeachment should be ongoing!



You guys have failed Nigerians



Face the fact!



We need professionals who knows what they are doing in senate!



People who can hold others accountable!



You will not die but go back and do the right thing!



10 Likes

Corrinthians:

Pigs would believe this. who did this to you



E be like say you don take your usual shekpe who did this to youE be like say you don take your usual shekpe 11 Likes

yarimo:

Nonsense that won't stop police from arresting you, if you fail to appear before it command in kogi state.

Get your grammatical blunders correct before worrying if Dino would show up or not. Goodluck while doing so! Get your grammatical blunders correct before worrying if Dino would show up or not. Goodluck while doing so! 9 Likes

Dino malaye has always being in the news for wrong reasons. Though at times he speaks for the masses but that doesn't mean he is clean. The man is a ritired political thug. 1 Like

The controversial senator 1 Like

nairaman66:





Get your grammatical blunders correct before worrying if Dino would show up or not. Goodluck while doing so!





Pot calling kettle black...









Pot calling kettle black... 2 Likes

yarimo:

Nonsense that won't stop police from arresting you, if you fail to appear before it command in kogi state. will you shut up.....everyone knows the governor is trying to set him up....Didn't you go to lesson ,even if you are not educated will you shut up.....everyone knows the governor is trying to set him up....Didn't you go to lesson ,even if you are not educated 3 Likes

xcolanto:

Thank God dino rides in an armored car!

His enemies aka yaya bello would have gotten him.



Don't let them take you down so cheap dino!

After all you say the truth you die, you lie you die!

Continue to say the truth till you die!



More grease to dino the bone in the throat of APC!! As if he's not as corrupt as tinubu, amaechi & co As if he's not as corrupt as tinubu, amaechi & co 1 Like

Corrinthians:

Pigs would believe this. Hehehehe Hehehehe 1 Like

Ok. Let's wait and see how it will unfold. 1 Like