1..Am sharing this testimony because I want to honour the one behind the transformation in my life. I have always been a God fearing girl, my relationship with the Holy Spirit is one that gets stronger by the day. Am grateful for being connected to a great man of God David Ibiyeomie whom through his teachings and books have brought me closer to God. There's a difference between having a relationship with the Holy Spirit and being religious. Am glad I can boldly say I belong to Jesus Christ because I really fear and try my best to obey all I see in His word with the Help of my Sweet Holy Spirit. Before now I was just that young girl that wanted everything some girls thought are the priorities in life.



So back then I dated married men whom will end up loving me so much and doing all I asked, thereby spending less time with their wives. Back then it felt good to be loved and taken care by someone's husband and it seemed normal.



But as God may have it i became born again. Attended WOLBI (WORD OF LIFE BIBLE SCHOOL )in Salvation Ministries. I encountered light and stopped everything that has to do with married men and all they had to offer despite the pressure. I became content with what I have and trust me God didn't lie when He said that He will provide everything I needed if I seek Him first. Letting go of that completely doesn't make me a perfect girl because no one is perfect but it felt good to go into a covenant with God,and watch Him fulfil His own part.



The transformation didn't end there cause I still had other things I was doing that doesnt glorify God. I use to smoke and mastubate a lot and that made me have less friends and because I didn't want the dirty habits known publicly. Though After WOLBI I stopped smoking and mastubating for a while, after some time ,i backslided and became worst with the habits. I smoke all the time coupled with the challenges i was going through then. In the midst of this I still loved God,kept praying and asking for mercy especially after each action. Am grateful to God because I know He has healed me completely and this is the proof that am free from that demonic influence because ...



Please this is to encourage you, nomatter what you are doing don't let go of God's hands,keep striving to be better. Again for the ones that still date married men cause of money, please stop because the consequences are generational. Same money you will get if you work hard and be content. I wish I can explain better than this but am not a pastor, am just a young girl that has surrendered totally to the Lordship of our Lord Jesus Christ. And for those struggling to stop any habit, don't be too hard on yourself. Just keep asking the Holy Spirit for help. One day you will testify like me. My testimony isn't here for you to judge me or unfriend me because the truth is bitter. I am not judging anyone as well. I believe there's hope for everyone.



If I can be better trust me you can be as well. Heaven is real, God is real. Am glad I belong to Jesus Christ and He doesn't judge me. He is your father. Go to Him however you are,He won't let you down. Please instead of castigating me,take the lesson and keep praying for every one out there. We all are in a battle field. God bless you all. #JesusisLord #mytestimony #notasaintoo #nwachinemere



Nollywood actress, Nichola Banna, took to her Instagram page to confess about things she used to do before she met Christ & became a born again.

Thank God for your life dear, the devil is a liar 13 Likes

















May God help u to uphold ur faith in Him . May God help u to uphold ur faith in Him . 6 Likes

Make up can make even your reflection wonder if it's really you! 7 Likes

Jesus just came and ruined the fun for her.



What a shame. 21 Likes 2 Shares

What a beautiful woman, how come she doesn't get married? She has success, money and beauty. What young maiden wouldn't seek out a husband now that her fortunes have struck?



I'm beginning to formulate that is the religion that is making people foul not traditions. What a beautiful woman, how come she doesn't get married? She has success, money and beauty. What young maiden wouldn't seek out a husband now that her fortunes have struck?I'm beginning to formulate that is the religion that is making people foul not traditions. 2 Likes 1 Share

Her finger says it all about masterbate





Professor lala on the beat thread 1 Like

If they say they should come meet agile young men like me to be handling them FOC they would not agree, why wont you masturbate when the married man has to divide his prick between you and his wife



Abeg she should carry her wahala and go 1 Like 2 Shares

So make we fry garri? My sister, u stopped masturbatin' cuz ur fingers has gone weary n tired. 1 Like 1 Share

BTW is there something like instagramwood because some of these girls that call themselves actress are only known on instagram, abi person don see her for any mumu movie yet? 2 Likes

Finally I get to know her name



Have been watching her movies but didn't know her name



Sister the truth is that u have met a guy with a big dick n he helped u stop masturbation





As for the smoking



Even tonto dike told us she has stopped BT we aren't sure 5 Likes

..Am nt really surprised though nollywood must have drama.. Banana kept falling on you until salvation uprooted d banana tree Nicole Banna abi Banana..Am nt really surprised though nollywood must have drama.. Banana kept falling on you until salvation uprooted d banana tree

Kai

See format, she don need husband badly and what better way to market yourself than an ambassador of "old things have passed away' and i am now new...l. Person way don meet Christ, nor be 4 hotel she snap that last picture?See format, she don need husband badly and what better way to market yourself than an ambassador of "old things have passed away' and i am now new...l. 6 Likes





Knowing God makes life more fun, simple and u won't have to spend too much money anymore



Yes, life in christ is cheap...



Christ is the hope of my glory and salvation I just love her when she plays Igbo films. Words can't describe how I enjoy her eloquent flow in Owerri IgboKnowing God makes life more fun, simple and u won't have to spend too much money anymoreYes, life in christ is cheap...Christ is the hope of my glory and salvation 2 Likes

And so ... Na mumu go believe say u don stop ... Abegi make we hear word

The photos of her and Jesus or I don't believe 1 Like

Who else will they claim to meet if not Jesus.



People deceiving themselves

Some body shout Hallelujah!!!



Next Testifier please

Their is no law anywhere that says you must make comments on nairaland so please, if you don't fear God keep to your self to save you from more troubles. ( those who come here to blasphame) 2 Likes

Jesus just came and ruined the fun for her.



What a shame. Jesus ruined D fun for her?? you know one thing with fools is that they ll like to profess their foolery. It's official, don't ask me how but you r just a crocodile Jesus ruined D fun for her?? you know one thing with fools is that they ll like to profess their foolery. It's official, don't ask me how but you r just a crocodile 6 Likes 1 Share







Same with me;



I used to smoke, masturbate and date married women also until I met Jesus.



Now I do it with so much ease and no guilt whatsoever because my Bible tells me in Galatians 3:13 that "Christ has redeemed me from the curse of the law." Same with me;I used to smoke, masturbate and date married women also until I met Jesus.Now I do it with so much ease and no guilt whatsoever because my Bible tells me in Galatians 3:13 that "Christ has redeemed me from the curse of the law." 4 Likes 2 Shares

lol. all these actresses wey person nor dey know their names. nairaland always makes them popular. abeg,which film she don act?

GOD, DON'T GIVE ME A GIRL CHILD. PLEASE FATHER, PLEASE

Someone remind me of the film(s) she has acted in because I dont seem to know who she is.

Everyone is an actress on nairaland nowadays

Tell me more. Well I'm happy for you dear. Continue to abide by his word.

You will still have a date with karma. Mark it in your diary.

Nairalanders, make una help me ask SEUN which movie this olosho don act wey make em bring her topic to front page..



This one go be waka pass actress, wey dey find cheap fame.





If you need fame just go meet Chidima cucumber to teach you..



Nonentity

It neva really stops. Once a soldier always a soldier Once a thief always a thief Once an Olosho always an Olosho. We dy watch