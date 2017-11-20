₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Nichole Banna: I Used To Smoke, Masturbate & Date Married Men Until I Met Jesus by lalasticlala(m): 10:05pm On Nov 19
Nollywood actress, Nichola Banna, took to her Instagram page to confess about things she used to do before she met Christ & became a born again.
1..Am sharing this testimony because I want to honour the one behind the transformation in my life. I have always been a God fearing girl, my relationship with the Holy Spirit is one that gets stronger by the day. Am grateful for being connected to a great man of God David Ibiyeomie whom through his teachings and books have brought me closer to God. There's a difference between having a relationship with the Holy Spirit and being religious. Am glad I can boldly say I belong to Jesus Christ because I really fear and try my best to obey all I see in His word with the Help of my Sweet Holy Spirit. Before now I was just that young girl that wanted everything some girls thought are the priorities in life.
|Re: Nichole Banna: I Used To Smoke, Masturbate & Date Married Men Until I Met Jesus by Phamoxy(m): 10:07pm On Nov 19
Thank God for your life dear, the devil is a liar
|Re: Nichole Banna: I Used To Smoke, Masturbate & Date Married Men Until I Met Jesus by Modelqwen(f): 10:11pm On Nov 19
May God help u to uphold ur faith in Him .
|Re: Nichole Banna: I Used To Smoke, Masturbate & Date Married Men Until I Met Jesus by ClitoPen: 10:13pm On Nov 19
Make up can make even your reflection wonder if it's really you!
|Re: Nichole Banna: I Used To Smoke, Masturbate & Date Married Men Until I Met Jesus by NairalandCS(m): 10:22pm On Nov 19
Jesus just came and ruined the fun for her.
What a shame.
|Re: Nichole Banna: I Used To Smoke, Masturbate & Date Married Men Until I Met Jesus by KingSango(m): 10:22pm On Nov 19
lalasticlala:
What a beautiful woman, how come she doesn't get married? She has success, money and beauty. What young maiden wouldn't seek out a husband now that her fortunes have struck?
I'm beginning to formulate that is the religion that is making people foul not traditions.
|Re: Nichole Banna: I Used To Smoke, Masturbate & Date Married Men Until I Met Jesus by ibkgab001: 10:28pm On Nov 19
Her finger says it all about masterbate
Professor lala on the
|Re: Nichole Banna: I Used To Smoke, Masturbate & Date Married Men Until I Met Jesus by Therock5555(m): 10:37pm On Nov 19
If they say they should come meet agile young men like me to be handling them FOC they would not agree, why wont you masturbate when the married man has to divide his prick between you and his wife
Abeg she should carry her wahala and go
|Re: Nichole Banna: I Used To Smoke, Masturbate & Date Married Men Until I Met Jesus by wtfcoded: 10:49pm On Nov 19
So make we fry garri? My sister, u stopped masturbatin' cuz ur fingers has gone weary n tired.
|Re: Nichole Banna: I Used To Smoke, Masturbate & Date Married Men Until I Met Jesus by Therock5555(m): 10:51pm On Nov 19
BTW is there something like instagramwood because some of these girls that call themselves actress are only known on instagram, abi person don see her for any mumu movie yet?
|Re: Nichole Banna: I Used To Smoke, Masturbate & Date Married Men Until I Met Jesus by Homeboiy(m): 10:52pm On Nov 19
Finally I get to know her name
Have been watching her movies but didn't know her name
Sister the truth is that u have met a guy with a big dick n he helped u stop masturbation
As for the smoking
Even tonto dike told us she has stopped BT we aren't sure
|Re: Nichole Banna: I Used To Smoke, Masturbate & Date Married Men Until I Met Jesus by DopeBoss(m): 10:58pm On Nov 19
Nicole Banna abi Banana ..Am nt really surprised though nollywood must have drama.. Banana kept falling on you until salvation uprooted d banana tree
|Re: Nichole Banna: I Used To Smoke, Masturbate & Date Married Men Until I Met Jesus by millionboi2: 11:03pm On Nov 19
Kai
|Re: Nichole Banna: I Used To Smoke, Masturbate & Date Married Men Until I Met Jesus by soberdrunk(m): 11:04pm On Nov 19
Person way don meet Christ, nor be 4 hotel she snap that last picture? See format, she don need husband badly and what better way to market yourself than an ambassador of "old things have passed away' and i am now new...l.
|Re: Nichole Banna: I Used To Smoke, Masturbate & Date Married Men Until I Met Jesus by SoNature(m): 11:04pm On Nov 19
I just love her when she plays Igbo films. Words can't describe how I enjoy her eloquent flow in Owerri Igbo
Knowing God makes life more fun, simple and u won't have to spend too much money anymore
Yes, life in christ is cheap...
Christ is the hope of my glory and salvation
|Re: Nichole Banna: I Used To Smoke, Masturbate & Date Married Men Until I Met Jesus by Hades2016(m): 11:04pm On Nov 19
And so ... Na mumu go believe say u don stop ... Abegi make we hear word
|Re: Nichole Banna: I Used To Smoke, Masturbate & Date Married Men Until I Met Jesus by Tajbol4splend(m): 11:05pm On Nov 19
The photos of her and Jesus or I don't believe
|Re: Nichole Banna: I Used To Smoke, Masturbate & Date Married Men Until I Met Jesus by Alariiwo: 11:05pm On Nov 19
Who else will they claim to meet if not Jesus.
People deceiving themselves
|Re: Nichole Banna: I Used To Smoke, Masturbate & Date Married Men Until I Met Jesus by jaymejate(m): 11:06pm On Nov 19
Some body shout Hallelujah!!!
Next Testifier please
|Re: Nichole Banna: I Used To Smoke, Masturbate & Date Married Men Until I Met Jesus by Vicargeneral(m): 11:08pm On Nov 19
Their is no law anywhere that says you must make comments on nairaland so please, if you don't fear God keep to your self to save you from more troubles. ( those who come here to blasphame)
|Re: Nichole Banna: I Used To Smoke, Masturbate & Date Married Men Until I Met Jesus by Bills2307(m): 11:08pm On Nov 19
NairalandCS:Jesus ruined D fun for her?? you know one thing with fools is that they ll like to profess their foolery. It's official, don't ask me how but you r just a crocodile
|Re: Nichole Banna: I Used To Smoke, Masturbate & Date Married Men Until I Met Jesus by NwaAmaikpe: 11:08pm On Nov 19
Same with me;
I used to smoke, masturbate and date married women also until I met Jesus.
Now I do it with so much ease and no guilt whatsoever because my Bible tells me in Galatians 3:13 that "Christ has redeemed me from the curse of the law."
|Re: Nichole Banna: I Used To Smoke, Masturbate & Date Married Men Until I Met Jesus by chronique(m): 11:10pm On Nov 19
lol. all these actresses wey person nor dey know their names. nairaland always makes them popular. abeg,which film she don act?
|Re: Nichole Banna: I Used To Smoke, Masturbate & Date Married Men Until I Met Jesus by FUCKyouALL: 11:10pm On Nov 19
GOD, DON'T GIVE ME A GIRL CHILD. PLEASE FATHER, PLEASE
|Re: Nichole Banna: I Used To Smoke, Masturbate & Date Married Men Until I Met Jesus by VIPERVENOM(m): 11:10pm On Nov 19
|Re: Nichole Banna: I Used To Smoke, Masturbate & Date Married Men Until I Met Jesus by HarkymTheOracle(m): 11:11pm On Nov 19
Someone remind me of the film(s) she has acted in because I dont seem to know who she is.
Everyone is an actress on nairaland nowadays
|Re: Nichole Banna: I Used To Smoke, Masturbate & Date Married Men Until I Met Jesus by Ayoswit(f): 11:11pm On Nov 19
Tell me more. Well I'm happy for you dear. Continue to abide by his word.
|Re: Nichole Banna: I Used To Smoke, Masturbate & Date Married Men Until I Met Jesus by peetay(m): 11:11pm On Nov 19
You will still have a date with karma. Mark it in your diary.
|Re: Nichole Banna: I Used To Smoke, Masturbate & Date Married Men Until I Met Jesus by Joephat(m): 11:12pm On Nov 19
Nairalanders, make una help me ask SEUN which movie this olosho don act wey make em bring her topic to front page..
This one go be waka pass actress, wey dey find cheap fame.
If you need fame just go meet Chidima cucumber to teach you..
Nonentity
|Re: Nichole Banna: I Used To Smoke, Masturbate & Date Married Men Until I Met Jesus by sagerasaq(m): 11:12pm On Nov 19
It neva really stops. Once a soldier always a soldier Once a thief always a thief Once an Olosho always an Olosho. We dy watch
|Re: Nichole Banna: I Used To Smoke, Masturbate & Date Married Men Until I Met Jesus by bedspread: 11:13pm On Nov 19
THE GOD THAT CHANGES A SMOKER, A Masturbator, a prostitute to a Saint.... THAT IS THE TRUE GOD.. THAT GOD IS THE HOPE FOR THE NEEDY
Meet the Hope for The Needy this Weekend...
