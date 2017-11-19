₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Ex-vice President Alex Ekwueme Is Dead by mokaflex(m): 4:58am
Ex-Vice President Alex Ekwueme Is Dead
Former Vice President of Nigeria, Dr Alex Ifeanyichukwu Ekwueme is dead. A statement from his family signed by his brother and the traditional ruler of Oko in Anambra State, Igwe Laz Ekwueme said that he died by 10:00 pm in a London clinic, Sunday. The statement read: “Ekwueme family regrets to announce the peaceful passing away of their patriarch, the former Vice-President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria Dr. Alex Ifeanyichukwu Ekwueme GCON. “The sad event occurred at the London Clinic at 10:00 pm on Sunday 19th November 2017.”
Source: http://saharareporters.com/2017/11/19/ex-vice-president-alex-ekwueme-dead
|Re: Ex-vice President Alex Ekwueme Is Dead by Chuks9000: 5:14am
Please confirm well o.
|Re: Ex-vice President Alex Ekwueme Is Dead by itchie: 5:37am
RIP sir
|Re: Ex-vice President Alex Ekwueme Is Dead by MrBigiman: 5:38am
Death is inevitable. The next page is peaceful, without pain or sorrow. Pa Ekueme lived an exemplary life, and his name will never be forgotten among the great. We will miss u grandpa, but its best you sleep now. When tomorrow comes, the King of glory will come with immortality, and all the dead shall be raised. We may cry, but we cry because we are humans, but deep inside, it's victory, victory that cannot be purchased by money. Let me stop here.
|Re: Ex-vice President Alex Ekwueme Is Dead by nawtyme: 5:38am
One of the most important persons in Igboland. I wonder who would replace him with at the moment and who we could listen to knowing our penchant for insubordination in the face of evil.
Rest in peace. Náa na ndụ kwa
|Re: Ex-vice President Alex Ekwueme Is Dead by olumaxi(m): 5:38am
At last............
|Re: Ex-vice President Alex Ekwueme Is Dead by Chris95(m): 5:38am
This is painful. May his gentle soul rest in peace
Federal govt should better not jump out to show themselves... Because wen he was alive ND needed help they did nothing.
|Re: Ex-vice President Alex Ekwueme Is Dead by fulaniHERDSman(m): 5:39am
|Re: Ex-vice President Alex Ekwueme Is Dead by Promxy94(m): 5:39am
A legend is gone
Rip sir
|Re: Ex-vice President Alex Ekwueme Is Dead by olatade(m): 5:39am
rest on sir
|Re: Ex-vice President Alex Ekwueme Is Dead by Rexphobia(m): 5:39am
Hopefully you are in a better place
|Re: Ex-vice President Alex Ekwueme Is Dead by Umunwa07(m): 5:39am
May God rest your soul Sir.
|Re: Ex-vice President Alex Ekwueme Is Dead by tnod: 5:39am
Rip
|Re: Ex-vice President Alex Ekwueme Is Dead by MrMoRitz: 5:39am
RIP SIR
|Re: Ex-vice President Alex Ekwueme Is Dead by Ebullience(m): 5:39am
Wow! May his soul rest in perfect peace
|Re: Ex-vice President Alex Ekwueme Is Dead by Konze70: 5:39am
Rip
|Re: Ex-vice President Alex Ekwueme Is Dead by olatade(m): 5:39am
olumaxi:
are you OK?
|Re: Ex-vice President Alex Ekwueme Is Dead by afbstrategies: 5:40am
sad
|Re: Ex-vice President Alex Ekwueme Is Dead by dayleke(m): 5:40am
RIP Sir.....
You came and did your own part....
|Re: Ex-vice President Alex Ekwueme Is Dead by 4kings: 5:40am
olumaxi:Psychopath spotted.
|Re: Ex-vice President Alex Ekwueme Is Dead by auditor0471: 5:41am
H
|Re: Ex-vice President Alex Ekwueme Is Dead by shamme2005(m): 5:41am
Confirmed, RIP to one of the finest and well educated vice president we ever had in Nigeria.
|Re: Ex-vice President Alex Ekwueme Is Dead by anonimi: 5:41am
mokaflex:
Will they bury him in London also since he refused to die in Nigeria where he was powerful and was part of those who ruined the country such that doctors are running away to practice abroad
Islie:
|Re: Ex-vice President Alex Ekwueme Is Dead by Onix01: 5:41am
RIP to a Patriot. The propaganda of who will be taking care of his medical bills and flight ticket is over.
|Re: Ex-vice President Alex Ekwueme Is Dead by divinegiftmodel: 5:41am
Why did they allow him to follow the governorship election result declaration in anambra
|Re: Ex-vice President Alex Ekwueme Is Dead by Mrees(m): 5:41am
Rest in perfect peace in Jesus name... We shall meet someday to part no more
|Re: Ex-vice President Alex Ekwueme Is Dead by Bossontop(m): 5:41am
Rip man
|Re: Ex-vice President Alex Ekwueme Is Dead by TWoods(m): 5:41am
Chris95:
Why? What is painful about it? What legacy did he leave us? Abeg allow these old cargos to depart one by one.
|Re: Ex-vice President Alex Ekwueme Is Dead by buskie13(m): 5:42am
it was so obvious that he was going to die
RIP former VP
|Re: Ex-vice President Alex Ekwueme Is Dead by ucnwafor(m): 5:42am
Kai! diz man yaf finally kick bucket, RIP tho
|Re: Ex-vice President Alex Ekwueme Is Dead by Odianose13(m): 5:42am
olumaxi:
You must be ........
