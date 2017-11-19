₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,914,422 members, 3,922,324 topics. Date: Monday, 20 November 2017 at 07:37 AM

Ex-vice President Alex Ekwueme Is Dead - Politics - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Ex-vice President Alex Ekwueme Is Dead (20273 Views)

Alex Ekwueme Is Alive, Receiving Visitors, Sits Up & Eats / Nnamdi Kanu Visits Alex Ekwueme, Says "I Will Obey Him" / Strike: NLC Is Sold Out –ex-vice President (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (Reply) (Go Down)

Ex-vice President Alex Ekwueme Is Dead by mokaflex(m): 4:58am
Ex-Vice President Alex Ekwueme Is Dead
Former Vice President of Nigeria, Dr Alex Ifeanyichukwu Ekwueme is dead. A statement from his family signed by his brother and the traditional ruler of Oko in Anambra State, Igwe Laz Ekwueme said that he died by 10:00 pm in a London clinic, Sunday. The statement read: “Ekwueme family regrets to announce the peaceful passing away of their patriarch, the former Vice-President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria Dr. Alex Ifeanyichukwu Ekwueme GCON. “The sad event occurred at the London Clinic at 10:00 pm on Sunday 19th November 2017.”
Source: http://saharareporters.com/2017/11/19/ex-vice-president-alex-ekwueme-dead
cc: lalasticalala

2 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Ex-vice President Alex Ekwueme Is Dead by Chuks9000: 5:14am
Please confirm well o.

11 Likes 1 Share

Re: Ex-vice President Alex Ekwueme Is Dead by itchie: 5:37am
RIP sir
Re: Ex-vice President Alex Ekwueme Is Dead by MrBigiman: 5:38am
sad

Death is inevitable. The next page is peaceful, without pain or sorrow. Pa Ekueme lived an exemplary life, and his name will never be forgotten among the great. We will miss u grandpa, but its best you sleep now. When tomorrow comes, the King of glory will come with immortality, and all the dead shall be raised. We may cry, but we cry because we are humans, but deep inside, it's victory, victory that cannot be purchased by money. Let me stop here.

127 Likes 6 Shares

Re: Ex-vice President Alex Ekwueme Is Dead by nawtyme: 5:38am
One of the most important persons in Igboland. I wonder who would replace him with at the moment and who we could listen to knowing our penchant for insubordination in the face of evil.

Rest in peace. Náa na ndụ kwa

22 Likes 1 Share

Re: Ex-vice President Alex Ekwueme Is Dead by olumaxi(m): 5:38am
At last............ undecided

4 Likes

Re: Ex-vice President Alex Ekwueme Is Dead by Chris95(m): 5:38am
This is painful. May his gentle soul rest in peace cry
Federal govt should better not jump out to show themselves... Because wen he was alive ND needed help they did nothing.

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Ex-vice President Alex Ekwueme Is Dead by fulaniHERDSman(m): 5:39am
cry cry

2 Likes

Re: Ex-vice President Alex Ekwueme Is Dead by Promxy94(m): 5:39am
A legend is gone
Rip sir

5 Likes

Re: Ex-vice President Alex Ekwueme Is Dead by olatade(m): 5:39am
rest on sir
Re: Ex-vice President Alex Ekwueme Is Dead by Rexphobia(m): 5:39am
Hopefully you are in a better place

1 Like

Re: Ex-vice President Alex Ekwueme Is Dead by Umunwa07(m): 5:39am
May God rest your soul Sir.

1 Like

Re: Ex-vice President Alex Ekwueme Is Dead by tnod: 5:39am
Rip

1 Like

Re: Ex-vice President Alex Ekwueme Is Dead by MrMoRitz: 5:39am
RIP SIR
Re: Ex-vice President Alex Ekwueme Is Dead by Ebullience(m): 5:39am
Wow! May his soul rest in perfect peace

1 Like

Re: Ex-vice President Alex Ekwueme Is Dead by Konze70: 5:39am
Rip

1 Like

Re: Ex-vice President Alex Ekwueme Is Dead by olatade(m): 5:39am
olumaxi:
At last............ undecided





are you OK?

12 Likes

Re: Ex-vice President Alex Ekwueme Is Dead by afbstrategies: 5:40am
sad
Re: Ex-vice President Alex Ekwueme Is Dead by dayleke(m): 5:40am
RIP Sir.....

You came and did your own part....
Re: Ex-vice President Alex Ekwueme Is Dead by 4kings: 5:40am
olumaxi:
At last............ undecided
Psychopath spotted. undecided

16 Likes 1 Share

Re: Ex-vice President Alex Ekwueme Is Dead by auditor0471: 5:41am
H
Re: Ex-vice President Alex Ekwueme Is Dead by shamme2005(m): 5:41am
Confirmed, RIP to one of the finest and well educated vice president we ever had in Nigeria.

11 Likes

Re: Ex-vice President Alex Ekwueme Is Dead by anonimi: 5:41am
mokaflex:
Ex-Vice President Alex Ekwueme Is Dead
Former Vice President of Nigeria, Dr Alex Ifeanyichukwu Ekwueme is dead. A statement from his family signed by his brother and the traditional ruler of Oko in Anambra State, Igwe Laz Ekwueme said that he died by 10:00 pm in a London clinic, Sunday.

Will they bury him in London also since he refused to die in Nigeria where he was powerful and was part of those who ruined the country such that doctors are running away to practice abroad

Islie:
The Nigerian Medical Association , Lagos State Chapter on Thursday said the exodus of doctors from Nigeria had reached an alarming proportion and called for improved health sector funding to discourage it .

The Chairman , Dr Olumuyiwa Odusote , said in Lagos that more than 40 , 000 of the 75, 000 registered Nigerian doctors , were practising abroad while 70 per cent in the country were thinking of picking jobs outside .

According to him , over 100 doctors resigned from the University College Hospital , Ibadan , in 2017 while about 800 doctors resigned from Lagos State hospitals in the last two years.
Odusote described the situation as worrisome .

“ The health crisis in Nigeria is unprecedented as the mass exodus hits an alarming proportion .

“ Already , it takes a new patient two to three hours to see a doctor .

“ Over 100 doctors have resigned from the University College Hospital, Ibadan , this year ; about 800 doctors resigned from Lagos State hospitals in the last two years, and over 50 in November alone .

“ Kebbi State has been unable to employ a single doctor in two years despite multiple adverts for employment ; over 200 doctors and nurses have resigned from Ladoke Akintola Teaching Hospital this year .

“ Seventy per cent of Nigerian doctors are making plans to leave for foreign lands and are taking exams to that effect , ” he said .

The chairman said that 236 doctors wrote primaries for West Africa College of Physicians in 2017 to gain admission into Nigerian teaching hospitals .

He said that in 2012, more than 1 , 000 doctors had written the same exams and 660 of them had written the Professional and Linguistic Assessment Board Examination (PLAB ) to practise in the UK over those primaries .

“ Our healthcare system has been neglected for an extended period , evidenced by lack of funding, under- supply, inefficiency , decrepit equipment , poor quality , needless deaths and unhappy workforce .

“ Today , many of the country’ s general hospitals , with the exception of those in Lagos , are not in good condition and are breeding grounds for infectious diseases.

“ Many also do not have sufficient beds ; so , corridors are turned to sleeping wards, ” he said .

He said that there was the need for increased number of public health centres fully equipped with adequate drugs and modern facilities and manned by specialists .

Odusote said that fatigued and overworked doctors had committed errors.

“ The nation needs 303 , 333 medical doctors now and 10, 605 new doctors annually to provide good quality patient care . ’’

According to him , providing better facilities and work environment , higher remuneration, career progression, professional advancement and better quality of life would guarantee good quality healthcare.

The chairman said that allocation to health in the proposed 2018 Budget should have been more than 3 . 9 per cent .

He said that the 3 . 9 per cent allocated to the health sector was less than the WHO -recommended 15 per cent .

“ NMA will nonetheless , continue with advocacy for improved healthcare financing through universal health coverage and full implementation of the National Health Act, 2014, ” he said .

The Federal Government allocated N 340 . 45bn to health in the 2018 Budget proposal of N 8 . 612 tn .
NAN

http://punchng.com/nma-raises-alarm-as-900-doctors-resign-from-uch-lagos-hospitals/





19 Likes 6 Shares

Re: Ex-vice President Alex Ekwueme Is Dead by Onix01: 5:41am
RIP to a Patriot. The propaganda of who will be taking care of his medical bills and flight ticket is over.

1 Like

Re: Ex-vice President Alex Ekwueme Is Dead by divinegiftmodel: 5:41am
Why did they allow him to follow the governorship election result declaration in anambra

4 Likes

Re: Ex-vice President Alex Ekwueme Is Dead by Mrees(m): 5:41am
Rest in perfect peace in Jesus name... We shall meet someday to part no more
Re: Ex-vice President Alex Ekwueme Is Dead by Bossontop(m): 5:41am
Rip man

1 Like

Re: Ex-vice President Alex Ekwueme Is Dead by TWoods(m): 5:41am
Chris95:
This is painful. May his gentle soul rest in peace

Why? What is painful about it? What legacy did he leave us? Abeg allow these old cargos to depart one by one.

4 Likes 1 Share

Re: Ex-vice President Alex Ekwueme Is Dead by buskie13(m): 5:42am
it was so obvious that he was going to die

RIP former VP

1 Like

Re: Ex-vice President Alex Ekwueme Is Dead by ucnwafor(m): 5:42am
Kai! diz man yaf finally kick bucket, RIP tho
Re: Ex-vice President Alex Ekwueme Is Dead by Odianose13(m): 5:42am
olumaxi:
At last............ undecided

You must be ........

8 Likes

(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (Reply)

NLC Threatens Nationwide Strike Over Fuel Scarcity / APC Blasts Fayose For Opposing Buhari's China Deal / The Number Of Senators And Federal Representatives From States In Nigeria

Viewing this topic: shizle26(m), Dosinspector(m), BhossTee, Apinja2, nothingspoil70, LoveofGod2much, spokesboy, wwe11, joesir, Toyeford900, jojomario(m), justy15, toneroin1, linearity, spicegrp, oluremmy234(m), Andyg, koolcat, kgb101, samueladebolas(m), emidon007(m), lampidoo, Maken1005, softchristo(m), omeiza1979(m), Ceepy, Bibidear(f), Dejitosa(m), AlMuhtasib(m), Emmalexmng, lukman22, uruego(f), abulbanaat(m), stevolinkon40, omogerohprecious(m), Simeon590, ReachHard, Zlatimi, icybeth(m), lozanni(m), senator9, Acmetek, carpmam, mnzeeks, fasty, cnc(m), bakynes(m), braine, diamonderic, Doslop, itseintel, wisenewgem(m), martins1213, Harbyhourdune(m), tonero263(m), bosun06, hilaryCU, kulrunsman79(m), sweetrie(f), donestk(m), ouigy99(m), fredoooooo, Sanchase, bigsholly(f), econity(m), TechAddiction, Shosvegas(m), abmarine(m), LMAyedun(m), yrunvus, BanevsJoker(m), abclassic15(m), Fit2Rule(m), Dabaj, ottohan, konoplyanka, edo3(m), weibully(m), rovher(m), Femolacaster(m), dvaliant, peacettw(f), tealaw, EponOjuku, Rolandken(m), ajawara(m), MENTORCH(m), feranming(m), ogedozie, kense88, cephas10, bukola89(f), dHustle, noruwasman(m), Memejem, Galantsantana(m), sylvesu, fargo(m), onyiloyi(m), fopishow(m), opmrules, Konquest(m), bubulistic(m), anonimi, Marotzke(m), commoditiesnig, mthy(m), Alwaysmiling(f), xpectme(m), BUHARImyDOG, Deattorney, dux14, tiswell(m), 8stargeneral, adeks2, sanpipita(m), donhenss(m), frugal(m), otokx(m), richiepolymer(m), kerry57, Major0303(m), Jeezuzpick(m), ippis, solenz(m), groovie(m), cosmatika(m), correctyourself(m), babamoha(m), Zonex1(m) and 208 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 22
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.