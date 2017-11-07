Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Alex Ekwueme Is Alive, Receiving Visitors, Sits Up & Eats (8764 Views)

Aroms Aigbehi On Jide Tinubu's Death & Alex Ekwueme's Coma / Nnamdi Kanu Visits Alex Ekwueme, Says "I Will Obey Him" / Nnamdi Kanu Greets Alex Ekwueme At His Residence In Enugu (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

FORMER Vice President, Dr. Alex Ekwueme is alive, stable and responding to treatment.



This report collaborates with that of Sun Newspaper, Vanguard Newspaper and the News Agency of Nigeria.



While all the sources hint that he is alive, Sun reports that Uche Ezechukwu, the Chairman, Editorial Board of Authority newspaper, said Dr. Ekwueme has moved from a stage of unconsciousness to a state where he “now receives visitors, sits up and eats”.



Ezechukwu also said the former Vice President is yet to be taken abroad, as the necessary documentation and preliminary are on course and arrangements are being completed.



Ekwueme, who was Nigeria’s Vice President between 1979 and 1983 was said to have collapsed while trying to pick something from the table.





He was admitted to the Memphys Hospital in its Intensive Care Unit at the Neurosurgery section of the hospital which is by Penok Petrol Station in Trans-Ekulu, Enugu State, this report, NAN has also confirmed.



“The rumour that he is dead is false,” the news portal quoted an official of the hospital to have said.



President Muhammadu Buhari, had approved the immediate medical treatment of Dr. Ekwueme abroad.

Source: Source: http://headline.com.ng/ekwueme-alive-receiving-visitors/ 1 Like

where are those stupid rumour mongers that he has died?? come and see him alive o

Who e epp



Abi e wan contest ni 2 Likes

great









If anything happen to Ekwueme, Nigeria will hold PDP responsible..... Lier Mohammed If anything happen to Ekwueme, Nigeria will hold PDP responsible..... Lier Mohammed 2 Likes 3 Shares

A

I'm happy for him. Successful people attract many to themselves and everyone will always want to identify with them. It reminds me of how Samuel Chinedum Ekwueme, the criminal son of Onyemaechi Ekwueme, lied to people that his father was this particular Alex Ekwueme and through that, he won the heart of Lucy his girlfriend. She discovered that she has been fooled shortly after her wedding. See picture of the wanted scammer Samuel Chinedum Ekwueme below: 1 Like 2 Shares

I knew it was a rumour. Long life





Is there a prize to be won somewhere that we're not aware of? Why would people even circulate unverified news about a person's death?Is there a prize to be won somewhere that we're not aware of?

Luisema4luv:

Who e epp



Abi e wan contest ni 5 Likes

Nawaooo, so I typed RIP 2 d living b4 Nawaooo, so I typed RIP 2 d living b4 3 Likes 2 Shares

Ok. More years to live sir.

Luisema4luv:

Who e epp



Abi e wan contest ni heyyyy heyyyy





Another cat with 9lives



Jst finished using two, seven remaining Another cat with 9livesJst finished using two, seven remaining

Okay, he hasn't died yet

Luisema4luv:

Who e epp



Abi e wan contest ni

He helped your father as the former VP, you, who you epp? He helped your father as the former VP, you, who you epp? 1 Like

Kobicove:

ggg

goat going gaga goat going gaga 1 Like

God, please, one thing I ask of you is to grant me the grace to see old age and have white hairs like this man.



Grant me the wisdom also to respect elderly men when i see them. 2 Likes

HANDWORK OF THE ENEMIES

JANAJAWEEDZ

Enemies fed us rotten lies, remember he is father to someone and husband to a woman. Don't broadcast news you don't verify properly

D

Shay Una deh whine us ni



Abi which one he die, e no die way Una just deh talk

Afojas peddling false stories. They are always happy to see Igbos die but God pass them.



















Shame on afonjas

bloggers

freeman95:

Shay Una deh whine us ni



Abi which one he die, e no die way Una just deh talk 1 Share

woe unto bloggers

Odeeeshi...

An Ibo Can fall easily like that. When he no be Fulani daura person

XXLDICK:

Okay, he hasn't died yet

Same as you, you haven't died yet. Same as you, you haven't died yet.