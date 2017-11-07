₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Alex Ekwueme Is Alive, Receiving Visitors, Sits Up & Eats by sirequity(m): 2:23pm
FORMER Vice President, Dr. Alex Ekwueme is alive, stable and responding to treatment.
Source: http://headline.com.ng/ekwueme-alive-receiving-visitors/
|Re: Alex Ekwueme Is Alive, Receiving Visitors, Sits Up & Eats by unohbethel(m): 2:34pm
where are those stupid rumour mongers that he has died?? come and see him alive o
|Re: Alex Ekwueme Is Alive, Receiving Visitors, Sits Up & Eats by Luisema4luv(m): 2:49pm
Who e epp
Abi e wan contest ni
|Re: Alex Ekwueme Is Alive, Receiving Visitors, Sits Up & Eats by Yameater(f): 3:36pm
great
|Re: Alex Ekwueme Is Alive, Receiving Visitors, Sits Up & Eats by PointZerom: 3:36pm
If anything happen to Ekwueme, Nigeria will hold PDP responsible..... Lier Mohammed
|Re: Alex Ekwueme Is Alive, Receiving Visitors, Sits Up & Eats by Gulderbottle85: 3:36pm
A
|Re: Alex Ekwueme Is Alive, Receiving Visitors, Sits Up & Eats by OtemSapien: 3:36pm
I'm happy for him. Successful people attract many to themselves and everyone will always want to identify with them. It reminds me of how Samuel Chinedum Ekwueme, the criminal son of Onyemaechi Ekwueme, lied to people that his father was this particular Alex Ekwueme and through that, he won the heart of Lucy his girlfriend. She discovered that she has been fooled shortly after her wedding. See picture of the wanted scammer Samuel Chinedum Ekwueme below:
|Re: Alex Ekwueme Is Alive, Receiving Visitors, Sits Up & Eats by abcinvest: 3:36pm
I knew it was a rumour. Long life
|Re: Alex Ekwueme Is Alive, Receiving Visitors, Sits Up & Eats by Kobicove(m): 3:36pm
Why would people even circulate unverified news about a person's death?
Is there a prize to be won somewhere that we're not aware of?
|Re: Alex Ekwueme Is Alive, Receiving Visitors, Sits Up & Eats by Edopesin(m): 3:36pm
Luisema4luv:
|Re: Alex Ekwueme Is Alive, Receiving Visitors, Sits Up & Eats by IAMSASHY(f): 3:36pm
Nawaooo, so I typed RIP 2 d living b4
|Re: Alex Ekwueme Is Alive, Receiving Visitors, Sits Up & Eats by Mrkumareze(m): 3:36pm
Ok. More years to live sir.
|Re: Alex Ekwueme Is Alive, Receiving Visitors, Sits Up & Eats by Yameater(f): 3:37pm
Luisema4luv:heyyyy
|Re: Alex Ekwueme Is Alive, Receiving Visitors, Sits Up & Eats by NigerDeltan(m): 3:37pm
Another cat with 9lives
Jst finished using two, seven remaining
|Re: Alex Ekwueme Is Alive, Receiving Visitors, Sits Up & Eats by XXLDICK(m): 3:37pm
Okay, he hasn't died yet
|Re: Alex Ekwueme Is Alive, Receiving Visitors, Sits Up & Eats by Funnicator: 3:37pm
Luisema4luv:
He helped your father as the former VP, you, who you epp?
|Re: Alex Ekwueme Is Alive, Receiving Visitors, Sits Up & Eats by Yameater(f): 3:37pm
Kobicove:
goat going gaga
|Re: Alex Ekwueme Is Alive, Receiving Visitors, Sits Up & Eats by Deprofessional(m): 3:37pm
God, please, one thing I ask of you is to grant me the grace to see old age and have white hairs like this man.
Grant me the wisdom also to respect elderly men when i see them.
|Re: Alex Ekwueme Is Alive, Receiving Visitors, Sits Up & Eats by Johnpaul2k2(m): 3:38pm
HANDWORK OF THE ENEMIES
JANAJAWEEDZ
|Re: Alex Ekwueme Is Alive, Receiving Visitors, Sits Up & Eats by ugoboss26(m): 3:38pm
Enemies fed us rotten lies, remember he is father to someone and husband to a woman. Don't broadcast news you don't verify properly
|Re: Alex Ekwueme Is Alive, Receiving Visitors, Sits Up & Eats by Nathdoug(m): 3:39pm
D
|Re: Alex Ekwueme Is Alive, Receiving Visitors, Sits Up & Eats by freeman95(m): 3:39pm
Shay Una deh whine us ni
Abi which one he die, e no die way Una just deh talk
|Re: Alex Ekwueme Is Alive, Receiving Visitors, Sits Up & Eats by Figs(m): 3:39pm
Afojas peddling false stories. They are always happy to see Igbos die but God pass them.
Shame on afonjas
|Re: Alex Ekwueme Is Alive, Receiving Visitors, Sits Up & Eats by laurel03: 3:41pm
bloggers
|Re: Alex Ekwueme Is Alive, Receiving Visitors, Sits Up & Eats by waledeji(m): 3:43pm
freeman95:
|Re: Alex Ekwueme Is Alive, Receiving Visitors, Sits Up & Eats by ednut1(m): 3:43pm
woe unto bloggers
|Re: Alex Ekwueme Is Alive, Receiving Visitors, Sits Up & Eats by ogbeniolola: 3:43pm
Odeeeshi...
|Re: Alex Ekwueme Is Alive, Receiving Visitors, Sits Up & Eats by 12345baba: 3:44pm
An Ibo Can fall easily like that. When he no be Fulani daura person
|Re: Alex Ekwueme Is Alive, Receiving Visitors, Sits Up & Eats by moshino(m): 3:46pm
XXLDICK:
Same as you, you haven't died yet.
|Re: Alex Ekwueme Is Alive, Receiving Visitors, Sits Up & Eats by NotNairalandi(m): 3:46pm
i wish you quick recovery de!
