"100 Condoms Burst In My Body, No STDs, HIV" - Zimbabwean Sex Worker (Photos)

"100 Condoms Burst In My Body, No STDs, HIV" - Zimbabwean Sex Worker (Photos) by memez: 7:25am
A SELF-PROCLAIMED hooker has sensationally claimed that over 100 condoms burst during her sexcapades with different men but she is HIV free.
Grace ‘Kelly Tanunurwa’ Magorosi, 22, a hooker since 2013, who recently went wild parading her mermaid spirit regalia said she does not have the deadly virus.

“I have never caught any form of STI and neither am I HIV positive.

“I use some bute snuff which I mix with water and drink while sometimes I put the snuff in my privates and this helps me not to contract any STI.
“I was instructed to do so by a mermaid spirit that is in me,” said Kelly.

She said her mermaid spirit was enhanced by one Sekuru Shumba of Mufakose.
“Sekuru Shumba told me that I had a mermaid spirit and instructed me to use bute snuff and salt and it all started working well for me,” she said.

Kelly said since she joined the oldest profession she has managed to see fortune changes in her life.
“Since 2013 when I began hooking with different men I have managed to earn a fortune.
“There are men who are caring for me and now my target is on getting a car.
“My boyfriend has promised to buy me one but he fell ill recently,” she said.

She said on good days she gets between US$300 and US$500 through sleeping with different men.
“I get around US$300 on a good day and sometimes even US$500.”

She could, however, not substantiate her monetary claims when she said she moved out of her lodgings because of failure to pay rentals choosing to blame the dry spell after she once went mad parading her spiritual cloths.

She said the mermaid spirit on her is called Kelly and hence her new name.
“I have a mermaid spirit, I am a spirit medium, and I have pink, blue, black and white spiritual pieces of cloths.

“I got mad because my spirit had mixed with some juju used by other hookers,” she claimed.
She said she always moves around with spiritual cloths for protection from other spirits.
“My mermaid spirit heals haidi hutsinye kana kudzosera, kupomba kwandirikutoita ikoku haidi, it only uses snuff,” she said.

She added; “It gives me cash.
“My spirit protects me from any illness, I was supposed to have died but my spirit medium prevents it.”
Kelly said she realised that she had mermaid spirit when she was in her infancy.

“I recently told my father to brew beer for my mermaid spirit and he accepted because I am now self-reliant.
“It is said that this mermaid once tried in vain to take me away from my mother as I often loved to play in water.

“It is said that a strong whirlwind once came to take me away at a tender age and it failed, it only took away my mother’s soap, I was saved by my mother in Rusape, Nyagadze Village 25,” she said.

She said she would be going under the water soon after November for spiritual courts on guidance.
“When I return I will be healing anything because these diseases are demons,” she claimed.

http://hmetro.co.zw/100-burst-condoms-no-hiv/

Re: "100 Condoms Burst In My Body, No STDs, HIV" - Zimbabwean Sex Worker (Photos) by memez: 7:27am
SEE MORE PHOTOS>>> https://www.gistmore.com/100-burst-condoms-no-hiv-sex-worker-photos
Re: "100 Condoms Burst In My Body, No STDs, HIV" - Zimbabwean Sex Worker (Photos) by memez: 7:30am
Re: "100 Condoms Burst In My Body, No STDs, HIV" - Zimbabwean Sex Worker (Photos) by kunlesufyan(m): 7:34am
Over 100 condoms.... Sister you cant make heaven.

Re: "100 Condoms Burst In My Body, No STDs, HIV" - Zimbabwean Sex Worker (Photos) by SenorFax(m): 7:35am
Someone's future queen, your mama born you well.

Re: "100 Condoms Burst In My Body, No STDs, HIV" - Zimbabwean Sex Worker (Photos) by Smellingmouth: 7:50am
Nawa o. See testimony

Re: "100 Condoms Burst In My Body, No STDs, HIV" - Zimbabwean Sex Worker (Photos) by Smellingmouth: 7:54am
memez:

“I was instructed to do so by a mermaid spirit that is in me,” said Kelly.

She said the mermaid spirit on her is called Kelly and hence her new name.
“I have a mermaid spirit, I am a spirit medium, and I have pink, blue, black and white spiritual pieces of cloths.

Re: "100 Condoms Burst In My Body, No STDs, HIV" - Zimbabwean Sex Worker (Photos) by vcente(m): 8:02am
I dey fear for my daughters, in fact dey must grow up in Enugu. Nothing like Edo or IMO for them

Re: "100 Condoms Burst In My Body, No STDs, HIV" - Zimbabwean Sex Worker (Photos) by WizAkzy: 8:04am
100?

Re: "100 Condoms Burst In My Body, No STDs, HIV" - Zimbabwean Sex Worker (Photos) by loneatar: 8:37am
vcente:
I dey fear for my daughters, in fact dey must grow up in Enugu. Nothing like Edo or IMO for them
and you think Enugu is a better place for your daughters then you must be a great dreamer

Re: "100 Condoms Burst In My Body, No STDs, HIV" - Zimbabwean Sex Worker (Photos) by Xsem(m): 9:23am
loneatar:
and you think Enugu is a better place for your daughters then you must be a great dreamer
It's true, Enugu is better bro. I assure you, they are more modest to an extent than girls from other tribes. Not that you can't find rugged girls but the percentage is at the minimal.Enugu has a durable and strict traditions which tames and curbs the amorous propensities of both male and female, though females have higher standards shaa. Want a good wife? Enugu girls are sure bet. grin

Re: "100 Condoms Burst In My Body, No STDs, HIV" - Zimbabwean Sex Worker (Photos) by TheManofTomorrow(m): 9:25am
Some men will read this and still go ahead and sleep with her. They don't just value their life for no reason. And later they will start crying they are unfortunate in life.

Re: "100 Condoms Burst In My Body, No STDs, HIV" - Zimbabwean Sex Worker (Photos) by terrezo2002(m): 9:41am
Many of them are out there destroying the destinies of unfaithful, unsatisfied and immoral men

Re: "100 Condoms Burst In My Body, No STDs, HIV" - Zimbabwean Sex Worker (Photos) by Enoma222(m): 9:43am
vcente:
I dey fear for my daughters, in fact dey must grow up in Enugu. Nothing like Edo or IMO for them




guy who wan spoil go spoil if you like train up your daughters inside house ..the best_way_is to bring them up in the way of God

Re: "100 Condoms Burst In My Body, No STDs, HIV" - Zimbabwean Sex Worker (Photos) by valgbo(m): 9:47am
ugly
Re: "100 Condoms Burst In My Body, No STDs, HIV" - Zimbabwean Sex Worker (Photos) by GOFRONT(m): 10:06am
Thats
Re: "100 Condoms Burst In My Body, No STDs, HIV" - Zimbabwean Sex Worker (Photos) by GOFRONT(m): 10:09am
GOD PLS DONT GIV ME A GIRL CHILD
Re: "100 Condoms Burst In My Body, No STDs, HIV" - Zimbabwean Sex Worker (Photos) by YoungDaNaval(m): 10:16am
The reason I keep praying to bless me with only one daughter just like he did to my parents. I'll protect her from the world with my life!!
Re: "100 Condoms Burst In My Body, No STDs, HIV" - Zimbabwean Sex Worker (Photos) by Joephat(m): 10:42am
Xsem:

It's true, Enugu is better bro. I assure you, they are more modest to an extent than girls from other tribes. Not that you can't find rugged girls but the percentage is at the minimal.Enugu has a durable and strict traditions which tames and curbs the amorous propensities of both male and female, though females have higher standards shaa. Want a good wife? Enugu girls are sure bet. grin

Enugu-ezike sir not all the Enugus........ Thanks anyway..

Re: "100 Condoms Burst In My Body, No STDs, HIV" - Zimbabwean Sex Worker (Photos) by funlord(m): 11:02am
Does her pussy contain razors?

Re: "100 Condoms Burst In My Body, No STDs, HIV" - Zimbabwean Sex Worker (Photos) by Xsem(m): 11:45am
[quote author=Joephat post=62545491]

Enugu-ezike sir not all the Enugus........ Thanks anyway..[/qouote]

Inheaka is the top
Enugu Ezike
Nsukka (Edem, obimo etc
Aku
Uzo Uwani and then others.....

Re: "100 Condoms Burst In My Body, No STDs, HIV" - Zimbabwean Sex Worker (Photos) by Joephat(m): 12:29pm
[quote author=Xsem post=62547325][/quote]

I am telling you as the son of the soil

Enugu-ezike is the only one known for that... All others are claiming it but it doesn't exist there..

Re: "100 Condoms Burst In My Body, No STDs, HIV" - Zimbabwean Sex Worker (Photos) by MissRaine69(f): 12:35pm
How is a hooker self proclaimed? She is a hooker!
And mermaids don’t get tested? Theh just self test themselves and proclaim themselves disease free?

Re: "100 Condoms Burst In My Body, No STDs, HIV" - Zimbabwean Sex Worker (Photos) by Xsem(m): 12:37pm
Joephat:


I am telling you as the son of the soil

Enugu-ezike is the only one known for that... All others are claiming it but it doesn't exist there..
It's true shaa.

Re: "100 Condoms Burst In My Body, No STDs, HIV" - Zimbabwean Sex Worker (Photos) by irepnaija4eva(m): 1:04pm
“It is said that a strong whirlwind once came to take me away at a tender age and it failed, it only took away my mother’s soap, I was saved by my mother in Rusape, Nyagadze Village 25,” she said.

Re: "100 Condoms Burst In My Body, No STDs, HIV" - Zimbabwean Sex Worker (Photos) by vcente(m): 1:22pm
loneatar:
and you think Enugu is a better place for your daughters then you must be a great dreamer
at least there I will take my chances, unlike other southeastern States. Where the choice has already been made for you
Re: "100 Condoms Burst In My Body, No STDs, HIV" - Zimbabwean Sex Worker (Photos) by Mofe72: 2:05pm
kunlesufyan:
Over 100 condoms.... Sister you cant make heaven.

I'm guessing you're the security man at Heaven's gate.

Re: "100 Condoms Burst In My Body, No STDs, HIV" - Zimbabwean Sex Worker (Photos) by HORLADSTAR(m): 3:10pm
Chai!ahhahahahaha.I no fit laugh o i swear,This one na confirm confession.
Mtcheew, this world is truly on the verge of decapitating.i pray make God save us frm all dis cannibal sha.
Kelly-prostitute-mermaid-hiv-bute snuff.the thing no make sense sef
Re: "100 Condoms Burst In My Body, No STDs, HIV" - Zimbabwean Sex Worker (Photos) by gebest: 3:12pm
u are just always lucky, thats all.

