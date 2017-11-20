₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,914,769 members, 3,923,513 topics. Date: Monday, 20 November 2017 at 04:39 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / "100 Condoms Burst In My Body, No STDs, HIV" - Zimbabwean Sex Worker (Photos) (16754 Views)
Zimbabwean Sex Maniac Dies: Girlfriends Mourn His Bedroom Stunts (Photos) / Japanese Princess Gives Up Her Royal Status To Marry A 'Beach' Worker(Photos) / Smart Condom Detects STDs, Lets Users Know How Good They Are In Bed (1) (2) (3) (4)
|"100 Condoms Burst In My Body, No STDs, HIV" - Zimbabwean Sex Worker (Photos) by memez: 7:25am
@GISTMORE
A SELF-PROCLAIMED hooker has sensationally claimed that over 100 condoms burst during her sexcapades with different men but she is HIV free.
http://hmetro.co.zw/100-burst-condoms-no-hiv/
|Re: "100 Condoms Burst In My Body, No STDs, HIV" - Zimbabwean Sex Worker (Photos) by memez: 7:27am
SEE MORE PHOTOS>>> https://www.gistmore.com/100-burst-condoms-no-hiv-sex-worker-photos
|Re: "100 Condoms Burst In My Body, No STDs, HIV" - Zimbabwean Sex Worker (Photos) by memez: 7:30am
lalastclala
|Re: "100 Condoms Burst In My Body, No STDs, HIV" - Zimbabwean Sex Worker (Photos) by kunlesufyan(m): 7:34am
Over 100 condoms.... Sister you cant make heaven.
4 Likes
|Re: "100 Condoms Burst In My Body, No STDs, HIV" - Zimbabwean Sex Worker (Photos) by SenorFax(m): 7:35am
Someone's future queen, your mama born you well.
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "100 Condoms Burst In My Body, No STDs, HIV" - Zimbabwean Sex Worker (Photos) by Smellingmouth: 7:50am
Nawa o. See testimony
18 Likes
|Re: "100 Condoms Burst In My Body, No STDs, HIV" - Zimbabwean Sex Worker (Photos) by Smellingmouth: 7:54am
memez:
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "100 Condoms Burst In My Body, No STDs, HIV" - Zimbabwean Sex Worker (Photos) by vcente(m): 8:02am
I dey fear for my daughters, in fact dey must grow up in Enugu. Nothing like Edo or IMO for them
4 Likes
|Re: "100 Condoms Burst In My Body, No STDs, HIV" - Zimbabwean Sex Worker (Photos) by WizAkzy: 8:04am
100?
9 Likes
|Re: "100 Condoms Burst In My Body, No STDs, HIV" - Zimbabwean Sex Worker (Photos) by loneatar: 8:37am
vcente:and you think Enugu is a better place for your daughters then you must be a great dreamer
5 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: "100 Condoms Burst In My Body, No STDs, HIV" - Zimbabwean Sex Worker (Photos) by Xsem(m): 9:23am
loneatar:It's true, Enugu is better bro. I assure you, they are more modest to an extent than girls from other tribes. Not that you can't find rugged girls but the percentage is at the minimal.Enugu has a durable and strict traditions which tames and curbs the amorous propensities of both male and female, though females have higher standards shaa. Want a good wife? Enugu girls are sure bet.
10 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: "100 Condoms Burst In My Body, No STDs, HIV" - Zimbabwean Sex Worker (Photos) by TheManofTomorrow(m): 9:25am
Some men will read this and still go ahead and sleep with her. They don't just value their life for no reason. And later they will start crying they are unfortunate in life.
4 Likes
|Re: "100 Condoms Burst In My Body, No STDs, HIV" - Zimbabwean Sex Worker (Photos) by terrezo2002(m): 9:41am
Many of them are out there destroying the destinies of unfaithful, unsatisfied and immoral men
4 Likes
|Re: "100 Condoms Burst In My Body, No STDs, HIV" - Zimbabwean Sex Worker (Photos) by Enoma222(m): 9:43am
vcente:
guy who wan spoil go spoil if you like train up your daughters inside house ..the best_way_is to bring them up in the way of God
10 Likes
|Re: "100 Condoms Burst In My Body, No STDs, HIV" - Zimbabwean Sex Worker (Photos) by valgbo(m): 9:47am
ugly
|Re: "100 Condoms Burst In My Body, No STDs, HIV" - Zimbabwean Sex Worker (Photos) by GOFRONT(m): 10:06am
Thats
|Re: "100 Condoms Burst In My Body, No STDs, HIV" - Zimbabwean Sex Worker (Photos) by GOFRONT(m): 10:09am
GOD PLS DONT GIV ME A GIRL CHILD
|Re: "100 Condoms Burst In My Body, No STDs, HIV" - Zimbabwean Sex Worker (Photos) by YoungDaNaval(m): 10:16am
The reason I keep praying to bless me with only one daughter just like he did to my parents. I'll protect her from the world with my life!!
|Re: "100 Condoms Burst In My Body, No STDs, HIV" - Zimbabwean Sex Worker (Photos) by Joephat(m): 10:42am
Xsem:
Enugu-ezike sir not all the Enugus........ Thanks anyway..
1 Like
|Re: "100 Condoms Burst In My Body, No STDs, HIV" - Zimbabwean Sex Worker (Photos) by funlord(m): 11:02am
Does her pussy contain razors?
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "100 Condoms Burst In My Body, No STDs, HIV" - Zimbabwean Sex Worker (Photos) by Xsem(m): 11:45am
[quote author=Joephat post=62545491]
Enugu-ezike sir not all the Enugus........ Thanks anyway..[/qouote]
Inheaka is the top
Enugu Ezike
Nsukka (Edem, obimo etc
Aku
Uzo Uwani and then others.....
1 Like
|Re: "100 Condoms Burst In My Body, No STDs, HIV" - Zimbabwean Sex Worker (Photos) by Joephat(m): 12:29pm
[quote author=Xsem post=62547325][/quote]
I am telling you as the son of the soil
Enugu-ezike is the only one known for that... All others are claiming it but it doesn't exist there..
1 Like
|Re: "100 Condoms Burst In My Body, No STDs, HIV" - Zimbabwean Sex Worker (Photos) by MissRaine69(f): 12:35pm
How is a hooker self proclaimed? She is a hooker!
And mermaids don’t get tested? Theh just self test themselves and proclaim themselves disease free?
1 Like
|Re: "100 Condoms Burst In My Body, No STDs, HIV" - Zimbabwean Sex Worker (Photos) by Xsem(m): 12:37pm
Joephat:It's true shaa.
1 Like
|Re: "100 Condoms Burst In My Body, No STDs, HIV" - Zimbabwean Sex Worker (Photos) by irepnaija4eva(m): 1:04pm
“It is said that a strong whirlwind once came to take me away at a tender age and it failed, it only took away my mother’s soap, I was saved by my mother in Rusape, Nyagadze Village 25,” she said.
3 Likes
|Re: "100 Condoms Burst In My Body, No STDs, HIV" - Zimbabwean Sex Worker (Photos) by vcente(m): 1:22pm
loneatar:at least there I will take my chances, unlike other southeastern States. Where the choice has already been made for you
|Re: "100 Condoms Burst In My Body, No STDs, HIV" - Zimbabwean Sex Worker (Photos) by Mofe72: 2:05pm
kunlesufyan:
I'm guessing you're the security man at Heaven's gate.
2 Likes
|Re: "100 Condoms Burst In My Body, No STDs, HIV" - Zimbabwean Sex Worker (Photos) by HORLADSTAR(m): 3:10pm
Chai!ahhahahahaha.I no fit laugh o i swear,This one na confirm confession.
Mtcheew, this world is truly on the verge of decapitating.i pray make God save us frm all dis cannibal sha.
Kelly-prostitute-mermaid-hiv-bute snuff.the thing no make sense sef
|Re: "100 Condoms Burst In My Body, No STDs, HIV" - Zimbabwean Sex Worker (Photos) by gebest: 3:12pm
u are just always lucky, thats all.
Do You Feel Comfortable With Your Friend Dating Your Sibling? / My Boss Want Me To Do Him: And Am Not Gay. / .
Viewing this topic: cyberguy72(m), mosesbola(f), bayooz(m), Fuby85(m), Erotex(m), Kollins12, ultimatenath1, BlindAngel, Rosheal(m), oziandu(f), Kutigi0332, sarcoma, GCsomething, Oluomo2009, hemucology(m), chilo4all(m), puregrace, marunga(m), DandyWalker(m), Itszendo(m), AdeMarley, James89, emekcity, DonaTee(f), Reborn14(m), embee3(m), coolhamid(m), asked, DoubleEmpire231(m), Ojix85, popplm(m), Excelento(m), meccoworld(m), kennyonthrone(m), Qudman99(m), Cachez(m), austinzee007, hoodboy(m), nNEOo(m), bignene(m), levisglory, memories1(f), Aeekay, ifyDean(m), sulex947(m), Pennywise(m), stagamagadasca(f), mayoor2045, ajeleseujn(m), DCHASERS, thawana(f), luka, whoubmrdust, Azeesco, maverick24(m), avosoft, Ceede, damariox(f), yhemsy62(m), annayawchee, WMD(m), philybuck(m), Major2big, sunnyworld2love(m), Yoshy, samwayne154(m), KingDizzle(m), menyoo(m), princeSammyz, Roscodaddy(m), seunsola2411(m), fcalvary, mikeapollo, bloodsiamese(m), Buharimustgo, Profcamsey(m), laweenu(m), tosodus(m), magzey, biggiesmallz15(m), guass, charismaticdave(m), amasyn99, Mikeobi54, juzo98(m), PROPHETmichael, hopkinsnoni(m), michony505(m), eodavids(m), KCnaira, fonzie2u, kcsider, no1madman(m), PhantomD(m), sojdson, piagetskinner(m), Okite15(m), iamSi(m), Odingo1, alignacademy(m), Heanry(m), osscarr(m), Nijablog, toneroin1, BlessedFellow01, kenkel, Bigseedorf(m), energylee(m), ndachee, Lokospirit(m), bjolat(m), donestk(m), Larben, dmbb, blues343(m), swaggprofessor(m), Pokiyo007, benitochakone(m), mekusa12, ericok(m), gudxson, ajaniogun14 and 222 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6