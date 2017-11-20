₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Alex Ekwueme's Last Major Public Outing Was His Induction Into Imo Hall Of Fame by Abagworo(m): 8:32am
The last major public outing of VP Alex Ekwueme was his reception and induction into the Imo State Hall Of Fame by Governor Rochas Okorocha. I am one of those who believe in honoring a man while he is still alive. It is interesting to note that Alex Ekwueme was a PDP chieftain while Okorocha is an APC chieftain.
Ghana President, Nana Akufo Ado, Alex Ekwueme Receives Imo Merit Award, Unveils 'Okorocha Revealed'
As part of activities marking the concluding part of the birthday celebration of Imo State Governor, Owelle Rochas Okorocha, as well as the graduation of Students of Rochas Foundation College and the inauguration of the 5 Children from 55 African countries adopted into Rochas Foundation College of Africa, the governor of Imo, on behalf of the government and good people of Imo State, today adopted Nigeria former Vice president, Alex Ekwueme and the Ghana president, Nana Akufo Ado into "Imo Hall of Fame" and conferred to them an award of excellence.
While Chief Alex Ekwueme was crowned "Grand Chancellor State of IMO", a befitting status of himself and Ghana President was erected at Government reserved area at the heart of Imo State, the Eastern Heartland, of Nigeria.
At the same occasion held today, Saturday September 30, 2017, at Imo Trade and Investment Centre, New Owerri, a book named "OKOROCHA REVEALED" was unveiled.
|Re: Alex Ekwueme's Last Major Public Outing Was His Induction Into Imo Hall Of Fame by ODUMEGWUCOWARD: 8:36am
RIP Sir.
|Re: Alex Ekwueme's Last Major Public Outing Was His Induction Into Imo Hall Of Fame by NgeneUkwenu(f): 8:37am
RIP!
But you shouldnt have met with that Scammer and Ritualist called Nnamdi Cownu, when he came out of Kuje prisons...
|Re: Alex Ekwueme's Last Major Public Outing Was His Induction Into Imo Hall Of Fame by PointB: 8:37am
ODUMEGWUCOWARD:
He's late now bro.
May his soul rest in peace!
He was a great man; a gentle man!
|Re: Alex Ekwueme's Last Major Public Outing Was His Induction Into Imo Hall Of Fame by ODUMEGWUCOWARD: 8:39am
PointB:just heard of it.
|Re: Alex Ekwueme's Last Major Public Outing Was His Induction Into Imo Hall Of Fame by PointB: 8:40am
ODUMEGWUCOWARD:
Ok.
|Re: Alex Ekwueme's Last Major Public Outing Was His Induction Into Imo Hall Of Fame by adadike281(f): 11:34am
In that case, am suspecting Statue Anayo Okorocha for his demise, since u will not allow d man to rest in peace!
|Re: Alex Ekwueme's Last Major Public Outing Was His Induction Into Imo Hall Of Fame by YoungDaNaval(m): 11:51am
NgeneUkwenu:Mumu
|Re: Alex Ekwueme's Last Major Public Outing Was His Induction Into Imo Hall Of Fame by Abagworo(m): 2:51pm
Honor a man when alive and also honor him at death. Ekwueme remains the Igbo man that attained the highest pisition in Nigerian democracy apart from Azikiwe.
Photo below is him walking down the isle to receive the highest honour while being inducted into Imo Hall Of Fame.
|Re: Alex Ekwueme's Last Major Public Outing Was His Induction Into Imo Hall Of Fame by whateverkay(m): 2:52pm
Useless man. He betrayed Awolowo despite everything Yorubas did to help igbos get good education in the 70's
|Re: Alex Ekwueme's Last Major Public Outing Was His Induction Into Imo Hall Of Fame by ratcockoduduwa: 2:57pm
whateverkay:Nairaland is turning into something these days
|Re: Alex Ekwueme's Last Major Public Outing Was His Induction Into Imo Hall Of Fame by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 2:58pm
Okorocha has used him for 2019
|Re: Alex Ekwueme's Last Major Public Outing Was His Induction Into Imo Hall Of Fame by ChimaAgbalajob: 2:58pm
So Rochas poisoned Ekwueme?
|Re: Alex Ekwueme's Last Major Public Outing Was His Induction Into Imo Hall Of Fame by LasGidiOwner: 3:00pm
Why are there not Imo state people of Azikiwe and Ekwueme status? Charity begins at home.
Abagworo:
|Re: Alex Ekwueme's Last Major Public Outing Was His Induction Into Imo Hall Of Fame by Keneking: 3:03pm
I learnt Peter Obi took him around for PDP campaign and rally in the failed elections
Peter Obi sef
|Re: Alex Ekwueme's Last Major Public Outing Was His Induction Into Imo Hall Of Fame by miqos02(m): 3:49pm
wow
|Re: Alex Ekwueme's Last Major Public Outing Was His Induction Into Imo Hall Of Fame by GreatMahmud: 3:49pm
RIP Dr Ekwueme, a respectable fellow. .
|Re: Alex Ekwueme's Last Major Public Outing Was His Induction Into Imo Hall Of Fame by 9jakohai(m): 3:50pm
whateverkay:
So Ekuweme, a NPN man should have backed the UPN candidate.
Ok
Make Lionel Messi come play for Arsenal, without properly leaving his club too
|Re: Alex Ekwueme's Last Major Public Outing Was His Induction Into Imo Hall Of Fame by Kendroid: 3:50pm
/
|Re: Alex Ekwueme's Last Major Public Outing Was His Induction Into Imo Hall Of Fame by Beejayxzy: 3:50pm
RIP sir
|Re: Alex Ekwueme's Last Major Public Outing Was His Induction Into Imo Hall Of Fame by Hivazinc: 3:50pm
APC have nothing to offer than mouth
R.I.P Dr
|Re: Alex Ekwueme's Last Major Public Outing Was His Induction Into Imo Hall Of Fame by BeReaSonAble: 3:51pm
What a wonderful life on earth.
Enjoy your life beyond.
I'm a Christian so I can say....
RIP or RIP.
|Re: Alex Ekwueme's Last Major Public Outing Was His Induction Into Imo Hall Of Fame by MANNABBQGRILLS: 3:51pm
REST IN PERFECT PEACE DR ALEX EKWUEME.
|Re: Alex Ekwueme's Last Major Public Outing Was His Induction Into Imo Hall Of Fame by fxjunkie(m): 3:53pm
whateverkay:You need help, I pray you get well soon
|Re: Alex Ekwueme's Last Major Public Outing Was His Induction Into Imo Hall Of Fame by Kendroid: 3:54pm
LasGidiOwner:
[s]Status Statues
|Re: Alex Ekwueme's Last Major Public Outing Was His Induction Into Imo Hall Of Fame by UncleSnr(m): 3:55pm
|Re: Alex Ekwueme's Last Major Public Outing Was His Induction Into Imo Hall Of Fame by innobets: 3:55pm
RIP
|Re: Alex Ekwueme's Last Major Public Outing Was His Induction Into Imo Hall Of Fame by Icon79(m): 4:04pm
Ada, we won! So what should we do to celebrate?
O pari
adadike281:
|Re: Alex Ekwueme's Last Major Public Outing Was His Induction Into Imo Hall Of Fame by GreatMahmud: 4:06pm
whateverkay:
U stink..Dont be pained that nobody knows u or your parents or entire family whether living or dead..Accept my sympathy for that..
|Re: Alex Ekwueme's Last Major Public Outing Was His Induction Into Imo Hall Of Fame by babapressy(m): 4:15pm
Rip
