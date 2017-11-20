Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Alex Ekwueme's Last Major Public Outing Was His Induction Into Imo Hall Of Fame (8626 Views)

The last major public outing of VP Alex Ekwueme was his reception and induction into the Imo State Hall Of Fame by Governor Rochas Okorocha. I am one of those who believe in honoring a man while he is still alive. It is interesting to note that Alex Ekwueme was a PDP chieftain while Okorocha is an APC chieftain.







Ghana President, Nana Akufo Ado, Alex Ekwueme Receives Imo Merit Award, Unveils 'Okorocha Revealed'



As part of activities marking the concluding part of the birthday celebration of Imo State Governor, Owelle Rochas Okorocha, as well as the graduation of Students of Rochas Foundation College and the inauguration of the 5 Children from 55 African countries adopted into Rochas Foundation College of Africa, the governor of Imo, on behalf of the government and good people of Imo State, today adopted Nigeria former Vice president, Alex Ekwueme and the Ghana president, Nana Akufo Ado into "Imo Hall of Fame" and conferred to them an award of excellence.



While Chief Alex Ekwueme was crowned "Grand Chancellor State of IMO", a befitting status of himself and Ghana President was erected at Government reserved area at the heart of Imo State, the Eastern Heartland, of Nigeria.



At the same occasion held today, Saturday September 30, 2017, at Imo Trade and Investment Centre, New Owerri, a book named "OKOROCHA REVEALED" was unveiled.



RIP Sir.

RIP!



But you shouldnt have met with that Scammer and Ritualist called Nnamdi Cownu, when he came out of Kuje prisons...

ODUMEGWUCOWARD:

Get well soon sir.



He's late now bro.



May his soul rest in peace!





He was a great man; a gentle man!

PointB:







He's late now bro.



just heard of it.

ODUMEGWUCOWARD:

just heard of it.

Ok. Ok.

In that case, am suspecting Statue Anayo Okorocha for his demise, since u will not allow d man to rest in peace! 2 Likes

NgeneUkwenu:

RIP!



Mumu

Honor a man when alive and also honor him at death. Ekwueme remains the Igbo man that attained the highest pisition in Nigerian democracy apart from Azikiwe.



Photo below is him walking down the isle to receive the highest honour while being inducted into Imo Hall Of Fame.

Useless man. He betrayed Awolowo despite everything Yorubas did to help igbos get good education in the 70's 2 Likes 1 Share

whateverkay:

Nairaland is turning into something these days

Okorocha has used him for 2019

So Rochas poisoned Ekwueme?





Abagworo:

Honor a man when alive and also honor him at death. Ekwueme remains the Igbo man that attained the highest pisition in Nigerian democracy apart from Azikiwe. Photo below is him walking down the isle to receive the highest honour while being inducted into Imo Hall Of Fame. Why are there not Imo state people of Azikiwe and Ekwueme status? Charity begins at home. 2 Likes





Peter Obi sef I learnt Peter Obi took him around for PDP campaign and rally in the failed electionsPeter Obi sef

wow

RIP Dr Ekwueme, a respectable fellow. .

whateverkay:

Useless man. He betrayed Awolowo

So Ekuweme, a NPN man should have backed the UPN candidate.



Ok



So Ekuweme, a NPN man should have backed the UPN candidate. Ok Make Lionel Messi come play for Arsenal, without properly leaving his club too

/

RIP sir

APC have nothing to offer than mouth



R.I.P Dr



What a wonderful life on earth.

Enjoy your life beyond.

I'm a Christian so I can say....

RIP or RIP. 1 Like

REST IN PERFECT PEACE DR ALEX EKWUEME.





whateverkay:

You need help, I pray you get well soon

LasGidiOwner:

Why are there not Imo state people of Azikiwe and Ekwueme status? Charity begins at home.



RIP







O pari



adadike281:

Ada, we won! So what should we do to celebrate? O pari

whateverkay:

Useless man. He betrayed Awolowo despite everything Yorubas did to help igbos get good education in the 70's

U stink..Dont be pained that nobody knows u or your parents or entire family whether living or dead..Accept my sympathy for that.. U stink..Dont be pained that nobody knows u or your parents or entire family whether living or dead..Accept my sympathy for that..