|Tuface & Tiwa Savage Sing & Dance At Banky W & Adesua Etomi Traditional Marriage by majorbravo: 11:37am
Tuface and Tiwa Savage certainly came through for BankyW and Adesua Etomi as they join Banky on stage to perform popular hit songs to spice up the wedding party evening. Tiwa's dancesteps and Tuface's vibration is a must watch in this joy-full encounter.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y8F3KKRUSVM&t=30s
1 Like
Re: Tuface & Tiwa Savage Sing & Dance At Banky W & Adesua Etomi Traditional Marriage by MANNABBQGRILLS: 11:41am
So they actually turned THE WEDDING PARTY to a concert?!
Interesting!!
And the groom was on stage doing a duet with 2Baba.
Really?
Nice one Tiwa.
Throughout this week is for Banky and Adesuwa,
We haven't even read about what they ate or drank or snack on @ the parry!
Guys don't be tired yet o...More news...still loading..................
Are you a lover of BARBECUE?
If YES, check our signature......
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Tuface & Tiwa Savage Sing & Dance At Banky W & Adesua Etomi Traditional Marriage by DemonHunTER: 11:42am
Nicce!
Ladies, check out my signature.. it's very useful..!
|Re: Tuface & Tiwa Savage Sing & Dance At Banky W & Adesua Etomi Traditional Marriage by osaslord500(m): 12:07pm
Tired of this kind of news already
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Tuface & Tiwa Savage Sing & Dance At Banky W & Adesua Etomi Traditional Marriage by miqos02(m): 3:56pm
cool
|Re: Tuface & Tiwa Savage Sing & Dance At Banky W & Adesua Etomi Traditional Marriage by cana882(m): 3:56pm
Noted..
Na this one them go use distract us from reasonable news for 3weeks. Chai we don suffer
11 Likes
|Re: Tuface & Tiwa Savage Sing & Dance At Banky W & Adesua Etomi Traditional Marriage by mccoy47(m): 3:56pm
Ah ahhhhh.
Another Banky/Ade wedding post?
I just tireeeee
10 Likes
|Re: Tuface & Tiwa Savage Sing & Dance At Banky W & Adesua Etomi Traditional Marriage by Secretgis: 3:57pm
baba on it
|Re: Tuface & Tiwa Savage Sing & Dance At Banky W & Adesua Etomi Traditional Marriage by Kendroid: 3:57pm
This is becoming so boring
1 Like
|Re: Tuface & Tiwa Savage Sing & Dance At Banky W & Adesua Etomi Traditional Marriage by ngmgeek(m): 3:57pm
Nairaland ops should come clean and disclose how much they are paid for all these.
1 Like
|Re: Tuface & Tiwa Savage Sing & Dance At Banky W & Adesua Etomi Traditional Marriage by Buddha3(m): 3:58pm
Nairaland mods and their repulsive penchant for flogging dead horses! Can we just move along already and leave this Banky W nonsense behind?!
1 Like
|Re: Tuface & Tiwa Savage Sing & Dance At Banky W & Adesua Etomi Traditional Marriage by midehi2(f): 3:58pm
Chai!
|Re: Tuface & Tiwa Savage Sing & Dance At Banky W & Adesua Etomi Traditional Marriage by sam4(m): 3:58pm
*I saw two Cockroach mating(sex).* *I wanted to
spray Dem and I thought twice. Maybe he has
been chasing her for years, and she has been
eating all his money without allowing him to get
down there, I'm a human I have a good heart, so
I let him enjoy... But as I was leaving*,
*I got a second thought.What if he was raping
her......am confused*
What should I do?
_#wisdom is killing me. Check my signature for your befitting sandals and pams.
1 Like
|Re: Tuface & Tiwa Savage Sing & Dance At Banky W & Adesua Etomi Traditional Marriage by Shakushaku1(m): 4:00pm
Seun no lie, how much u collect frm banky
2 Likes
|Re: Tuface & Tiwa Savage Sing & Dance At Banky W & Adesua Etomi Traditional Marriage by tewi: 4:00pm
Tokunbo Mercedes Benz C300 2008 Sport
Very clean and neat
Lagos cleared with full paper documents
A/C very intact
Engine is perfect
Millage 37000
Leather Seat � (black)
Alloy wheels
Sensors Active
Factory fitted stereo(good audio � sound)
Colour: silver
Sales @ #6,200,000M
PRICE: negotiable
Location: abesan ipaja,Lagos
|Re: Tuface & Tiwa Savage Sing & Dance At Banky W & Adesua Etomi Traditional Marriage by sheguy(m): 4:01pm
How do you feel wen u see your beautiful dream becoming a reality?
1 Like
|Re: Tuface & Tiwa Savage Sing & Dance At Banky W & Adesua Etomi Traditional Marriage by Financialfree: 4:01pm
oga u never tire for this ur advert
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Tuface & Tiwa Savage Sing & Dance At Banky W & Adesua Etomi Traditional Marriage by LEXYCOM: 4:01pm
K
|Re: Tuface & Tiwa Savage Sing & Dance At Banky W & Adesua Etomi Traditional Marriage by WHOcarex: 4:02pm
Mtcheeeeeeeeeeeewwwww!!!!!!
1 Like
|Re: Tuface & Tiwa Savage Sing & Dance At Banky W & Adesua Etomi Traditional Marriage by Rastamann: 4:02pm
Buddha3:
How can you leave Banky W out of NL when he is one of the highest shareholders of NL!
Always learn to publicize your own!
|Re: Tuface & Tiwa Savage Sing & Dance At Banky W & Adesua Etomi Traditional Marriage by aspirebig: 4:05pm
I wish Banky and wifey a happy married life.
You guys will live together as one till old age .
Those praying to hear bad news will be disappointed.
E no easy to be famous and not have baby mama.
For Banky to be patience and do it right , it is a good one. Many musicians have taken to having baby mama.It is not a good example at all for the younger ones to emulate.
It is good to see a well planned marriage after success in music with all the babes that flock around musicians daily ..
Banky una try, no be lie.
1 Like
|Re: Tuface & Tiwa Savage Sing & Dance At Banky W & Adesua Etomi Traditional Marriage by columbus007(m): 4:05pm
My ear is already tired and it's paining me because of Banky dis Susu dat,i'am tired of hearing it,no hate o,but can I see front please?
1 Like
|Re: Tuface & Tiwa Savage Sing & Dance At Banky W & Adesua Etomi Traditional Marriage by IYANGBALI: 4:08pm
Mtcheeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeew
1 Like
|Re: Tuface & Tiwa Savage Sing & Dance At Banky W & Adesua Etomi Traditional Marriage by freeman95(m): 4:08pm
Hmmm
Small time now teebillz go beat her say she and tubaba don deh fvck again
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Tuface & Tiwa Savage Sing & Dance At Banky W & Adesua Etomi Traditional Marriage by IYANGBALI: 4:09pm
WHOcarex:me too I follow you Mtcheeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeew them
2 Likes
|Re: Tuface & Tiwa Savage Sing & Dance At Banky W & Adesua Etomi Traditional Marriage by sam5811: 4:09pm
See my account balance is for all mtn sim working
|Re: Tuface & Tiwa Savage Sing & Dance At Banky W & Adesua Etomi Traditional Marriage by stickright(m): 4:09pm
tewi:
put this on www.9janeeds.com. its free
|Re: Tuface & Tiwa Savage Sing & Dance At Banky W & Adesua Etomi Traditional Marriage by ACE1010: 4:11pm
cana882:
Na dem do you
|Re: Tuface & Tiwa Savage Sing & Dance At Banky W & Adesua Etomi Traditional Marriage by freeman95(m): 4:11pm
Financialfree:
Hahahahahaahahaha
U no wan make people chop chicken?
|Re: Tuface & Tiwa Savage Sing & Dance At Banky W & Adesua Etomi Traditional Marriage by bart10: 4:13pm
|Re: Tuface & Tiwa Savage Sing & Dance At Banky W & Adesua Etomi Traditional Marriage by maiacct12: 4:13pm
nice
|Re: Tuface & Tiwa Savage Sing & Dance At Banky W & Adesua Etomi Traditional Marriage by MANNABBQGRILLS: 4:14pm
Financialfree:Come ask us again....when you are tired of making money.
You will be the first and last we will give audience to by replying your negative and pessimistic comments about what we do.
It's obvious not everyone are worth replying here.
Have a nice day.
A barbecue a day gives more brighter cell to the brain!
