|Don Wanny Shot Dead In Rivers. He Was Chieftaincy Title Holder, Lived In Mansion by Upritman(m): 1:02pm
A dreaded and notorious militant leader from Omoku, Rivers State, known as Ejima IGWE Dibia a.k.a "Don wanni" is reported dead.
Suanu's Blog gathered that he was said to have been killed by a combined force of OSPAC (Onelga Security outfit) and Security Agents in the state.
Don Wanni who was among gang leaders who recently accepted the amnesty granted by Gov.Nyesom Wike has been repeatedly accused of returning to crime and been responsible for several criminal acts and killings in the Omoku neighbourhood.
Few weeks ago, the Caretaker Committee Chairman of Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Govt. Council (ONELGA) Hon.(Barr.) Osi Olisa in a statement had condemned the dastardly killing of two OSPAC personnel and a civilian in Okposi and Omoku respectively, describing it as "vicious and despicable ".
The statement had also accused Don Wanni and "forces" loyal to him of being behind the violent attack, and urged OSPAC and other security outfits to get to the bottom of the matter.
These attacks on the security outfit, led to a manhunt for him. A confrontation with his gang led to his eventual death and three members of his gang at about 8:45pm on sunday.
Meanwhile, indigenes and residents of Omoku have greeted the reports of Don Wanni's death with lots of excitement as they trooped into the council secretariat where his dead body was kept to confirm his final exit.
Believed to be a henchman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in Rivers State, Don Wanni has been alleged to be responsible for the killing of several rivers indigenes, amongst them were, one Chief Adube and his three children, the beheading of Franklyn Obi and the killing of his wife and son, the murder of several APC Members and the arson on the home of Hon Vincent Ogbuagu, as well as several others in and around Omoku in Ogba /Egbema/ Ndoni LGA of Rivers State.
Before his sudden death, he was a chieftaincy title holder in his place and lived a life full of luxury in his gigantic mansion.
Although, his death has been confirmed by the Caretaker Committee Chairman, Osi Olisa, his corpse have been kept in secrecy as at the time of filing this report even as residents besiege the council secretariat enmass.
Source: http://www.suanusblog.com/2017/11/dreaded-militant-leader-don-wanni-of.html?m=1
|Re: Don Wanny Shot Dead In Rivers. He Was Chieftaincy Title Holder, Lived In Mansion by Homeboiy(m): 1:04pm
|Re: Don Wanny Shot Dead In Rivers. He Was Chieftaincy Title Holder, Lived In Mansion by meezynetwork(m): 8:33pm
Don na bad ass
|Re: Don Wanny Shot Dead In Rivers. He Was Chieftaincy Title Holder, Lived In Mansion by simeonokah(m): 10:18pm
I ThankGod for this goodnews. Omuku people will know peace now. This guy is so notorious. He that killet with gun and machetes will certainly die by it.
|Re: Don Wanny Shot Dead In Rivers. He Was Chieftaincy Title Holder, Lived In Mansion by miqos02(m): 10:47pm
wow
|Re: Don Wanny Shot Dead In Rivers. He Was Chieftaincy Title Holder, Lived In Mansion by Krafty006: 10:49pm
nigga is gone forever, a word is enough. for the wise, never engage in criminal activities.
|Re: Don Wanny Shot Dead In Rivers. He Was Chieftaincy Title Holder, Lived In Mansion by EponOjuku: 10:50pm
Very good.
|Re: Don Wanny Shot Dead In Rivers. He Was Chieftaincy Title Holder, Lived In Mansion by Pavore9: 10:50pm
Good he has been eliminated.
|Re: Don Wanny Shot Dead In Rivers. He Was Chieftaincy Title Holder, Lived In Mansion by favourmic(m): 10:50pm
6ft at the end
|Re: Don Wanny Shot Dead In Rivers. He Was Chieftaincy Title Holder, Lived In Mansion by ChiefSweetus: 10:51pm
Na d wretch be dat?
Ehyaa , d guy ugly shaa.
|Re: Don Wanny Shot Dead In Rivers. He Was Chieftaincy Title Holder, Lived In Mansion by mastermaestro(m): 10:51pm
Nigeria is far from being a country. Sad truth! Look at how criminals have been empowered and equipped with arms by the state for selfish purposes. Nigeria needs cleansing...thorough people cleansing.
|Re: Don Wanny Shot Dead In Rivers. He Was Chieftaincy Title Holder, Lived In Mansion by GodIsBiafran: 10:51pm
He had a cheiftancy title - Chineke me!!!
|Re: Don Wanny Shot Dead In Rivers. He Was Chieftaincy Title Holder, Lived In Mansion by DaBillionnaire: 10:51pm
what shuld i say
|Re: Don Wanny Shot Dead In Rivers. He Was Chieftaincy Title Holder, Lived In Mansion by GreatDreams: 10:51pm
Lol, flatinos and chieftancy title....am sure they must av offered Evans many of their titles, he probably turned them down! We just celebrate useless people in this nation
|Re: Don Wanny Shot Dead In Rivers. He Was Chieftaincy Title Holder, Lived In Mansion by Noloss(f): 10:51pm
Wao
|Re: Don Wanny Shot Dead In Rivers. He Was Chieftaincy Title Holder, Lived In Mansion by careytommy7(m): 10:52pm
This is the fate of everyone every political thug. Your enablers will eventually abandon you
|Re: Don Wanny Shot Dead In Rivers. He Was Chieftaincy Title Holder, Lived In Mansion by ogaJona(m): 10:52pm
No be army b that
|Re: Don Wanny Shot Dead In Rivers. He Was Chieftaincy Title Holder, Lived In Mansion by BenBradley(m): 10:52pm
|Re: Don Wanny Shot Dead In Rivers. He Was Chieftaincy Title Holder, Lived In Mansion by PrinceMario(m): 10:52pm
That's the problem with the South Easterners. They don't care the source of your wealth. Just make the money through any means and they'll celebrate you, and throwing you chieftaincy title here and there.
Come to think of this; a well known notorious killer still bag a chieftaincy title in the land. Shame!!!
Let Evans gain freedom today and you'll see him been celebrated over there.
|Re: Don Wanny Shot Dead In Rivers. He Was Chieftaincy Title Holder, Lived In Mansion by Danelo(m): 10:52pm
Who who kills by the sword dies by the sword.
|Re: Don Wanny Shot Dead In Rivers. He Was Chieftaincy Title Holder, Lived In Mansion by staymore: 10:52pm
Nemesis is sometimes near than expected.
|Re: Don Wanny Shot Dead In Rivers. He Was Chieftaincy Title Holder, Lived In Mansion by UbanmeUdie: 10:53pm
Nobody be Superman!
We shall all return to dust, no matter our significance or insignificance.
|Re: Don Wanny Shot Dead In Rivers. He Was Chieftaincy Title Holder, Lived In Mansion by bastien: 10:53pm
Na WA o
|Re: Don Wanny Shot Dead In Rivers. He Was Chieftaincy Title Holder, Lived In Mansion by Onyinye15(f): 10:54pm
Wetin I wan type sef
|Re: Don Wanny Shot Dead In Rivers. He Was Chieftaincy Title Holder, Lived In Mansion by davodyguy: 10:55pm
What's the source of his wealth?
If he had these luxuries in his life time, then Tompolo and Asari dokubo should be billionaires.
You doubt me? Then why is Tompolo hiding? He was in the creeks, and thanks to Jonathan, he tasted wealth, now the government wants to send him to prison from crimes, he fled.
But the end of those that acquire wealth from unscrupulous means will end up paying hard.
|Re: Don Wanny Shot Dead In Rivers. He Was Chieftaincy Title Holder, Lived In Mansion by piagetskinner(m): 10:55pm
good riddance.....
an example to others who involve themselves in heinous crimes...
you'll suffer the same fate as that nigger
|Re: Don Wanny Shot Dead In Rivers. He Was Chieftaincy Title Holder, Lived In Mansion by luckyogor(m): 10:55pm
Upritman:But ehn,truth be told,river state and cultism is like eba and soup,it just sort of seems one cant do without another.
|Re: Don Wanny Shot Dead In Rivers. He Was Chieftaincy Title Holder, Lived In Mansion by GreatMahmud: 10:55pm
Till d dirty corpse of the bastard is seen, there is no reason to celebrate yet..Whenever the corpse is found, feed the crocodiles with it..
|Re: Don Wanny Shot Dead In Rivers. He Was Chieftaincy Title Holder, Lived In Mansion by mrvitalis(m): 10:56pm
One of wike boys ...finally he killed him
|Re: Don Wanny Shot Dead In Rivers. He Was Chieftaincy Title Holder, Lived In Mansion by exlinklodge: 10:56pm
hmmmmm
Are u surprised?
Is only criminals are been celebrated in this country
|Re: Don Wanny Shot Dead In Rivers. He Was Chieftaincy Title Holder, Lived In Mansion by Charly68: 10:57pm
This are the boys Buratai should recruit and take to Sambisa to fight the unrepentant Boko Haram..this boys would have leveled the forest in anger
