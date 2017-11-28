₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Why Are Women Their Own Worst Enemies? by Toks2008(m): 8:19pm On Nov 20
*Don't get it twisted,this is not about bringing the women folks down but this is a mystery the world still finds very difficult to unravel.. *
I have heard this countless times from different ladies "I don't get along with women,“I prefer being friends with males than females,” or “I don’t have female friends because they’re too much drama.”
A lady walks into the room and sees a more attractive lady and she suddenly feels threatened and starts hating on the more attractive one even when she does not realize it...the older ladies just get fussy when they see younger ladies flaunt their freshness,the married lady suddenly feels she is more superior to the unmarried ones,the unmarried one is happy to hear about a crash in a friend's marriage and the same women who are ready to bring down the roof when they hear the words "Men are polygamous in nature" are the same women snatching each other's husbands,having an affair with married men and even getting married to married men.The wife and the husband's mum compete with each other.Put women in one room and you are certain to settle issues several times.
So i tend to wonder why the hypocrisy? what will happen if every lady approached by married men say NO?, Does it not just make logical sense if the second baby mama of 2baba or Wizkid stood their ground and asked these guys to go stay faithful to their first baby mamas? How convenient it is for some ladies to be so vague,heartless and hypocritical that the very act they cry out against are encouraged by them.
In my opinion,when we consider the heartaches,hurts and all the drama men create in women’s lives,i believe the male folk deserves all the hatred from he ladies but amazingly the women keep loving us. They’d rather hate a fellow woman, who has done nothing to them and this is one mystery no one may be able to unravel and this one question we may never be able to answer..WHY ARE WOMEN THEIR OWN WORST ENEMIES?
|Re: Why Are Women Their Own Worst Enemies? by Homeboiy(m): 8:19pm On Nov 20
You again ?
|Re: Why Are Women Their Own Worst Enemies? by Toks2008(m): 8:22pm On Nov 20
Homeboiy:
Just catching fun bro.
|Re: Why Are Women Their Own Worst Enemies? by iamJ(m): 8:26pm On Nov 20
women are bad, the ugly ones are the worst
they are frustrated,bad belle, disgusting and shld all be gathered 2geda and thrown into the forest
i hate ugly people
i must make sure they regret their looks everyday
|Re: Why Are Women Their Own Worst Enemies? by Homeboiy(m): 8:27pm On Nov 20
Toks2008:
Ok ride on
|Re: Why Are Women Their Own Worst Enemies? by lalanice(f): 8:29pm On Nov 20
|Re: Why Are Women Their Own Worst Enemies? by ArchangeLucifer: 8:36pm On Nov 20
Because they are useless & all they usually have to offer is that rotten fish between their thighs.
No brains, no plans, no achievements, no ambition.
Nothing.
They are condemned to be eternally subservient & dependent on us thats why they stab each other over us.
Worthless creatures.
|Re: Why Are Women Their Own Worst Enemies? by OrestesDante(m): 8:39pm On Nov 20
|Re: Why Are Women Their Own Worst Enemies? by bjhaid: 8:44pm On Nov 20
They are human worst enemy
|Re: Why Are Women Their Own Worst Enemies? by internationalman(m): 8:48pm On Nov 20
The devil is in two form namely
Women.... And...... Money.
Like Bob Marley said no woman no cry.
|Re: Why Are Women Their Own Worst Enemies? by ubunja(m): 8:51pm On Nov 20
women are like radio stations.
they have to self-promote to get the best possible deal out of their beauty and womb.she must make sure she is considered to be hottest and the freshest.
all womb-owners are in competition to acquire the best possible sperm-donor and material provider for their offspring.
u will be suprised how easy your GF's friends are to fvck.
|Re: Why Are Women Their Own Worst Enemies? by pocohantas(f): 8:56pm On Nov 20
Women are their worst enemies is a stereotype that has been long perpetuated by insecure folks to ensure there is strife amongst women. What has a fellow woman done to another woman, that a man can't or hasn't done worse? What has a woman done to a fellow woman that another has never done to a man?
It is a baseless saying.
I am no woman's enemy.
And I won't like every woman, just because she is a woman.
Human's are their own worst enemies.
The illustration you gave is myopic. No one is snatching anyone, the decision to cheat is solely yours. If our society was one that encourages polyandry, men would be the one bitching. If it were the woman marrying a man, and he is expected to be submissive to every member of her family and deal with busybody in-laws, men would be the one bitching. Who told you men don't beef each other over looks and affluence? No be them dey yab E-money, when guys post their body building journeys on NL, na una dey yab them pass.
Jealousy is in every human at varying degrees. When you put your partner in a position to compete for you, this jealousy would manifest.
Mind you, there are women who hate men...don't flatter yourselves, same way some hate women. Now I am seeing women admitting to being hated on, who then are the women doing the hating?
|Re: Why Are Women Their Own Worst Enemies? by ubunja(m): 9:01pm On Nov 20
internationalman:but "No woman No cry" doesnt mean what many men have come to believe.
although its nice to use it the way u used it to mentally torture feminists
|Re: Why Are Women Their Own Worst Enemies? by majekdom2: 9:04pm On Nov 20
pocohantas:it's no baseless saying ooooo. We see it everywhere. I have personally seen it play out not once not twice or thrice
|Re: Why Are Women Their Own Worst Enemies? by pocohantas(f): 9:09pm On Nov 20
majekdom2:
I know you have seen it play out a thousand times. That's expected. Have you also seen men being women's enemies, not once, twice or thrice?
|Re: Why Are Women Their Own Worst Enemies? by majekdom2: 9:18pm On Nov 20
pocohantas:leave NL broke boys and face what it really is. Only a broke man or boy hates women or makes one his enemy#funfacts# . We even see the women on women most times in the family section . Abi na lie
|Re: Why Are Women Their Own Worst Enemies? by pocohantas(f): 9:20pm On Nov 20
majekdom2:
And you've never seen men on men?
Women on men?
Men on women?
In these sections? good! No be lie
|Re: Why Are Women Their Own Worst Enemies? by majekdom2: 9:23pm On Nov 20
pocohantas:you just no wan gree for matter wey you know say na true. Issorai
|Re: Why Are Women Their Own Worst Enemies? by tosyne2much(m): 9:25pm On Nov 20
That's very true
I believe women are naturally envious and jealous of their fellow women more than men get envious of their fellow men.
That's why you can harbour up to ten guys in a room and they can live in peace and harmony but you can't harbour ten ladies in a room without expecting catastrophe
|Re: Why Are Women Their Own Worst Enemies? by pocohantas(f): 9:27pm On Nov 20
majekdom2:
If the basis for this stereotypes remains petty things like jealousy and husband snatching, a sane human like me can't see any truth in it.
I see guys tearing down successful women. From linda Ikeji to Genevieve. I see guys snatching other men's women too.
I see women doing these same things.
The only difference is, no one says men hate women or men hate men when it's done by a man. We only see 'humans are wicked', it becomes about humans and not the gender. Baseless stereotype.
|Re: Why Are Women Their Own Worst Enemies? by Apus: 9:29pm On Nov 20
pocohantas:
madam even d WOmen folks in my circle agree with this fact. It is baseless arguing any further. Have u seen women in positions of authority?? They are worst than hell..I try to avoid them at all possible cost.
|Re: Why Are Women Their Own Worst Enemies? by pocohantas(f): 9:31pm On Nov 20
Apus:
LOL. That means Buhari and his crew are women na...
Yes, women hate themselves, you happy?
I was expecting some logical arguments and clear examples. Not what the women in your circle think.
I'm also sure these women in your circle won't admit to hating a fellow woman. They'll keep pointing fingers at other woman. Leaves me wondering who are the women that hate themselves...nawa
|Re: Why Are Women Their Own Worst Enemies? by alexialin: 9:34pm On Nov 20
Men have been deluding themselves time and time again. Not all women are like that.
I have female friends who appreciates me and I appreciate them
The females who may likely envy or detest me? I don't even know them and I don't have their time.
In Life, as a man or as a woman not everybody will be your friend and like you.
So your baseless topic tonight toks2008 , holds no water.
As some women are worst enemies, likewise some men too.
If you are waiting for everyone to love you, Na then u go see and hear anyhow.
I don't have time jare.
|Re: Why Are Women Their Own Worst Enemies? by chigoizie7(m): 9:38pm On Nov 20
Nice points,
Make I sha sit here. Another war about to begin
|Re: Why Are Women Their Own Worst Enemies? by boiz2men(m): 9:40pm On Nov 20
Apus:
I once worked under a woman. It was hell..... Never will that happen again
|Re: Why Are Women Their Own Worst Enemies? by majekdom2: 9:40pm On Nov 20
pocohantas:I consulted at an organisation sometime and there goes this HR manager that's nice to every other person in the company aside the very young girls and the ones she perceives as threats to her job. I have seen very ugly black ladies treat my babe harsh obviously they were ntimated by her beauty and skin color. I have been treated harshly by another man that's no lie but I can't count the Num of women on women I have seen. Especially the straight ones.
|Re: Why Are Women Their Own Worst Enemies? by pocohantas(f): 9:42pm On Nov 20
majekdom2:
Okay. Men are near perfect. Women are the major problems of the world
You think a 100 women can't come to give you bad experiences working under a man, especially sexual harrassment? My dear, calm down and quit the stereotypes, bc when they open una case...you guys will start crying.
|Re: Why Are Women Their Own Worst Enemies? by Apus: 9:42pm On Nov 20
boiz2men:
My brother I'm still in dt shoe oo. The way she rubs it on everyone's face no be here oo.
|Re: Why Are Women Their Own Worst Enemies? by majekdom2: 9:50pm On Nov 20
pocohantas:problem is you see most post about women an attack... hell no babe. Hiya, your bobo dey try ooo. I have no problem with women on women. I laugh over it, it thrills me. So, I am a close pal to one of the girls the HOUR. Intimidates and I am also a friend to the HR., so the HR. Walks in, in an attempt to come intimidate the little girl and boom she sees me gisting with the "little girl". I could tell she was surprised by the expression on her face. I just smiled, some hours later, I was at her office gisting with her. For me, I have no problem with women on women. It's one of those experiences and for the victims, they get to adjust. These are just facts and does not mean every woman attacks another woman neither is it an attack on the female gender
|Re: Why Are Women Their Own Worst Enemies? by victoronyekwelu(m): 9:50pm On Nov 20
It's simply women are very envious they wanna be the best especially in fashion and relationship
|Re: Why Are Women Their Own Worst Enemies? by Apus: 9:52pm On Nov 20
pocohantas:
Lols!!
if u still can't see d logic in OP's post I will be very sorry to disappoint U.
I might not want to conclude but it might seem u flow better with d male folks or d right type of friends thus not making u a victim. A girl once told me d reason she hated another was because dt girl was everything she was not.
|Re: Why Are Women Their Own Worst Enemies? by boiz2men(m): 9:53pm On Nov 20
Apus:
I'm a proud person or so ppo say. It's very easy for me to resign... I don't fear being jobless.
I'm so sorry for your condition lol...
