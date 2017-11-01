Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Banky W & Adesua Jet Out Of The Country In Preparation For White Wedding (3271 Views)

It has been confirmed that BankyW and Adesua Etomi’s white wedding will take place in South Africa. The couple who had a lavish traditional wedding on Sunday and their private civil ceremony today, flew out of Nigeria to Cape Town tonight. Their wedding is this weekend…



#FinalStep – Adesua Etomi & BankyW fly out to Cape Town, South Africa in preparation for their white wedding

“….And we’re off to Capetown #mySAexperience #BAAD2017 #Finalstep #tooexcited #ohmylawddd ,”



Oh! Awesome

congrats to them, more love and more $$$$$$$$ to them. congrats bro

Beautiful!

Congratulations.





I love Edo girls. I just dunno. 2 Likes

This Banky get money gaan o. upon all the money spent,he can still afford lavish aftermath of the party and honeymoon lifestyle

Banky be acting like the girl is a virgin

You mean all the money they got from the wedding, they still couldn't afford a private jet 1 Like

Why does he have that stupid cap on everytime

She is worth it ryt ❤

I'm not too sure they want to do a white wedding, they've done traditional and gone to court, now jetting off on honeymoon, wizkid I dont think there's a white wedding o.

probably covering his potential bald head

he is going for white wedding in a cursed country

2much money ain't enough money

beautiful couple Banky must love his wife, to want to break the bank for herbeautiful couple

Banky's unfortunate Ex right now...

so much about having a small wedding party

Why does he have that stupid cap on everytime To conceal his big head, obviously

E never do?

You mean all the money they got from the wedding, they still couldn't afford a private jet

These guys ain't living their life to please no modafuka.....meaning they are allergic to fake life.



Do you know how much Bussiness class came with?



Banky is a wise lad



sit down and be humble.....



First class stuffs



Na wa o see enjoyment ... bless their union sha hope it last

wife material, you get am 4 eye......First Class nah still enjoyment in all ramifications.



These guys ain't living their life to please no modafuka.....meaning they are allergic to fake life.

Do you know how much Bussiness class came with?

Banky is a wise lad

sit down and be humble.....

wife material, you get am 4 eye......First Class nah still enjoyment in all ramifications.

won le waku.....

nice one boss

Na wa o see enjoyment ... bless their union sha hope it last







These guys just dey do anyhow. Well, even if na me i go do anyhow too

probably covering his potential bald head

Why didn't he marry yoruba woman...why is it that most successful Yoruba men don't marry yoruba women





Just like successful black Americans always go for non black





I will want to know the reason for this trend

K

Indeed money makes the world go round. With money all things is possible except buying of Love, happiness, n above all Life

He know the why he does not want to marry a yoruba woman