|Banky W & Adesua Jet Out Of The Country In Preparation For White Wedding by 40ng: 12:39am
Checkout the just Dropped Picture of Banky W and Wife as they Jet Out Of The Country After Traditional Wedding , Looking Cute and Lovely.
It has been confirmed that BankyW and Adesua Etomi’s white wedding will take place in South Africa. The couple who had a lavish traditional wedding on Sunday and their private civil ceremony today, flew out of Nigeria to Cape Town tonight. Their wedding is this weekend…
#FinalStep – Adesua Etomi & BankyW fly out to Cape Town, South Africa in preparation for their white wedding
“….And we’re off to Capetown #mySAexperience #BAAD2017 #Finalstep #tooexcited #ohmylawddd ,”
Source : http://www.ogadonald.com/2017/11/banky-w-and-wife-jet-out-of-country.html
|Re: Banky W & Adesua Jet Out Of The Country In Preparation For White Wedding by Kenzico(m): 12:55am
Oh! Awesome
|Re: Banky W & Adesua Jet Out Of The Country In Preparation For White Wedding by uzohrome(m): 1:27am
congrats to them, more love and more $$$$$$$$ to them. congrats bro
|Re: Banky W & Adesua Jet Out Of The Country In Preparation For White Wedding by ibkkk(f): 1:56am
Beautiful!
Congratulations.
|Re: Banky W & Adesua Jet Out Of The Country In Preparation For White Wedding by wickyyolo: 5:12am
I love Edo girls. I just dunno.
|Re: Banky W & Adesua Jet Out Of The Country In Preparation For White Wedding by sinceraconcept(m): 5:44am
This Banky get money gaan o. upon all the money spent,he can still afford lavish aftermath of the party and honeymoon lifestyle
|Re: Banky W & Adesua Jet Out Of The Country In Preparation For White Wedding by sinceraconcept(m): 5:46am
Banky be acting like the girl is a virgin
|Re: Banky W & Adesua Jet Out Of The Country In Preparation For White Wedding by teresafaith(f): 5:48am
You mean all the money they got from the wedding, they still couldn't afford a private jet
|Re: Banky W & Adesua Jet Out Of The Country In Preparation For White Wedding by gulfer: 6:54am
Why does he have that stupid cap on everytime
|Re: Banky W & Adesua Jet Out Of The Country In Preparation For White Wedding by LuvU2(f): 7:10am
She is worth it ryt ❤
|Re: Banky W & Adesua Jet Out Of The Country In Preparation For White Wedding by Sexytemi(f): 7:11am
I'm not too sure they want to do a white wedding, they've done traditional and gone to court, now jetting off on honeymoon, wizkid I dont think there's a white wedding o.
|Re: Banky W & Adesua Jet Out Of The Country In Preparation For White Wedding by Tamarapetty(f): 7:20am
|Re: Banky W & Adesua Jet Out Of The Country In Preparation For White Wedding by 40ng: 7:24am
Cc; lalasticlala
|Re: Banky W & Adesua Jet Out Of The Country In Preparation For White Wedding by chudyprince: 8:13am
gulfer:probably covering his potential bald head
|Re: Banky W & Adesua Jet Out Of The Country In Preparation For White Wedding by lereinter(m): 8:19am
he is going for white wedding in a cursed country
|Re: Banky W & Adesua Jet Out Of The Country In Preparation For White Wedding by timilehin007(m): 8:33am
2much money ain't enough money
|Re: Banky W & Adesua Jet Out Of The Country In Preparation For White Wedding by ChiefPiiko(m): 8:33am
Banky must love his wife, to want to break the bank for her beautiful couple
|Re: Banky W & Adesua Jet Out Of The Country In Preparation For White Wedding by Rayfield: 8:33am
Banky's unfortunate Ex right now...
|Re: Banky W & Adesua Jet Out Of The Country In Preparation For White Wedding by teamsynergy: 8:33am
so much about having a small wedding party
|Re: Banky W & Adesua Jet Out Of The Country In Preparation For White Wedding by frenzyduchess(f): 8:34am
To conceal his big head, obviously
gulfer:
|Re: Banky W & Adesua Jet Out Of The Country In Preparation For White Wedding by idu1(m): 8:34am
E never do?
|Re: Banky W & Adesua Jet Out Of The Country In Preparation For White Wedding by BEENUEL: 8:34am
teresafaith:
These guys ain't living their life to please no modafuka.....meaning they are allergic to fake life.
Do you know how much Bussiness class came with?
Banky is a wise lad
sit down and be humble.....
Lalas247:
wife material, you get am 4 eye......First Class nah still enjoyment in all ramifications.
won le waku.....
|Re: Banky W & Adesua Jet Out Of The Country In Preparation For White Wedding by cutefergiee(m): 8:34am
nice one boss
|Re: Banky W & Adesua Jet Out Of The Country In Preparation For White Wedding by nwakibie3(m): 8:34am
|Re: Banky W & Adesua Jet Out Of The Country In Preparation For White Wedding by Lalas247(f): 8:35am
First class stuffs
Na wa o see enjoyment ... bless their union sha hope it last
|Re: Banky W & Adesua Jet Out Of The Country In Preparation For White Wedding by DaddyKross: 8:35am
These guys just dey do anyhow. Well, even if na me i go do anyhow too
|Re: Banky W & Adesua Jet Out Of The Country In Preparation For White Wedding by Livefreeordieha(m): 8:36am
chudyprince:
|Re: Banky W & Adesua Jet Out Of The Country In Preparation For White Wedding by IkpuMmadu: 8:36am
Why didn't he marry yoruba woman...why is it that most successful Yoruba men don't marry yoruba women
Just like successful black Americans always go for non black
I will want to know the reason for this trend
|Re: Banky W & Adesua Jet Out Of The Country In Preparation For White Wedding by hollamanng(m): 8:37am
K
|Re: Banky W & Adesua Jet Out Of The Country In Preparation For White Wedding by cyndy1000(f): 8:38am
Indeed money makes the world go round. With money all things is possible except buying of Love, happiness, n above all Life
|Re: Banky W & Adesua Jet Out Of The Country In Preparation For White Wedding by JERRYABC2: 8:38am
He know the why he does not want to marry a yoruba woman
|Re: Banky W & Adesua Jet Out Of The Country In Preparation For White Wedding by Lalas247(f): 8:40am
BEENUEL:Morning
I just dey appreciate o ... make God bless us with jet
