Buhari In Closed-door Meeting With Faure Gnassingbé, Togo President In Abuja by naijapage(m): 1:48pm
BY : OGA DONALD
President Muhammadu Buhari is currently in a closed-door meeting with the Togolese President, H.E. Faure Gnassingbé at the statehouse in Abuja.
Gnassingbé was received by Buhari few minutes before the meeting commenced.
Details later…
Re: Buhari In Closed-door Meeting With Faure Gnassingbé, Togo President In Abuja by DeadRat(m): 2:02pm
I Spoke With Buhari's plumber and Told Him That there Is A Big Shiit inside Buhari's toilet that Refused To Flush since Last Week... But He Didnt Listen... Now Buhari has Gone To Togo to Go And Drop Another One there... This Is Pathetic.
Re: Buhari In Closed-door Meeting With Faure Gnassingbé, Togo President In Abuja by Keneking: 2:16pm
Zimbabwe take over looms
Petroleum prices and export from Dangote refineries may be on agenda.
Re: Buhari In Closed-door Meeting With Faure Gnassingbé, Togo President In Abuja by sarrki(m): 2:25pm
DeadRat:
Sire read well
The meeting
Its in abuja not togo
Re: Buhari In Closed-door Meeting With Faure Gnassingbé, Togo President In Abuja by AngelicBeing: 2:30pm
Keneking:Togo is next, he should be arrested, flogged, shot on his forehead and dumped in the sea to be eaten by sharks, useless African leaders that have turned Africa to a cesspit of poverty and darkness
Re: Buhari In Closed-door Meeting With Faure Gnassingbé, Togo President In Abuja by LMAyedun(m): 2:58pm
Why did they close the door?
As if Buhari is having anything tangible to discuss.
Next news please.
Re: Buhari In Closed-door Meeting With Faure Gnassingbé, Togo President In Abuja by SmartyPants(m): 2:59pm
I expected the president to have done this much sooner.
Re: Buhari In Closed-door Meeting With Faure Gnassingbé, Togo President In Abuja by SmartyPants(m): 3:00pm
AngelicBeing:
I would reaally love the opportunity to flog some of Africa's leaders mercilessly.
Re: Buhari In Closed-door Meeting With Faure Gnassingbé, Togo President In Abuja by DeadRat(m): 3:01pm
sarrki:thank You Sir... I No read Am Well...
BTW...
Sir You Look Like A Senator In The House Of Reps
and is it true that you people earn over 20million a month?
Re: Buhari In Closed-door Meeting With Faure Gnassingbé, Togo President In Abuja by mrlaw93(m): 3:01pm
This is good news for our country, as this meeting will help stabilize the economy.
Re: Buhari In Closed-door Meeting With Faure Gnassingbé, Togo President In Abuja by highrise07: 3:01pm
hmmm
Re: Buhari In Closed-door Meeting With Faure Gnassingbé, Togo President In Abuja by nairavsdollars: 3:02pm
Mumu Togolese soldiers. When will they apply the Mugabe treatment to him?
Re: Buhari In Closed-door Meeting With Faure Gnassingbé, Togo President In Abuja by DeadRat(m): 3:02pm
LMAyedun:hahahahahahaha...
Re: Buhari In Closed-door Meeting With Faure Gnassingbé, Togo President In Abuja by MhizzAJ(f): 3:03pm
As if he has anything meaningful to say
Closed door meeting my foot
Re: Buhari In Closed-door Meeting With Faure Gnassingbé, Togo President In Abuja by Joephat(m): 3:04pm
I have come to understand that equating Nigeria to Animals without being specific is a great insult to animals who had formed and who has a well organized system of Government with a working Castes or social classes.
For Instance: Termites
Winged female and male Termites will continue to fly around until they have grown and decide to make babes. The very moment they Met, they will loose their wings and come down to establish their Colony.
You can not establish a Colony without attaining a particular quality or Age. The couple will be Called a Queen and a King respectively. In the colony, they will start to make babies and the babies will grow taking up their Roles.
The Colony Castes are divided into three, Thats; The Queen and the king(Executives) Proletariat (Workers) and The Soldiers.
Their functions are categorically stipulated, the Executives are the head, the workers are in charge of building and expanding the colony, whereas, the Soldiers protect the Colony against external aggression..
Now, look clearly and tell me, if is not an insult to Compare Nigeria with Termites Colony.
Nigeria, a Country, that the head is Certificateless and without any good leadership quality. A country that cannot provide jobs for her willing workers. A country that uses her Soldiers to kill her citizens instead of protecting them against external aggression.
Please, if you're equating Nigeria with Animals, be specific bcz it will be an insult to some Animals.
Re: Buhari In Closed-door Meeting With Faure Gnassingbé, Togo President In Abuja by 9jakohai(m): 3:04pm
nairavsdollars:
If Mugabe had not sacked his VP who had 70% of the Army behind him, and if he had not been planning to sack the Commander of his Army who was an ally of his VP..he would have still been in power.
Faure has not yet started moving against the leaders of his army...the sauce of his power.The day he does that......
Re: Buhari In Closed-door Meeting With Faure Gnassingbé, Togo President In Abuja by Lanre4uonly(m): 3:05pm
It is noted.
Re: Buhari In Closed-door Meeting With Faure Gnassingbé, Togo President In Abuja by engwari: 3:05pm
Re: Buhari In Closed-door Meeting With Faure Gnassingbé, Togo President In Abuja by Xionez(m): 3:05pm
If he finish, let him branch to Imo state before going back to Togo. At least, he can be sure of something.
Re: Buhari In Closed-door Meeting With Faure Gnassingbé, Togo President In Abuja by blackboy(m): 3:06pm
No it should be opened door meeting. Kini big deal
Re: Buhari In Closed-door Meeting With Faure Gnassingbé, Togo President In Abuja by AngelicBeing: 3:06pm
SmartyPants:Gbam, Gbamer, gbamest, I will join you to flog all these useless African leaders, get them arrested, shot on their forehead and dumped in the sea, useless, satanic African leaders that have turned Africa to a cesspit of poverty
Re: Buhari In Closed-door Meeting With Faure Gnassingbé, Togo President In Abuja by DIKEnaWAR: 3:07pm
A former coup plotter and a sit tight younger version.
Ndi ara
Re: Buhari In Closed-door Meeting With Faure Gnassingbé, Togo President In Abuja by 9jakohai(m): 3:08pm
DIKEnaWAR:
1.Said ex coup plotter did win an election....after he campaigned..and he was not the incumbent.
2.Faure forced himself into office with the help of his pa's boys in the army...and had to be called to order by Obasanjo back in 2006...then he contested election and won...and has continued to rig himself into power every time.
3.If you no like Bubu...go contest. In 2019.Work hard.
4.And mind you...I am no PDP or APC guy.(They have no idea how to develop Nigeria) I just dey tire for you government armchair critics(myself included) who sit down, comfortably criticize correctly...and do nothing. Power is not for lazy people.
Re: Buhari In Closed-door Meeting With Faure Gnassingbé, Togo President In Abuja by Iwritemusic(m): 3:09pm
DeadRat:
Re: Buhari In Closed-door Meeting With Faure Gnassingbé, Togo President In Abuja by Imarnuel04(m): 3:11pm
How does this metering help average Nigerians? Asking for a friend
Re: Buhari In Closed-door Meeting With Faure Gnassingbé, Togo President In Abuja by bamoski(m): 3:14pm
Good
Re: Buhari In Closed-door Meeting With Faure Gnassingbé, Togo President In Abuja by uder46: 3:43pm
Re: Buhari In Closed-door Meeting With Faure Gnassingbé, Togo President In Abuja by Macnnoli4(m): 3:55pm
This one inherited the seat from him papa,togo people are powerless before him. Zimbabwe own share of the above case just had to be avoided.
Re: Buhari In Closed-door Meeting With Faure Gnassingbé, Togo President In Abuja by Macnnoli4(m): 3:57pm
This one inherited the seat from him papa,togo people are powerless before him. Zimbabwe own similar share of the above case just had to be avoided.
