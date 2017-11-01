₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Tiwa Savage Pregnant With Second Child by GibsonB(m): 4:59pm
We are not surprised she had already hinted that next year will be a big year for 'even if she give birth'' and now multiple sources have confirmed that the singer is indeed pregnant and is expecting her second child with hubby Tee Billz..
She and Teebillz had issues last year, and has since reconciled... Jamil got a lil baby cutie.. So happy.. Congrats to them already..
News From Ebiwali-- http://www.ebiwalismoment.com/2017/11/aww-tiwa-savage-pregnant-with-second.html
2 Likes
|Re: Tiwa Savage Pregnant With Second Child by pyyxxaro: 5:02pm
This gal again
She don turn that her ex hubby to special He-goat
Once kpekus scratch her , she go just radio the guy make e come scatter the place for her
Tiwa savage Na Man shaa
Turn full guy man to water yam /agidi
17 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Tiwa Savage Pregnant With Second Child by MhizzAJ(f): 5:09pm
I got so much love for Tiwa
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Tiwa Savage Pregnant With Second Child by ammyluv2002(f): 6:08pm
Wow! Congrats Tiwa....more blessings
Modified
Oh boy! She's not pregnant...pls check her IG page
2 Likes
|Re: Tiwa Savage Pregnant With Second Child by Drlilprinz(m): 6:08pm
Up oga tee billz, I trust my man e no dey waste time.
|Re: Tiwa Savage Pregnant With Second Child by Boyooosa(m): 6:09pm
We did not hear about the reconciliation nor the bedtime, so how come pregnancy. Another coming of our Lord!
|Re: Tiwa Savage Pregnant With Second Child by Lakebeyin: 6:09pm
Abeg, who did this?
|Re: Tiwa Savage Pregnant With Second Child by Injiggerwolf(m): 6:09pm
lobatan
|Re: Tiwa Savage Pregnant With Second Child by emmpire: 6:09pm
Congratulobia Tiwa.
|Re: Tiwa Savage Pregnant With Second Child by segebase(m): 6:09pm
A gud D hitting d spot ..over 0.5 tinz...I suspect wizkid..
1 Like
|Re: Tiwa Savage Pregnant With Second Child by Joephat(m): 6:09pm
Tiwa, mother of all nation
Hoe
1 Like
|Re: Tiwa Savage Pregnant With Second Child by Olasco93: 6:09pm
After DNA test...
1 Like
|Re: Tiwa Savage Pregnant With Second Child by sapien(m): 6:09pm
We no wan hear another story after the birth of this baby ooo on how Don Jazzy take scatter the kpekus.
|Re: Tiwa Savage Pregnant With Second Child by Mexbeejayx: 6:09pm
|Re: Tiwa Savage Pregnant With Second Child by amiibaby(f): 6:09pm
Lol
|Re: Tiwa Savage Pregnant With Second Child by deafeyez: 6:09pm
Tbliss or na who
|Re: Tiwa Savage Pregnant With Second Child by investwisely: 6:10pm
Congratulations mummy mummy. 3 more to go
|Re: Tiwa Savage Pregnant With Second Child by amiibaby(f): 6:10pm
Abii oooo
pyyxxaro:
|Re: Tiwa Savage Pregnant With Second Child by free2ryhme: 6:10pm
GibsonB:
una don start
|Re: Tiwa Savage Pregnant With Second Child by Aminat508(f): 6:10pm
|Re: Tiwa Savage Pregnant With Second Child by purem(m): 6:11pm
|Re: Tiwa Savage Pregnant With Second Child by asaju10(m): 6:11pm
Ok
|Re: Tiwa Savage Pregnant With Second Child by dabeto: 6:11pm
Disfigured to be configured.............
|Re: Tiwa Savage Pregnant With Second Child by ionsman: 6:11pm
That pix is obviously old...But Teebillz be pounding that cwent with reckless abandon...
|Re: Tiwa Savage Pregnant With Second Child by birdsview(m): 6:12pm
I laugh at the fans that were taking sides during the fiascos with her husband...Food for thought"" never take sides when couples quarrel...just advice them to resolve amicably...
Because they will always settle it with Sex(the ultimate). And baby number whatever will always be on the way...
2 Likes
|Re: Tiwa Savage Pregnant With Second Child by Titilayooni(f): 6:12pm
I dint hear that they divorced each other so there is still room for reconciliation....omolomo don fix her marriage. Thumbs up Tiwa
|Re: Tiwa Savage Pregnant With Second Child by 9PBLIVE(m): 6:12pm
that pics looks old. congratulations anyway
|Re: Tiwa Savage Pregnant With Second Child by CarlyX8(m): 6:13pm
t-bliz yaf scored
|Re: Tiwa Savage Pregnant With Second Child by Glomoni: 6:13pm
This was when she was pregnant for Jamil. I doff cap for una oh. Kai!!
|Re: Tiwa Savage Pregnant With Second Child by ChiefPiiko(m): 6:13pm
We no wan hear any nonsense suicide or edible catering again
1 Like
|Re: Tiwa Savage Pregnant With Second Child by oshe11(m): 6:15pm
Who is the father cos she didnt attend Banky's wedding with Tee oooo
|Re: Tiwa Savage Pregnant With Second Child by theoptimist298: 6:16pm
Result of that transformer skirt.
