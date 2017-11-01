Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Tiwa Savage Pregnant With Second Child (7763 Views)

Di'ja Pregnant With Second Child, Debuts Baby Bump At LFDW / Karen Igho Pregnant With Second Child (Photos) / Duncan Mighty's Wife, Vivien Pregnant With Second Child [PICS] (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





She and Teebillz had issues last year, and has since reconciled... Jamil got a lil baby cutie.. So happy.. Congrats to them already..



News From Ebiwali-- We are not surprised she had already hinted that next year will be a big year for 'even if she give birth'' and now multiple sources have confirmed that the singer is indeed pregnant and is expecting her second child with hubby Tee Billz..She and Teebillz had issues last year, and has since reconciled... Jamil got a lil baby cutie.. So happy.. Congrats to them already..News From Ebiwali-- http://www.ebiwalismoment.com/2017/11/aww-tiwa-savage-pregnant-with-second.html 2 Likes





This gal again



She don turn that her ex hubby to special He-goat



Once kpekus scratch her , she go just radio the guy make e come scatter the place for her





Tiwa savage Na Man shaa





Turn full guy man to water yam /agidi This gal againShe don turn that her ex hubby to special He-goatOnce kpekus scratch her , she go just radio the guy make e come scatter the place for herTiwa savage Na Man shaaTurn full guy man to water yam /agidi 17 Likes 2 Shares

I got so much love for Tiwa 7 Likes 1 Share







Modified



Oh boy! She's not pregnant...pls check her IG page Wow! Congrats Tiwa....more blessingsModifiedOh boy! She's not pregnant...pls check her IG page 2 Likes

Up oga tee billz, I trust my man e no dey waste time.

We did not hear about the reconciliation nor the bedtime, so how come pregnancy. Another coming of our Lord!

Abeg, who did this?

lobatan

Congratulobia Tiwa.

A gud D hitting d spot ..over 0.5 tinz...I suspect wizkid.. 1 Like

Tiwa, mother of all nation





Hoe 1 Like

After DNA test... 1 Like

We no wan hear another story after the birth of this baby ooo on how Don Jazzy take scatter the kpekus.

Lol

Tbliss or na who

Congratulations mummy mummy. 3 more to go

pyyxxaro:





This gal again



She don turn that her ex hubby to special He-goat



Once kpekus scratch her , she go just radio the guy make e come scatter the place for her





Tiwa savage Na Man shaa





Turn full guy man to water yam /agidi Abii oooo

GibsonB:

We are not surprised she had already hinted that next year will be a big year for 'even if she give birth'' and now multiple sources have confirmed that the singer is indeed pregnant and is expecting her second child with hubby Tee Billz..



She and Teebillz had issues last year, and has since reconciled... Jamil got a lil baby cutie.. So happy.. Congrats to them already..



News From Ebiwali-- http://www.ebiwalismoment.com/2017/11/aww-tiwa-savage-pregnant-with-second.html





una don start una don start

Was seating with my guys at a

Beach club, when this damsel was

Staring at me but I wasn't given her

My attention, so she came at the

Back of my seat and bend her mouth

In my left ear "excuse me, can I see

u in private area plz?" so I followed her to the

Private area



And she was like "is like I know u somewhere...

did you stay around here? Bla Bla Bla Bla Bla Bla Bla Bla Bla Bla.................................. ........."





As a sharp guy, I was just staring at her shape, but didn't took her so long to

Get the message of my staring when she

Respond with a sensational kiss



Before I know, I was already kissing a girl I

Bearly even know



My left hand was involuntarily moving to the V area............................................................



















Omo e b like say I don 4get the rest of the story o, buh don't worry I wee update u guys when I remember

Ok

Disfigured to be configured.............

That pix is obviously old...But Teebillz be pounding that cwent with reckless abandon...

I laugh at the fans that were taking sides during the fiascos with her husband...Food for thought"" never take sides when couples quarrel...just advice them to resolve amicably...



Because they will always settle it with Sex(the ultimate). And baby number whatever will always be on the way... 2 Likes

I dint hear that they divorced each other so there is still room for reconciliation....omolomo don fix her marriage. Thumbs up Tiwa

that pics looks old. congratulations anyway

t-bliz yaf scored

This was when she was pregnant for Jamil. I doff cap for una oh. Kai!!

We no wan hear any nonsense suicide or edible catering again 1 Like

Who is the father cos she didnt attend Banky's wedding with Tee oooo