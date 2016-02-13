Happy Birthday Adeleke David Adedeji!



Beyond all sentiments, Davido stands out and tall today because:

- He made entry into the Nigerian music scene at a quite difficult time. When Wizkid was practically on "heat". He still pushed through.



-He is arguably the most consistent Nigerian artiste. There is NO year that he wouldn't drop atleast one track that would shut down the industry.



-He works with any producer, no matter how unpopular and still makes hits with them (Aye produced by T-spice).



He never hesitates to work with upcoming and unknown artistes and when he does, it is usually their first hit and breakthrough song (Holiday- Tekno ft Davido, Gallardo- Runtown ft Davido)



-Talk about staying true to your roots, he can't be found wanting. He came with his own well defined style of music which he has stuck to. No unnecessary "Americana" style just to fit in. That style is always evident in all his tracks (Carolina- Sauce Kid ft Davido, Biko- Lola Rae ft Davido).



-He seems to identify with the streets more. Blows pidgin like a real streeter, no "phone", no forming.



-He knows how to stay controversial (i.e. in the news) (Lol!). Sadly, it is a sine-quanon for survival in the industry.



However, I have tried to understand those who dislike him with this brief analysis. Imagine you and your friends chilling somewhere and Dangote's son walks in with his security details and all thise vibe, you may naturally dislike him with a premonition that he is proud even without having an encounter with him yet. That is the same way most guys that dislike Davido feel. More often than not, they have no genuine reason for not liking this energetic performer.



And for those who say he has a "frog voice" (Lol!), that is just one of the things that makes him unique. I have said it that the day Young Thug tries to sing like Ed-sheeran will mark the beginning of the end of his career.



And for those who accuse him of buying hits. Well, there are so many rich artistes and from wealthy backgrounds too that are struggling musically, why can't they buy hits too. Cc: Cuppy, Lynx, etc. (No disrespect to the mentioned).



Caveat: This is just an opinion with no intent of touching a nerve.



Cheers to more hits, Davido!!! 1 Like