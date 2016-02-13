₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Davido's Baby Mama, Amanda, Celebrates Him On His 25th Birthday Today by Yomzzyblog: 6:49pm
Amanda, the Atlanta based baby mama of Nigerian singer, Davido, took to her Insta-stories to celebrate him on his 25th birthday today.
Gists Via: http://www.yomzzyblog.com/2017/11/davidos-baby-mama-amanda-celebrates-him.html
PAPA at 25..... LEGENDARY.
8 Likes
|Re: Davido's Baby Mama, Amanda, Celebrates Him On His 25th Birthday Today by greatnaija01: 6:50pm
PAPA at 25..... LEGENDARY...
3 Likes
|Re: Davido's Baby Mama, Amanda, Celebrates Him On His 25th Birthday Today by 9japrof(m): 6:58pm
Shame on this disgraceful ladies that put on the tag of baby mama.
On a normal day she would have said " happy birthday honey" but the truth is that the honey na every body honey so the best statement she can tell him is to say happy birthday papa hailey
17 Likes
|Re: Davido's Baby Mama, Amanda, Celebrates Him On His 25th Birthday Today by Ericaikince(m): 6:58pm
No doubt about it Davido is the most talked about this year just "IF" silent Wizkid album "sound from the other side" lol... Haters instead of quoting me.. Pls tell me wizkid last hit
31 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Davido's Baby Mama, Amanda, Celebrates Him On His 25th Birthday Today by NwaAmaikpe: 6:59pm
Davido is not worth being celebrated.
What is he being celebrated for?
Is it for Insulting his elders like Dele Momodu,
Or for having unprotected sex and giving girls STIs
Or for birthing illegitimate bastards,
Or for buying songs and badly singing them with his croaky voice?
Or for killing his friends,
Or for disrepecting Wizkid,
Or for hanging out with the Oba,
Or for being immature?
I can't possibly lay my hand on one tangible reason why Davido should be celebrated.
Our world has lost standards as well as morals.
29 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Davido's Baby Mama, Amanda, Celebrates Him On His 25th Birthday Today by OBIGS: 6:59pm
Marriage go wait oooo. Na baby mama sure pass now
|Re: Davido's Baby Mama, Amanda, Celebrates Him On His 25th Birthday Today by LeoFish92(m): 7:00pm
Who knows how many baby mamas he'll have at 35
4 Likes
|Re: Davido's Baby Mama, Amanda, Celebrates Him On His 25th Birthday Today by kay29000(m): 7:00pm
Hope he stops at three baba mamas. It is all fun now, till he is in his 40s and wants to enjoy family life, and he realizes his family is scattered all over the place, he will know he made mistakes.
1 Like
|Re: Davido's Baby Mama, Amanda, Celebrates Him On His 25th Birthday Today by ayxmania: 7:00pm
Papa? At 25??
|Re: Davido's Baby Mama, Amanda, Celebrates Him On His 25th Birthday Today by IGNACOSTI(m): 7:00pm
Nice. Api baiday OBO
|Re: Davido's Baby Mama, Amanda, Celebrates Him On His 25th Birthday Today by Primusinterpares(m): 7:01pm
can't these yeyebrities hide their dirty drosss?... with the way this baby mamaism is going...younger generations will see baby mamaism as a norm.
|Re: Davido's Baby Mama, Amanda, Celebrates Him On His 25th Birthday Today by acme6: 7:01pm
Papa and mama.
|Re: Davido's Baby Mama, Amanda, Celebrates Him On His 25th Birthday Today by Mayydayy(m): 7:01pm
|Re: Davido's Baby Mama, Amanda, Celebrates Him On His 25th Birthday Today by josielewa(m): 7:02pm
i wonder how the women will be feeling with each claiming papa...na wa o...dem never even marry dem ooo...poverty you are a bleeping bastard... #owonikoko#
8 Likes
|Re: Davido's Baby Mama, Amanda, Celebrates Him On His 25th Birthday Today by meshach110: 7:02pm
that ass
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Davido's Baby Mama, Amanda, Celebrates Him On His 25th Birthday Today by Felixalex(m): 7:02pm
NwaAmaikpe:
Oya Release d venom
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Davido's Baby Mama, Amanda, Celebrates Him On His 25th Birthday Today by OBIGS: 7:03pm
kaykhalie:I see a Cardi B in you
|Re: Davido's Baby Mama, Amanda, Celebrates Him On His 25th Birthday Today by quanboss: 7:04pm
OBIGS:
Thanks
|Re: Davido's Baby Mama, Amanda, Celebrates Him On His 25th Birthday Today by hokafor(m): 7:04pm
If the lose girl is not careful Davido will compete it two.
|Re: Davido's Baby Mama, Amanda, Celebrates Him On His 25th Birthday Today by Abfinest007(m): 7:05pm
he worth celebrating is not easy to have two baby mama
|Re: Davido's Baby Mama, Amanda, Celebrates Him On His 25th Birthday Today by Pavore9: 7:06pm
kay29000:
Not many young ones think along that line, they think having a baby mama is the short cut.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Davido's Baby Mama, Amanda, Celebrates Him On His 25th Birthday Today by YoungDaNaval(m): 7:07pm
kaykhalie:Open a thread for this. God bless
|Re: Davido's Baby Mama, Amanda, Celebrates Him On His 25th Birthday Today by GREATESTPIANIST: 7:07pm
BABA LOKE PICK MY CALL
1 Like
|Re: Davido's Baby Mama, Amanda, Celebrates Him On His 25th Birthday Today by Krafty006: 7:08pm
|Re: Davido's Baby Mama, Amanda, Celebrates Him On His 25th Birthday Today by garriguy: 7:08pm
All well and good o.
Baby daddy everywhere...
|Re: Davido's Baby Mama, Amanda, Celebrates Him On His 25th Birthday Today by Nevee: 7:09pm
Happy Birthday Adeleke David Adedeji!
Beyond all sentiments, Davido stands out and tall today because:
- He made entry into the Nigerian music scene at a quite difficult time. When Wizkid was practically on "heat". He still pushed through.
-He is arguably the most consistent Nigerian artiste. There is NO year that he wouldn't drop atleast one track that would shut down the industry.
-He works with any producer, no matter how unpopular and still makes hits with them (Aye produced by T-spice).
He never hesitates to work with upcoming and unknown artistes and when he does, it is usually their first hit and breakthrough song (Holiday- Tekno ft Davido, Gallardo- Runtown ft Davido)
-Talk about staying true to your roots, he can't be found wanting. He came with his own well defined style of music which he has stuck to. No unnecessary "Americana" style just to fit in. That style is always evident in all his tracks (Carolina- Sauce Kid ft Davido, Biko- Lola Rae ft Davido).
-He seems to identify with the streets more. Blows pidgin like a real streeter, no "phone", no forming.
-He knows how to stay controversial (i.e. in the news) (Lol!). Sadly, it is a sine-quanon for survival in the industry.
However, I have tried to understand those who dislike him with this brief analysis. Imagine you and your friends chilling somewhere and Dangote's son walks in with his security details and all thise vibe, you may naturally dislike him with a premonition that he is proud even without having an encounter with him yet. That is the same way most guys that dislike Davido feel. More often than not, they have no genuine reason for not liking this energetic performer.
And for those who say he has a "frog voice" (Lol!), that is just one of the things that makes him unique. I have said it that the day Young Thug tries to sing like Ed-sheeran will mark the beginning of the end of his career.
And for those who accuse him of buying hits. Well, there are so many rich artistes and from wealthy backgrounds too that are struggling musically, why can't they buy hits too. Cc: Cuppy, Lynx, etc. (No disrespect to the mentioned).
Caveat: This is just an opinion with no intent of touching a nerve.
Cheers to more hits, Davido!!!
1 Like
|Re: Davido's Baby Mama, Amanda, Celebrates Him On His 25th Birthday Today by kaykhalie(f): 7:10pm
YoungDaNaval:
Thanks
http://www.nairaland.com/4190194/vote-girl-best-female-rapper
