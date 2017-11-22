₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Does The Use Of 'k' In Convos Really Signify Lack Of Interest? by Teejayfamo: 8:36pm On Nov 21
I've actually got a friend making research to confirm if the use of 'k' in convos truly signifies lack of interest in the convo.
She strongly believes the use of 'k's is viewed as offensive irrespective of the gender of the user. I shared my views that the current trend of complaints on use of 'k' is from girls who feel that the precious attention they give should get a better than a 'k'(I sure know my views were biased ). For me, I see no reason why a person that uses short forms like 'lol','btw','tho' should complain about the use of 'k' since it saves typing time (laziness factor) .
I'd love to know your thoughts on this.
|Re: Does The Use Of 'k' In Convos Really Signify Lack Of Interest? by Deadprez: 8:42pm On Nov 21
It is annoying, offensive and insulting to use k in a convo .. It means she's not interested, it means you don't worth shiit to her
22 Likes
|Re: Does The Use Of 'k' In Convos Really Signify Lack Of Interest? by handbagss(f): 8:53pm On Nov 21
Its extremely annoying to use 'k' when talking or chatting. it turns me off completely.
12 Likes
|Re: Does The Use Of 'k' In Convos Really Signify Lack Of Interest? by Smartini: 8:58pm On Nov 21
'K' signifies disrespect, immaturity, childishness and low intellectual capacity. In truth, some guys may be boring and the best way to kill their morale is to respond with 'K' till he gets the message. However, some girls can be so dumb. They would say Hi everyday first and expect you to carry on the conversation. All they do is reply in monosyllabic and the ever-annoying 'K'.
I've made it a personal vendetta never to message anyone (boy or girl) who replies me with 'K' more than 3 times.
14 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Does The Use Of 'k' In Convos Really Signify Lack Of Interest? by Teejayfamo: 8:59pm On Nov 21
Some peeps actually overreact. I see no reason why someone I'm replying very fast and with a lotta text should complain specifically about my use of 'k' even when it is evident that I'm very interested in the convo. Is it that the person is too big to get a 'k' or what? Case becomes worse when the person types 'tho'
3 Likes
|Re: Does The Use Of 'k' In Convos Really Signify Lack Of Interest? by lefulefu(m): 9:04pm On Nov 21
If someone replies u with k when chatting its advisable u disengage from such chat.the individual is not interested in chatting with u.
3 Likes
|Re: Does The Use Of 'k' In Convos Really Signify Lack Of Interest? by makydebbie(f): 9:07pm On Nov 21
Smartini:You're even waiting for three times? I don't even chat with people who use shorthand. Like I always tell such people, if I'm going to type the normal way for you, that gesture should be reciprocated. And for those who chat shorthand, such as; k, u, sumtin, e.t.c..
I hope the time they would've used to type correctly, made a change in their lives.
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Does The Use Of 'k' In Convos Really Signify Lack Of Interest? by Teejayfamo: 9:32pm On Nov 21
makydebbie:Ever had those kinda long messages that made it seem as if you had all the time in the world just because you had every word in full text? Most peeps see that as a turnoff as well. + peeps shouldn't actually owe you anything for typing in the manner you feel is most comfortable. + The time saved from typing 'k' could be used to engage others in meaningful convos.
1 Like
|Re: Does The Use Of 'k' In Convos Really Signify Lack Of Interest? by Darkseid(m): 9:36pm On Nov 21
Smartini:Those ones are the most annoying They'll just send hi and expect you to start entertaining them without them contributing anything meaningful.
|Re: Does The Use Of 'k' In Convos Really Signify Lack Of Interest? by makydebbie(f): 9:47pm On Nov 21
Teejayfamo:
No, I'm actually turned on with it, I'm highly sapiosexual and shorthand kills everything. I'm not just comfortable with it.
Lool, excuses for shorthand, a very lame one at that. K is a turnoff, and it sends the message that "I'm not interested in this conversation". If we've having a nice chat and you tell me k, you think one will feel the need to continue?
|Re: Does The Use Of 'k' In Convos Really Signify Lack Of Interest? by Benita27(f): 9:47pm On Nov 21
The use of "K" in a conversation doesn't necessarily mean lack of interest. "K" is short form of "Okay" which simply means; I agree to what you said, and which may be preceded with other words as the conversation proceeds. But in a situation you perceive lack of interest to be the case then I assume the person isn't interested in having a conversation which could be due to some reasons beyond your knowledge.
|Re: Does The Use Of 'k' In Convos Really Signify Lack Of Interest? by mediocre(m): 10:17pm On Nov 21
Lol saves typing time and is considered laziness? Would you rather type Laughing Out Loud instead, huh grandpa?
At the topic, replying with "K"...for some inexplicable reason, is just plain rude..
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Does The Use Of 'k' In Convos Really Signify Lack Of Interest? by mediocre(m): 10:20pm On Nov 21
makydebbie:If K is shorthand, then Lol is shorthand.. And I'm pretty sure you don't type that in full..
1 Like
|Re: Does The Use Of 'k' In Convos Really Signify Lack Of Interest? by makydebbie(f): 10:30pm On Nov 21
mediocre:It's very weird typing that in full as compared to k which is very rude.
|Re: Does The Use Of 'k' In Convos Really Signify Lack Of Interest? by Amarabae(f): 10:35pm On Nov 21
It depends on what led to the OK.
"k" can be used as a sign of agreement to something during chat.
|Re: Does The Use Of 'k' In Convos Really Signify Lack Of Interest? by rozay12345: 10:44pm On Nov 21
The use of k, kk is very offensive to me personally, you do not use it with me and expect me to chat you up again. k,kk is kind of domineering, kind of i am the boss here.
1 Like
|Re: Does The Use Of 'k' In Convos Really Signify Lack Of Interest? by Smartini: 10:47pm On Nov 21
A typical chat with an average Nigerian girl...
Girl: I
Guy: Hello dear. How did your day go?
Girl: Fyn
Guy: Oh. That's good to know? You wanna tell me about it?
Girl: Nah
Guy: What's the matter?
Girl: Lol...Nufin
Guy: Anyway, since you didnt ask me how my day went, I'll keep it to myself.
Girl: K
Guy: If you weren't in the mood to chat, why did you message me then?
Girl: Wateva
22 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Does The Use Of 'k' In Convos Really Signify Lack Of Interest? by DaddyKross: 11:20pm On Nov 21
Teejayfamo:
K
3 Likes
|Re: Does The Use Of 'k' In Convos Really Signify Lack Of Interest? by mediocre(m): 11:22pm On Nov 21
Smartini:Lol. Dumb bunch
2 Likes
|Re: Does The Use Of 'k' In Convos Really Signify Lack Of Interest? by AlexCk: 11:32pm On Nov 21
I hateeeeeeee 'I', 'K', 'hmm'(depends).
Have u ever been double "k'ed" b4, (kk), gosh!!. That one is even annoying.
Dunno why it's difficult to add 'h' and 'o' to the 'i' and 'k' respectively. Also one word replies, no follow up too
|Re: Does The Use Of 'k' In Convos Really Signify Lack Of Interest? by Deicide: 11:36pm On Nov 21
Well its not actually about replying with "K" its know how and when to use it, when you text someone and you are expecting a reasonable reply or a contribution to the chat and the person reply with "K" just cut the chat they are not interested in you or the chat.
2 Likes
|Re: Does The Use Of 'k' In Convos Really Signify Lack Of Interest? by Teejayfamo: 6:45am
You dey type 'lol', you con dey complain se I dey type 'k', Oya coman collect your full 'okay' oo!
1 Like
|Re: Does The Use Of 'k' In Convos Really Signify Lack Of Interest? by Teejayfamo: 6:47am
Lalasticlala, abeg drag this go Frontpage make my peeps wey dey type 'k' see am well well.
|Re: Does The Use Of 'k' In Convos Really Signify Lack Of Interest? by makydebbie(f): 6:52am
Teejayfamo:Hahahaha
|Re: Does The Use Of 'k' In Convos Really Signify Lack Of Interest? by Jigba(f): 7:01am
Not all the time. Though I don't use it
|Re: Does The Use Of 'k' In Convos Really Signify Lack Of Interest? by ChiefPiiko(m): 7:24am
makydebbie:
|Re: Does The Use Of 'k' In Convos Really Signify Lack Of Interest? by MissRaine69(f): 7:27am
It signifies a severe lack of decorum.
Hate that with a passion.
|Re: Does The Use Of 'k' In Convos Really Signify Lack Of Interest? by MissRaine69(f): 7:29am
Smartini:That was painful to read!
2 Likes
|Re: Does The Use Of 'k' In Convos Really Signify Lack Of Interest? by makydebbie(f): 7:33am
[quote author=ChiefPiiko post=62601304][/quote]What?
|Re: Does The Use Of 'k' In Convos Really Signify Lack Of Interest? by xynerise(m): 7:35am
There are a lot of "Sarcasms" behind the "K".
|Re: Does The Use Of 'k' In Convos Really Signify Lack Of Interest? by RedDistrict: 7:39am
Lool, some of my friends do this. i just figure they having swings or not in the mood, funny enuff. they chat you up first and start the monosyllabics crap.
I ignore the chat most times and form busy. Best to stay my lane than chatting and responding to myself when i am supposed to be talkin to somebody
1 Like
|Re: Does The Use Of 'k' In Convos Really Signify Lack Of Interest? by Divay22(f): 7:44am
Smartini:Hmm
For a girl to reply you with all this one line and not up to 10 words, means she's not interested..
But let's not blame the female folks alone, some guys are capable of doing this and again if you ain't in the mood to chat it's better you say it or just ignore the message.
