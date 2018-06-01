Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Yemi Alade And Church Of Satan Come For Each Other On Twitter. (4258 Views)

Yemi Alade Wrote:



I am married to Jesus, satan live me alone.



The "Church Of Satan" with their verified twitter page quickly reacts to what the Nigerian singer wrote.



See People Reaction:

It's "leave me alone" not "live me alone" but since it's Yemi Alade so nobody will talk. 20 Likes

even church of satan is interested in her 4 Likes

I am married to success, poverty leave me alone. 18 Likes 3 Shares

Church of Satan! Wetin person no go see again for Internet.

They always blame everything on the devil, devil that is afraid of some Nigerians and their behaviors. 2 Likes







∆ Nobody wants to be tagged a devil's associate. But indirectly most people are.

If you're not of God then you're of the devil � like it or not



The Yemi Alade I know is a chronic twerker.



Twerking dey inside Bible abi? Abi na Jesus tell you make you dey twerk.



Make we no dey deceive ourselves abeg. ∆





Kxngstein:

Its "leave me alone" not "live me alone" but its Yemi Alade so nobody will talk.







∆ You dey mind us. If Na fellow Nairalander you go dey people like GrammarNazi crossing and correcting up and down.



Even the church ⛪ tire for her matter.



The church still dey use style correct am say LIVE Na EVIL backwards.

I weak sir. ∆





So if you just mention Satan on Twitter, church of Satan go reply







hmmm... no where is safe! even nairaland. Na wah oooSo if you just mention Satan on Twitter, church of Satan go replyhmmm... no where is safe! even nairaland.

I don't even know what to say.

ANYONE can use ANY NAME to open ANYTHING online!



Satan is a bad man!!



I invite you to choose this day who you will serve

Choose God

Choose life I invite you to choose this day who you will serveChoose GodChoose life 1 Share

At 18 she will have names like "Mhiz chimzy beauty maryann"



At 23 her Facebook name will change to.

" Itz chimzy slayqueen maryx beauty "



At 25 her name will be

" Chimzy queen marybeauty.



At 28 her name will become

" Chioma Beauty maryann"



At 30 it will become

" Mary chioma Beauty"



At 31 it will change to

" Mary Roberts"



At 33 it will be

" Mary Chioma Jesus

Live me alone... They won't live you alone





Make I no talk because me self the designer I dey wear as I’m typing this msg is *the devil’s advocate* but ama child of God. Church of Satan ke?Make I no talk because me self the designer I dey wear as I’m typing this msg is *the devil’s advocate* but ama child of God.

you for ask them waiting they want from you......

"Live me alone"....... Celeb!

Olodo celebrity.....

ordinary tenses,she nor sabi!!

queensera:

Yemi is dumb. She couldn't even differentiate between LIVE and LEAVE.



A lot of Nigerian yeyebrities are dumb. Yemi is dumb. She couldn't even differentiate between LIVE and LEAVE.A lot of Nigerian yeyebrities are dumb.

sunnysunny69:

Church of Satan! Wetin person no go see again for Internet.

And they are verified And they are verified

Jesus does not need a wife among us at all. He kept to himself when he came here for 33 years...Yemi, look for your own husband among fellow mortals. Church of Satan? It is just funny when you want to mix evil with good. Church stands for Light...Satan for darkness. Jesus does not need a wife among us at all. He kept to himself when he came here for 33 years...Yemi, look for your own husband among fellow mortals. Church of Satan? It is just funny when you want to mix evil with good. Church stands for Light...Satan for darkness.

∆ You dey mind us. If Na fellow Nairalander you go dey people like GrammarNazi crossing and correcting up and down.



Even the church ⛪ tire for her matter.



The church still dey use style correct am say LIVE Na EVIL backwards.

THIS ONE WEY YOU SMILE TODAY THIS ONE WEY YOU SMILE TODAY

If den hex dis geh......she go declare say Buhari and Trump no be de same mama born dem.