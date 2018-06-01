₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Yemi Alade And Church Of Satan Come For Each Other On Twitter. by queensera(f): 11:25am
After the Nigerian singer "yemi Alade" slam one of his twitter followers who asked her the last time she had sex.
Yemi Alade Wrote:
I am married to Jesus, satan live me alone.
The "Church Of Satan" with their verified twitter page quickly reacts to what the Nigerian singer wrote.
|Re: Yemi Alade And Church Of Satan Come For Each Other On Twitter. by queensera(f): 11:44am
|Re: Yemi Alade And Church Of Satan Come For Each Other On Twitter. by Kxngstein(m): 11:48am
It's "leave me alone" not "live me alone" but since it's Yemi Alade so nobody will talk.
|Re: Yemi Alade And Church Of Satan Come For Each Other On Twitter. by Silvertrinity(f): 1:00pm
hehehe
even church of satan is interested in her
|Re: Yemi Alade And Church Of Satan Come For Each Other On Twitter. by delugajackson: 1:13pm
I am married to success, poverty leave me alone.
|Re: Yemi Alade And Church Of Satan Come For Each Other On Twitter. by itspzpics(m): 1:50pm
Lol
|Re: Yemi Alade And Church Of Satan Come For Each Other On Twitter. by sunnysunny69(m): 2:33pm
Church of Satan! Wetin person no go see again for Internet.
|Re: Yemi Alade And Church Of Satan Come For Each Other On Twitter. by nazablossom(f): 3:12pm
They always blame everything on the devil, devil that is afraid of some Nigerians and their behaviors.
|Re: Yemi Alade And Church Of Satan Come For Each Other On Twitter. by OrestesDante(m): 3:30pm
☣ ☠
∆ Nobody wants to be tagged a devil's associate. But indirectly most people are.
If you're not of God then you're of the devil � like it or not
The Yemi Alade I know is a chronic twerker.
Twerking dey inside Bible abi? Abi na Jesus tell you make you dey twerk.
Make we no dey deceive ourselves abeg. ∆
☣ ☠
|Re: Yemi Alade And Church Of Satan Come For Each Other On Twitter. by OrestesDante(m): 3:35pm
Kxngstein:
☣ ☠
∆ You dey mind us. If Na fellow Nairalander you go dey people like GrammarNazi crossing and correcting up and down.
Even the church ⛪ tire for her matter.
The church still dey use style correct am say LIVE Na EVIL backwards.
I weak sir. ∆
☣ ☠
|Re: Yemi Alade And Church Of Satan Come For Each Other On Twitter. by Margy(f): 6:09pm
Na wah ooo
So if you just mention Satan on Twitter, church of Satan go reply
hmmm... no where is safe! even nairaland.
|Re: Yemi Alade And Church Of Satan Come For Each Other On Twitter. by chivera018(f): 7:50pm
I don't even know what to say.
|Re: Yemi Alade And Church Of Satan Come For Each Other On Twitter. by MANNABBQGRILLS: 7:51pm
ANYONE can use ANY NAME to open ANYTHING online!
Satan is a bad man!!
|Re: Yemi Alade And Church Of Satan Come For Each Other On Twitter. by IME1: 7:52pm
I invite you to choose this day who you will serve
Choose God
Choose life
|Re: Yemi Alade And Church Of Satan Come For Each Other On Twitter. by Oreofepeters(m): 7:52pm
At 18 she will have names like "Mhiz chimzy beauty maryann"
At 23 her Facebook name will change to.
" Itz chimzy slayqueen maryx beauty "
At 25 her name will be
" Chimzy queen marybeauty.
At 28 her name will become
" Chioma Beauty maryann"
At 30 it will become
" Mary chioma Beauty"
At 31 it will change to
" Mary Roberts"
At 33 it will be
" Mary Chioma Jesus
|Re: Yemi Alade And Church Of Satan Come For Each Other On Twitter. by spartan50(m): 7:52pm
Live me alone... They won't live you alone
|Re: Yemi Alade And Church Of Satan Come For Each Other On Twitter. by Newpride(m): 7:53pm
Church of Satan ke?
Make I no talk because me self the designer I dey wear as I’m typing this msg is *the devil’s advocate* but ama child of God.
|Re: Yemi Alade And Church Of Satan Come For Each Other On Twitter. by Mruwa1(m): 7:53pm
you for ask them waiting they want from you......
|Re: Yemi Alade And Church Of Satan Come For Each Other On Twitter. by gurunlocker: 7:53pm
"Live me alone"....... Celeb!
|Re: Yemi Alade And Church Of Satan Come For Each Other On Twitter. by Memphis357(m): 7:53pm
Olodo celebrity.....
ordinary tenses,she nor sabi!!
|Re: Yemi Alade And Church Of Satan Come For Each Other On Twitter. by allanphash7(m): 7:53pm
|Re: Yemi Alade And Church Of Satan Come For Each Other On Twitter. by obi4eze: 7:54pm
|Re: Yemi Alade And Church Of Satan Come For Each Other On Twitter. by mimimile93: 7:54pm
queensera:
Yemi is dumb. She couldn't even differentiate between LIVE and LEAVE.
A lot of Nigerian yeyebrities are dumb.
|Re: Yemi Alade And Church Of Satan Come For Each Other On Twitter. by obembet(m): 7:54pm
|Re: Yemi Alade And Church Of Satan Come For Each Other On Twitter. by fashrola(m): 7:54pm
sunnysunny69:
And they are verified
|Re: Yemi Alade And Church Of Satan Come For Each Other On Twitter. by oyetunder(m): 7:55pm
Jesus does not need a wife among us at all. He kept to himself when he came here for 33 years...Yemi, look for your own husband among fellow mortals. Church of Satan? It is just funny when you want to mix evil with good. Church stands for Light...Satan for darkness.
|Re: Yemi Alade And Church Of Satan Come For Each Other On Twitter. by Fukafuka: 7:56pm
|Re: Yemi Alade And Church Of Satan Come For Each Other On Twitter. by IJOBA2: 7:56pm
OrestesDante:THIS ONE WEY YOU SMILE TODAY
|Re: Yemi Alade And Church Of Satan Come For Each Other On Twitter. by Jeezuzpick(m): 7:58pm
If den hex dis geh......she go declare say Buhari and Trump no be de same mama born dem.
|Re: Yemi Alade And Church Of Satan Come For Each Other On Twitter. by lepasharon(f): 8:00pm
|Re: Yemi Alade And Church Of Satan Come For Each Other On Twitter. by CAPSLOCKED: 8:00pm
YEMI ALADE.. "THE CHAT"
SHAME!
