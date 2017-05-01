₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Facebook Is Using Smartphones To Listen To What People Say, Professor Suggests. by donogaga(m): 4:42am
FACEBOOK IS USING SMARTPHONES TO LISTEN TO WHAT PEOPLE SAY, PROFESSOR SUGGESTS.
The company says that it does use peoples' microphones, but only to help them out – and there’s an easy way of turning it off.
Facebook could be listening in on people’s conversations all of the time, an expert has claimed.
The app might be using people’s phones to gather data on what they are talking about, it has been claimed.
Facebook says that its app does listen to what’s happening around it, but only as a way of seeing what people are listening to or watching and suggesting that they post about it.
The feature has been available for a couple of years, but recent warnings from Kelli Burns, mass communication professor at the University of South Florida, have drawn attention to it.
Professor Burns has said that the tool appears to be using the audio it gathers not simply to help out users, but might be doing so to listen in to discussions and serve them with relevant advertising. She says that to test the feature, she discussed certain topics around the phone and then found that the site appeared to show relevant ads.
Though Professor Burns said she was not convinced that Facebook is listening in on conversations – it may have been that she was searching for the same things that she chose to discuss around the phone – but she said that it wouldn't be a surprising move from the site.
The claim chimes with anecdotal reports online that the site appears to show ads for things that people have mentioned in passing.
Facebook said that it does listen to audio and collect information from users – but that the two aren't combined, and that sounds heard around people aren't used to decide what appears in the app.
“Facebook does not use microphone audio to inform advertising or News Feed stories in any way," a spokesperson told The Independent. "Businesses are able to serve relevant ads based on people’s interests and other demographic information, but not through audio collection.”
At the moment, the feature is only available in the US.
When it was first introduced, in 2014, Facebook responded to controversy by arguing that the phone isn’t “always listening” and that it never stores the “raw audio” when it is listening.
Facebook says explicitly on its help pages that it doesn’t record conversations, but that it does use the audio to identify what is happening around the phone. The site promotes the feature as an easy way of identifying what you are listening to or watching, to make it easier and quicker to post about whatever’s going on.
If people want to use the feature that way, then they can start writing a post in the normal way. If it’s turned on, then it will start identifying what is being listened to or watching – at which point a little face with some soundwaves next to it will appear.
If it identifies the sound successfully, then it will show a little “1” next to the face instead – users can then click that, select the thing they are watching or listening to, and then write the rest of the update.
“If your phone's microphone has trouble matching what you're listening to or watching, the room you're in may be loud or a commercial may be on,” according to Facebook’s help page. “If this happens, tap, drag and release your screen to try a new match.”
Turning off the microphone in a phone’s settings is relatively easy, and since it can be done at the level of the operating system, doing so will mean that Facebook can’t turn it on even if it wanted to. It’s done on an iPhone by heading to the app’s settings, clicking through to privacy and switching the slider for microphone; on Android phones, head to settings and then privacy, and change the permissions that the Facebook app is given.
The claims come after Belgian police warned citizens not to use Facebook's Reactions tool if they valued their privacy.
http://www.independent.co.uk/life-style/gadgets-and-tech/news/facebook-using-people-s-phones-to-listen-in-on-what-they-re-saying-claims-professor-a7057526.html
Re: Facebook Is Using Smartphones To Listen To What People Say, Professor Suggests. by AFONJAPIG(f): 6:52am
2 Likes
Re: Facebook Is Using Smartphones To Listen To What People Say, Professor Suggests. by yjgm(m): 6:52am
Re: Facebook Is Using Smartphones To Listen To What People Say, Professor Suggests. by dussyissabae: 6:52am
1 Like
Re: Facebook Is Using Smartphones To Listen To What People Say, Professor Suggests. by BruncleZuma: 6:53am
If You're Not Paying, You're The Product
If You're Not Paying, You're The Product
12 Likes
Re: Facebook Is Using Smartphones To Listen To What People Say, Professor Suggests. by lordkush: 6:53am
|Re: Facebook Is Using Smartphones To Listen To What People Say, Professor Suggests. by udemzyudex(m): 6:53am
Since it's Facebook, nothing will happen. They won't delist the app on playstore or ban it in their country.
6 Likes
|Re: Facebook Is Using Smartphones To Listen To What People Say, Professor Suggests. by handsomeclouds(m): 6:54am
Thank God I left that shitbook a long time ago.
Happy to be a nairalander.
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Facebook Is Using Smartphones To Listen To What People Say, Professor Suggests. by Felixalex(m): 6:55am
Mtcheew, bow many conversations dem want listen to? D people who have conversations worth protecting don't even use smartphones for such calls
8 Likes
Re: Facebook Is Using Smartphones To Listen To What People Say, Professor Suggests. by Captain6(m): 6:55am
1 Like
Re: Facebook Is Using Smartphones To Listen To What People Say, Professor Suggests. by RichiB(m): 6:56am
Na so dem dey use know who dey run local
Na so dem dey use know who dey run local
2 Likes
Re: Facebook Is Using Smartphones To Listen To What People Say, Professor Suggests. by jendhorlee(m): 6:56am
me i don't even understand what he's saying
me i don't even understand what he's saying
|Re: Facebook Is Using Smartphones To Listen To What People Say, Professor Suggests. by SkillfulValue: 6:58am
With every new technology, we are jeopardizing our privacy.
For example, Facebook knows most things about you. You can be tracked through your cell phone and lots more.
Soon they will be taking secret video shots of people in za oza room.
4 Likes
|Re: Facebook Is Using Smartphones To Listen To What People Say, Professor Suggests. by Offpoint: 6:58am
No be when data dey on dem fit...
Don't make, nor receive calls with my data on... not only facebook that does that, there are other apps that does...
I wonder why every damn app want permission to everything on your phone.
every phone I bought I always remove the camera and mouth piece... when I wanna make calls I use earpiece
Re: Facebook Is Using Smartphones To Listen To What People Say, Professor Suggests. by Coldfeets: 6:58am
1984: The big brother is watching you!
1984: The big brother is watching you!
1 Like
Re: Facebook Is Using Smartphones To Listen To What People Say, Professor Suggests. by yomalex(m): 7:00am
Re: Facebook Is Using Smartphones To Listen To What People Say, Professor Suggests. by jendhorlee(m): 7:00am
6 Likes
|Re: Facebook Is Using Smartphones To Listen To What People Say, Professor Suggests. by grayht(m): 7:00am
Smart Phone users should encrypt there phones for voice calls na...
Steps on switching off your Facebook Microphone..
*Locate ur phone settings
*Click on apps
*Click on apps permission
*Click on Facebook
* Uncheck microphone
8 Likes
Re: Facebook Is Using Smartphones To Listen To What People Say, Professor Suggests. by overhypedsteve(m): 7:00am
|Re: Facebook Is Using Smartphones To Listen To What People Say, Professor Suggests. by Acedhee: 7:01am
intruding our privacy.. if it was a black man app, he'll probably be under investigation
1 Like
|Re: Facebook Is Using Smartphones To Listen To What People Say, Professor Suggests. by kay29000(m): 7:03am
Yep! I read about this some weeks ago. And I sharply deleted that Facebook messenger app.
1 Like
|Re: Facebook Is Using Smartphones To Listen To What People Say, Professor Suggests. by holatin(m): 7:03am
still it won't stop people from using it.
zender and fileshare app bore and access all your personal file and info even the hidden one yet people still download and install it on their phone daily.
thank God I only use fu.cckbook
nice and sweet website.
Re: Facebook Is Using Smartphones To Listen To What People Say, Professor Suggests. by Temple1990: 7:06am
Re: Facebook Is Using Smartphones To Listen To What People Say, Professor Suggests. by Offpoint: 7:07am
Re: Facebook Is Using Smartphones To Listen To What People Say, Professor Suggests. by Youngzedd(m): 7:09am
There's no privacy.
The cost of free Internet.
There's no privacy.
The cost of free Internet.
Re: Facebook Is Using Smartphones To Listen To What People Say, Professor Suggests. by yeyerolling: 7:09am
Re: Facebook Is Using Smartphones To Listen To What People Say, Professor Suggests. by bewla(m): 7:11am
Re: Facebook Is Using Smartphones To Listen To What People Say, Professor Suggests. by gethope: 7:12am
|Re: Facebook Is Using Smartphones To Listen To What People Say, Professor Suggests. by Admin401(f): 7:13am
The day i feared Facebook was when i newly took an interest in Binary Options
I focused on training myself for 1 month, doing researches, watching videos, downloading PDF's (with the help of Google only)
Just to get good at it. During my 1 month learning, i never logged into Facebook at any point.
After i tried to trade Binary option and lost, i decided to quit. I logged into Facebook to see whats up
But then all the advert that kept popping up were only about Binary Options and Forex, in my mind
i was like "how did this guys know what i want?" it then dawned on me that this people have access to my internet history
The have access to everything thing i do on my computer when my internet is on.
3 Likes
Re: Facebook Is Using Smartphones To Listen To What People Say, Professor Suggests. by Grafixnuel(m): 7:13am
5 Likes
|Re: Facebook Is Using Smartphones To Listen To What People Say, Professor Suggests. by daroz(m): 7:16am
I don’t have anything to hide, they can listen ...
Who cares?
Funny enough, it’s even those who have nothing Facebook can use that are even complaining more.
1 Like
|Re: Facebook Is Using Smartphones To Listen To What People Say, Professor Suggests. by RapportNaija(m): 7:18am
Okay, Mark Zuckerberg should continue!
See 11 THINGS YOU SHOULD NEVER PUT ON FACEBOOK
