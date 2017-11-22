₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|5 Reasons Why Electric Cars Won’t Sell Well In Nigeria by AutoJoshNG: 6:55am
Electric vehicle is gradually becoming the talk in the mouth of all. With concern to the soaring gas prices and environmental friendliness, electric cars seem to be the answer.
By Donald3d
https://autojosh.com/5-reasons-electric-cars-wont-sell-nigeria/
|Re: 5 Reasons Why Electric Cars Won’t Sell Well In Nigeria by heendrix(m): 7:03am
Lol abi now Nigerian gat no chill but I still strongly believe combustion cars would still be made for African's sake esp Nigeria
|Re: 5 Reasons Why Electric Cars Won’t Sell Well In Nigeria by ceezarhh(m): 7:05am
In a country like Nigeria, some parts go for months without light...na trekking get them bdat...
|Re: 5 Reasons Why Electric Cars Won’t Sell Well In Nigeria by psalmson001: 7:09am
Let me summarize all the above reasons into one:
>NEPA/PHCN/EDISCOs or what eva they call themselves now.
But these electric vehicles suppose don develope reach the stage that they can charge themselves either by generating power as they move, or from solar.
|Re: 5 Reasons Why Electric Cars Won’t Sell Well In Nigeria by OrestesDante(m): 7:10am
|Re: 5 Reasons Why Electric Cars Won’t Sell Well In Nigeria by Lovetinz(m): 8:30am
It's not whether Electric cars will come to Nigeria, it's when?
The migration will start with enclosed, isolated locations. Think - airports, barracks, schools, multinational firms with mini estates etc.
Private residential estates will follow.
The fuss about availability of charging points and inadequate power supplies will be negated by the fact that some of the mentioned facilities presently generates a bulk of their own power and they also do not cover expansive distances. They only need to locate charging points within their facilities.
It takes time, but the moment the price of owning an internal combustion powered car skyrockets, which it will due to harder access to spare parts, prices of electric vehicles will also drop due to mass production.
It will be electric cars all the way.
That is the future and Nigeria will have to adapt to EVs or start investing in Bicycle Manufacturing because there simply will be no affordable Internal Combustion cars.
|Re: 5 Reasons Why Electric Cars Won’t Sell Well In Nigeria by free2ryhme: 10:45am
|Re: 5 Reasons Why Electric Cars Won’t Sell Well In Nigeria by miqos02(m): 10:45am
seen
|Re: 5 Reasons Why Electric Cars Won’t Sell Well In Nigeria by dayleke(m): 10:45am
Electric gini ?
Abegi o...
|Re: 5 Reasons Why Electric Cars Won’t Sell Well In Nigeria by MorataFC: 10:45am
Is No5 also a problem?
|Re: 5 Reasons Why Electric Cars Won’t Sell Well In Nigeria by Kufie(m): 10:45am
Lol when Barbecue man never use electric grille do barbecue una want make we drive electric car. Kolewerk
Meanwhile it'll take some time . We already have to deal with security and power supply. Setting up charging stations shouldn't be a big deal anyways.
Modified: Fast chargers are gradually being introduced. I think Tesla highlighted one with the release of the new truck.
|Re: 5 Reasons Why Electric Cars Won’t Sell Well In Nigeria by kay29000(m): 10:45am
Major reason is that electricity supply is very poor in Nigeria.
|Re: 5 Reasons Why Electric Cars Won’t Sell Well In Nigeria by dayleke(m): 10:46am
Ko le Werk nibi ....
|Re: 5 Reasons Why Electric Cars Won’t Sell Well In Nigeria by HealthWealthy(m): 10:46am
There are actually 500 reasons. Ha ha
|Re: 5 Reasons Why Electric Cars Won’t Sell Well In Nigeria by chicagoPD(m): 10:46am
It's only on reason EDC
|Re: 5 Reasons Why Electric Cars Won’t Sell Well In Nigeria by memeg: 10:46am
it's Obvious na.
|Re: 5 Reasons Why Electric Cars Won’t Sell Well In Nigeria by Oblongata: 10:47am
Dem dey talk animal horn fight
You dey give excuse for snail
Who no know say snail no go come?
|Re: 5 Reasons Why Electric Cars Won’t Sell Well In Nigeria by free2ryhme: 10:47am
AutoJoshNG:
you are wasting your time given 5
one reason it will never sell is because we cant understand the level of reasoning behind electric car in Nigeria. our mentality and leaders are too myopic to fathom such awesome technology and will never put in place facilities to sustain it
|Re: 5 Reasons Why Electric Cars Won’t Sell Well In Nigeria by free2ryhme: 10:48am
AutoJoshNG:
dont even think of giving it to sule or bashiru the mechanic
just say bye bye to it
|Re: 5 Reasons Why Electric Cars Won’t Sell Well In Nigeria by meshach110: 10:48am
Who need am
|Re: 5 Reasons Why Electric Cars Won’t Sell Well In Nigeria by dayleke(m): 10:49am
Imaging being stranded on the express in no man's land....
Na OYO be dat...
|Re: 5 Reasons Why Electric Cars Won’t Sell Well In Nigeria by SHAKABOOM: 10:49am
Evrybodiz battery will run down in a hold up or go slow..Yu are right it won't sell.
|Re: 5 Reasons Why Electric Cars Won’t Sell Well In Nigeria by MorataFC: 10:49am
dayleke:who told u?
|Re: 5 Reasons Why Electric Cars Won’t Sell Well In Nigeria by Nickymichy(m): 10:50am
Evs and Nigeria are like Donald trump and North korean president...
|Re: 5 Reasons Why Electric Cars Won’t Sell Well In Nigeria by Structuralman: 10:50am
There is also that possibility of being electrocuted in the event of an accident!
|Re: 5 Reasons Why Electric Cars Won’t Sell Well In Nigeria by UncleJudax(m): 10:51am
Lovetinz:So bicycles are so lowly Rated? Africans!
The Same people giving you EVs, drive these bycicles
|Re: 5 Reasons Why Electric Cars Won’t Sell Well In Nigeria by jericco1(m): 10:51am
the only reason there is money. if our resources are equitably distributed then almost everyone can afford it.
|Re: 5 Reasons Why Electric Cars Won’t Sell Well In Nigeria by pauljumbo: 10:52am
This five reasons are the main reasons why it will sell
Am buying one soon
|Re: 5 Reasons Why Electric Cars Won’t Sell Well In Nigeria by olajide21: 10:53am
Just 1 (One) reason is enough... Lack of Electricity
|Re: 5 Reasons Why Electric Cars Won’t Sell Well In Nigeria by webngnews: 10:54am
It wont
|Re: 5 Reasons Why Electric Cars Won’t Sell Well In Nigeria by euromilion: 10:54am
The production of the combustion engines will end before 2030 so what other choice will Nigerians get?
As per price,tokumbo EV will soon flood the markets so no yawa.
|Re: 5 Reasons Why Electric Cars Won’t Sell Well In Nigeria by joenor(m): 10:56am
self charging would have been the best.. than having a to charge at a power station.
