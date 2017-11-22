Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Car Talk / 5 Reasons Why Electric Cars Won’t Sell Well In Nigeria (2266 Views)

Electric vehicle is gradually becoming the talk in the mouth of all. With concern to the soaring gas prices and environmental friendliness, electric cars seem to be the answer.

The Electric car is relatively a new concept in the automotive industry.



These EVs have their good sides; they are good in their own unique way. Be it as it may, there are several reason why it won’t be able to sell in Nigeria as they are being sold out in the developed countries.



Some of these EVs include Nissan Leaf, Ford Focus Electric or Tesla Model S, Chevrolet Volt.







There are certain reasons why a typical Nigerian won’t fancy electric vehicles. They are:



1. The Range Anxiety:



For electric cars, you don’t just walk into your cars to drive; you need to do some calculations to know where and where you can go with the charges. After facing calculation wahala in school, you’ll still have to do some calculations before you leave your house…that’s weird.



A typical Nigerian man is not ready to be doing this. It will be a turn-off.





2. No sharp sharp refill:



If you drive the conventional combustion engine and you’re running low on fuel, you just enter any gas station closeby and fill up. This won’t take much time (Except you dey queue for NNPC to buy cheaper).



The case is totally different for EVs. It takes time to charge. It takes up to 4-6 hours or more to get them fully charged. 15 minutes of charging will just add few miles to the energy bank. That’s sad.



A typical Nigerian man loves sharp sharp things.





3. Charging the EVs:



This will be a very big problem for Nigerians. All EVs need power to charge them and Nigeria as a country is already facing power issues.

Introducing electric vehicles will bring in more problems. EVs are not suitable for places having power shortage; Nigeria is among.





4. They are relatively expensive:



This one na money matter.



Take out your time to check the prices of these EVs’ and you’ll see that they are on the high side. The more affordable ones fall under $30,000 to $40,000 price range, while the luxury models creep into $80,000 and upwards.



In Naira, we are talking of N10 million upwards. An average Nigerian can’t afford this just to buy a car.



EVs no dey like Tokumbo o ��.





5. Maintenance issues:



Electric cars won’t give much headache like their combustion engine counterparts; they don’t need engine oil, just rotate your tires.



The big question now is: what will you do when an issue arises?



It might be difficult to take it for repairs. There are no many experts who would be able to handle them.

By Donald3d



Lol abi now Nigerian gat no chill but I still strongly believe combustion cars would still be made for African's sake esp Nigeria 1 Like

In a country like Nigeria, some parts go for months without light...na trekking get them bdat... 1 Like

Let me summarize all the above reasons into one:

>NEPA/PHCN/EDISCOs or what eva they call themselves now.



But these electric vehicles suppose don develope reach the stage that they can charge themselves either by generating power as they move, or from solar. 1 Like

It's not whether Electric cars will come to Nigeria, it's when?



The migration will start with enclosed, isolated locations. Think - airports, barracks, schools, multinational firms with mini estates etc.

Private residential estates will follow.

The fuss about availability of charging points and inadequate power supplies will be negated by the fact that some of the mentioned facilities presently generates a bulk of their own power and they also do not cover expansive distances. They only need to locate charging points within their facilities.



It takes time, but the moment the price of owning an internal combustion powered car skyrockets, which it will due to harder access to spare parts, prices of electric vehicles will also drop due to mass production.

It will be electric cars all the way.



That is the future and Nigeria will have to adapt to EVs or start investing in Bicycle Manufacturing because there simply will be no affordable Internal Combustion cars. 6 Likes

Is No5 also a problem?





Meanwhile it'll take some time . We already have to deal with security and power supply. Setting up charging stations shouldn't be a big deal anyways.



Modified: Fast chargers are gradually being introduced. I think Tesla highlighted one with the release of the new truck. Lol when Barbecue man never use electric grille do barbecue una want make we drive electric car. KolewerkMeanwhile it'll take some time . We already have to deal with security and power supply. Setting up charging stations shouldn't be a big deal anyways.Modified: Fast chargers are gradually being introduced. I think Tesla highlighted one with the release of the new truck.

Major reason is that electricity supply is very poor in Nigeria.

There are actually 500 reasons. Ha ha 1 Like

one reason it will never sell is because we cant understand the level of reasoning behind electric car in Nigeria. our mentality and leaders are too myopic to fathom such awesome technology and will never put in place facilities to sustain it you are wasting your time given 5one reason it will never sell is because we cant understand the level of reasoning behind electric car in Nigeria. our mentality and leaders are too myopic to fathom such awesome technology and will never put in place facilities to sustain it

Imaging being stranded on the express in no man's land....



Na OYO be dat...

Evrybodiz battery will run down in a hold up or go slow..Yu are right it won't sell.

dayleke:

Ko le Werk nibi .... who told u? who told u?

Evs and Nigeria are like Donald trump and North korean president...

There is also that possibility of being electrocuted in the event of an accident!

Lovetinz:

It's not whether Electric cars will come to Nigeria, it's when?



The migration will start with enclosed, isolated locations. Think - airports, barracks, schools, multinational firms with mini estates etc.

Private residential estates will follow.

The fuss about availability of charging points and inadequate power supplies will be negated by the fact that some of the mentioned facilities presently generates a bulk of their own power and they also do not cover expansive distances. They only need to locate charging points within their facilities.



It takes time, but the moment the price of owning an internal combustion powered car skyrockets, which it will due to harder access to spare parts, prices of electric vehicles will also drop due to mass production.

It will be electric cars all the way.



That is the future and Nigeria will have to adapt to EVs or start investing in Bicycle Manufacturing because there simply will be no affordable Internal Combustion cars. So bicycles are so lowly Rated? Africans!



The Same people giving you EVs, drive these bycicles So bicycles are so lowly Rated? Africans!The Same people giving you EVs, drive these bycicles

the only reason there is money. if our resources are equitably distributed then almost everyone can afford it.

This five reasons are the main reasons why it will sell



Am buying one soon 1 Like

Just 1 (One) reason is enough... Lack of Electricity 1 Like

The production of the combustion engines will end before 2030 so what other choice will Nigerians get?



As per price,tokumbo EV will soon flood the markets so no yawa.