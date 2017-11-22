Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Nobody Can Take Away Lagos From APC - Oba Of Lagos (3552 Views)

@POLITICSNGR



The Oba of Lagos, Oba Rilwan Akiolu has stated that Lagos state cannot be wrestled away from the All Progressives Congress (APC).



The traditional ruler made this comment while praising the national leader of the APC, Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Speaking at a function in Ibadan, Akiolu said that Tinubu's stubbornness has made it impossible for him to be waved aside in Nigerian politics.



He said; “Tinubu’s stubbornness made him to be the last man standing during the onslaught of the Peoples Democratic Party in the South West.I am his (Tinubu) father and the father for all and I will continue to be their father.



I don’t hide my feelings, nobody can take away Lagos from APC. At the federal level, all hands need to be on deck.”



He also hailed Governor Akinwunmi Ambode’s performance, saying that the foundation laid by Tinubu in the state is being built upon by his successors.



Naso... E go shock u 1 day 24 Likes 1 Share

Useless oba 28 Likes 1 Share





If e mouth burn now dey go dey call oba of ife.... see who dey talkIf e mouth burn now dey go dey call oba of ife.... 8 Likes

dis one don start 11 Likes

APC would lose lagos by its own hands 10 Likes 1 Share

This Oba just like inviting tirade from people. Are his 'subjects' APC members only?



An Oba should respect his own office, even if he doesn't respect himself.



I won't say more than that cos he's a good man. His eternal truth about ownership of Lagos has absolved him of his many sins. 23 Likes 2 Shares

Lol.... nothing last forever baba.... dats wat PDP said in these states and we know the story today....



Edo

Kwara

Ondo

Oyo

IMO

Kaduna 1 Like

optional1:





see who dey talk



Babe how far?? Babe how far??

CROWNWEALTH019:

Babe how far??



180km far oh 180km far oh 3 Likes

Fixed

PointB:



This Oba just like inviting tirade from people. Are his 'subjects' APC members only?



An Oba should respect his own office, even if he doesn't respect himself.



I won't say more than that cos he's a good man. He's eternal truth about ownership of Lagos has absolved him of his many sins. Oba akiolu is a good man right? We agree. He will soon threaten to drown you igbos in the lagoon come 2019 lagos gov election if you dare go against his prefered candidate(a yoruba man). We don't want to hear another song from you when that happens. Internet never forgets. Oba akiolu is a good man right? We agree. He will soon threaten to drown you igbos in the lagoon come 2019 lagos gov election if you dare go against his prefered candidate(a yoruba man). We don't want to hear another song from you when that happens. Internet never forgets. 9 Likes

But Tinubu can. What if Tinubu changes party tomorrow?

BINI KING giving yoruba immigrants head ache. 3 Likes

SHAKABOOM:

BINI KING giving yoruba immigrants head ache. Bini wetin, ask him to say one word in Bini if he won't give you a dirty slap.



Proper Awori (Yoruba man) Bini wetin, ask him to say one word in Bini if he won't give you a dirty slap.Proper Awori (Yoruba man) 4 Likes

see as the man face strong 2 Likes

hahahah

Well he is right in a way Well he is right in a way

Many things will shock many ppl in the years to come

When trouble sleep, yanga go wake am...

Tell em

PDP said they will be in power for 60 years oga.



Buhari was deemed as never going o win the incumbent to become president.



If that tiny thing in your head reasons well, you will know that the earth rotates on its axis and revolves on its orbit and change is constant

Is that so?



When APC looses the presidency, his eyes will clear... 1 Like

Okay, but it is more probable that it is APC that will remove themselves from Lagos by themselves.



Nothing lasts forever politically.



Ask Robert Mugabe 3 Likes

Oba Lil Wayne Lagoon. What do you expect from a product of the worst rated Police force in the world?

He should go back to his Bini people in Edo State whom he says owned Lagos before the arrival of the Yorubas.



He is a card carrying member of APC which made him to cast aspersions on the Igbos in Lagos during the last elections 1 Like

Oba of Lagoon..As him dey brag so, if he see Ooni of Ife, he go dey piss for bodi 2 Likes

Topics wey dey grace frontpage today sef.

Is this not the same Oba that made the lagoon pronouncement which led one developer to purchase the Lagoon for over N700M. He should mind the way he talks 1 Like