|Nobody Can Take Away Lagos From APC - Oba Of Lagos by kirajustice: 9:53am
The Oba of Lagos, Oba Rilwan Akiolu has stated that Lagos state cannot be wrestled away from the All Progressives Congress (APC).
The traditional ruler made this comment while praising the national leader of the APC, Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Speaking at a function in Ibadan, Akiolu said that Tinubu's stubbornness has made it impossible for him to be waved aside in Nigerian politics.
He said; “Tinubu’s stubbornness made him to be the last man standing during the onslaught of the Peoples Democratic Party in the South West.I am his (Tinubu) father and the father for all and I will continue to be their father.
I don’t hide my feelings, nobody can take away Lagos from APC. At the federal level, all hands need to be on deck.”
He also hailed Governor Akinwunmi Ambode’s performance, saying that the foundation laid by Tinubu in the state is being built upon by his successors.
|Re: Nobody Can Take Away Lagos From APC - Oba Of Lagos by Devosuker(m): 9:56am
Naso... E go shock u 1 day
|Re: Nobody Can Take Away Lagos From APC - Oba Of Lagos by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 9:58am
Useless oba
|Re: Nobody Can Take Away Lagos From APC - Oba Of Lagos by optional1(f): 10:09am
see who dey talk
If e mouth burn now dey go dey call oba of ife....
|Re: Nobody Can Take Away Lagos From APC - Oba Of Lagos by ojun50(m): 10:12am
dis one don start
|Re: Nobody Can Take Away Lagos From APC - Oba Of Lagos by aolawale025: 10:13am
APC would lose lagos by its own hands
|Re: Nobody Can Take Away Lagos From APC - Oba Of Lagos by PointB: 10:18am
This Oba just like inviting tirade from people. Are his 'subjects' APC members only?
An Oba should respect his own office, even if he doesn't respect himself.
I won't say more than that cos he's a good man. His eternal truth about ownership of Lagos has absolved him of his many sins.
|Re: Nobody Can Take Away Lagos From APC - Oba Of Lagos by obonujoker(m): 10:31am
Lol.... nothing last forever baba.... dats wat PDP said in these states and we know the story today....
Edo
Kwara
Ondo
Oyo
IMO
Kaduna
|Re: Nobody Can Take Away Lagos From APC - Oba Of Lagos by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 10:35am
optional1:Babe how far??
|Re: Nobody Can Take Away Lagos From APC - Oba Of Lagos by optional1(f): 10:40am
CROWNWEALTH019:
180km far oh
|Re: Nobody Can Take Away Lagos From APC - Oba Of Lagos by Oloripelebe: 11:10am
Fixed
|Re: Nobody Can Take Away Lagos From APC - Oba Of Lagos by Diiet: 11:16am
PointB:Oba akiolu is a good man right? We agree. He will soon threaten to drown you igbos in the lagoon come 2019 lagos gov election if you dare go against his prefered candidate(a yoruba man). We don't want to hear another song from you when that happens. Internet never forgets.
|Re: Nobody Can Take Away Lagos From APC - Oba Of Lagos by alienvirus: 11:26am
But Tinubu can. What if Tinubu changes party tomorrow?
|Re: Nobody Can Take Away Lagos From APC - Oba Of Lagos by SHAKABOOM: 11:34am
BINI KING giving yoruba immigrants head ache.
|Re: Nobody Can Take Away Lagos From APC - Oba Of Lagos by bakynes(m): 12:16pm
SHAKABOOM:Bini wetin, ask him to say one word in Bini if he won't give you a dirty slap.
Proper Awori (Yoruba man)
|Re: Nobody Can Take Away Lagos From APC - Oba Of Lagos by Edopesin(m): 12:48pm
see as the man face strong
|Re: Nobody Can Take Away Lagos From APC - Oba Of Lagos by positivelord: 12:48pm
hahahah
|Re: Nobody Can Take Away Lagos From APC - Oba Of Lagos by free2ryhme: 12:48pm
kirajustice:
Well he is right in a way
|Re: Nobody Can Take Away Lagos From APC - Oba Of Lagos by theunnamed: 12:49pm
Many things will shock many ppl in the years to come
|Re: Nobody Can Take Away Lagos From APC - Oba Of Lagos by quiverfull(m): 12:49pm
When trouble sleep, yanga go wake am...
|Re: Nobody Can Take Away Lagos From APC - Oba Of Lagos by Bari22(m): 12:49pm
Tell em
|Re: Nobody Can Take Away Lagos From APC - Oba Of Lagos by Built2last: 12:49pm
PDP said they will be in power for 60 years oga.
Buhari was deemed as never going o win the incumbent to become president.
If that tiny thing in your head reasons well, you will know that the earth rotates on its axis and revolves on its orbit and change is constant
|Re: Nobody Can Take Away Lagos From APC - Oba Of Lagos by eleojo23: 12:49pm
Is that so?
When APC looses the presidency, his eyes will clear...
|Re: Nobody Can Take Away Lagos From APC - Oba Of Lagos by three: 12:49pm
Okay, but it is more probable that it is APC that will remove themselves from Lagos by themselves.
Nothing lasts forever politically.
Ask Robert Mugabe
|Re: Nobody Can Take Away Lagos From APC - Oba Of Lagos by soberdrunk(m): 12:49pm
|Re: Nobody Can Take Away Lagos From APC - Oba Of Lagos by Guyman02: 12:50pm
Oba Lil Wayne Lagoon. What do you expect from a product of the worst rated Police force in the world?
He should go back to his Bini people in Edo State whom he says owned Lagos before the arrival of the Yorubas.
He is a card carrying member of APC which made him to cast aspersions on the Igbos in Lagos during the last elections
|Re: Nobody Can Take Away Lagos From APC - Oba Of Lagos by nairavsdollars: 12:51pm
Oba of Lagoon..As him dey brag so, if he see Ooni of Ife, he go dey piss for bodi
|Re: Nobody Can Take Away Lagos From APC - Oba Of Lagos by BarakOkenny(m): 12:51pm
Topics wey dey grace frontpage today sef.
|Re: Nobody Can Take Away Lagos From APC - Oba Of Lagos by Firstcitizen: 12:51pm
Is this not the same Oba that made the lagoon pronouncement which led one developer to purchase the Lagoon for over N700M. He should mind the way he talks
|Re: Nobody Can Take Away Lagos From APC - Oba Of Lagos by Sirheny007(m): 12:52pm
.
