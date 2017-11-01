Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Food / The Bush Animal A Man Caught And Slaughtered This Morning For Breakfast (Pics) (9687 Views)

Apart from vulgarity, I am a good hunter oh. This is Ikiri-Bush baby. I apprehended it this morning.



Oya, as Pentecostal pastors will prophesy to you, I tell you as your Bishop, of you tap into my anointing, all the things holding unto your property and good health like an Ikiri vice grip, will be let lose today!



As I eat this Ikiri for breakfast, so shall you eat all those who do not want you to prosper but they will not digest, except you come and sow seed in my ministry!



Can I get a thunderous AMEN!



Source; A man identified as Che Oyinatumba, has taken to his Facebook account to share photos of a Galago popularly known as Bush bay which he caught this morning. Below is what he shared, after apprehending the nocturnal primate.Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/11/man-catches-bush-baby-reveals-plan-eat-breakfast-photos.html 1 Like 1 Share

The way Africans eat animals may have resulted in the extinction of more dead animals than the living ones.



The picture before the last makes it look like Koala, the animal that sleeps about 20 hours a day! 5 Likes 1 Share

So any animal you don't know it's name becomes a bush baby? 2 Likes

poor harmless creature 1 Like

The animal is so damn cute. 14 Likes

The animal is so damn cute. U mean damn ugly? U mean damn ugly? 1 Like

It looks adorable, He shouldn't have killed it. We gonna kill everything in this country. The problem is there's nothing put in place to conserve the wildlife. It is a continuous killing process, until this beautiful animals goes extinct.

I wonder what the hunters would be hunting by then.. 3 Likes

When there is no food,what do u want the poor afonja to eat 4 Likes

So someone could look into the eyes of such adorable animal and roast it... I fear person wai no fear such man 4 Likes

Cat...see the light in the eyes of the animal

As I eat this Ikiri for breakfast,

poor innocent creature poor innocent creature poor innocent creature

BEWARE OF MONKEYPOX 1 Like



Buhari, why Another innocent creature, has just been sent down the mortal bowels of hungry nigerians, as breastfast.Buhari, why 1 Like 1 Share

Ok

n so h died..... Naija n Bush meat...Bread and butter 1 Like

So painful



I would have buy this animal and donate it to qbrat zoo in badagry

any animal una go chop, one day una go chop human being unknowingly 1 Like

Chai na everything una go chop 1 Like

uzoormah:

When there is no food,what do u want the poor afonja to eat

Your mouth is smelling Your mouth is smelling 1 Like

I am so sad about this , the animal was even begging for its life but the senseless wicked would go on to execute the poor unarmed thing and proceed to eat it like the Barbarian he is .. Kai this is wickedness 1 Like

He killed it. He did not apprehend it.

Looks like a Galago

Nigerians and Bushmeat, well its more Nutritious it live in natural habitat.pls boil very well o

Seun, you are part of the conspiracy to reduce our IQs and animalize us, God will not allow all of you to succeed. What is this nonsense doing on the FP of the biggest and most popular forum in Africa?



This is a shame.