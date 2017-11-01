₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|The Bush Animal A Man Caught And Slaughtered This Morning For Breakfast (Pics) by PrettyCrystal: 10:22am
A man identified as Che Oyinatumba, has taken to his Facebook account to share photos of a Galago popularly known as Bush bay which he caught this morning. Below is what he shared, after apprehending the nocturnal primate.
Apart from vulgarity, I am a good hunter oh. This is Ikiri-Bush baby. I apprehended it this morning.
Oya, as Pentecostal pastors will prophesy to you, I tell you as your Bishop, of you tap into my anointing, all the things holding unto your property and good health like an Ikiri vice grip, will be let lose today!
As I eat this Ikiri for breakfast, so shall you eat all those who do not want you to prosper but they will not digest, except you come and sow seed in my ministry!
Can I get a thunderous AMEN!
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/11/man-catches-bush-baby-reveals-plan-eat-breakfast-photos.html
|Re: The Bush Animal A Man Caught And Slaughtered This Morning For Breakfast (Pics) by PrettyCrystal: 10:23am
|Re: The Bush Animal A Man Caught And Slaughtered This Morning For Breakfast (Pics) by luckyz4rea(m): 10:28am
The way Africans eat animals may have resulted in the extinction of more dead animals than the living ones.
The picture before the last makes it look like Koala, the animal that sleeps about 20 hours a day!
|Re: The Bush Animal A Man Caught And Slaughtered This Morning For Breakfast (Pics) by coolcharm(m): 10:28am
So any animal you don't know it's name becomes a bush baby?
|Re: The Bush Animal A Man Caught And Slaughtered This Morning For Breakfast (Pics) by sod09(m): 10:32am
poor harmless creature
|Re: The Bush Animal A Man Caught And Slaughtered This Morning For Breakfast (Pics) by UbanmeUdie: 10:39am
|Re: The Bush Animal A Man Caught And Slaughtered This Morning For Breakfast (Pics) by Lionbite(m): 10:44am
The animal is so damn cute.
|Re: The Bush Animal A Man Caught And Slaughtered This Morning For Breakfast (Pics) by internationalman(m): 10:49am
Lionbite:U mean damn ugly?
|Re: The Bush Animal A Man Caught And Slaughtered This Morning For Breakfast (Pics) by Me77: 10:52am
It looks adorable, He shouldn't have killed it. We gonna kill everything in this country. The problem is there's nothing put in place to conserve the wildlife. It is a continuous killing process, until this beautiful animals goes extinct.
I wonder what the hunters would be hunting by then..
|Re: The Bush Animal A Man Caught And Slaughtered This Morning For Breakfast (Pics) by uzoormah(m): 10:59am
When there is no food,what do u want the poor afonja to eat
|Re: The Bush Animal A Man Caught And Slaughtered This Morning For Breakfast (Pics) by EWAagoyin(m): 12:58pm
So someone could look into the eyes of such adorable animal and roast it... I fear person wai no fear such man
|Re: The Bush Animal A Man Caught And Slaughtered This Morning For Breakfast (Pics) by Keneking: 12:58pm
Cat...see the light in the eyes of the animal
|Re: The Bush Animal A Man Caught And Slaughtered This Morning For Breakfast (Pics) by free2ryhme: 12:59pm
|Re: The Bush Animal A Man Caught And Slaughtered This Morning For Breakfast (Pics) by Sirheny007(m): 12:59pm
As I eat this Ikiri for breakfast,
|Re: The Bush Animal A Man Caught And Slaughtered This Morning For Breakfast (Pics) by Bennyark(m): 1:00pm
poor innocent creaturepoor innocent creaturepoor innocent creature
|Re: The Bush Animal A Man Caught And Slaughtered This Morning For Breakfast (Pics) by dallyemmy: 1:00pm
BEWARE OF MONKEYPOX
|Re: The Bush Animal A Man Caught And Slaughtered This Morning For Breakfast (Pics) by velai(m): 1:01pm
Another innocent creature, has just been sent down the mortal bowels of hungry nigerians, as breastfast.
Buhari, why
|Re: The Bush Animal A Man Caught And Slaughtered This Morning For Breakfast (Pics) by kay29000(m): 1:01pm
|Re: The Bush Animal A Man Caught And Slaughtered This Morning For Breakfast (Pics) by Bennyark(m): 1:01pm
n so h died..... Naija n Bush meat...Bread and butter
|Re: The Bush Animal A Man Caught And Slaughtered This Morning For Breakfast (Pics) by EmmaLege: 1:02pm
So painful
I would have buy this animal and donate it to qbrat zoo in badagry
|Re: The Bush Animal A Man Caught And Slaughtered This Morning For Breakfast (Pics) by pezeji(m): 1:02pm
any animal una go chop, one day una go chop human being unknowingly
|Re: The Bush Animal A Man Caught And Slaughtered This Morning For Breakfast (Pics) by Nymeria247(m): 1:04pm
Chai na everything una go chop
|Re: The Bush Animal A Man Caught And Slaughtered This Morning For Breakfast (Pics) by Bogii: 1:04pm
|Re: The Bush Animal A Man Caught And Slaughtered This Morning For Breakfast (Pics) by youngbravian(m): 1:04pm
uzoormah:
Your mouth is smelling
|Re: The Bush Animal A Man Caught And Slaughtered This Morning For Breakfast (Pics) by FarahAideed: 1:04pm
I am so sad about this , the animal was even begging for its life but the senseless wicked would go on to execute the poor unarmed thing and proceed to eat it like the Barbarian he is .. Kai this is wickedness
|Re: The Bush Animal A Man Caught And Slaughtered This Morning For Breakfast (Pics) by Afritop(m): 1:04pm
He killed it. He did not apprehend it.
|Re: The Bush Animal A Man Caught And Slaughtered This Morning For Breakfast (Pics) by meforkene(m): 1:05pm
Looks like a Galago
|Re: The Bush Animal A Man Caught And Slaughtered This Morning For Breakfast (Pics) by Bogii: 1:05pm
|Re: The Bush Animal A Man Caught And Slaughtered This Morning For Breakfast (Pics) by Antoeni(m): 1:05pm
Nigerians and Bushmeat, well its more Nutritious it live in natural habitat.pls boil very well o
|Re: The Bush Animal A Man Caught And Slaughtered This Morning For Breakfast (Pics) by MrPresident1: 1:06pm
Seun, you are part of the conspiracy to reduce our IQs and animalize us, God will not allow all of you to succeed. What is this nonsense doing on the FP of the biggest and most popular forum in Africa?
This is a shame.
|Re: The Bush Animal A Man Caught And Slaughtered This Morning For Breakfast (Pics) by Baroba(m): 1:06pm
Na wah oo, i wonder what animal is next..
