Jose Mourinho's side can qualify for the knockout stages of the Champions League with a victory in Switzerland

Manchester United need just one point to qualify for the Champions League knockout stages as they prepare for their clash with FC Basel.Jose Mourinho's men have not lost in Europe in 2017-18, scoring 10 goals in four games and conceding just once.United beat Basel 3-0 in the reverse fixture and will hope for a similarly resounding result this time around.



Basel thumped FC Sion 5-1 at the weekend, and are unlikely to tweak their line-up too much against Jose Mourinho's men.Former Norwich City striker Ricky van Wolfswinkel is sidelined with an injury,while defender Omar Gaber is a doubt.



Potential Basel starting XI:Vaclik; Lang, Suchy, Akanji, Riveros; Serey Die,Zuffi; Steffen, Elyounoussi, Bua; Ajeti



Both Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Paul Pogba returned to action in the club's 4-1 win over Newcastle at the weekend and are in line to play some part against Basel.Michael Carrick is injured, along with Phil Jones, while Eric Bailly is a doubt.



Potential Manchester United starting XI:De Gea; Valencia, Smalling, Lindelof, Shaw; Pogba, Matic, Herrera; Mkhitaryan, Lukaku, Martial



