Basel Vs Manchester United: UCL Today At 8:45pm
Jose Mourinho's side can qualify for the knockout stages of the Champions League with a victory in Switzerland
Manchester United need just one point to qualify for the Champions League knockout stages as they prepare for their clash with FC Basel.Jose Mourinho's men have not lost in Europe in 2017-18, scoring 10 goals in four games and conceding just once.United beat Basel 3-0 in the reverse fixture and will hope for a similarly resounding result this time around.
Basel thumped FC Sion 5-1 at the weekend, and are unlikely to tweak their line-up too much against Jose Mourinho's men.Former Norwich City striker Ricky van Wolfswinkel is sidelined with an injury,while defender Omar Gaber is a doubt.
Potential Basel starting XI:Vaclik; Lang, Suchy, Akanji, Riveros; Serey Die,Zuffi; Steffen, Elyounoussi, Bua; Ajeti
Both Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Paul Pogba returned to action in the club's 4-1 win over Newcastle at the weekend and are in line to play some part against Basel.Michael Carrick is injured, along with Phil Jones, while Eric Bailly is a doubt.
Potential Manchester United starting XI:De Gea; Valencia, Smalling, Lindelof, Shaw; Pogba, Matic, Herrera; Mkhitaryan, Lukaku, Martial
United are boosted by the returns of Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Paul Pogba, with both appearing in the resounding 4-1 win over Newcastle at the weekend.The Red Devils have enjoyed a fine European campaign without the Swede, however, collecting 12 points from a possible 12.Just one win will see them through to the last 16, and their form thus far suggests that they will secure safe passage to the knockout stages.Basel, meanwhile, are second in Group A but they sit level on points with CSKA Moscow. The Swiss side hold the head-to-head advantage over CSKA, however, and must merely match their results to qualify for the knockout stages.
|Re: Basel Vs Manchester United: UCL Today At 8:45pm by NLbully(m): 11:42am
|Re: Basel Vs Manchester United: UCL Today At 8:45pm by NLbully(m): 11:46am
|Re: Basel Vs Manchester United: UCL Today At 8:45pm by Horpy76: 12:07pm
4-0
Correct scoreline
|Re: Basel Vs Manchester United: UCL Today At 8:45pm by Evaberry(f): 12:10pm
here
|Re: Basel Vs Manchester United: UCL Today At 8:45pm by KingLennon(m): 3:58pm
NLbully:I don come baba...Man.utd to win 3-1
|Re: Basel Vs Manchester United: UCL Today At 8:45pm by Victornezzar: 4:09pm
NLbully:wow am bk Bro after a lengthy ban
Mynd44 I go forward ur case to Ifa
|Re: Basel Vs Manchester United: UCL Today At 8:45pm by NLbully(m): 4:48pm
Victornezzar:na man u fans him dey Target
|Re: Basel Vs Manchester United: UCL Today At 8:45pm by Victornezzar: 4:53pm
NLbully:Make seun just arrange em sack letter
|Re: Basel Vs Manchester United: UCL Today At 8:45pm by Izanghi(m): 6:41pm
Man Utd winning 2-1, take it to the bank
|Re: Basel Vs Manchester United: UCL Today At 8:45pm by delikay4luv: 6:46pm
GGMU
|Re: Basel Vs Manchester United: UCL Today At 8:45pm by ammyluv2002(f): 6:48pm
NLbully:
We are so winning this game! I'm 100% sure
|Re: Basel Vs Manchester United: UCL Today At 8:45pm by sirvvy: 6:48pm
Basel 1 - 3 Man-u
GGMU!!
|Re: Basel Vs Manchester United: UCL Today At 8:45pm by callydon(m): 6:49pm
Okay
|Re: Basel Vs Manchester United: UCL Today At 8:45pm by horlareey(m): 6:53pm
Basel 0 - 9 Manchester United... GGMU
|Re: Basel Vs Manchester United: UCL Today At 8:45pm by Evaberry(f): 6:55pm
can't wait
|Re: Basel Vs Manchester United: UCL Today At 8:45pm by Crownadex(m): 6:57pm
Basel no dare to challenge Man united authority 29t ....
|Re: Basel Vs Manchester United: UCL Today At 8:45pm by 7Alexander(m): 7:00pm
0:2 final score
|Re: Basel Vs Manchester United: UCL Today At 8:45pm by Omede2u2(m): 7:03pm
#No #MATA how #YOUNG our team may be you. Just have to #LUKE and we will #SHAW you that there is no need to #RASH because #FORD didn't become a giant in one day if you are #ANDER the influence of #BAILLY you are most likely to think that #MYK was Italian and #MICHAEL was not important because there is no team on earth that does #MARTIAL Arts behind their #POGBA we can win this final as long as the special #JUAN is in charge we just need to #Drive #DE high #GEA because their is always #ZLATAN moment!!!!!!!! This is United familly.
3 Likes
|Re: Basel Vs Manchester United: UCL Today At 8:45pm by peetay(m): 7:05pm
Hope Mourinho plays Shaw tonight. Lukaku for the hat trick. GGMU.
|Re: Basel Vs Manchester United: UCL Today At 8:45pm by CrEaToRmalden(m): 7:12pm
UNITED
|Re: Basel Vs Manchester United: UCL Today At 8:45pm by CrEaToRmalden(m): 7:17pm
I won't be happy if we don't qualify from this group with 100% win rate.
No reason why we shouldn't win today.
|Re: Basel Vs Manchester United: UCL Today At 8:45pm by Brown14(m): 7:26pm
straight win tonight and under 4.5... GGMU!!!
|Re: Basel Vs Manchester United: UCL Today At 8:45pm by vroy(m): 7:29pm
i just want our 100% to continue #ggmu
|Re: Basel Vs Manchester United: UCL Today At 8:45pm by lilkhaleefa1(m): 7:46pm
GGMU
|Re: Basel Vs Manchester United: UCL Today At 8:45pm by LesbianBoy(m): 7:47pm
Basel 0 - 6 Manchester United
Lindelof hat trick
|Re: Basel Vs Manchester United: UCL Today At 8:45pm by Omobolajiatanda(m): 7:47pm
NLbully:am here boss.. With Pogba in d team, it's gonna be another 4goal fiesta
|Re: Basel Vs Manchester United: UCL Today At 8:45pm by aytigidz433(m): 7:49pm
NLbully:
Abeg make unq dey mention me self. I be ogbonge Manutd fan. Ggmu
|Re: Basel Vs Manchester United: UCL Today At 8:45pm by xynerise(m): 7:52pm
LesbianBoy:
Antelope
|Re: Basel Vs Manchester United: UCL Today At 8:45pm by prinsam30(m): 7:53pm
my ticket must not cut this nite ooooo, at least two games don enter and United is scoring in both halves, the rest of the games any team can win
anyway, United all the way
|Re: Basel Vs Manchester United: UCL Today At 8:45pm by bettercreature(m): 7:54pm
Lukaku to score! 5k on the table
|Re: Basel Vs Manchester United: UCL Today At 8:45pm by CrEaToRmalden(m): 7:55pm
LesbianBoy:
its possible
