|Re: Basel Vs Manchester United: UCL (1 - 0) On 22nd November 2017 by Omobolajiatanda(m): 10:31pm
Wat d hell
|Re: Basel Vs Manchester United: UCL (1 - 0) On 22nd November 2017 by sirfee(m): 10:32pm
Goal
Basel 1 Man u 0
E don red ooo
1 Like
|Re: Basel Vs Manchester United: UCL (1 - 0) On 22nd November 2017 by mukina2: 10:32pm
GOOOOAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAALLLLLLLLLLLLLLL
5 Likes
|Re: Basel Vs Manchester United: UCL (1 - 0) On 22nd November 2017 by clems88(m): 10:32pm
Mehn I give up on my ticket. Manure is a shame. Abeg lemmy sleep jhoor
5 Likes
|Re: Basel Vs Manchester United: UCL (1 - 0) On 22nd November 2017 by encryptjay(m): 10:32pm
And it's a goal!
2 Likes
|Re: Basel Vs Manchester United: UCL (1 - 0) On 22nd November 2017 by EMEKA1MILLION(m): 10:32pm
Man U ti ja ticket ooooo
5 Likes
|Re: Basel Vs Manchester United: UCL (1 - 0) On 22nd November 2017 by sirfee(m): 10:33pm
mukina2:*Yawns*
|Re: Basel Vs Manchester United: UCL (1 - 0) On 22nd November 2017 by Victornezzar: 10:33pm
This should be Darmian and blind last ucl game for us
|Re: Basel Vs Manchester United: UCL (1 - 0) On 22nd November 2017 by NLbully(m): 10:34pm
I wonder how man u dey take score 4 goals...Fellaini is always making back passes...This second half dey vex me...I no even watch again [center][/center] ...
|Re: Basel Vs Manchester United: UCL (1 - 0) On 22nd November 2017 by osazsky(m): 10:34pm
e don't happen man u nor go qualify. csk just needs to beat dem 3-0 and dey are back to the Europa were dey belong. in football impossibility is noting ,csk loading belief
|Re: Basel Vs Manchester United: UCL (1 - 0) On 22nd November 2017 by clems88(m): 10:35pm
EMEKA1MILLION:bros we are in this together
3 Likes
|Re: Basel Vs Manchester United: UCL (1 - 0) On 22nd November 2017 by toseen7: 10:35pm
Just look at this mumu united, ordinary X2!
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Basel Vs Manchester United: UCL (1 - 0) On 22nd November 2017 by ammyluv2002(f): 10:35pm
Honestly, I'm so disappointed! How can they hope for just a draw and not a win? You don't take chances......every single game should count. Lukaku should have been replaced after 1st half. This game is so annoying. .....Now, we have to fight to win the next game #SimpleMadness
3 Likes
|Re: Basel Vs Manchester United: UCL (1 - 0) On 22nd November 2017 by freebuddy: 10:35pm
I
freebuddy:
I said it. Somebody should tell Mourinho to go back to his university if he wants to do experiments. You should be strengthening your first 11 and not playing ping pong!!!
4 Likes
|Re: Basel Vs Manchester United: UCL (1 - 0) On 22nd November 2017 by aieromon(m): 10:36pm
Full time
BAS 1-0 MUN
1 Like
|Re: Basel Vs Manchester United: UCL (1 - 0) On 22nd November 2017 by szen(m): 10:36pm
Is it this Man Utd team you people want to beat Man City ? I sorry for una o. For those of you wey put dem for ticket, accept my sinpaty
7 Likes
|Re: Basel Vs Manchester United: UCL (1 - 0) On 22nd November 2017 by ammyluv2002(f): 10:37pm
I swear, the coach caused us this game.....poor selection
1 Like
|Re: Basel Vs Manchester United: UCL (1 - 0) On 22nd November 2017 by bettercreature(m): 10:37pm
osazsky:we are going to qualify CSKA Moscow can not beat us 9-0 at home and not sure Basel can beat Benfica 5-0 away either
So the worse should be runner up in the group
|Re: Basel Vs Manchester United: UCL (1 - 0) On 22nd November 2017 by theo1477: 10:37pm
That's disastrous
|Re: Basel Vs Manchester United: UCL (1 - 0) On 22nd November 2017 by romeorailss: 10:38pm
osazsky:
Bro tnx for I see we share the same ideology. Mourinho dulled his players morale by putting up his cowardly attitude against Liverpool , and since then it ain't remain the same for the team.
|Re: Basel Vs Manchester United: UCL (1 - 0) On 22nd November 2017 by Djtrips: 10:38pm
what a game today!
|Re: Basel Vs Manchester United: UCL (1 - 0) On 22nd November 2017 by Realslimshady(m): 10:38pm
strong thunder fire Sergio Romero ,Man Utd have cut my ticket. which kind Club be dis?
1 Like
|Re: Basel Vs Manchester United: UCL (1 - 0) On 22nd November 2017 by Leetunechi: 10:38pm
Like if you know Chelsea is better club than buchester united
29 Likes
|Re: Basel Vs Manchester United: UCL (1 - 0) On 22nd November 2017 by iSpread(m): 10:38pm
Matches like this you don't need to watch it cos its been sold. MAN U will sell it.
1 Like
|Re: Basel Vs Manchester United: UCL (1 - 0) On 22nd November 2017 by yemmight(m): 10:39pm
Morinho will kill man u. He is just experimenty. What happens to our real back and keeper? He never took d game serious.
|Re: Basel Vs Manchester United: UCL (1 - 0) On 22nd November 2017 by RoyalBlak007: 10:39pm
ammyluv2002:
♤ Őooooõps!
♤ **someone is pissed**
|Re: Basel Vs Manchester United: UCL (1 - 0) On 22nd November 2017 by szen(m): 10:39pm
Sorry o, lemme just ask; let's assume Utd qualify for the knockout stage, which of the teams can they beat?
2 Likes
|Re: Basel Vs Manchester United: UCL (1 - 0) On 22nd November 2017 by sirfee(m): 10:39pm
Victornezzar:I give up on blind.
|Re: Basel Vs Manchester United: UCL (1 - 0) On 22nd November 2017 by Pokamystica: 10:40pm
My ticket oo. Upon say I gather mind play juv ad Barca draw. Man u shatter my heart this night
1 Like
|Re: Basel Vs Manchester United: UCL (1 - 0) On 22nd November 2017 by osazsky(m): 10:40pm
ammyluv2002:days morinhoo for u, dats y he was driven out of Chelsea .I think pep and conte are far above him wen it comes to coaching. dey should just leave calling cup and Europa for him. his plans is to fall back to Europa so DAT dey will say e wan sometin.pep knows how to build while mou lives d EFL cups
1 Like
|Re: Basel Vs Manchester United: UCL (1 - 0) On 22nd November 2017 by Victornezzar: 10:40pm
sirfee:I guess it's high time Mourinho welcome shaw into the team
1 Like
|Re: Basel Vs Manchester United: UCL (1 - 0) On 22nd November 2017 by doctorkush(m): 10:40pm
man u is an eleribooo !! common x2
my 5k... not again
why I no cash out??
