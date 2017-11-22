Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / European Football (EPL, UEFA, La Liga) / Basel Vs Manchester United: UCL (1 - 0) On 22nd November 2017 (7904 Views)

Wat d hell

Goal





Basel 1 Man u 0





E don red ooo 1 Like

GOOOOAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAALLLLLLLLLLLLLLL 5 Likes

Mehn I give up on my ticket. Manure is a shame. Abeg lemmy sleep jhoor 5 Likes

And it's a goal! 2 Likes

Man U ti ja ticket ooooo 5 Likes

mukina2:

GOOOOAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAALLLLLLLLLLLLLLL *Yawns* *Yawns*

This should be Darmian and blind last ucl game for us

... I wonder how man u dey take score 4 goals...Fellaini is always making back passes...This second half dey vex me...I no even watch again [center][/center]...

e don't happen man u nor go qualify. csk just needs to beat dem 3-0 and dey are back to the Europa were dey belong. in football impossibility is noting ,csk loading belief

EMEKA1MILLION:

Man U ti ja ticket ooooo bros we are in this together bros we are in this together 3 Likes

Just look at this mumu united, ordinary X2! 5 Likes 1 Share

Honestly, I'm so disappointed! How can they hope for just a draw and not a win? You don't take chances......every single game should count. Lukaku should have been replaced after 1st half. This game is so annoying. .....Now, we have to fight to win the next game #SimpleMadness 3 Likes

freebuddy:

If Man Utd loose this game I will not be surprised. But Basel dey try sha.

I said it. Somebody should tell Mourinho to go back to his university if he wants to do experiments. You should be strengthening your first 11 and not playing ping pong!!! I said it. Somebody should tell Mourinho to go back to his university if he wants to do experiments. You should be strengthening your first 11 and not playing ping pong!!! 4 Likes

Full time



BAS 1-0 MUN 1 Like

I sorry for una o. For those of you wey put dem for ticket, accept my sinpaty Is it this Man Utd team you people want to beat Man City ?I sorry for una o. For those of you wey put dem for ticket, accept my sinpaty 7 Likes

I swear, the coach caused us this game.....poor selection 1 Like

osazsky:

e don't happen man u nor go qualify. csk just needs to beat dem 3-0 and dey are back to the Europa were dey belong. in football impossibility is noting ,csk loading belief we are going to qualify CSKA Moscow can not beat us 9-0 at home and not sure Basel can beat Benfica 5-0 away either

So the worse should be runner up in the group we are going to qualify CSKA Moscow can not beat us 9-0 at home and not sure Basel can beat Benfica 5-0 away eitherSo the worse should be runner up in the group

That's disastrous

osazsky:

I sorry for man u , how dey play without a striker beats my imagination. dem b dey compare lukaku with aguero and morata cos e dey score tap in against small clubs. how pogba was the best midfielder in EPL cos they won against a weakened Newcastle who had majority of their players injured. man u na small tin abeg. morihoo is d cause he changed the players mentality against Liverpool and dats wat is going to cost him d title. now all dey no how to do is defend. who has wan d EPL title defending none

Bro tnx for I see we share the same ideology. Mourinho dulled his players morale by putting up his cowardly attitude against Liverpool , and since then it ain't remain the same for the team. Bro tnx for I see we share the same ideology. Mourinho dulled his players morale by putting up his cowardly attitude against Liverpool , and since then it ain't remain the same for the team.

what a game today!

strong thunder fire Sergio Romero ,Man Utd have cut my ticket. which kind Club be dis? 1 Like

Like if you know Chelsea is better club than buchester united 29 Likes

Matches like this you don't need to watch it cos its been sold. MAN U will sell it. 1 Like

Morinho will kill man u. He is just experimenty. What happens to our real back and keeper? He never took d game serious.

ammyluv2002:

I swear, the coach caused us this game.....poor selection





♤ Őooooõps!



♤ **someone is pissed**

Sorry o, lemme just ask; let's assume Utd qualify for the knockout stage, which of the teams can they beat? 2 Likes

Victornezzar:

This should be Darmian and blind last ucl game for us I give up on blind. I give up on blind.

My ticket oo. Upon say I gather mind play juv ad Barca draw. Man u shatter my heart this night 1 Like

ammyluv2002:

Honestly, I'm so disappointed! How can they hope for just a draw and not a win? You don't take chances......every single game should count. Lukaku should have been replaced after 1st half. This game is so annoying. .....Now, we have to fight to win the next game #SimpleMadness



days morinhoo for u, dats y he was driven out of Chelsea .I think pep and conte are far above him wen it comes to coaching. dey should just leave calling cup and Europa for him. his plans is to fall back to Europa so DAT dey will say e wan sometin.pep knows how to build while mou lives d EFL cups days morinhoo for u, dats y he was driven out of Chelsea .I think pep and conte are far above him wen it comes to coaching. dey should just leave calling cup and Europa for him. his plans is to fall back to Europa so DAT dey will say e wan sometin.pep knows how to build while mou lives d EFL cups 1 Like

sirfee:

I give up on blind. I guess it's high time Mourinho welcome shaw into the team I guess it's high time Mourinho welcome shaw into the team 1 Like