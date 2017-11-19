Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / European Football (EPL, UEFA, La Liga) / Basel Vs Manchester United: UCL (0 - 0) - Live (3002 Views)

lindelof should not Bleep up today oo

This is a walk over for united

Pogba to captain the team

GGMU.......na dis nite we go clinch our top spot.... #pogba to score first....

♤Basel-0

♤ManUtd-3

Izanghi:

Man Utd winning 2-1, take it to the bank even reekado bank no go accept am even reekado bank no go accept am

Correct score 0-2. Quote me later. Nack am with 20k at least

NLbully:

it's a pity habiodunz is under ban I don land. Barman give me Origin I don land. Barman give me Origin

Basel 1 Man Utd 3

Victornezzar:

wow am bk Bro after a lengthy ban

Mynd44 I go forward ur case to Ifa and you dey find another trouble again and you dey find another trouble again

NLbully:

it's a pity habiodunz is under ban

nice to see you all and as Chairman, I hereby declare this GE open.....

another win in the bag...



xynerise:





Antelope

Mosquito my guy Mosquito my guy

Nelsizzy:

I don land. Barman give me Origin

barman, make that one grate for everyone here......



Which Channel is showing this match on DSTV?

Glory Glory Man United

ah yuz weak for man u starting line up....no shaw.....wahz lingard and Herrera doing there

Reporting for duty...

My blood is red

I bleed red

I am red.....

GGMU till I die....

am here for the fights

xynerise:

Which Channel is showing this match on DSTV?

SS5 SS5

GAME ON!

. We need to win and u should know him enough to play a strong line up. Lets tie this up by halftime a d then hopefully we'll c I tire for Mourinho. We need to win and u should know him enough to play a strong line up. Lets tie this up by halftime a d then hopefully we'll c

aytigidz433:

I tire for Mourinho . We need to win and u should know him enough to play a strong line up. Lets tie this up by halftime a d then hopefully we'll c

are you trying to say this isn't a strong side... are you trying to say this isn't a strong side...

Who want to bet basel will win.

Modified

Dont mind me i dont watch football and am a guy

What a shame

ggmu







check my signature o, abegi o 1 Like

mukina2:

am here for the fights

You will be disappointed. You will be disappointed.

AndrewFarms:





and you dey find another trouble again lolzzz lolzzz

man u dey play this boys o 1 Like

Lukaku

Lukaku no Sabi dribble

Why was Lukaku counting legs there?

Victornezzar:

lolzzz be safe sha cuz d mods gat no chill.... be safe sha cuz d mods gat no chill....