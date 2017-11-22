₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,915,953 members, 3,927,829 topics. Date: Wednesday, 22 November 2017 at 06:01 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / 2019: No Automatic Ticket For Buhari, Says Tinubu (1964 Views)
2019: No Credible Candidate Besides Buhari – Ortom / 2019: No Rebellion Against Tinubu In South-west — Segun Oni / 2019: No Restructuring, No Vote In South-east – Igbo Groups (1) (2) (3) (4)
|2019: No Automatic Ticket For Buhari, Says Tinubu by DONSMITH123(m): 4:37pm
Peter Dada, Akure
The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, on Wednesday declared that the party would follow the normal democratic process in choosing its flagbearer in the 2019 Presidential Election.
He said the leadership of the party had not endorsed President Muhammadu Buhari as its sole candidate for the forthcoming presidential election.
His statement was against the recent endorsement of President Muhammadu as the sole candidate of the APC for the 2019 election by the APC governors.
Tinubu held a closed meeting with the leaders of the pan-Yoruba socio-cultural organisation, the Afenifere, at the residence of the leader of the organisation, Pa. Reuben Fasoranti in Akure, the Ondo State capital.
Tinubu, who was at the meeting with the Governor of Ondo State, Mr. Rotimi Akeredolu, his deputy, Mr. Agboola Ajayi and the Acting Chairman of the APC in the state, Mr. Ade Ademehin, said Buhari was a man who believed in normal democratic process and the rule of law.
Speaking with journalists after the meeting, he said, “No governors can appropriate the power of endorsement to themselves. Buhari is a believer in the process. The Buhari, I know, believes in the rule of law. We wanted him even before the last convention and primary of the party and Akeredolu is here standing with me, he was not the governor then. He was one of the leading delegates that voted properly and Buhari was a clear winner.
He added, “We followed all the constitutional provision and an individual or group’s opinion does not really matter at this stage, Buhari will want a normal process. Buhari that, I know, who says he will lose at any convention? But if the national body, the NEC (National Executive Committee) and all of us as members endorsed him as our single candidate, we will not be violating INEC regulations, we will not be violating our party constitution.
“What you are hearing is just a campaign by other people who might like to do so. Buhari has not excluded anybody, and he has not infringed on anybody’s ambition if there is. We can not be sycophantic about it.”
On his meeting with the Afenifere leaders, the former governor of Lagos State said he came to see Chief Fasoranti to seek his advice and prayers as one of the leaders in Yorubaland.
“I am in Akure to acknowledge the leadership of Pa. Fasoranti as a great leader of the Omoluwabis and we want him to be happy. He has been a great leader in his youth days. His intellectual is still very intact, to seek his advice, seek his understanding and prayers, that is why I am here.”
http://punchng.com/2019-no-automatic-ticket-for-buhari-says-tinubu/
1 Like
|Re: 2019: No Automatic Ticket For Buhari, Says Tinubu by DONSMITH123(m): 4:38pm
Cc: lalasticlala
|Re: 2019: No Automatic Ticket For Buhari, Says Tinubu by OnankpaBa(m): 4:39pm
story
|Re: 2019: No Automatic Ticket For Buhari, Says Tinubu by KwoiZabo(m): 4:41pm
Govt. wey Aisha say she no go support tey tey, some shameless people still dey support. How much will you give me to receive the kind of embarrassment Oyo-Ita gave to Abba Kyari because of corruption. A man of that age. Nonsense
2 Likes
|Re: 2019: No Automatic Ticket For Buhari, Says Tinubu by globemoney: 4:41pm
Tinubu as speaking as what?
1 Like
|Re: 2019: No Automatic Ticket For Buhari, Says Tinubu by nairavsdollars: 4:42pm
Wicked Tinubu. You want to send the man back to UK hospital abi?
|Re: 2019: No Automatic Ticket For Buhari, Says Tinubu by Epositive(m): 4:43pm
automatic or manual, permit me to say I DON'T CARE!!!
|Re: 2019: No Automatic Ticket For Buhari, Says Tinubu by ArchangeLucifer: 4:44pm
The caption should be "Afonja Slave Dares His Master"
OP, edit
7 Likes
|Re: 2019: No Automatic Ticket For Buhari, Says Tinubu by doctokwus: 4:45pm
So people are really contemplating re electing a by then 77(maybe 80yr) old failed leader again!
Well I am not surprised,thats the power of the Nigerian president.Without endorsing him,many politicians would have their shady businesses exposed,their corrupt deeds probed and prosecuted and even their stooges and family lose all benefits accruing from their supporting or alligning with the president.
No APC member dares go against PMB,even if inwardly they wish otherwise.
Tinubu's rubber stamp endorsement should not surprise anyone that knows Nigerian politics.
6 Likes
|Re: 2019: No Automatic Ticket For Buhari, Says Tinubu by DONSMITH123(m): 4:46pm
ArchangeLucifer:
1 Like
|Re: 2019: No Automatic Ticket For Buhari, Says Tinubu by DONSMITH123(m): 4:46pm
nairavsdollars:
|Re: 2019: No Automatic Ticket For Buhari, Says Tinubu by seunmsg(m): 4:47pm
Sensational headline as usual. APC is not PDP that printed only one presidential nomination form for Jonathan alone. Tinubu's statement is very clear, all members of the party with legitimate aspiration should be allowed to exercise their constitutional right. That's the right position that every democrat should take.
7 Likes
|Re: 2019: No Automatic Ticket For Buhari, Says Tinubu by SweetLove0(f): 4:48pm
|Re: 2019: No Automatic Ticket For Buhari, Says Tinubu by SweetLove0(f): 4:48pm
ArchangeLucifer:
i pity you
1 Like
|Re: 2019: No Automatic Ticket For Buhari, Says Tinubu by Jesusloveyou(m): 4:48pm
Nobody can stop buhari
1 Like
|Re: 2019: No Automatic Ticket For Buhari, Says Tinubu by KwoiZabo(m): 4:49pm
Govt. wey Aisha say she no go support tey tey.
2 Likes
|Re: 2019: No Automatic Ticket For Buhari, Says Tinubu by Paperwhite(m): 4:49pm
And this afonja was saying there is no love lost between him and the dullard sometime back Tinubu really knows that despite losing in the proposed scheme of events, he has committed an everlasting political blunder in foisting Buhari on the Nigerian nation.
He is still desperately looking for ways to redeem himself.It's not giving the baboons water but how to get the cup back.
|Re: 2019: No Automatic Ticket For Buhari, Says Tinubu by DONSMITH123(m): 4:49pm
Jesusloveyou:
really?
Mugabe is a lesson.....
|Re: 2019: No Automatic Ticket For Buhari, Says Tinubu by DONSMITH123(m): 4:51pm
doctokwus:
my brother, APC themselves knew the game is going to be tight come 2019
1 Like
|Re: 2019: No Automatic Ticket For Buhari, Says Tinubu by DONSMITH123(m): 4:51pm
KwoiZabo:
|Re: 2019: No Automatic Ticket For Buhari, Says Tinubu by OnankpaBa(m): 4:52pm
observing mood....
|Re: 2019: No Automatic Ticket For Buhari, Says Tinubu by ArchangeLucifer: 4:53pm
SweetLove0:
Don't need it. I'm safe.
I haven't slept with you.
|Re: 2019: No Automatic Ticket For Buhari, Says Tinubu by aolawale025: 4:55pm
At the appropriate time. If buhari wants the party ticket, Tinubu opinion wont even matter
|Re: 2019: No Automatic Ticket For Buhari, Says Tinubu by Paperwhite(m): 4:56pm
aolawale025:You'll Be shocked this time around.Remember the dullard tried vainly alone on three consecutive occasion until Tinubu foolishly repackaged him as a "born again" democrat.
4 Likes
|Re: 2019: No Automatic Ticket For Buhari, Says Tinubu by DONSMITH123(m): 4:57pm
aolawale025:
seems you are enjoying the govt.
|Re: 2019: No Automatic Ticket For Buhari, Says Tinubu by SalamRushdie: 5:01pm
Any party that carries Buhari as flag bearer will automatically lose the presidency before election day ..We will not accept that inept , divisive , vile , corrupt, visionless , ill prepared , nepotistic, bigotted and harbiner of hardship character as our President beyond 2019 ..Please people remember to register and vote because this time all votes must count
1 Like
|Re: 2019: No Automatic Ticket For Buhari, Says Tinubu by DONSMITH123(m): 5:02pm
SalamRushdie:
|Re: 2019: No Automatic Ticket For Buhari, Says Tinubu by DONSMITH123(m): 5:02pm
lalasticlala
|Re: 2019: No Automatic Ticket For Buhari, Says Tinubu by Victornezzar: 5:04pm
[quote author=DONSMITH123 post=62617889][/quote]
Lol na true na
why u dey look d guy like that
|Re: 2019: No Automatic Ticket For Buhari, Says Tinubu by DONSMITH123(m): 5:05pm
Victornezzar:
|Re: 2019: No Automatic Ticket For Buhari, Says Tinubu by SweetLove0(f): 5:06pm
ArchangeLucifer:
God forbid Lucifer
|Re: 2019: No Automatic Ticket For Buhari, Says Tinubu by vedaxcool(m): 5:07pm
KwoiZabo:
sorry oh oya take like
1 Like
Nigerian Witches And Wizards Warn Of Trouble In 6 States In 2011 Elections / Easy Ways To Make Money In This Business / Nairaland Public Policy Research Project: Public Policy Dialogue
Viewing this topic: erinalex, Cool4face(m), olakab(m), okwuvic(m), Bigsammysparkle, stcool(m), Oolawepo(m), visiontech24(m), peterokan(m), HIGHESTPOPORI(m), fxjunkie(m), UBGG(f), linuses, stainlesslanky(m), Nortel, Umahnoble, ashjay001(m), OritaIbadan, Obaiyski(m), Clefcentfelix(m), Whynotthetruth(m), billionman, Boyooosa(m), verygudbadguy(m), bellazz(m), icebazz(m), VEE2010(m), jadajada, polite2(m), qualityGod(m), nosa2(m), BLINGZ88, bencynthgreat, VERDA, bigfather(m), abworld6deep(m), tunesboyo(m), coluka, b0rn2fuck(m), Ronneby, Sage7(m), ChelseaDr(m), Laka2bor(m), LordKO(m), uhuogba(m), uzohrome(m), maddest, ithink7, gawu1, denuga01, gohome, phranklean, skimeh(m), adonbilivit, fareed69(m), Tobicrystal(m), jahlud, botson(m), efecha4u, yinusabass(m), izzou(m), TheShopKeeper(m), W3xy1(m), merit455(m), baronene(m), Holar1993, 1supremo, ifyDean(m), sandland, titusenes, BBPIA(m), OmoAregbesola, Fatherly, zees(f), obayus2015, dgsam255, deprof69, oka4ugoo, princesweetman2(m), Sociology55, kunyeo(m), Bari22(m), vintage01, kingLebron, lelvin(m), SmartchoiceNGR, maximunimpact(m), Femoje, 1oba, bosswina(m), smalls001, samkleen(m), nonut, chydon22, origima, KingsJohnson(m), davdjayj, Haywhey, Follysho707, FriendNG, Mathano(m), njoku10(m), sulexrio, FRANK6070, Day11(m), derecho(m), ferdybillion(m), Irevac3, akaahs(m), seunmsg(m), PASCALSILVA(m), Kingjamil01(m), zcee, Sapiosexuality(m), iammee(f), Activeman391(m), CASTOSVILLA(m), bigpicture001, eclecticbaron, ayoelegs, kelvinovie(m), updatechange(m), Realdeals(m), Epoxyworld, Iyblings, Akanniade(m), tuneni034(m), feasy1(m), akanji44, camp011, talk4free, Femicomputer(m), buddydoze(m), mashkd1, mrphysics(m), changes29, Wizdray, vertueptime, MrThisandthat, abdussalam1, periscope123, czysty(m), m4una(m), jbass1(m), guuudy87, Ayo7, hypertension(m), smsuraj(m), olagbola55(m), Wristler, ojiakuchike1(m), kisibo, kudosamass(m), Ezigbonmadu, Semmarich, Awoo88, 360great(m), deeptechcool(m), Teyritgo, teemac01(m), JAMANZE, dadee007(m), millionboi2, izzbaby22(f), Stdaviding(m), olajay86(m), smartolala, handsomeclouds(m), abayole, freshyd, Munzy14(m), leighcon(m), buchulz, DonCandido, SoNature(m), Damix007(m), uccheks(m), AKYEMITE(m), foxychev(m), kamarra(f), chojoike2030, moffat(m), DeeMarh(f), Iambehorlah(m) and 349 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 14