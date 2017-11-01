Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Nigerians React As Ebuka Arrives Cape Town For Banky W's White Wedding (8745 Views)

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu who basically stole the show at BankyW and Adesua Etomi's traditional wedding ceremony on Sunday with his unique Agbada outfit took to his IG page to share the photo above as he stepped out in Cape Town, South Africa.



He captioned the photo;



"Heading out to see what Cape Town is saying this evening... Rocking the new 'IF' bomber jacket by @davidoofficial X @orangecultureng #mySAexperience #BAAD2017"

Nigerians React, Read below;











the thing don dey enter him head last last.. 1 Like

:Ebuka d show stealer.

Tailors rushing him now







I don't wish to be Banky right now.

This is very insulting.



First, his bride was crushing on Jidenna,

Now his groomsman has stolen his show.



. 1 Like

What does this Ebuka do for a living? Because, I have never heard of him, not till this Banky's wedding.

Ebuka take yaaaaa time and behave ya self...







I can sight NwaAmaikpe booking space......



Lemme sit n wait for his savage comment.... NwaAmaikpe:





Hit like if you are also waiting

But na d guy stature carry the agbada, nothing really special in it. 3 Likes

how trash makes fp beats me! 1 Like

EARLIER TODAY ON NAIRALAND, I READ THIS.....A man, Nnaemeka Onyeka Obiaraeri has come hard on Nigerians on social media discussing about the viral photo of Agbada, Ebuka wore to Banky W’s traditional wedding over the weekend.



He advises Nigerians on social media to do something meaningful with their time rather than gossiping about other people.



N250,000 AGBADA AND DISTINCTION VIA CREATIVITY/EXCELLENCE.



“I have followed with a mixture of amusement and bewilderment the ongoing debate in the social media on the true worth of Ebuka Uchendu’s N250,000 agbada by one Monye.



"Amusment because Nigerians “sabi” break dia heads and burn their data over nothing. Bewilderment on why people cannot mind their own businesses and aspire to be the best in their chosen fields of endeavour 2 Likes

There was a time I used to feel like commenting on every post that gets on FP on Nairaland,

these days I just push the back button cos everything on FP is poo and simply uninteresting. 1 Like

Any smal tn



Fans go dey take everything as joke

I'm not amuse by this

Ebuka career don boom.

How many likes for team #Ebuka? 1 Like

This is becoming stale abeg

. All this fans self wey dey like to carry matter 4 head.

Bukandy!!! (In Gideon's Voice) you have come a looooong way. I still remember Francisca, Chinedu and Joan, Joseph and Maureen, Helen, Frank and Ify.

Nairaland mods are too useless for my liking...

so, people like me who DGAF should do what?

So all this Banky W issue never still end? Nawa ooo. Nairaland mods self. Nawa o So all this Banky W issue never still end? Nawa ooo. Nairaland mods self. Nawa o

Awesome dude with a unique sense of style

I don't wish to be Banky right now.

This is very insulting.



First, his bride was crushing on Jidenna,

Now his groomsman has stolen his show.



That's why the Igbos have a proverb that says, "You don't go to your in-law's place with a friend finer than you" His bride was really crushing on jidenna?

You got proofs?

That's Fuckery at its best man.

modified:

I just saw it. Banky W is about marrying an unrepentant hoe, it's not too late to break up. I hope he use his brain well. A hoe will always be a hoe His bride was really crushing on jidenna?You got proofs?That's Fuckery at its best man.

Thief!

Ole!

Oshi!

Barawo

d use another man wedding blow

goldedprince:



His bride was really crushing on jidenna?

You got proofs?

That's Fuckery at its best man

Yes Adesua said so, on her IG page.

Long before her relationship with banky was made public Yes Adesua said so, on her IG page.Long before her relationship with banky was made public