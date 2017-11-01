₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Nigerians React As Ebuka Arrives Cape Town For Banky W's White Wedding by CEOYOMZZYBLOG: 7:10pm
Ebuka Obi-Uchendu who basically stole the show at BankyW and Adesua Etomi's traditional wedding ceremony on Sunday with his unique Agbada outfit took to his IG page to share the photo above as he stepped out in Cape Town, South Africa.
He captioned the photo;
"Heading out to see what Cape Town is saying this evening... Rocking the new 'IF' bomber jacket by @davidoofficial X @orangecultureng #mySAexperience #BAAD2017"
Nigerians React, Read below;
|Re: Nigerians React As Ebuka Arrives Cape Town For Banky W's White Wedding by CEOYOMZZYBLOG: 7:11pm
1 Like
|Re: Nigerians React As Ebuka Arrives Cape Town For Banky W's White Wedding by rifasenate11(m): 8:30pm
the thing don dey enter him head last last..
1 Like
|Re: Nigerians React As Ebuka Arrives Cape Town For Banky W's White Wedding by OkpaAkuEriEri: 9:15pm
:Ebuka d show stealer.
|Re: Nigerians React As Ebuka Arrives Cape Town For Banky W's White Wedding by se0un(m): 9:15pm
|Re: Nigerians React As Ebuka Arrives Cape Town For Banky W's White Wedding by DeutschJunge: 9:16pm
Tailors rushing him now
|Re: Nigerians React As Ebuka Arrives Cape Town For Banky W's White Wedding by NwaAmaikpe: 9:16pm
I don't wish to be Banky right now.
This is very insulting.
First, his bride was crushing on Jidenna,
Now his groomsman has stolen his show.
That's why the Igbos have a proverb that says, "You don't go to your in-law's place with a friend finer than you"
29 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Nigerians React As Ebuka Arrives Cape Town For Banky W's White Wedding by KxngKrypt(m): 9:16pm
.
1 Like
|Re: Nigerians React As Ebuka Arrives Cape Town For Banky W's White Wedding by Flashh: 9:16pm
What does this Ebuka do for a living? Because, I have never heard of him, not till this Banky's wedding.
|Re: Nigerians React As Ebuka Arrives Cape Town For Banky W's White Wedding by IVORY2009(m): 9:17pm
Ebuka take yaaaaa time and behave ya self...
|Re: Nigerians React As Ebuka Arrives Cape Town For Banky W's White Wedding by Spaxon(f): 9:17pm
Issokay
I can sight NwaAmaikpe booking space......
Lemme sit n wait for his savage comment....
NwaAmaikpe:
Hit like if you are also waiting
Share if you don't give a f.uck
12 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Nigerians React As Ebuka Arrives Cape Town For Banky W's White Wedding by demsid(m): 9:17pm
But na d guy stature carry the agbada, nothing really special in it.
3 Likes
|Re: Nigerians React As Ebuka Arrives Cape Town For Banky W's White Wedding by elChapo1: 9:17pm
how trash makes fp beats me!
1 Like
|Re: Nigerians React As Ebuka Arrives Cape Town For Banky W's White Wedding by abejide1000(m): 9:18pm
EARLIER TODAY ON NAIRALAND, I READ THIS.....A man, Nnaemeka Onyeka Obiaraeri has come hard on Nigerians on social media discussing about the viral photo of Agbada, Ebuka wore to Banky W’s traditional wedding over the weekend.
He advises Nigerians on social media to do something meaningful with their time rather than gossiping about other people.
N250,000 AGBADA AND DISTINCTION VIA CREATIVITY/EXCELLENCE.
“I have followed with a mixture of amusement and bewilderment the ongoing debate in the social media on the true worth of Ebuka Uchendu’s N250,000 agbada by one Monye.
"Amusment because Nigerians “sabi” break dia heads and burn their data over nothing. Bewilderment on why people cannot mind their own businesses and aspire to be the best in their chosen fields of endeavour
2 Likes
|Re: Nigerians React As Ebuka Arrives Cape Town For Banky W's White Wedding by Lifebender(m): 9:18pm
There was a time I used to feel like commenting on every post that gets on FP on Nairaland,
these days I just push the back button cos everything on FP is poo and simply uninteresting.
1 Like
|Re: Nigerians React As Ebuka Arrives Cape Town For Banky W's White Wedding by johnstar(m): 9:19pm
Any smal tn
Fans go dey take everything as joke
|Re: Nigerians React As Ebuka Arrives Cape Town For Banky W's White Wedding by emmadejust(m): 9:19pm
I'm not amuse by this
|Re: Nigerians React As Ebuka Arrives Cape Town For Banky W's White Wedding by Dizu(m): 9:20pm
Ebuka career don boom.
|Re: Nigerians React As Ebuka Arrives Cape Town For Banky W's White Wedding by Endtimesmith: 9:20pm
How many likes for team #Ebuka?
1 Like
|Re: Nigerians React As Ebuka Arrives Cape Town For Banky W's White Wedding by Claireshan1(f): 9:21pm
This is becoming stale abeg
|Re: Nigerians React As Ebuka Arrives Cape Town For Banky W's White Wedding by Adorable90(f): 9:21pm
All this fans self wey dey like to carry matter 4 head. .
|Re: Nigerians React As Ebuka Arrives Cape Town For Banky W's White Wedding by 9jaBloke: 9:22pm
Bukandy!!! (In Gideon's Voice) you have come a looooong way. I still remember Francisca, Chinedu and Joan, Joseph and Maureen, Helen, Frank and Ify.
|Re: Nigerians React As Ebuka Arrives Cape Town For Banky W's White Wedding by Offpoint: 9:24pm
Nairaland mods are too useless for my liking...
so, people like me who DGAF should do what?
|Re: Nigerians React As Ebuka Arrives Cape Town For Banky W's White Wedding by doctorkush(m): 9:24pm
|Re: Nigerians React As Ebuka Arrives Cape Town For Banky W's White Wedding by kkko(m): 9:24pm
So all this Banky W issue never still end? Nawa ooo. Nairaland mods self. Nawa o
|Re: Nigerians React As Ebuka Arrives Cape Town For Banky W's White Wedding by sunnyside16(m): 9:25pm
Awesome dude with a unique sense of style
|Re: Nigerians React As Ebuka Arrives Cape Town For Banky W's White Wedding by goldedprince: 9:26pm
NwaAmaikpe:His bride was really crushing on jidenna?
You got proofs?
That's Fuckery at its best man.
modified:
I just saw it. Banky W is about marrying an unrepentant hoe, it's not too late to break up. I hope he use his brain well. A hoe will always be a hoe
|Re: Nigerians React As Ebuka Arrives Cape Town For Banky W's White Wedding by mccoy47(m): 9:26pm
Thief!
Ole!
Oshi!
Barawo
|Re: Nigerians React As Ebuka Arrives Cape Town For Banky W's White Wedding by ruggedtimi(m): 9:28pm
d use another man wedding blow
|Re: Nigerians React As Ebuka Arrives Cape Town For Banky W's White Wedding by MaryBenn(f): 9:30pm
goldedprince:
Yes Adesua said so, on her IG page.
Long before her relationship with banky was made public
|Re: Nigerians React As Ebuka Arrives Cape Town For Banky W's White Wedding by chronique(m): 9:32pm
if i get married,i'd announce to all guests coming,to behave themselves. you can dress and be hot but dont come there and steal the show. it's a crime to be hotter than me on my wedding day. if you do oversabi,come form ebuka for my wedding,you're getting bounced. all men must coordinate themselves,and fall in line.
