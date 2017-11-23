Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Business / NAHCO Plc Appoints New MD/CEO (1331 Views)

According to a statetment posted on Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) website, Mr. Yakubu replaces Mrs. Folashade Ode who was the Acting Managing Director/CEO.



Before his appointment, Yakubu was an Executive Director with Skye Bank Plc, and has also worked with Fidelity Bank Plc, UBA Plc and Continental Merchant Bank Plc. He has an extensive experience in delivering agreed Strategic Business imperatives.



In July 2016, he was reappointed by the Central Bank of Nigeria as a Member of the Intervention Board to help stabilize Skye Bank Plc and chart its future following the dissolution of the Bank’s Board by the regulator.

Yakubu holds a Masters’ Degree in Business Administration from the famous Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, a Master’s Degree in Banking & Finance (MBF) from the University of Lagos, as well as a Bachelor of Science Degree in Accounting from the University of Jos.



He attended Executive level training at Harvard Business School, USA; Oxford Said Business School, INSEAD; Wharton School and Kellogg School of Management; amongst many others. He also partook in the Advanced Management Program at the Lagos Business School (Pan Atlantic University) in 2010.



He’s an Honorary Senior Member (HCIB) of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN); Member, Nigerian Chartered Institute of Management (MNIM); Member, Lagos Business School Alumni Association (LBSAA), AIESEC Alumni Nigeria, the Unijos Alumni Association, where He is National President, and lkoyi Club 1938. He is a Member, Governing Council of the University of Jos, amongst others.



He has a distinguished career and wealth of experience, spanning 28 years in Financial Management, Leadership, Strategy, Business Development, Organizational Change and Business Renewal.



Yakubu, who hails from Ika Ajengo, Ankpa Local Government of Kogi State, is happily married.



How does that affect the economy, please? Positively? 1 Like

the few very educated northerners are bagging appointment and promotions anyhow despite the fact that the best brains in the country are from the South. I wonder how Nigeria would be like if only the best brains are from the north, we wouldn't be getting anything tangible 6 Likes

He has mostly been in the banking sector all his life. Hmm! Hope this ain't the case of a square peg in a round hole.

With all these Northerner Agenda

Buhari shall not win 2019 election

He shall lose woefully 3 Likes

"He attended Executive level training at Harvard Business School, USA; Oxford Said Business School, INSEAD; Wharton School and Kellogg School of Management; amongst many others."



That's impressive, these are the elitest of the elites, its not moi-moi to have these schools in your CV, those with such impressive resumes are running fortune 500 companies. But I'm highly disappointed, he only received "training" there and no degrees to show for it, so therefore I'm not so impressed. 1 Like

Congrats to him



A man who does not have background in Aviation industry was appointed to Manage aviation handling company?



For God sake what is wrong with Nigerian system?



Soon this man will be at loggerhead with the engineers and other technical staff claiming they are fraudulent and will run the company aground.



I am divesting my small holdings in the company today 3 Likes

Dude, the man is from Kogi state. Kogi ain't in the North.

North gets it 3 Likes

Mallam no bulletproof cars ko......

Surprised.... Not

Are you serious?

lol...but have u forgotten that in democracy.. majority carries the vote?



lol...but have u forgotten that in democracy.. majority carries the vote?

Also note that those that rant on the social media blogosphere in the entire Nigeria only constitute just 15% of the voting population

idiot,wre do u knw spart frm ur village

