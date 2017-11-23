₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
NAHCO Plc Appoints New MD/CEO by Samusu(m): 6:06am
The Nigerian Aviation Handling Company Plc (NAHCO) has appointed Mr. Idris Yakubu as the substantive Managing Director/CEO of NAHCO with effect from Nov 3.
According to a statetment posted on Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) website, Mr. Yakubu replaces Mrs. Folashade Ode who was the Acting Managing Director/CEO.
Before his appointment, Yakubu was an Executive Director with Skye Bank Plc, and has also worked with Fidelity Bank Plc, UBA Plc and Continental Merchant Bank Plc. He has an extensive experience in delivering agreed Strategic Business imperatives.
In July 2016, he was reappointed by the Central Bank of Nigeria as a Member of the Intervention Board to help stabilize Skye Bank Plc and chart its future following the dissolution of the Bank’s Board by the regulator.
Yakubu holds a Masters’ Degree in Business Administration from the famous Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, a Master’s Degree in Banking & Finance (MBF) from the University of Lagos, as well as a Bachelor of Science Degree in Accounting from the University of Jos.
He attended Executive level training at Harvard Business School, USA; Oxford Said Business School, INSEAD; Wharton School and Kellogg School of Management; amongst many others. He also partook in the Advanced Management Program at the Lagos Business School (Pan Atlantic University) in 2010.
He’s an Honorary Senior Member (HCIB) of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN); Member, Nigerian Chartered Institute of Management (MNIM); Member, Lagos Business School Alumni Association (LBSAA), AIESEC Alumni Nigeria, the Unijos Alumni Association, where He is National President, and lkoyi Club 1938. He is a Member, Governing Council of the University of Jos, amongst others.
He has a distinguished career and wealth of experience, spanning 28 years in Financial Management, Leadership, Strategy, Business Development, Organizational Change and Business Renewal.
Yakubu, who hails from Ika Ajengo, Ankpa Local Government of Kogi State, is happily married.
Re: NAHCO Plc Appoints New MD/CEO by AFONJACOW(f): 7:28am
chairman chief executive land grabbers association of Nigeria (LGAN) is here to grab another land, make I keep this plot of land for my unborn child... oya poster below me what do you have to say
Re: NAHCO Plc Appoints New MD/CEO by Varsitystories(m): 7:29am
How does that affect the economy, please? Positively?
Re: NAHCO Plc Appoints New MD/CEO by lilfreezy: 7:29am
the few very educated northerners are bagging appointment and promotions anyhow despite the fact that the best brains in the country are from the South. I wonder how Nigeria would be like if only the best brains are from the north, we wouldn't be getting anything tangible
Re: NAHCO Plc Appoints New MD/CEO by kay29000(m): 7:29am
He has mostly been in the banking sector all his life. Hmm! Hope this ain't the case of a square peg in a round hole.
Re: NAHCO Plc Appoints New MD/CEO by handsomeclouds(m): 7:31am
With all these Northerner Agenda
Buhari shall not win 2019 election
He shall lose woefully
Re: NAHCO Plc Appoints New MD/CEO by rentAcock(m): 7:31am
"He attended Executive level training at Harvard Business School, USA; Oxford Said Business School, INSEAD; Wharton School and Kellogg School of Management; amongst many others."
That's impressive, these are the elitest of the elites, its not moi-moi to have these schools in your CV, those with such impressive resumes are running fortune 500 companies. But I'm highly disappointed, he only received "training" there and no degrees to show for it, so therefore I'm not so impressed.
Re: NAHCO Plc Appoints New MD/CEO by sashx(m): 7:32am
Congrats to him
Re: NAHCO Plc Appoints New MD/CEO by GTCreations: 7:34am
Re: NAHCO Plc Appoints New MD/CEO by samguru: 7:34am
A man who does not have background in Aviation industry was appointed to Manage aviation handling company?
For God sake what is wrong with Nigerian system?
Soon this man will be at loggerhead with the engineers and other technical staff claiming they are fraudulent and will run the company aground.
I am divesting my small holdings in the company today
Re: NAHCO Plc Appoints New MD/CEO by Buharimustgo: 7:34am
BMC is on duty
Re: NAHCO Plc Appoints New MD/CEO by kay29000(m): 7:34am
handsomeclouds:
Dude, the man is from Kogi state. Kogi ain't in the North.
Re: NAHCO Plc Appoints New MD/CEO by biblegirl(f): 7:34am
Re: NAHCO Plc Appoints New MD/CEO by Keneking: 7:38am
North gets it
Re: NAHCO Plc Appoints New MD/CEO by hezy4real01(m): 7:38am
Mallam no bulletproof cars ko......
Re: NAHCO Plc Appoints New MD/CEO by Franco2017(m): 7:39am
Surprised.... Not
Re: NAHCO Plc Appoints New MD/CEO by hezy4real01(m): 7:39am
rentAcock:You are very wicked ahahahahhahaha
Re: NAHCO Plc Appoints New MD/CEO by danjumakolo: 7:40am
[quote author=handsomeclouds post=62632976]With all these Northerner Agenda
Buhari shall not win 2019 election
Re: NAHCO Plc Appoints New MD/CEO by Hivazinc: 7:41am
Re: NAHCO Plc Appoints New MD/CEO by careytommy7(m): 7:41am
kay29000:
Are you serious?
Re: NAHCO Plc Appoints New MD/CEO by danjumakolo: 7:41am
handsomeclouds:
lol...but have u forgotten that in democracy.. majority carries the vote?
Also note that those that rant on the social media blogosphere in the entire Nigeria only constitute just 15% of the voting population
Re: NAHCO Plc Appoints New MD/CEO by tolguy(m): 7:42am
lilfreezy:idiot,wre do u knw spart frm ur village
Re: NAHCO Plc Appoints New MD/CEO by kay29000(m): 7:43am
careytommy7:
Yes.
Re: NAHCO Plc Appoints New MD/CEO by OlojoTaiwo(m): 7:43am
Re: NAHCO Plc Appoints New MD/CEO by anonimi: 7:45am
Re: NAHCO Plc Appoints New MD/CEO by Samusu(m): 7:46am
kay29000:Kogi na north
Re: NAHCO Plc Appoints New MD/CEO by Lummygold1: 7:46am
kay29000:
Bro, kogi is in the North Central alongside with Kwara, Benue, Plateau, Niger and Nassarawa
