|Headmaster Commits Suicide In Osun Over Unpaid Gratuity by ichommy(m): 6:43am
Many Osun State pensioners on Wednesday took to the streets to protest non payment of their pensions for 13 and-a-half months after a headmaster killed himself over unpaid gratuity.
The pensioners operating on the platform of 2011/2012 Forum of Retired Public Servants in Osun State accused the government of Rauf Aregbesola of trying to starve them to death.
According to Punch, the protesters were armed with placards with various inscriptions as they took off from Ayetoro Junction and marched to the popular Olaiya Junction where they addressed journalists.
Speaking to newsmen, leaders of the pensioners’ group said the protest was fueled by the death rate among their members, especially the death of a retired headmaster in Ejigbo Local Government Area of the state, Lukman Odewole, who recently hanged himself because he was sick and could not take care of himself as well as his wife and a child, who were all sick at the same time.
One of the leaders of pensioners’ group, Mr. Yemi Lawal revealed that Odewole before his death was the Young Tajudeen Primary School headmaster in Masifa, Ejigbo Local Government killed himself as he couldn't stomach the financial hardship he was facing.
Lawal, who blamed the nonpayment of 13-and-a-half month pensions by the Osun State Government for Odewole’s case, added that over 2,500 pensioners had died since 2013 because of nonpayment of their gratuities and pensions.
He called on President Muhammadu Buhari to intervene, while urging the President not to release further intervention fund to the state government for fear of being diverted.
He said, “We are appealing to President Buhari to save us from Aregbesola. We are being owed pension arrears of 13 and a half months and gratuities.
“Some of our members are sick, but there is no money for treatment. We have lost over 2,500 members since 2013 and one of our members in Ejigbo committed suicide because of financial hardship.
“We want the Federal Government to conduct workers and pensioners’ audit to know the exact number of pensioners and workers.
“We also plead with the President not to pay further intervention fund meant for salary and pension to Osun State Government because the money will be diverted just as the previous funds were diverted.”
The Secretary of the Forum, Mr. Sola Olojede, while also speaking said that the retired headmaster committed suicide on September 29 at Masifa in Ejigbo because of financial hardship.
But the Commissioner for Information, Mr. Adelani Baderinwa, described the group of pensioners as politicians who were in the habit of blackmailing the governor.
He said, “As a government, we categorically state that government has paid workers and pensioner up to date with the modulated structure agreed upon by the government and the labour unions since 2015.
“Government does not owe any worker or pensioner based on the modulated payment scheme as the pensioners have alleged.
“We wish to put it on record that (Governor Rauf) Aregbesola increased the amount being paid as pension by 500 per cent in 2011. The nonpayment of gratuity is not peculiar to Osun; and the government has shown its readiness to pay the gratuity as soon as the state’s finances improve.
“It is on record that this group of pensioners had, at one time or the other in the past, lied against the Government of the State of Osun; and in specific reference they had alleged that government collected a tranche of the Paris Club refund and diverted it, only to have a whole month wait for the actual release of the fund.”
http://www.emmanuelbabatunde.com/2017/11/commotion-as-headmaster-commits-suicide.html
|Re: Headmaster Commits Suicide In Osun Over Unpaid Gratuity by noblealuu: 6:45am
Failed state The entire country is in ruins. No blueprints, no plans no way forward. Jingoists have already started their noise for 2019 elections when one can't pinpoint any meaningful achievement by this present administration at all levels.
|Re: Headmaster Commits Suicide In Osun Over Unpaid Gratuity by Diiet: 6:47am
This is sad but osun is not the only state owing pensinaires, most south east states are owing too and pensionaires are commiting suicide their also.
|Re: Headmaster Commits Suicide In Osun Over Unpaid Gratuity by Diiet: 6:47am
This is sad but osun is not the only state owing pensioners, most south east states are owing too and pensioners are commiting suicide there also.
|Re: Headmaster Commits Suicide In Osun Over Unpaid Gratuity by Diiet: 6:49am
|Re: Headmaster Commits Suicide In Osun Over Unpaid Gratuity by Diiet: 6:50am
|Re: Headmaster Commits Suicide In Osun Over Unpaid Gratuity by noblealuu: 6:50am
Diiet:
What's the correlation between the incident here and the South East with your horrible English?
|Re: Headmaster Commits Suicide In Osun Over Unpaid Gratuity by Diiet: 6:55am
|Re: Headmaster Commits Suicide In Osun Over Unpaid Gratuity by olumide81(m): 6:58am
This is sad news though, the moral of the story.. Prepare for life after retirement.
|Re: Headmaster Commits Suicide In Osun Over Unpaid Gratuity by Diiet: 7:02am
Mumu people creating senseles threads everywhere. Pensioners are suffering all over the country and not only in osun.
|Re: Headmaster Commits Suicide In Osun Over Unpaid Gratuity by noblealuu: 7:02am
Diiet:
I never called you names. You rushed to make some tribal banters as against checking your spellings and you want me to give you a standing ovation in the name of "typo errors ".
The obvious fact that some states are owing salaries for months is not of concern to you, but the support, sentiments and defense on the altar of geo-political divide is of utmost import to you rather than condemning this ineptitude by the powers that be
|Re: Headmaster Commits Suicide In Osun Over Unpaid Gratuity by noblealuu: 7:02am
Diiet:
I never called you names. You rushed to make some tribal banters as against checking your spellings and you want me to give you a standing ovation in the name of "typo errors ".
The obvious fact that some states are owing salaries for months is not of concern to you, but the support, sentiments and defense on the altar of geo-political divide is of utmost import to you rather than condemning this ineptitude by the powers that be .
|Re: Headmaster Commits Suicide In Osun Over Unpaid Gratuity by Diiet: 7:14am
noblealuu:sorry for the insult but the headline says a lot about the motive(s) of the OP.
Now read the article again and tell me if the word COMMOTION should be used as headline.
|Re: Headmaster Commits Suicide In Osun Over Unpaid Gratuity by BuariCopyPaste: 7:19am
Pray for Osun and the entire Yoruba land
|Re: Headmaster Commits Suicide In Osun Over Unpaid Gratuity by wolesmile(m): 7:29am
Why talk of only Osun state when we should be talking about the the suffering of all states of the federation. This is a phenomena that cuts across all states. Our leaders complain of lack of funds, yet they syphon billions monthly. I still don't know how long we, as Nigerians, can continue to stomach this from our leaders.
|Re: Headmaster Commits Suicide In Osun Over Unpaid Gratuity by nerodenero: 7:36am
Prayer is good and a way to go too but if I were you, I'd rather pray for Nigeria. If Nigeria is moving forward, every state automatically moves forward.
We are where we are today because of these polithiefcians scattered all over the country. The earlier we see them as enemies and cog in the wheel of progress,the better for us.
BuariCopyPaste:
|Re: Headmaster Commits Suicide In Osun Over Unpaid Gratuity by UbanmeUdie: 7:36am
Sadly, his death is insignificant!
Pensioners have been dying like chickens since 1900.
Blame Aregbesola!
Blame Buhari!!
|Re: Headmaster Commits Suicide In Osun Over Unpaid Gratuity by Arysexy(m): 11:02am
Opon IMO!
O'meal!
O'hunger
O'suicide!
Aregberascal is a "progressive omoluabi" governor giving state of Osun d needed dividend of democracy.
Afonja shame on you lots for keeping quite while the change u all voted for plunge the ppl into suffering and frustration.
Suffering and smiling zombies
|Re: Headmaster Commits Suicide In Osun Over Unpaid Gratuity by stefanweeks: 11:02am
not again
|Re: Headmaster Commits Suicide In Osun Over Unpaid Gratuity by jbreezy: 11:02am
I wonder y pple alwys put dia survival on pension...wah happened to d savings while yu were working??
|Re: Headmaster Commits Suicide In Osun Over Unpaid Gratuity by itsIYKE(m): 11:02am
Pray for the southwest
|Re: Headmaster Commits Suicide In Osun Over Unpaid Gratuity by MrCuteking(m): 11:03am
rubbish news
|Re: Headmaster Commits Suicide In Osun Over Unpaid Gratuity by kay29000(m): 11:03am
I wonder how Governors sleep at night knowing they are owing people salaries.
|Re: Headmaster Commits Suicide In Osun Over Unpaid Gratuity by hucienda: 11:03am
Damnnn ... Lord have mercy.
|Re: Headmaster Commits Suicide In Osun Over Unpaid Gratuity by Naijaguy12345(m): 11:03am
BuariCopyPaste:you no go pray for IBO race ? Your problem you no go face.
|Re: Headmaster Commits Suicide In Osun Over Unpaid Gratuity by princeade99: 11:03am
hmmn naija
|Re: Headmaster Commits Suicide In Osun Over Unpaid Gratuity by PointZerom: 11:03am
I no wan hear say his suicidal HEAD is missing oo!
|Re: Headmaster Commits Suicide In Osun Over Unpaid Gratuity by NLevents: 11:04am
Suicide is never the answer.
|Re: Headmaster Commits Suicide In Osun Over Unpaid Gratuity by Joephat(m): 11:04am
|Re: Headmaster Commits Suicide In Osun Over Unpaid Gratuity by fecta: 11:04am
F
