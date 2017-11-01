₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Gang Leader Of Ozubulu Church Attack: "My Boys Overreacted After Losing Target" by CastedDude: 9:37am
The suspected leader of a gang known as the "Great Men" Mr. Chinedu Akpunonu (AKA Obrocho) that allegedly masterminded the shooting in St. Philips Catholic Church, Ozubulu, has opened up to his counsel Okechukwu Ikenna and narrated how the shooting was carried out in Ozubulu.
Recently, the Anambra State Police Command paraded four suspected members of a deadly gang (The Great Men) including their leader Mr. Chinedu Akpunonu (AKA Obrocho) who confessed to have masterminded the Ozubulu massacre that had 13 people killed and about 22 injured on August 6.
Chinedu who further confessed to have never sent his boys to attack the St. Philips Catholic Church that led to the shooting of the congregations said: "our target was Bishop, I sent my boys to get me bishop, and when they went to his house and could not find him, they decided to check him in the church and after they realized Bishop had left the country back to South Africa they resorted to killing members of his family which resulted the careless shooting in the church.
One of the suspects, 44-year-old Vincent Ike condemned the killing and disassociated himself saying it wasn't in their plan but the boys overreacted.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/11/suspected-gang-leader-ozubulu-church-massacre-narrates-attack-carried.html
|Re: Gang Leader Of Ozubulu Church Attack: "My Boys Overreacted After Losing Target" by FarahAideed: 9:39am
Fools
|Re: Gang Leader Of Ozubulu Church Attack: "My Boys Overreacted After Losing Target" by rusher14: 9:55am
I thought they said it was Hausa.
|Re: Gang Leader Of Ozubulu Church Attack: "My Boys Overreacted After Losing Target" by ayxmania: 1:11pm
Hmmm
|Re: Gang Leader Of Ozubulu Church Attack: "My Boys Overreacted After Losing Target" by MorataFC: 1:11pm
FarahAideed:who
|Re: Gang Leader Of Ozubulu Church Attack: "My Boys Overreacted After Losing Target" by LEXYCOM: 1:11pm
|Re: Gang Leader Of Ozubulu Church Attack: "My Boys Overreacted After Losing Target" by corporateDan(m): 1:11pm
well anything can happen in Nigeria. Next please
|Re: Gang Leader Of Ozubulu Church Attack: "My Boys Overreacted After Losing Target" by purem(m): 1:12pm
this is what am talking about, that it unfair to marry a 21 year old girl because if we look at it in another angle it not there fault o to have sacked him even if I wasn't there I still know that I Will make it in life because I have watch a 2d movie before coming to this conclusion that wherever you go always stick with your bae yhu never know tomorrow yhu may eat eba
Sorry if you've wasted your time reading my trash
|Re: Gang Leader Of Ozubulu Church Attack: "My Boys Overreacted After Losing Target" by Factfinder1(f): 1:12pm
Criminal wey get boys only in Igbo land Evans and co
|Re: Gang Leader Of Ozubulu Church Attack: "My Boys Overreacted After Losing Target" by smacher(m): 1:12pm
Sometimes I feel like the police manufacture suspects just to keep people from digging deep
|Re: Gang Leader Of Ozubulu Church Attack: "My Boys Overreacted After Losing Target" by folakemigeh(f): 1:12pm
My eyes must be deceiving me:
I thought i saw my Boyfriend over reacted after "losing target" and i just assumed he doesn't know how to do dat tin
|Re: Gang Leader Of Ozubulu Church Attack: "My Boys Overreacted After Losing Target" by tkonmoney: 1:12pm
A won were
|Re: Gang Leader Of Ozubulu Church Attack: "My Boys Overreacted After Losing Target" by valdes00(m): 1:12pm
If u thoroughly read this article u will understand and give a deep thought into this matter, u will have no option than to agree that the issue is similar to what might have happened or occurred or even a resemblance of something that will definitely elude a mere human prowess and finally come to the conclusion that I have nothing to say..
|Re: Gang Leader Of Ozubulu Church Attack: "My Boys Overreacted After Losing Target" by salame(m): 1:12pm
ipobs killing ipobs
|Re: Gang Leader Of Ozubulu Church Attack: "My Boys Overreacted After Losing Target" by ChiefPiiko(m): 1:12pm
|Re: Gang Leader Of Ozubulu Church Attack: "My Boys Overreacted After Losing Target" by Lilimax(f): 1:12pm
Just negodu: Your boys overreacted...
So you sent them to get you Bishop? Dead or alive?
Story for the gods!
May the full wrath of the law takes it toll upon you
|Re: Gang Leader Of Ozubulu Church Attack: "My Boys Overreacted After Losing Target" by IamPatriotic(m): 1:12pm
Oh, the killings wasn't carried out by Obiano or boko haram to discredit IPOB?
|Re: Gang Leader Of Ozubulu Church Attack: "My Boys Overreacted After Losing Target" by softnnenne: 1:13pm
Super story! So this is how they want to sweep this under carpet.
|Re: Gang Leader Of Ozubulu Church Attack: "My Boys Overreacted After Losing Target" by JamesReacher(m): 1:13pm
Liesssss. Is it logical for kidnappers to massacre people like that out of frustration? Don't you think they wouldn't want heat on their back and keep a low profile? Ozubulu massacre still has inner motives!!!
|Re: Gang Leader Of Ozubulu Church Attack: "My Boys Overreacted After Losing Target" by kay29000(m): 1:13pm
And some people were trying to make this a political/tribal issue... It was just gang war with innocent people sadly being caught in the crossfire.
|Re: Gang Leader Of Ozubulu Church Attack: "My Boys Overreacted After Losing Target" by Randy100: 1:14pm
It is callous.
|Re: Gang Leader Of Ozubulu Church Attack: "My Boys Overreacted After Losing Target" by joystickextend1(m): 1:14pm
Your boys overreacted? just imagine
Meanwhile guys check out my profile for your extender products..
|Re: Gang Leader Of Ozubulu Church Attack: "My Boys Overreacted After Losing Target" by Pidginwhisper: 1:14pm
No be Hausa man carry out the attack again
|Re: Gang Leader Of Ozubulu Church Attack: "My Boys Overreacted After Losing Target" by gurunlocker: 1:14pm
Police should overreact by killing them also...
|Re: Gang Leader Of Ozubulu Church Attack: "My Boys Overreacted After Losing Target" by valx2: 1:14pm
ayxmania:.
|Re: Gang Leader Of Ozubulu Church Attack: "My Boys Overreacted After Losing Target" by Nbote(m): 1:14pm
|Re: Gang Leader Of Ozubulu Church Attack: "My Boys Overreacted After Losing Target" by kingthreat(m): 1:15pm
I don't believe this poo. The Nigerian police is forming that they solve all crimes so they setup people to account for them. Until we see these grievious criminals executed and hanged, then its all a charade
|Re: Gang Leader Of Ozubulu Church Attack: "My Boys Overreacted After Losing Target" by soberdrunk(m): 1:15pm
Whatever happened to attorney client privilege?
|Re: Gang Leader Of Ozubulu Church Attack: "My Boys Overreacted After Losing Target" by free2ryhme: 1:15pm
Make una dey kill una sef dey go
|Re: Gang Leader Of Ozubulu Church Attack: "My Boys Overreacted After Losing Target" by Mexzy4sho(m): 1:15pm
