Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Gang Leader Of Ozubulu Church Attack: "My Boys Overreacted After Losing Target" (13142 Views)

Ozubulu Church Massacre Suspects Arraigned In Court (Photos) / Gang Leader Of Kidnappers Arrested In Rivers This Morning (Photos) / Why I Sent My Boys To Behead Todays Prints MD – Herbalist (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





Recently, the Anambra State Police Command paraded four suspected members of a deadly gang (The Great Men) including their leader Mr. Chinedu Akpunonu (AKA Obrocho) who confessed to have masterminded the Ozubulu massacre that had 13 people killed and about 22 injured on August 6.



Chinedu who further confessed to have never sent his boys to attack the St. Philips Catholic Church that led to the shooting of the congregations said: "our target was Bishop, I sent my boys to get me bishop, and when they went to his house and could not find him, they decided to check him in the church and after they realized Bishop had left the country back to South Africa they resorted to killing members of his family which resulted the careless shooting in the church.



One of the suspects, 44-year-old Vincent Ike condemned the killing and disassociated himself saying it wasn't in their plan but the boys overreacted.



Source; The suspected leader of a gang known as the "Great Men" Mr. Chinedu Akpunonu (AKA Obrocho) that allegedly masterminded the shooting in St. Philips Catholic Church, Ozubulu, has opened up to his counsel Okechukwu Ikenna and narrated how the shooting was carried out in Ozubulu.Recently, the Anambra State Police Command paraded four suspected members of a deadly gang (The Great Men) including their leader Mr. Chinedu Akpunonu (AKA Obrocho) who confessed to have masterminded the Ozubulu massacre that had 13 people killed and about 22 injured on August 6.Chinedu who further confessed to have never sent his boys to attack the St. Philips Catholic Church that led to the shooting of the congregations said: "our target was Bishop, I sent my boys to get me bishop, and when they went to his house and could not find him, they decided to check him in the church and after they realized Bishop had left the country back to South Africa they resorted to killing members of his family which resulted the careless shooting in the church.One of the suspects, 44-year-old Vincent Ike condemned the killing and disassociated himself saying it wasn't in their plan but the boys overreacted.Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/11/suspected-gang-leader-ozubulu-church-massacre-narrates-attack-carried.html 1 Like 2 Shares

Fools 3 Likes

I thought they said it was Hausa.



31 Likes 2 Shares

Hmmm

FarahAideed:

Fools who who 1 Like

well anything can happen in Nigeria. Next please well anything can happen in Nigeria. Next please 1 Like

this is what am talking about, that it unfair to marry a 21 year old girl because if we look at it in another angle it not there fault o to have sacked him even if I wasn't there I still know that I Will make it in life because I have watch a 2d movie before coming to this conclusion that wherever you go always stick with your bae yhu never know tomorrow yhu may eat eba









Sorry if you've wasted your time reading my trash 8 Likes

Criminal wey get boys only in Igbo land Evans and co 8 Likes 2 Shares

Sometimes I feel like the police manufacture suspects just to keep people from digging deep 5 Likes 1 Share











My eyes must be deceiving me:







I thought i saw my Boyfriend over reacted after "losing target" and i just assumed he doesn't know how to do dat tin 1 Like

A won were 2 Likes

If u thoroughly read this article u will understand and give a deep thought into this matter, u will have no option than to agree that the issue is similar to what might have happened or occurred or even a resemblance of something that will definitely elude a mere human prowess and finally come to the conclusion that I have nothing to say..

ipobs killing ipobs 6 Likes 2 Shares



So you sent them to get you Bishop? Dead or alive?



Story for the gods!



May the full wrath of the law takes it toll upon you Just negodu: Your boys overreacted...So you sent them to get you Bishop? Dead or alive?Story for the gods!May the full wrath of the law takes it toll upon you 1 Like

Oh, the killings wasn't carried out by Obiano or boko haram to discredit IPOB? 4 Likes 2 Shares

Super story! So this is how they want to sweep this under carpet. 1 Like

Liesssss. Is it logical for kidnappers to massacre people like that out of frustration? Don't you think they wouldn't want heat on their back and keep a low profile? Ozubulu massacre still has inner motives!!! 1 Like

And some people were trying to make this a political/tribal issue... It was just gang war with innocent people sadly being caught in the crossfire.

It is callous. It is callous.













Meanwhile guys check out my profile for your extender products.. Your boys overreacted? just imagineMeanwhile guys check out my profile for your extender products..

No be Hausa man carry out the attack again 6 Likes 1 Share

Police should overreact by killing them also... 1 Like

ayxmania:

Hmmm .



I don't believe this poo. The Nigerian police is forming that they solve all crimes so they setup people to account for them. Until we see these grievious criminals executed and hanged, then its all a charade

Whatever happened to attorney client privilege?

Make una dey kill una sef dey go 1 Like 1 Share