Date: Thursday, 23 November 2017 at 07:14 PM
|Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Military Man And His Military Fiancee by mezynaija(m): 1:25pm
This Pre-wedding photos of a Nigerian military couple are currently trending online and people who see the photo, fall in love with it.
The lady was the army officer who received Big Brother Naija stars, Efe and Bisola the first time they arrived Nigeria after the show in South Africa
These pre-wedding photos of military couples proves that LOVE is fair and it is indeed for all. No boundaries, it will definitely find you!
More of their photos below:
Source: http://www.jtownconnect.com.ng/2017/11/see-this-adorable-pre-wedding-photos-of.html
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Military Man And His Military Fiancee by ElDaIllest(m): 1:33pm
This one the invitation card was pasted as well,so the entire NL is invited shey?
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Military Man And His Military Fiancee by Benjom(m): 1:37pm
Congrats to them... but a note of warning to the lady; settle your differences amicably and never you beat your husband to be o
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Military Man And His Military Fiancee by KardinalZik(m): 2:02pm
If soja marry soja - dem go born mumu.
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Military Man And His Military Fiancee by KardinalZik(m): 2:04pm
Benjom:
military + military = LIKE CHARGES.
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Military Man And His Military Fiancee by Joislim(f): 2:23pm
I wish them well
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Military Man And His Military Fiancee by TEAMvido(m): 3:29pm
nice one ..... more wielding power to his jigolo ....
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Military Man And His Military Fiancee by holatin(m): 5:55pm
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Military Man And His Military Fiancee by buygala(m): 5:55pm
In other news.......
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Military Man And His Military Fiancee by RETIREDMUMU(m): 5:56pm
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Military Man And His Military Fiancee by ArchangeLucifer: 5:56pm
Benue + Cross River combination ontop bed?!
Lord God.
I apologize!!!
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Military Man And His Military Fiancee by Marcelinho(m): 5:57pm
ok
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Military Man And His Military Fiancee by favourmic(m): 5:57pm
hmmm
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Military Man And His Military Fiancee by Jeezuzpick(m): 5:57pm
HML.
Make Oga Burantashi nor post una go sambisa o.
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Military Man And His Military Fiancee by Joephat(m): 5:58pm
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Military Man And His Military Fiancee by sdindan: 5:58pm
I hope they willnot shot each other soonest
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Military Man And His Military Fiancee by Joephat(m): 5:58pm
No be Maggie from Idioma Benue be this?
E get one hotel wey I dey see her before she join army but bcz Na Army them be make I close my mouth
I no go talk wetin she dey normally do there...
With the extra judicial crimes against army, I don't want to be a victim.
So happy married life..
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Military Man And His Military Fiancee by estolaB(f): 5:58pm
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Military Man And His Military Fiancee by fatymore(f): 5:58pm
So cute...
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Military Man And His Military Fiancee by Lanre4uonly(m): 5:58pm
Conjugal bliss to the couple.
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Military Man And His Military Fiancee by nairalandfreak(m): 5:58pm
She's not a military officer.
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Military Man And His Military Fiancee by Lalas247(f): 5:58pm
She looks militant but pretty
Congrats to them
Their kids go hear am
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Military Man And His Military Fiancee by Macgreat(m): 6:02pm
One chance
Elders meat
Now they need wallpapers to keep their love alive
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Military Man And His Military Fiancee by gebest: 6:02pm
luvly
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Military Man And His Military Fiancee by cogbuagu: 6:02pm
The lady appears older
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Military Man And His Military Fiancee by lonelydora(m): 6:02pm
***singing ***
They go born mumu
They go born mumu
If soldier marry soldier
They go born monkey
Congratulations cute couple
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Military Man And His Military Fiancee by glosplendid(f): 6:02pm
Not seeing difference between Benue name and igbo own
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Military Man And His Military Fiancee by HerrDamilord(m): 6:02pm
KardinalZik:
Oh! Your parents were soldiers?
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Military Man And His Military Fiancee by kay29000(m): 6:04pm
Cool
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Military Man And His Military Fiancee by Kulas: 6:08pm
All these pre wedding this and that is becoming nuisance in making FP in nairaland and should be scrapped
