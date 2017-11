Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Military Man And His Military Fiancee (12913 Views)

The lady was the army officer who received Big Brother Naija stars, Efe and Bisola the first time they arrived Nigeria after the show in South Africa



These pre-wedding photos of military couples proves that LOVE is fair and it is indeed for all. No boundaries, it will definitely find you!



More of their photos below:





This one the invitation card was pasted as well,so the entire NL is invited shey? 35 Likes

Congrats to them... but a note of warning to the lady; settle your differences amicably and never you beat your husband to be o 1 Like

If soja marry soja - dem go born mumu. 6 Likes

Benjom:

Congrats to them... but a note of warning to the lady; settle your differences amicably and never you beat your husband to be o

military + military = LIKE CHARGES. military + military = LIKE CHARGES. 1 Like

I wish them well

nice one ..... more wielding power to his jigolo ....

Lord God.



I apologize!!! Benue + Cross River combination ontop bed?!Lord God.I apologize!!! 18 Likes 2 Shares

HML.



Make Oga Burantashi nor post una go sambisa o.

I hope they willnot shot each other soonest 1 Like







No be Maggie from Idioma Benue be this?



E get one hotel wey I dey see her before she join army but bcz Na Army them be make I close my mouth





I no go talk wetin she dey normally do there...



With the extra judicial crimes against army, I don't want to be a victim.



1 Like

So cute...

Conjugal bliss to the couple.

She's not a military officer. 1 Like



Congrats to them



Their kids go hear am She looks militant but prettyCongrats to themTheir kids go hear am 2 Likes





One chance





Elders meat





The lady appears older





They go born mumu

They go born mumu

If soldier marry soldier

They go born monkey







Not seeing difference between Benue name and igbo own

KardinalZik:

If soja marry soja - dem go born mumu.

Cool