



A beautiful young Nigerian doctor has recounted the horrific moment she woke up during her surgery.



According to her she had gone under the knife after feeling a sharp pain in her lower abdomen, but due to anesthetic failure, she woke up during surgery.







“it all happened like a flash… I was at the salon wt my friend Edikan when i noticed a sharp pain in my right lower abdomen. I just brushed it off… I mean we were preparing to jet out the next morning.. So we finished and went to see a movie, now by the time we finished i literally couldn’t walk anymore.. The doctor in us kicked in… And i paused and quickly examined myself and elicited the signs to diagnose acute appendicitis and they were all positive.. So we go do a scan and it was true… Went to see a surgeon to clear me to fly the next morning and he examines me and says “if u as much as go a lil feet in d air, the pressure will cause rupture.. U need a surgery tomorrow..





Now this was already 8pm on sunday. I called my Dad and explained and called my bestie and immediately she got ready to fly down to were i was the nxt morning. NOW TO THE SCARY PART; “MY AWARENESS UNDER ANESTHESIA” SO I AM TAKEN TO THE THEATRE, PREPPED FOR SURGERY AND INJECTED THE ANESTHETICS AND MUSCLE RELAXANT AND THEN MASKED AND BAGGED AND BRIEFLY I WAS OFF AND AFTER A WHILE I REALISED I WAS CONSCIOUS BUT BECAUSE OF THE MUSCLE RELAXANT I COULDNT MOVE.. SO I JUST ASSUMED THE SURGERY WAS OVER… THEN I FEEL THEM DRAPE ME AND THE NEXT THING I HEAR THE SURGEON SAY.. OKK SO WE ARE ABOUT TO START…. I AM LIKE WT!!!! WHAT DO U MEAN..

THE NEXT THING HE MAKES THE FIRST CUT THEY PULL.. AND I COULD FEEL EVERY SINGLE THING.. I TRIED TO MOVE SOMETHING BUT COULDNT… I TRIED… GOSH.. I STARTED PRAYING.. I WAS LIKE JESUS HELP ME! HELP ME! THIS PAIN IS TOO MUCH! PLS HELPPPPPP!! AND WHILE I TOT OKK ITS A LAPAROSCOPIC SURGERY.. THERE WONT BE MORE CUTS… THE SURGEON SAYS OMG! SHE HAS MULTIPLE ADHESIONS.. WE HSVE TO DO AN OPEN SURGERY.. I AM LIKE NOOOOO… GOD NOOOOOO! AND THEN THEY START CUTTING AGAIN… LORD JESUS..HMMM.. WELL FINALLY IT ENDED AND IT WAS MY WORST NIGHTMARE…





I GOT OUT AND TEARS WELLED UP IN MY EYES. BECAUSE FOR OVER 3 AND A HALF HOURS OF SURGERY I WAS AWAKE! I STILL DREAM ABOUT IT… MY SURGEON AND ANESTHESIOLOGIST KEEP APOLOGISING…TRUTHFULLY I DONT BLAME THEM BCS THEY DDNT KNOW.. BUT IN ALL I AM GRATEFUL TO BE ALIVE AND WELL. THIS IS MY STORY. MY AWARENESs”







