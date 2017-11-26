₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Medical Doctor Wakes Up During Her Surgery (Photos) by madjam(m): 3:52pm
A beautiful young Nigerian doctor has recounted the horrific moment she woke up during her surgery.
According to her she had gone under the knife after feeling a sharp pain in her lower abdomen, but due to anesthetic failure, she woke up during surgery.
“it all happened like a flash… I was at the salon wt my friend Edikan when i noticed a sharp pain in my right lower abdomen. I just brushed it off… I mean we were preparing to jet out the next morning.. So we finished and went to see a movie, now by the time we finished i literally couldn’t walk anymore.. The doctor in us kicked in… And i paused and quickly examined myself and elicited the signs to diagnose acute appendicitis and they were all positive.. So we go do a scan and it was true… Went to see a surgeon to clear me to fly the next morning and he examines me and says “if u as much as go a lil feet in d air, the pressure will cause rupture.. U need a surgery tomorrow..
Now this was already 8pm on sunday. I called my Dad and explained and called my bestie and immediately she got ready to fly down to were i was the nxt morning. NOW TO THE SCARY PART; “MY AWARENESS UNDER ANESTHESIA” SO I AM TAKEN TO THE THEATRE, PREPPED FOR SURGERY AND INJECTED THE ANESTHETICS AND MUSCLE RELAXANT AND THEN MASKED AND BAGGED AND BRIEFLY I WAS OFF AND AFTER A WHILE I REALISED I WAS CONSCIOUS BUT BECAUSE OF THE MUSCLE RELAXANT I COULDNT MOVE.. SO I JUST ASSUMED THE SURGERY WAS OVER… THEN I FEEL THEM DRAPE ME AND THE NEXT THING I HEAR THE SURGEON SAY.. OKK SO WE ARE ABOUT TO START…. I AM LIKE WT!!!! WHAT DO U MEAN..
THE NEXT THING HE MAKES THE FIRST CUT THEY PULL.. AND I COULD FEEL EVERY SINGLE THING.. I TRIED TO MOVE SOMETHING BUT COULDNT… I TRIED… GOSH.. I STARTED PRAYING.. I WAS LIKE JESUS HELP ME! HELP ME! THIS PAIN IS TOO MUCH! PLS HELPPPPPP!! AND WHILE I TOT OKK ITS A LAPAROSCOPIC SURGERY.. THERE WONT BE MORE CUTS… THE SURGEON SAYS OMG! SHE HAS MULTIPLE ADHESIONS.. WE HSVE TO DO AN OPEN SURGERY.. I AM LIKE NOOOOO… GOD NOOOOOO! AND THEN THEY START CUTTING AGAIN… LORD JESUS..HMMM.. WELL FINALLY IT ENDED AND IT WAS MY WORST NIGHTMARE…
I GOT OUT AND TEARS WELLED UP IN MY EYES. BECAUSE FOR OVER 3 AND A HALF HOURS OF SURGERY I WAS AWAKE! I STILL DREAM ABOUT IT… MY SURGEON AND ANESTHESIOLOGIST KEEP APOLOGISING…TRUTHFULLY I DONT BLAME THEM BCS THEY DDNT KNOW.. BUT IN ALL I AM GRATEFUL TO BE ALIVE AND WELL. THIS IS MY STORY. MY AWARENESs”
More @ http://trendinghelm.blogspot.com/2017/11/medical-doctor-recounts-horrific-moment.html
|Re: Medical Doctor Wakes Up During Her Surgery (Photos) by delishpot: 4:10pm
A friend's sister said she was aware throughout her CS surgery. The strength of the human body sha. I can't even imagine.
|Re: Medical Doctor Wakes Up During Her Surgery (Photos) by OrestesDante(m): 5:10pm
That moment when you're so pained and agonized and there is no one to tell.... You're dying in your very eyes.
What about those negligent nurses that assume accident victims dead and then send them to the mortuary. All in the Name Laziness.
|Re: Medical Doctor Wakes Up During Her Surgery (Photos) by Chuknovski(m): 5:16pm
she had zombie effects
|Re: Medical Doctor Wakes Up During Her Surgery (Photos) by kendrace(f): 5:23pm
Happened to me.. was awake all through but couldn't move or open my eyes.. it was crazy
|Re: Medical Doctor Wakes Up During Her Surgery (Photos) by NiRfreak(m): 5:41pm
This is sheer incompetence and ineptitude. Olodo doctors. The psychological trauma it caused you should tell u
|Re: Medical Doctor Wakes Up During Her Surgery (Photos) by alexialin: 5:43pm
Wow
That's horrific
Jeez!
|Re: Medical Doctor Wakes Up During Her Surgery (Photos) by ipobarecriminals: 7:48pm
:JESUS himself performed the. surgery. That we are alive, is by His Grace.Thank u JESUS for the 365 dayz miracle
|Re: Medical Doctor Wakes Up During Her Surgery (Photos) by demsid(m): 7:49pm
Nawa
|Re: Medical Doctor Wakes Up During Her Surgery (Photos) by Kufie(m): 7:49pm
Epistle! Wow
|Re: Medical Doctor Wakes Up During Her Surgery (Photos) by Joephat(m): 7:50pm
Please
This land is for Sale, The topic is rubbish and I am tired of insulting Afonjas..
If you want to buy... Quote me or like me.
|Re: Medical Doctor Wakes Up During Her Surgery (Photos) by miqos02(m): 7:51pm
Chuknovski:
|Re: Medical Doctor Wakes Up During Her Surgery (Photos) by kay29000(m): 7:52pm
Hmm
|Re: Medical Doctor Wakes Up During Her Surgery (Photos) by Uyi168(m): 7:53pm
So,why is she now telling us?..
|Re: Medical Doctor Wakes Up During Her Surgery (Photos) by DaV8King(m): 7:55pm
Effect of inadequate dosage of anesthesia
|Re: Medical Doctor Wakes Up During Her Surgery (Photos) by UbanmeUdie: 7:55pm
In a nutshell, the anaesthetics were either incompetent or they were quacks!
There is nothing as scary as going through what others go through in your hands.
|Re: Medical Doctor Wakes Up During Her Surgery (Photos) by theunnamed: 7:55pm
We yaff hear
|Re: Medical Doctor Wakes Up During Her Surgery (Photos) by SirLakes: 7:55pm
Na Wa o
|Re: Medical Doctor Wakes Up During Her Surgery (Photos) by anidan(m): 7:57pm
These re really incompetent doctors. All they know is to go on strike and fight government for their salaries and allowances.
|Re: Medical Doctor Wakes Up During Her Surgery (Photos) by mokt(m): 7:57pm
I don't even want to imagine the pain she went through. Glad she made it.
|Re: Medical Doctor Wakes Up During Her Surgery (Photos) by teresafaith(f): 7:57pm
Wow
|Re: Medical Doctor Wakes Up During Her Surgery (Photos) by YesNoMaybe: 7:58pm
NiRfreak:
Its not ooooo. It happens. The human body is a dynamic system.
|Re: Medical Doctor Wakes Up During Her Surgery (Photos) by Amarabae(f): 7:59pm
Lols
|Re: Medical Doctor Wakes Up During Her Surgery (Photos) by simplemach(m): 7:59pm
Job Hazards
|Re: Medical Doctor Wakes Up During Her Surgery (Photos) by raphafire: 7:59pm
NiRfreak:
What are you implying
|Re: Medical Doctor Wakes Up During Her Surgery (Photos) by gypsey(m): 8:00pm
OrestesDante:it scary! and not just laziness, i add incompetency and imagine them sending an unconscious person to the morgue and then they didn't wake up because they have freezed to death. chai!
|Re: Medical Doctor Wakes Up During Her Surgery (Photos) by sod09(m): 8:00pm
Damn
Scary and creepy
|Re: Medical Doctor Wakes Up During Her Surgery (Photos) by Sexytemi(f): 8:01pm
I tried to imagine what she must have gone through but just can't, the pains must have been hell.
|Re: Medical Doctor Wakes Up During Her Surgery (Photos) by oshe11(m): 8:03pm
She jst got a dose of wat she has bn doing to her patients
|Re: Medical Doctor Wakes Up During Her Surgery (Photos) by adecz: 8:04pm
Have a female friend who went through
this exact experience.
She had hip surgery & awoke during the
operation, feeling all the cuts, pulls & tears!!
When u are under anaesthetic & muscle
relaxants, you can't move or talk, so, unless
an extremely vigilant attendant notices, you
are strictly alone to face this unimaginable
horror & pain.
This is all part of the fake drugs Dora Akinyuli
(God bless her soul) fought against.
I suspect some of these anaesthetics are sourced
at giveaway prices from either India or China.
The patient "pays".....
