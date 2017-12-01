₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|"Wolf Of Wall Street" - 5 Mindsets Every Graduate MUST Have In 2018 by BiafraBushBoy(m): 10:05am On Jan 05
If you need to know the mindsets every graduate should have, then you need to see the movie “Wolf of Wall Street?”
If you haven’t, then you need to take a look at it as fast as you can. 2017 has almost ended, and it is time to take a look at career reviews.
Did you miss something? Did everything go as planned? Was there something you could have done better? Did you give up easily on something that would have been a life changer?
Now is the perfect time to review exactly how everything went and draw up plans that would project you in the coming year.
Is there a better mirror to use in the assessment? Yea! “The Wolf of Wall Street”
The movie pictured the life of Jordan Belfort, played by Leonardo DiCaprio, who rose to riches by selling crappy penny stocks as a Wall Street broker. He eventually lost all the money, riches, power that he had, and was sent to jail for over 3 years. Nowadays he is a Sales teacher, and the movie ended up making him a superstar.
Was the movie morally grounded? No!!! But was there something to learn from the life of this crook turned hero?
Let’s have a look at the mindsets every graduate should have and learn from the life of Jordan Belfort and his Wall Street Life.
Sometimes you should stoop to conquer
This should be one of the mindsets every graduate should have. Nobody wants to regress at any point in life. Just like every graduate out there, Jordan wanted to become a millionaire as fast as possible, and then he decided to work in a place (Wall Street) that would help him achieve that dream faster. His first day as a professional was when the stock market crashed.
Selling Blue-chip stocks at Wall Street was far easier as a professional as compared to selling penny stocks. Moving out of Wall Street to meet junkies who sell Penny stocks would be considered demotion to some other peeps, but In the case of Jordan, it wasn’t. He stooped down to zero and jumped to a very high altitude (Success)
You should have like-minded Friends
If you are success hungry and your friends are loafers, then things might not work out for you. This is an example of showing me your friend and I tell you who you are. It is either you bring them up to your level like Jordan Belfort did, or you discard them as fast as possible.
Learn the art of communication
Communication skill is highly imperative. From pitching your ideas to friends and investors, selling yourself to potential employers, to convincing people to buy your point of view, learning the art of communication is a must. To succeed in life generally, the art of effective communication is one of the mindsets every graduate should have.
Always learn to mind your own business
It wasn’t hard for Jordan to leave the Penny stock store and set up his own after a while. This was because he learnt that he needed to mind his own business. You will never become a millionaire minding someone else’s business. I am not asking you to leave your job immediately, but you should prepare the foundations as fast as possible.
There should always be a plan B
Jordan was indicted by the US government for stock fraud and was sent to jail for over 3 years. He had lost everything he had; Family, Power, and Money. He came out of jail a nobody. But was he going to wind down just like that?
How he quickly switched from being a stockbroker to becoming one of the best sales tutors in the world isn’t magic. It is all about having a Plan B. That is one of the mindsets every graduate should have and follow up on. There should always be a plan B!
Teaching sales might not make him rich as he was before, but it has gotten him enough to pay up most of his debts.
Till we meet again, do you think you can “Sell me this pen” and make me buy it?
Bye for now.
|Re: "Wolf Of Wall Street" - 5 Mindsets Every Graduate MUST Have In 2018 by BiafraBushBoy(m): 10:09am On Jan 05
Other helpful links can be found on the blog.
You can also contribute to the discussion and share your views.
Source to the article: Source: http://topwritersden.com/mindsets-graduate-should-have/
|Re: "Wolf Of Wall Street" - 5 Mindsets Every Graduate MUST Have In 2018 by taylor88(m): 10:09am On Jan 05
|Re: "Wolf Of Wall Street" - 5 Mindsets Every Graduate MUST Have In 2018 by davide470(m): 5:32pm On Jan 05
You should have Like-minded Friends
Very Valid!!
|Re: "Wolf Of Wall Street" - 5 Mindsets Every Graduate MUST Have In 2018 by BiafraBushBoy(m): 7:10pm On Jan 05
Lalasticlala. Good evening
|Re: "Wolf Of Wall Street" - 5 Mindsets Every Graduate MUST Have In 2018 by Nnaabros: 11:00pm On Jan 05
'Sell me this pen'
As in, 'Sell MY OWN PEN to me'. You need to watch that movie
|Re: "Wolf Of Wall Street" - 5 Mindsets Every Graduate MUST Have In 2018 by BiafraBushBoy(m): 12:21am
Nnaabros:
Fascinating I swear.
But that is the bedrock of every business.
1) Sell plan
2) Sell vision to investors
3) Sell to partners.
It is all about sales!!! Lol
|Re: "Wolf Of Wall Street" - 5 Mindsets Every Graduate MUST Have In 2018 by Rick9(m): 7:10am
|Re: "Wolf Of Wall Street" - 5 Mindsets Every Graduate MUST Have In 2018 by DaddyKross: 7:11am
As i see "Wolf of wall steet" i don know say na Bush write am
|Re: "Wolf Of Wall Street" - 5 Mindsets Every Graduate MUST Have In 2018 by marooh: 7:15am
BiafraBushBoy:
Ur signature is bomb
|Re: "Wolf Of Wall Street" - 5 Mindsets Every Graduate MUST Have In 2018 by yeyeboi(m): 7:18am
|Re: "Wolf Of Wall Street" - 5 Mindsets Every Graduate MUST Have In 2018 by Chuvin22(m): 7:18am
2013
Saw the movie in my final year..
After all the ginger that followed, nothing don come out.
This is Nigeria, this is not the United States, this is not Hollywood.
In the Nigerian society, Jordan Belfort is a yahoo boy..
He is a scammer and drug addict.
I love the movie though. I still have it and watch it sometimes.
Sometimes all you need for ur hardwork to pay is just Favour. Forget what you see in that movie, REAL LIFE IS HARD.
|Re: "Wolf Of Wall Street" - 5 Mindsets Every Graduate MUST Have In 2018 by Protocall: 7:18am
Really cool, keep that pen up bro
|Re: "Wolf Of Wall Street" - 5 Mindsets Every Graduate MUST Have In 2018 by elibest360(m): 7:21am
|Re: "Wolf Of Wall Street" - 5 Mindsets Every Graduate MUST Have In 2018 by Nutase(f): 7:22am
Are you encouraging us to become fraudulent like him. Bull crap.
|Re: "Wolf Of Wall Street" - 5 Mindsets Every Graduate MUST Have In 2018 by Bluehill1051: 7:22am
I am watching a movie now where a virgin is to be used for cleansing in a particular village to appease the gods....dats not my problem sha but the problem here is "the virgin to be used is tonto dike"....how is dat even possible?
|Re: "Wolf Of Wall Street" - 5 Mindsets Every Graduate MUST Have In 2018 by chloride6: 7:23am
Biafrabushboy bet why?
|Re: "Wolf Of Wall Street" - 5 Mindsets Every Graduate MUST Have In 2018 by Tuham(m): 7:24am
Awesome points gathered here OP
Graduates constitute an high percentage of population in our Obodo Nigeria and if they can have a positive mindset likewise willing to take actions, this country would become great
|Re: "Wolf Of Wall Street" - 5 Mindsets Every Graduate MUST Have In 2018 by Symphony007: 7:24am
Why did the omitt the part where bleeps prostitutes and snips coke off their boobs.
|Re: "Wolf Of Wall Street" - 5 Mindsets Every Graduate MUST Have In 2018 by WinningSun: 7:25am
his power was in persuasion.
|Re: "Wolf Of Wall Street" - 5 Mindsets Every Graduate MUST Have In 2018 by rasakwahab: 7:26am
|Re: "Wolf Of Wall Street" - 5 Mindsets Every Graduate MUST Have In 2018 by israelmao(m): 7:29am
All points on point.
|Re: "Wolf Of Wall Street" - 5 Mindsets Every Graduate MUST Have In 2018 by WinningSun: 7:29am
Chuvin22:
most people are mixing american timing with Nigeria timing. America is in the post industrial age we are approaching the industrial/agricultural age.
|Re: "Wolf Of Wall Street" - 5 Mindsets Every Graduate MUST Have In 2018 by Quality20(m): 7:29am
hope d movie and other similar ones can b easily downloaded free of charge?
|Re: "Wolf Of Wall Street" - 5 Mindsets Every Graduate MUST Have In 2018 by wale377(m): 7:32am
And ENTERENEURSHIP key
|Re: "Wolf Of Wall Street" - 5 Mindsets Every Graduate MUST Have In 2018 by Ojemedad: 7:35am
One of my favorite movie after the God father
|Re: "Wolf Of Wall Street" - 5 Mindsets Every Graduate MUST Have In 2018 by sheddyboy01(m): 7:36am
Facts.
|Re: "Wolf Of Wall Street" - 5 Mindsets Every Graduate MUST Have In 2018 by Emvicprints1: 7:43am
Chuvin22:bros you are very correct. Your friends are yahoo boys you either join dem or you suffer.
|Re: "Wolf Of Wall Street" - 5 Mindsets Every Graduate MUST Have In 2018 by ashawopikin(m): 7:47am
U can't compare a movie and d reality called Nigeria.d first thing u do as a Nigerian graduate is to study d market and d only plan B u should have is LEARN A DANM TRADE
|Re: "Wolf Of Wall Street" - 5 Mindsets Every Graduate MUST Have In 2018 by purem(m): 7:52am
I like this guy, he's one of those nairalanders I always learn one or two things from there thread...
Guys it's about time we all need to take a look and examine our lives.
Ask yourself what is the essence of spending most of your time on nairaland just to seek for attention?
What do you gain when you finally got the attentions you bargain for?
Does that change the reality of your life?
Some folks will be frustrated of there situation, you will notice that by their post and comments.
The other day one guy was uploading gay porn pics and was creating numerous akants, which shows that he's frustrated of being a gay.
But those nonsense he's doing cannot change anything
|Re: "Wolf Of Wall Street" - 5 Mindsets Every Graduate MUST Have In 2018 by Nigga44: 7:57am
I haven't seen the movie yet, but me being a Penny stock trader, I can imagine the strategy he was using is what is called 'PUMP AND DUMP', a phenomenon of selling totally cheap and crappy stocks to novice investors and exiting your position when the price goes very high leaving the novice investors to hold the bag.
Men...., that is one of the biggest frauds in wall street and should not be used to inspire anyone.
