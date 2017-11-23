₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,916,535 members, 3,930,139 topics. Date: Thursday, 23 November 2017 at 09:28 PM

World’s First Floating City To Emerge In The Pacific Ocean By 2020 - Science/Technology - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Science/Technology / World’s First Floating City To Emerge In The Pacific Ocean By 2020 (7415 Views)

What You Need To Know About Nkorea’s Threat To Detonate An H-bomb In The Pacific / North Korea Threatens To Test Hydrogen Bomb Over The Pacific Ocean / Hurricane Irma : Sucks Ocean Away From Florida And Bahamas Beaches (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

World’s First Floating City To Emerge In The Pacific Ocean By 2020 by RoyalBlak007: 6:08pm
The concept of floating cities may sound like something from a science fiction novel, but it could become a reality by 2020. Seasteading Institute, a San Francisco-based nonprofit has been developing this idea since the foundation of the organization in 2008, and it has reached an agreement with the government of French Polynesia to begin testing in its waters.

http://www.mirror.co.uk/tech/worlds-first-floating-city-taking-11519830

https://www.boredpanda.com/first-floating-nation-island-pacific-ocean-tahiti-2020-seasteading-institute/

Lalasticlala

Mynd44


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kW0IhEZuy4k

2 Shares

Re: World’s First Floating City To Emerge In The Pacific Ocean By 2020 by RoyalBlak007: 6:10pm
Seasteading Institute, a San Francisco-based nonprofit has been developing this idea since the foundation of the organization in 2008

Re: World’s First Floating City To Emerge In The Pacific Ocean By 2020 by RoyalBlak007: 6:11pm
It has reached an agreement with the government of French Polynesia to begin testing in its waters

Re: World’s First Floating City To Emerge In The Pacific Ocean By 2020 by RoyalBlak007: 6:12pm
“If you could have a floating city, it would essentially be a start-up country”

1 Like

Re: World’s First Floating City To Emerge In The Pacific Ocean By 2020 by Shedrack777(m): 6:13pm
if this is true, then, its awesome

4 Likes

Re: World’s First Floating City To Emerge In The Pacific Ocean By 2020 by RoyalBlak007: 6:13pm
“We can create a huge diversity of governments for a huge diversity of people”

Re: World’s First Floating City To Emerge In The Pacific Ocean By 2020 by RoyalBlak007: 6:14pm
The community in question should consist of about a dozen structures, including homes, hotels, offices, and restaurants

1 Like

Re: World’s First Floating City To Emerge In The Pacific Ocean By 2020 by RoyalBlak007: 6:14pm
Engineers and architects have already visited an undisclosed location where the project should emerge

1 Like

Re: World’s First Floating City To Emerge In The Pacific Ocean By 2020 by Beesluv: 6:15pm
So beautiful

2 Likes

Re: World’s First Floating City To Emerge In The Pacific Ocean By 2020 by RoyalBlak007: 6:15pm
The main aim of the idea is to “liberate humanity from politicians” and “rewrite the rules that govern society”

6 Likes

Re: World’s First Floating City To Emerge In The Pacific Ocean By 2020 by Beesluv: 6:15pm
Hope they dont have mamiwater or village people

5 Likes 1 Share

Re: World’s First Floating City To Emerge In The Pacific Ocean By 2020 by RoyalBlak007: 6:16pm
Building this utopian offshore will cost about $167 million

Re: World’s First Floating City To Emerge In The Pacific Ocean By 2020 by mazimee(m): 6:21pm
I don't like seas/Oceans, how much more living in a city that is surounded by waters. What if there is a strong wave and the waters is greatly upset? I can't deal. This place is not meant for me.

6 Likes

Re: World’s First Floating City To Emerge In The Pacific Ocean By 2020 by Daniel2060(m): 6:27pm
When I thought I've seen it all,

And we are still commissioning "SINGLET & BOXERS cry cry

6 Likes

Re: World’s First Floating City To Emerge In The Pacific Ocean By 2020 by AuthoritySpeaks(m): 6:28pm
Definately, life in such will be adventurily interesting.. And my country is still hear, drinking their oil.

9 Likes 1 Share

Re: World’s First Floating City To Emerge In The Pacific Ocean By 2020 by AuthoritySpeaks(m): 6:29pm
mazimee:
I don't like seas/Oceans, how much more living in a city that is surounded by waters. What if there is a strong wave and the waters is greatly upset? I can't deal. This place is not meant for me.

All those factors must for sure, be considered before they even start it up..
It's built by experts.

6 Likes 2 Shares

Re: World’s First Floating City To Emerge In The Pacific Ocean By 2020 by Lovetinz(m): 6:32pm
New country? Not so fast.
It's been sited in French Polynesian waters.
The moment you try that thing in international waters, you will receive unwanted attention from Navies of countries with serious muscle -
warships, submarines of U.S, Russia, China and a host of other countries will suddenly remember they have a right of navigation in international waters.

5 Likes

Re: World’s First Floating City To Emerge In The Pacific Ocean By 2020 by mazimee(m): 6:38pm
AuthoritySpeaks:

All those factors must for sure, be considered before they even start it up..
It's built by experts.


Wasn't it a self proclaimed expert that built Titanic Ship?

Nature will always show itself when it wants to, and our human imperfections will always take its place too.

9 Likes 1 Share

Re: World’s First Floating City To Emerge In The Pacific Ocean By 2020 by Sunshyne200(m): 7:19pm
I just knew following this guy would be so interesting, he is just like explorer...
Oshea.

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: World’s First Floating City To Emerge In The Pacific Ocean By 2020 by WebSurfer(m): 9:03pm
grin
Re: World’s First Floating City To Emerge In The Pacific Ocean By 2020 by Kufie(m): 9:03pm
Ex
Re: World’s First Floating City To Emerge In The Pacific Ocean By 2020 by I124U: 9:03pm
Black is the new explorer. Kudos brah!!

1 Like 1 Share

Re: World’s First Floating City To Emerge In The Pacific Ocean By 2020 by innobets(m): 9:04pm
seen...next
Re: World’s First Floating City To Emerge In The Pacific Ocean By 2020 by Addictedtodrugs: 9:04pm
See wetin people comment just to book space

1 Like 2 Shares

Re: World’s First Floating City To Emerge In The Pacific Ocean By 2020 by massinola(m): 9:04pm
Queenlovely, when you visited one in 1986 with your husband, how did you enjoy your vacation
Re: World’s First Floating City To Emerge In The Pacific Ocean By 2020 by Lirqur: 9:04pm
Elysium loading, phase one destruction grin
Re: World’s First Floating City To Emerge In The Pacific Ocean By 2020 by Orpe7(m): 9:04pm
Thought it was midAir floating grin
Re: World’s First Floating City To Emerge In The Pacific Ocean By 2020 by soberdrunk(m): 9:04pm
Like how much 1 plot of 'sea land' go cost? angry

2 Likes

Re: World’s First Floating City To Emerge In The Pacific Ocean By 2020 by innobets(m): 9:04pm
space grabbers everywhere
Re: World’s First Floating City To Emerge In The Pacific Ocean By 2020 by Flashh: 9:04pm
If a City can float, that means the city won't have specific location.
Re: World’s First Floating City To Emerge In The Pacific Ocean By 2020 by Franco2017(m): 9:04pm
This is good, but our Minister of Science & Technology is still waiting for 2018 to start producing pencil

1 Like

Re: World’s First Floating City To Emerge In The Pacific Ocean By 2020 by MistaBabz: 9:05pm
Wow, dope city

(0) (1) (Reply)

Please Where Can I Buy Large Magnets In Lagos? / Comptia A+, Net+: No Longer Lifetime, Get It Now Before December! / Starcomms Introduces 50 Hours Internet Package

Viewing this topic: Elslim, seniorkachion(m), emvz, Tlontin(m), cana882(m), IamNat, Cosmore9(m), sweetkev(m), Ikio, Oluwabenj, rush2mac(m), JohnieWalker(m), bebene, OGMspecial(m), buchilino(m), patosky22(m), santa62(m), movement32, molekoole(m), Kendrick80(m), emydot(m), themayor4542(m), sdkalu, peteonline, ceeroh(m), yeltans(m), mhiztalee(m), Blackfyre9(m), crackerspub, innobets(m), akaahs(m), awezoom1, mysteryman2014, username12, Tajolo, Henry1006(m), babydoc, merit455(m), Fatban(m), Johnrake69, 300whitewolves(m), Samoneo(m), Amsonme(m), chygift(f), Bamo101, Kelechilucky(m), RoyalBlak007, cruz97(m), Rhips, hoMegas(m), fortune5351(m), solacong, frenzyduchess(f), multiconcept(m), maziude, Closeupdate, Rrankdonga(m), zubynadis(m), titjide, samuel3818, Ibklaye(m), stjudas(m), feran15(m), georgeakins, bamikole002(m), Daliano(m), kibbutz123, seyi360(m), victor8269, Elvidence(m), bqlekan(m), ekojoe(m), Pastis, Yureyes, Blessed96(f), woflex(m), Bhugarious, Chukason1(m), coollove, Johnjogo(m), whizbee(m), cruxifisao(m), teflonjake(m), horia, bobowaja(m), justscorchone(m), syncACE(m), Mungalaku(m), lakesilla(m), Uziyl(m), Sapiosexuality(m), DozieInc(m), illustriousson(m), aciza, Nani4all(m), StanleyVC, Haphard(m), softmind24, shegz1(m), irepnaija4eva(m), toxco, hardbody, emeritus00(m), saabright(m), uscofield, brownciga, Bolaji002200, ShobayoEmma(m), WiseFool2(m), sherbol, Olubi15, Cachez(m), JamesReacher(m), nature902001, Patoskid(m), onyichick(f), Shadownc, duabba, Chidexter(m), Vanderandrew, dacanv(m), jesse8048(m), GrAnDwEeZ(m), odiereke(m), texzola(m), CypressTech, Otarum(m), mdaada, ajealadick(m), lilkhaleefa1(m), ayeomoaye, omeiza49ja, frankzone, Targatarga(f), Sikariyelwa, tammyboy1(m), lonikit, olaniyi50(m), Subconscious(m), almujahidy, Thescome(m), Skabmuz(m), Laslim(m), idiagbo86(m), vicvicky, Jfoxy(f), Kinzzle, fridayomali(m), olushola72dot, ECMAG, kingnl, Mocalypse, Oluremmy29, mistayeancah(m), richieroxy(f), Interesting15, abworld6deep(m), opedaydydx9(m), tonyblair4life(m), percyshelu(m), Sikfeel, sawsaw(m), sagitariusbaby(m), lonelyisland(m), tishbite41, johnbush(m), Heromaniaa, Oye0404(m), dhebo(m), teeymix16, Wefiak1414(m), Richyicon(m), hakinze00(m), Black5050(m), Awotimi(m), kingmorgan, Highflyer19(m), solelymade, Lessonteacher(m), Etosonc(m), Iamsolslim(m), baxton25(m), sweerychick(f), Roon9(m), oluebubeneo(f), Harbhmborlar(m), Ronneby, Blackbuddy, lastempero, skajove(m), UlrikVandram, daddytime, Nonso92(m), moscobabs(m), innocent1992(m), adun99(f), Bethor, Kedonojo(m), ildivino0z, Kotansibe(m), Folaoni(m), mztubsy(f), chipsypop(m), Kokomulo222, ekaidem10(m), Judesworld(m), samtinx(m), Mapzone(m), profola2be(m), sleazy5(m), sod09(m), AFONJACOW(m), sitibemfen, Richardabbey(m), TiiY, SouthEastFacts, flimzy24, june007(f), Mosaku147, IRockALot(m), waveman2, jesi800, rubenic(m), wura2020, Lightening, maryjay99, Remmyode(m), Theophilus00(m), twinskenny(m), Seanixking, Austinoiz(m), HapiNna, KevinDein, Habane(m), 88natzy(m), mazimee(m), humblemikel(f), Udodasco1(m), einst3in, Lanceslot(m), xpress101(m), Hyper85(m), rawpadgin(m), chukwuebuka58, abiri(m), elniro, EzzyIzzy, nnamxxx(m), chusks(m), Whynotthetruth(m), sucess001(m), NaijaEcash(m), Chingy70, ginstinct(m), Adesquare2(f), Jimtop001(m), ehisbrainy, toyinolamide(f), Horjondi(m), Vera2cc, StevDesmond(m), uzicuzy(m) and 286 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 28
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.