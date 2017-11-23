₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|World’s First Floating City To Emerge In The Pacific Ocean By 2020 by RoyalBlak007: 6:08pm
The concept of floating cities may sound like something from a science fiction novel, but it could become a reality by 2020. Seasteading Institute, a San Francisco-based nonprofit has been developing this idea since the foundation of the organization in 2008, and it has reached an agreement with the government of French Polynesia to begin testing in its waters.
|Re: World’s First Floating City To Emerge In The Pacific Ocean By 2020 by RoyalBlak007: 6:10pm
Seasteading Institute, a San Francisco-based nonprofit has been developing this idea since the foundation of the organization in 2008
|Re: World’s First Floating City To Emerge In The Pacific Ocean By 2020 by RoyalBlak007: 6:11pm
It has reached an agreement with the government of French Polynesia to begin testing in its waters
|Re: World’s First Floating City To Emerge In The Pacific Ocean By 2020 by RoyalBlak007: 6:12pm
“If you could have a floating city, it would essentially be a start-up country”
|Re: World’s First Floating City To Emerge In The Pacific Ocean By 2020 by Shedrack777(m): 6:13pm
if this is true, then, its awesome
|Re: World’s First Floating City To Emerge In The Pacific Ocean By 2020 by RoyalBlak007: 6:13pm
“We can create a huge diversity of governments for a huge diversity of people”
|Re: World’s First Floating City To Emerge In The Pacific Ocean By 2020 by RoyalBlak007: 6:14pm
The community in question should consist of about a dozen structures, including homes, hotels, offices, and restaurants
|Re: World’s First Floating City To Emerge In The Pacific Ocean By 2020 by RoyalBlak007: 6:14pm
Engineers and architects have already visited an undisclosed location where the project should emerge
|Re: World’s First Floating City To Emerge In The Pacific Ocean By 2020 by Beesluv: 6:15pm
So beautiful
|Re: World’s First Floating City To Emerge In The Pacific Ocean By 2020 by RoyalBlak007: 6:15pm
The main aim of the idea is to “liberate humanity from politicians” and “rewrite the rules that govern society”
|Re: World’s First Floating City To Emerge In The Pacific Ocean By 2020 by Beesluv: 6:15pm
Hope they dont have mamiwater or village people
|Re: World’s First Floating City To Emerge In The Pacific Ocean By 2020 by RoyalBlak007: 6:16pm
Building this utopian offshore will cost about $167 million
|Re: World’s First Floating City To Emerge In The Pacific Ocean By 2020 by mazimee(m): 6:21pm
I don't like seas/Oceans, how much more living in a city that is surounded by waters. What if there is a strong wave and the waters is greatly upset? I can't deal. This place is not meant for me.
|Re: World’s First Floating City To Emerge In The Pacific Ocean By 2020 by Daniel2060(m): 6:27pm
When I thought I've seen it all,
And we are still commissioning "SINGLET & BOXERS
|Re: World’s First Floating City To Emerge In The Pacific Ocean By 2020 by AuthoritySpeaks(m): 6:28pm
Definately, life in such will be adventurily interesting.. And my country is still hear, drinking their oil.
|Re: World’s First Floating City To Emerge In The Pacific Ocean By 2020 by AuthoritySpeaks(m): 6:29pm
mazimee:
All those factors must for sure, be considered before they even start it up..
It's built by experts.
|Re: World’s First Floating City To Emerge In The Pacific Ocean By 2020 by Lovetinz(m): 6:32pm
New country? Not so fast.
It's been sited in French Polynesian waters.
The moment you try that thing in international waters, you will receive unwanted attention from Navies of countries with serious muscle -
warships, submarines of U.S, Russia, China and a host of other countries will suddenly remember they have a right of navigation in international waters.
|Re: World’s First Floating City To Emerge In The Pacific Ocean By 2020 by mazimee(m): 6:38pm
AuthoritySpeaks:
Wasn't it a self proclaimed expert that built Titanic Ship?
Nature will always show itself when it wants to, and our human imperfections will always take its place too.
|Re: World’s First Floating City To Emerge In The Pacific Ocean By 2020 by Sunshyne200(m): 7:19pm
I just knew following this guy would be so interesting, he is just like explorer...
Oshea.
|Re: World’s First Floating City To Emerge In The Pacific Ocean By 2020 by WebSurfer(m): 9:03pm
|Re: World’s First Floating City To Emerge In The Pacific Ocean By 2020 by Kufie(m): 9:03pm
Ex
|Re: World’s First Floating City To Emerge In The Pacific Ocean By 2020 by I124U: 9:03pm
Black is the new explorer. Kudos brah!!
|Re: World’s First Floating City To Emerge In The Pacific Ocean By 2020 by innobets(m): 9:04pm
seen...next
|Re: World’s First Floating City To Emerge In The Pacific Ocean By 2020 by Addictedtodrugs: 9:04pm
See wetin people comment just to book space
|Re: World’s First Floating City To Emerge In The Pacific Ocean By 2020 by massinola(m): 9:04pm
Queenlovely, when you visited one in 1986 with your husband, how did you enjoy your vacation
|Re: World’s First Floating City To Emerge In The Pacific Ocean By 2020 by Lirqur: 9:04pm
Elysium loading, phase one destruction
|Re: World’s First Floating City To Emerge In The Pacific Ocean By 2020 by Orpe7(m): 9:04pm
Thought it was midAir floating
|Re: World’s First Floating City To Emerge In The Pacific Ocean By 2020 by soberdrunk(m): 9:04pm
Like how much 1 plot of 'sea land' go cost?
|Re: World’s First Floating City To Emerge In The Pacific Ocean By 2020 by innobets(m): 9:04pm
space grabbers everywhere
|Re: World’s First Floating City To Emerge In The Pacific Ocean By 2020 by Flashh: 9:04pm
If a City can float, that means the city won't have specific location.
|Re: World’s First Floating City To Emerge In The Pacific Ocean By 2020 by Franco2017(m): 9:04pm
This is good, but our Minister of Science & Technology is still waiting for 2018 to start producing pencil
|Re: World’s First Floating City To Emerge In The Pacific Ocean By 2020 by MistaBabz: 9:05pm
Wow, dope city
