Nairaland Forum / Science/Technology / World’s First Floating City To Emerge In The Pacific Ocean By 2020 (7415 Views)

What You Need To Know About Nkorea’s Threat To Detonate An H-bomb In The Pacific / North Korea Threatens To Test Hydrogen Bomb Over The Pacific Ocean / Hurricane Irma : Sucks Ocean Away From Florida And Bahamas Beaches (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

The concept of floating cities may sound like something from a science fiction novel, but it could become a reality by 2020. Seasteading Institute, a San Francisco-based nonprofit has been developing this idea since the foundation of the organization in 2008, and it has reached an agreement with the government of French Polynesia to begin testing in its waters.



http://www.mirror.co.uk/tech/worlds-first-floating-city-taking-11519830



https://www.boredpanda.com/first-floating-nation-island-pacific-ocean-tahiti-2020-seasteading-institute/



Lalasticlala



Mynd44





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kW0IhEZuy4k LalasticlalaMynd44 2 Shares

Seasteading Institute, a San Francisco-based nonprofit has been developing this idea since the foundation of the organization in 2008

It has reached an agreement with the government of French Polynesia to begin testing in its waters

“If you could have a floating city, it would essentially be a start-up country” 1 Like

if this is true, then, its awesome 4 Likes

“We can create a huge diversity of governments for a huge diversity of people”

The community in question should consist of about a dozen structures, including homes, hotels, offices, and restaurants 1 Like

Engineers and architects have already visited an undisclosed location where the project should emerge 1 Like

So beautiful 2 Likes

The main aim of the idea is to “liberate humanity from politicians” and “rewrite the rules that govern society” 6 Likes

Hope they dont have mamiwater or village people 5 Likes 1 Share

Building this utopian offshore will cost about $167 million

I don't like seas/Oceans, how much more living in a city that is surounded by waters. What if there is a strong wave and the waters is greatly upset? I can't deal. This place is not meant for me. 6 Likes





And we are still commissioning "SINGLET & BOXERS When I thought I've seen it all,And we are still commissioning " 6 Likes

Definately, life in such will be adventurily interesting.. And my country is still hear, drinking their oil. 9 Likes 1 Share

mazimee:

I don't like seas/Oceans, how much more living in a city that is surounded by waters. What if there is a strong wave and the waters is greatly upset? I can't deal. This place is not meant for me.

All those factors must for sure, be considered before they even start it up..

It's built by experts. All those factors must for sure, be considered before they even start it up..It's built by experts. 6 Likes 2 Shares

New country? Not so fast.

It's been sited in French Polynesian waters.

The moment you try that thing in international waters, you will receive unwanted attention from Navies of countries with serious muscle -

warships, submarines of U.S, Russia, China and a host of other countries will suddenly remember they have a right of navigation in international waters. 5 Likes

AuthoritySpeaks:



All those factors must for sure, be considered before they even start it up..

It's built by experts.



Wasn't it a self proclaimed expert that built Titanic Ship?



Nature will always show itself when it wants to, and our human imperfections will always take its place too. Wasn't it a self proclaimed expert that built Titanic Ship?Nature will always show itself when it wants to, and our human imperfections will always take its place too. 9 Likes 1 Share

I just knew following this guy would be so interesting, he is just like explorer...

Oshea. 3 Likes 1 Share

Ex

Black is the new explorer. Kudos brah!! 1 Like 1 Share

seen...next

See wetin people comment just to book space 1 Like 2 Shares

Queenlovely, when you visited one in 1986 with your husband, how did you enjoy your vacation

Elysium loading, phase one destruction

Thought it was midAir floating

Like how much 1 plot of 'sea land' go cost? 2 Likes

space grabbers everywhere

If a City can float, that means the city won't have specific location.

This is good, but our Minister of Science & Technology is still waiting for 2018 to start producing pencil 1 Like