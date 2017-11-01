Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / President Buhari Receives Oba Ewuare Of Benin In State House, Abuja (Photos) (13360 Views)

More photos below:



President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday 23rd November 2017, receives The Oba of Benin H.R.M Omo N' Oba Uku Akpolokpo Ewuare II In State House, Abuja.

IPOB right now



They have come with hateful comments below. This was what Nnamdi the fraud wanted. He wanted a handshake with the President,but instead got ignored.



God bless the most Powerful Monarch in Nigeria. God bless the Oba of Benin.



Is it easy for the President of a Country,to leave his busy schedule and roll out the Red Carpet for one King?



Yesterday the Eze's of all the ghettos in Lagos went to pay homage to Gani "the Agbero" Adams.



Great people like the OBA move with great minds.

Solid oba way get swag no be that useless onni way like club 12 Likes

so is this worthy of a good news to a nigerian? smh 1 Like

And after taking a look at the details, i have nothing much to say rather than that the unethic diagnosis of the medical farmland, have alot to do with the unstable stability of my national aesthetics..

Are you following?

is that one oba?



no levels since 1942



#No Filter Attitude





If it was amlafin Alafin of oyo, those table will be filled with his wives instead of chiefs Ooni see your mate

see as different types of Winch siddon near buhari

Finally Oba is tired of sitting down one place and have decided to make a move. The only constant thing in this world is change.He don see how Ooni of Ife dy flex around and he decided to flex royalty small

Buhari greater than Azikiwe,

Buhari greater than Ojukwu,

Buhari greater than Ironsi,

Buhari greater than the entire Iboe race.



Asé.

Buhari my man. I just love the way this man humbled Kanu of blessed memory. Seems PMB and Burutai the python has PhD in Strategic Security.











The binis just lost the only bragging rights they have left.





Tufiakwa!





Oba Erediawa and Oba Akenzua will be sobbing in their graves right now.



Sacrilege!







ProudToBeAZombie:

Asé.

That Benin king ADC nawa ooo. Anyway simple........ 1 Like

Long live the chief

Spylord48:

The idea of a traditional ruler sitting in his palace and not travelling around is old and archaic. No modern Oba can survive a secluded life.



The idea of a traditional ruler sitting in his palace and not travelling around is old and archaic. No modern Oba can survive a secluded life.

Traditional rulers have no constitutional role to play in governance, they can only influence things and attract development to their domain through lobbying and influence. When you don't move around, it is difficult to lobby or influence things successfully.

This one when oba leave throne go aso rock.

Hope we are safe oh..

Oba tokpe e'

Did Buhari meet the Oba at Aishas' office?



Before 2019 elections, Buhari would be visiting Obas and Emirs for blessing.



Atiku take note of the importance of royalty visits.

It's just nauseating seeing Abba Kyari everywhere PMB is like an oracle or something. We know he's a member of "The Cabal", but he should give the president a breather abeg..

Watch out

Oba and jubrin part 1.

Coming soon!

Man in red cap will always be there...

Cool

The packaging of the Oba no reach that of Ooni of Ife 6 Likes

That's good.

This mumu oba wey support dey inside him palace dey sleep cos that's what benin kings are use to 3 Likes

Who is that one on sleeveless, Knickers and Kito Slippers for Aso Rock na Benin secretariat im think say im dey?

Shebi dem dey abuse Ooni of Ife. Them say Oba of Benin no dey travel

As an Edo man, my heart is boiling.... But I must keep shut 3 Likes

Wetin all dis obas dey find sef??.na so ooni dey travel upandan..d throne don dey hot their yansh? 2 Likes

OBA GHATOPKEHE