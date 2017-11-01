₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,916,535 members, 3,930,139 topics. Date: Thursday, 23 November 2017 at 09:28 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / President Buhari Receives Oba Ewuare Of Benin In State House, Abuja (Photos) (13360 Views)
President Buhari Meets CAN Members At The State House, Abuja / Photos Of President Buhari With Bola Tinubu Today At The State House, Abuja / Inside Goodluck Jonathan’s Vandalized House, Abuja (Video) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|President Buhari Receives Oba Ewuare Of Benin In State House, Abuja (Photos) by argob44(f): 6:13pm
President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday 23rd November 2017, receives The Oba of Benin H.R.M Omo N' Oba Uku Akpolokpo Ewuare II In State House, Abuja.
More photos below:
http://www.asbgistng.com/2017/11/buhari-receives-oba-of-benin-state-house.html
3 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: President Buhari Receives Oba Ewuare Of Benin In State House, Abuja (Photos) by argob44(f): 6:14pm
|Re: President Buhari Receives Oba Ewuare Of Benin In State House, Abuja (Photos) by 40kobo77: 6:14pm
IPOB right now
They have come with hateful comments below. This was what Nnamdi the fraud wanted. He wanted a handshake with the President,but instead got ignored.
God bless the most Powerful Monarch in Nigeria. God bless the Oba of Benin.
Is it easy for the President of a Country,to leave his busy schedule and roll out the Red Carpet for one King?
Yesterday the Eze's of all the ghettos in Lagos went to pay homage to Gani "the Agbero" Adams.
Great people like the OBA move with great minds.
52 Likes 6 Shares
|Re: President Buhari Receives Oba Ewuare Of Benin In State House, Abuja (Photos) by TANTUMERGO007: 6:15pm
Solid oba way get swag no be that useless onni way like club
12 Likes
|Re: President Buhari Receives Oba Ewuare Of Benin In State House, Abuja (Photos) by Shedrack777(m): 6:15pm
so is this worthy of a good news to a nigerian? smh
1 Like
|Re: President Buhari Receives Oba Ewuare Of Benin In State House, Abuja (Photos) by AuthoritySpeaks(m): 6:18pm
And after taking a look at the details, i have nothing much to say rather than that the unethic diagnosis of the medical farmland, have alot to do with the unstable stability of my national aesthetics..
Are you following?
|Re: President Buhari Receives Oba Ewuare Of Benin In State House, Abuja (Photos) by iamJ(m): 6:18pm
oba that it takes 24hrs to see the president is that one oba?
no levels since 1942
shld have seated himself at the head of the table na
#No Filter Attitude
33 Likes
|Re: President Buhari Receives Oba Ewuare Of Benin In State House, Abuja (Photos) by Daniel2060(m): 6:18pm
Ooni see your mate
If it was
4 Likes
|Re: President Buhari Receives Oba Ewuare Of Benin In State House, Abuja (Photos) by pyyxxaro: 6:19pm
see as different types of Winch siddon near buhari
2 Likes
|Re: President Buhari Receives Oba Ewuare Of Benin In State House, Abuja (Photos) by Spylord48: 6:25pm
Finally Oba is tired of sitting down one place and have decided to make a move. The only constant thing in this world is change.He don see how Ooni of Ife dy flex around and he decided to flex royalty small
18 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: President Buhari Receives Oba Ewuare Of Benin In State House, Abuja (Photos) by ProudToBeAZombie: 6:28pm
Buhari greater than Azikiwe,
Buhari greater than Ojukwu,
Buhari greater than Ironsi,
Buhari greater than the entire Iboe race.
Asé.
16 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: President Buhari Receives Oba Ewuare Of Benin In State House, Abuja (Photos) by ikaboy: 6:36pm
Buhari my man. I just love the way this man humbled Kanu of blessed memory. Seems PMB and Burutai the python has PhD in Strategic Security.
30 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: President Buhari Receives Oba Ewuare Of Benin In State House, Abuja (Photos) by UbanmeUdie: 6:41pm
The binis just lost the only bragging rights they have left.
Tufiakwa!
Oba Erediawa and Oba Akenzua will be sobbing in their graves right now.
Sacrilege!
Mumu Oba wey no know himself.
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: President Buhari Receives Oba Ewuare Of Benin In State House, Abuja (Photos) by imhotep: 6:46pm
ProudToBeAZombie:
17 Likes 1 Share
|Re: President Buhari Receives Oba Ewuare Of Benin In State House, Abuja (Photos) by mandhi(m): 6:49pm
That Benin king ADC nawa ooo. Anyway simple........
1 Like
|Re: President Buhari Receives Oba Ewuare Of Benin In State House, Abuja (Photos) by Elnino4ladies: 7:06pm
Long live the chief
|Re: President Buhari Receives Oba Ewuare Of Benin In State House, Abuja (Photos) by seunmsg(m): 7:11pm
Spylord48:
The idea of a traditional ruler sitting in his palace and not travelling around is old and archaic. No modern Oba can survive a secluded life.
Traditional rulers have no constitutional role to play in governance, they can only influence things and attract development to their domain through lobbying and influence. When you don't move around, it is difficult to lobby or influence things successfully.
21 Likes 1 Share
|Re: President Buhari Receives Oba Ewuare Of Benin In State House, Abuja (Photos) by Dagaya(m): 7:12pm
This one when oba leave throne go aso rock.
Hope we are safe oh..
Oba tokpe e'
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: President Buhari Receives Oba Ewuare Of Benin In State House, Abuja (Photos) by Keneking: 7:23pm
Did Buhari meet the Oba at Aishas' office?
Before 2019 elections, Buhari would be visiting Obas and Emirs for blessing.
Atiku take note of the importance of royalty visits.
|Re: President Buhari Receives Oba Ewuare Of Benin In State House, Abuja (Photos) by Aquariann: 7:51pm
It's just nauseating seeing Abba Kyari everywhere PMB is like an oracle or something. We know he's a member of "The Cabal", but he should give the president a breather abeg..
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: President Buhari Receives Oba Ewuare Of Benin In State House, Abuja (Photos) by Mayydayy(m): 7:51pm
Watch out
Oba and jubrin part 1.
Coming soon!
|Re: President Buhari Receives Oba Ewuare Of Benin In State House, Abuja (Photos) by gurunlocker: 7:52pm
Man in red cap will always be there...
4 Likes
|Re: President Buhari Receives Oba Ewuare Of Benin In State House, Abuja (Photos) by kay29000(m): 7:52pm
Cool
|Re: President Buhari Receives Oba Ewuare Of Benin In State House, Abuja (Photos) by Lescalier: 7:52pm
The packaging of the Oba no reach that of Ooni of Ife
6 Likes
|Re: President Buhari Receives Oba Ewuare Of Benin In State House, Abuja (Photos) by Lanre4uonly(m): 7:52pm
That's good.
|Re: President Buhari Receives Oba Ewuare Of Benin In State House, Abuja (Photos) by Iyalayaibomaku: 7:53pm
This mumu oba wey support dey inside him palace dey sleep cos that's what benin kings are use to
3 Likes
|Re: President Buhari Receives Oba Ewuare Of Benin In State House, Abuja (Photos) by folakemigeh(f): 7:53pm
Who is that one on sleeveless, Knickers and Kito Slippers for Aso Rock na Benin secretariat im think say im dey?
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: President Buhari Receives Oba Ewuare Of Benin In State House, Abuja (Photos) by nairavsdollars: 7:54pm
Shebi dem dey abuse Ooni of Ife. Them say Oba of Benin no dey travel
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: President Buhari Receives Oba Ewuare Of Benin In State House, Abuja (Photos) by martineverest(m): 7:54pm
As an Edo man, my heart is boiling.... But I must keep shut
3 Likes
|Re: President Buhari Receives Oba Ewuare Of Benin In State House, Abuja (Photos) by Simplep(f): 7:56pm
Wetin all dis obas dey find sef??.na so ooni dey travel upandan..d throne don dey hot their yansh?
2 Likes
|Re: President Buhari Receives Oba Ewuare Of Benin In State House, Abuja (Photos) by MYBLOCUS: 7:57pm
OBA GHATOPKEHE
|Re: President Buhari Receives Oba Ewuare Of Benin In State House, Abuja (Photos) by free2ryhme: 7:57pm
argob44:
Oba travel sha
Wike Denies Facebook Posting Credited To Him On Taraba Tribunal Judgment / Buhari Receives The National Open Water Swimming Competition Trophy (photos) / Why Does Google Think That Nigeria Will:
Viewing this topic: onotiemoria(m), Jaydasaint, stcool(m), dondavinchi(m), talkoon, nikusbabe(f), fatiaforreal, jd3trice(m), Eshiet64(m), OOOS(m), PTimber(m), pamstuff1, Jefty1, valentinodon93(m), daphil, Shaev7(m), nicedas(m), adetoroamos(m), professorchuks(m), Adamfta(m), sydelle(f), beejay1207(m), Dajugba, Fynline(m), ClintonNzedimma(m), myfantasies(f), RSAV, beledinho(m), LANRYUS(m), amoduokoh(m), dani1luv, Mkpakala, KeVN9, FiiahnAuto(f), Cool4face(m), warripekin(m), FCMinistries, Dhugal, NotGej, bishoposagie, OduduaDefender(m), Engrgeneral(m), writeprof(m), Ziggyduben(m), manubuikep(m), chukwuadinula, chidekings(m), Joeflexy, lokobyforch(m), ede1(m), MOJG, Kingzeus12345, sixtus239, mummyjayson(f) and 93 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 13