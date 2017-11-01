Nairaland Forum / Science/Technology / Phones / Glo Introduces New Data Plan. 2GB For N500, 4GB For N1000, 180GB For N20,000 (13104 Views)

BELOW ARE LIST OF THE NEW GLO DATA PLAN



2GB FOR N500.

4GB FOR N1000.

9.5GB FOR N2000.

24GB FOR N4000.

30GB FOR N5000.

55GB FOR N8000.

75GB FOR N10,000.

180GB FOR 20,000.



HOW TO GET THIS DATA PLANS .

Just Dial *777# and follow the prompt .



the only problem with them is: you won't use 60% of the data before expiry due to bad network 62 Likes

If dem dash me, I no go collect 11 Likes 1 Share

Glo network is improving now , browsing speed now reaches 2mb Glo network is improving now , browsing speed now reaches 2mb 29 Likes 1 Share

Oga , no lie o Oga , no lie o 10 Likes

Oga , no lie o Glo?

Never!

I had to be climbing tables and windows just to send whatsapp messages.



Nobody tell me as I take port out of that network Glo?Never!I had to be climbing tables and windows just to send whatsapp messages.Nobody tell me as I take port out of that network 41 Likes 3 Shares

That's serious oo That's serious oo 9 Likes 1 Share

This is a good news to all Glo users as you can now enjoy glo YouTube data when you buy any data worth N500 or above. This means you can start streaming as from 12:00am to 5:00am and the data is capped at 2.5GB.

maybe in your area, but my area the network is bad. at times, there won't be network for a week maybe in your area, but my area the network is bad. at times, there won't be network for a week 4 Likes

Was experiencing such sometime ago too . Was experiencing such sometime ago too .

glo network= slow with pride....lol, support made in naija, check my signature. 1 Like

Stupid ISP, when i was with glo i always think my devices get one issue or the other.



Move modem up and down like say na inside one bush i dey , meanwhile na Oshodi o.



I fit do 3K sub like 3 times in a month, cos within 10days you don finish the yeye 12GB wey dem give you.



Na when i close eye buy NTel modem, na him i get rest of mind.



#12500 for one month is a lot but its worth every penny, i set my wifi security to open so my neighbors can enjoy too.



E never reach one month and i don use 100GB, Enjoy youtube on ur smart tv steady! 3 Likes

Glo is a very considerate network. Despite all these, it doesn't move that useless MTN.



Will sub on MTN, when they finally have sense. 3 Likes

My God, their data prices keep getting lower and lower by the day and so does their network quality. But I will give it a try once more

Happy new year glo users before you see this post we are already in 2018 45 Likes 6 Shares

This is why I love glo

Nah d black friday

Useless network within a useless country 1 Like

make I go brush and dust my GLO SIM card.... eleyi gidi gan 2 Likes

180gb for 20k not make sense

Lol

This is what wizkid should be doing now and not busy forming father Abraham

If only they paid much attention to their network quality. 2 Likes

Band-28 ish is the undoing of glo 1 Like

If you like give 20GB for #5.. Ayam not interested 1 Like

180gb for 20k not make sense Han han Han han

I could remember ,and sometimes ur download fails at 90% that's savage, takes u hours to get to 90% then fails. Damn that's brutal. Just imagine a glo guy knocking at ur door trying to sell u this thelr crappy data just when this happened that's savage, takes u hours to get to 90% then fails. Damn that's brutal. Just imagine a glo guy knocking at ur door trying to sell u this thelr crappy data just when this happened 4 Likes