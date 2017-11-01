₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Glo Introduces New Data Plan. 2GB For N500, 4GB For N1000, 180GB For N20,000 by nikoronuel(m): 8:08pm
Globalcom with it's self acclaimed "Grand Masters Of Data " are on it again as they have added new set of data plan for heavy download internet users . This new data plan features a 180GB data at the rate of N20,000 which is very suitable for firms , cyber cafe and other organisations that requires heavy data .
BELOW ARE LIST OF THE NEW GLO DATA PLAN
2GB FOR N500.
4GB FOR N1000.
9.5GB FOR N2000.
24GB FOR N4000.
30GB FOR N5000.
55GB FOR N8000.
75GB FOR N10,000.
180GB FOR 20,000.
HOW TO GET THIS DATA PLANS .
Just Dial *777# and follow the prompt .
More info: http://www.nueltech.com/2017/11/glo-introduces-new-data-plan-180gb-for.html
|Re: Glo Introduces New Data Plan. 2GB For N500, 4GB For N1000, 180GB For N20,000 by Shedrack777(m): 8:16pm
the only problem with them is: you won't use 60% of the data before expiry due to bad network
|Re: Glo Introduces New Data Plan. 2GB For N500, 4GB For N1000, 180GB For N20,000 by YoungRichRuler(m): 8:19pm
If dem dash me, I no go collect
|Re: Glo Introduces New Data Plan. 2GB For N500, 4GB For N1000, 180GB For N20,000 by nikoronuel(m): 8:21pm
Shedrack777:
Glo network is improving now , browsing speed now reaches 2mb
|Re: Glo Introduces New Data Plan. 2GB For N500, 4GB For N1000, 180GB For N20,000 by nikoronuel(m): 8:21pm
YoungRichRuler:
Oga , no lie o
|Re: Glo Introduces New Data Plan. 2GB For N500, 4GB For N1000, 180GB For N20,000 by YoungRichRuler(m): 8:32pm
nikoronuel:Glo?
Never!
I had to be climbing tables and windows just to send whatsapp messages.
Nobody tell me as I take port out of that network
|Re: Glo Introduces New Data Plan. 2GB For N500, 4GB For N1000, 180GB For N20,000 by nikoronuel(m): 8:35pm
YoungRichRuler:
That's serious oo
|Re: Glo Introduces New Data Plan. 2GB For N500, 4GB For N1000, 180GB For N20,000 by Naijasturf(m): 9:00pm
This is a good news to all Glo users as you can now enjoy glo YouTube data when you buy any data worth N500 or above. This means you can start streaming as from 12:00am to 5:00am and the data is capped at 2.5GB.
|Re: Glo Introduces New Data Plan. 2GB For N500, 4GB For N1000, 180GB For N20,000 by Shedrack777(m): 9:22pm
nikoronuel:
maybe in your area, but my area the network is bad. at times, there won't be network for a week
|Re: Glo Introduces New Data Plan. 2GB For N500, 4GB For N1000, 180GB For N20,000 by nikoronuel(m): 9:32pm
Shedrack777:
Was experiencing such sometime ago too .
|Re: Glo Introduces New Data Plan. 2GB For N500, 4GB For N1000, 180GB For N20,000 by Praisles(f): 10:01pm
YoungRichRuler:I could remember ,and sometimes ur download fails at 90%
|Re: Glo Introduces New Data Plan. 2GB For N500, 4GB For N1000, 180GB For N20,000 by Krafty006: 10:04pm
glo network= slow with pride....lol, support made in naija, check my signature.
|Re: Glo Introduces New Data Plan. 2GB For N500, 4GB For N1000, 180GB For N20,000 by fuckerstard: 10:04pm
Stupid ISP, when i was with glo i always think my devices get one issue or the other.
Move modem up and down like say na inside one bush i dey , meanwhile na Oshodi o.
I fit do 3K sub like 3 times in a month, cos within 10days you don finish the yeye 12GB wey dem give you.
Na when i close eye buy NTel modem, na him i get rest of mind.
#12500 for one month is a lot but its worth every penny, i set my wifi security to open so my neighbors can enjoy too.
E never reach one month and i don use 100GB, Enjoy youtube on ur smart tv steady!
|Re: Glo Introduces New Data Plan. 2GB For N500, 4GB For N1000, 180GB For N20,000 by Flashh: 10:04pm
Glo is a very considerate network. Despite all these, it doesn't move that useless MTN.
Will sub on MTN, when they finally have sense.
|Re: Glo Introduces New Data Plan. 2GB For N500, 4GB For N1000, 180GB For N20,000 by FitnessDoctor: 10:04pm
My God, their data prices keep getting lower and lower by the day and so does their network quality. But I will give it a try once more
|Re: Glo Introduces New Data Plan. 2GB For N500, 4GB For N1000, 180GB For N20,000 by Kingcesar: 10:05pm
Happy new year glo users before you see this post we are already in 2018
|Re: Glo Introduces New Data Plan. 2GB For N500, 4GB For N1000, 180GB For N20,000 by Opistorincos(m): 10:05pm
This is why I love glo
|Re: Glo Introduces New Data Plan. 2GB For N500, 4GB For N1000, 180GB For N20,000 by niqqaclaimz(m): 10:05pm
Nah d black friday
|Re: Glo Introduces New Data Plan. 2GB For N500, 4GB For N1000, 180GB For N20,000 by TANTUMERGO007: 10:05pm
Useless network within a useless country
|Re: Glo Introduces New Data Plan. 2GB For N500, 4GB For N1000, 180GB For N20,000 by TDEMONEW: 10:06pm
make I go brush and dust my GLO SIM card.... eleyi gidi gan
|Re: Glo Introduces New Data Plan. 2GB For N500, 4GB For N1000, 180GB For N20,000 by loadedvibes: 10:06pm
180gb for 20k not make sense
|Re: Glo Introduces New Data Plan. 2GB For N500, 4GB For N1000, 180GB For N20,000 by NEHLIVE: 10:06pm
Lol
|Re: Glo Introduces New Data Plan. 2GB For N500, 4GB For N1000, 180GB For N20,000 by Esiobu95(m): 10:07pm
This is what wizkid should be doing now and not busy forming father Abraham
|Re: Glo Introduces New Data Plan. 2GB For N500, 4GB For N1000, 180GB For N20,000 by Macgreat(m): 10:07pm
|Re: Glo Introduces New Data Plan. 2GB For N500, 4GB For N1000, 180GB For N20,000 by Richy4(m): 10:07pm
YoungRichRuler:that reminds me of my NYSC days in Bayalsa State way back .. at Okolobiri.. where we climb chairs and tables to receive better service..
|Re: Glo Introduces New Data Plan. 2GB For N500, 4GB For N1000, 180GB For N20,000 by HeyCorleone(m): 10:07pm
If only they paid much attention to their network quality.
|Re: Glo Introduces New Data Plan. 2GB For N500, 4GB For N1000, 180GB For N20,000 by careytommy7(m): 10:07pm
Band-28 ish is the undoing of glo
|Re: Glo Introduces New Data Plan. 2GB For N500, 4GB For N1000, 180GB For N20,000 by CakezbyMarie: 10:07pm
If you like give 20GB for #5.. Ayam not interested
|Re: Glo Introduces New Data Plan. 2GB For N500, 4GB For N1000, 180GB For N20,000 by lilhitch: 10:08pm
post=62657587:Han han
|Re: Glo Introduces New Data Plan. 2GB For N500, 4GB For N1000, 180GB For N20,000 by ewebiodun: 10:09pm
Praisles:that's savage, takes u hours to get to 90% then fails. Damn that's brutal. Just imagine a glo guy knocking at ur door trying to sell u this thelr crappy data just when this happened
|Re: Glo Introduces New Data Plan. 2GB For N500, 4GB For N1000, 180GB For N20,000 by djbussy(m): 10:09pm
Hope say he fast pass snail.
